After Losing a Union Vote on Staten Island, Amazon is Changing Its Tactics For Round Two
Two expansive warehouses tucked into the marshlands of northwest Staten Island have become the most famous buildings in today’s labor movement. On April 1, an Amazon warehouse called JFK8 successfully voted to unionize the facility’s 8,000 employees. On April 25, the election process began for another Amazon facility, LDJ5, which employs 1,600 workers. The polls will be open until April 29th. Ballots will be counted and certified by the National Labor Relations Board starting May 2nd.
In the wake of the JFK8 vote, Amazon was accused of underestimating union organizer Chris Smalls and his organization. Amazon, a company not used to losing, seems intent on not repeating its mistakes of a few weeks ago.
In the last week before the union vote, Amazon sought to bring the gears of the union drive to a grinding halt. According to workers at LDJ5, the company is deploying a tactic traditionally used by unions against hostile employers, not the other way around: A complete work stoppage at the end of every shift, multiple times a day.
“The conveyor belts just stop. Literally the machines shut down,” says Julian Mitchell-Israel, the field director for Amazon Labor Union and a worker at LDJ5.
Work stoppages and captive-audience meetings
The work stoppages weren’t intended to give workers a break, but to funnel them into captive-audience meetings wherein LDJ5 managers–as well as union-busting consultants and managers from other states–would extol the virtues of Amazon and denounce the union.
After the conveyors shut down, workers are shuffled toward the back of the warehouse. “Managers start corralling people,” says Mitchell-Israel. “They start coming around like, ‘hey, we got a meeting in the back.’” The managers—anywhere from 10 to 20 on a given day— don’t tell workers the meeting is about the union. “[Managers] just say it’s a meeting with the vice president of HR, the general manager is going to speak,” says Mitchell-Israel.
So-called captive-audience meetings are typically mandatory, management-led meetings held during working hours to counter pro-union messaging and sow anti-union sentiments.
🗣Since we WON @amazonlabor has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings Nationwide not including the several buildings overseas and counting ⬆️ ‼️✊🏾 #ALU
— Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) April 5, 2022
While the National Labor Relations Board currently allows companies to require attendance at captive audience meetings — and the meetings at Amazon’s JFK8 facility were indeed mandatory — attendance at the LDJ5’s isn’t required. Site and shift leaders simply don’t tell workers the meetings are optional. The lack of clarity, shutting down the line, and physically herding workers toward the meeting location led a lot of employees to just follow the crowd. “As soon as a bit of a crowd starts going, everyone follows,” recalls Mitchell-Israel. For those who chose not to attend, workers weren’t able to continue their work. Instead, says Mitchell-Israel, “a lot of people leave or hang out in the break room.”
Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The change to technically voluntary captive audience meetings and work stoppage is a departure from Amazon’s previous tactics at JFK8. Angie Maldonado, the chairwoman of the organizing committee for Amazon Labor Union, detailed incessant, mandatory captive-audience meetings at JFK8: “At one point, the captive audience meetings were invite-only and you only had to go one time. Then about a month later, they started to pull people into the captive audience meetings once a week. A month before our election, people were going into captive audience meetings three times a week because we would put out literature and they would try to combat our literature. They were changing the powerpoint slides every day.”
A less aggressive approach after suffering a loss at JFK8
There’s no clear reason why Amazon shifted from making meetings mandatory at JFK8 to making them optional at LDJ5. One hypothesis: Amazon may be trying a less aggressive approach because their heavy-handed tactics backfired in favor of the union last time.
Amazon also changed when the work stoppage meetings happened during a shift at LDJ5. “They switched it up. It was at the top of the shift so people would have to keep working after. That was happening at the start of the week,” says Mitchell-Israel. Multiple workers confirmed that once the work stoppage-led meetings changed to the end of shifts, workers who had already attended one were allowed to go home early—paid for the end of every shift following their completed attendance at the meeting.
Multiple workers at LDJ5 say that those who hadn’t been recorded attending a meeting would be approached one-on-one by a manager, taken off the floor, and asked to watch a video of the anti-union speech, which lasts roughly half an hour. It’s unclear how many workers at LDJ5 were aware that the meetings weren’t mandatory and how many refused to watch the video.
Workers at LDJ5 also described the content of the meetings as similar to what JFK8’s captive-audience meetings were like: Managers and union-busting consultants (known by some LDJ5 workers as “the busters”) from around the country sing the praises of the company, act as emotional stewards for workers who might otherwise find comfort in union solidarity, and spread misleading claims about unions. Scott Taylor, the site leader who leads the captive audience meetings with a sentimental story about his mom, “has probably given that same speech at least 15 times” in the past week, said an LDJ5 worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity. As the election neared, Pranama Jayatissa, a worker at LDJ5 since November 2020, said the content of the speech shifted from why people should vote against the union to telling them to vote no.
When workers arrived at work April 25th, they were greeted with a massive anti-union presence in the facility: Every column in the warehouse is now covered in huge “VOTE NO/VOTA NO” stickers, huge banners reading “VOTE NO” hang from the rafters, and the site even set up a table surrounded by balloons with boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts. “They’re doing everything in their might to stop people,” says Jayatissa.
“Jeff Bezos sent crumbs of Krispy Kreme donuts,” she says. “Like we’re some animals who pick up some crumbs and think ‘Amazon treats us good so we don’t have to work for a union’.”
Under contract beyond 2022, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to get chance to manage prospect-laden club: ‘He deserves that’
During the roughest stretches of the Orioles’ rebuild, manager Brandon Hyde has thought about the past. It propels him to the future.
He’s lived a rebuild before, and he’s seen the results. He served in the Chicago Cubs’ front office and on their coaching staff during their teardown. He was their first base coach in 2016, when that effort paid off with the franchise’s first World Series title in more than a century.
“I go back to that experience a lot,” Hyde said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “I understand that there’s going to be a lot of tough nights, which we’ve had here the last few years. I’ve also seen what it looks like when it’s good.
“That feeling is kind of what drives you every day.”
The hope is, with members of Baltimore’s top-ranked farm system getting ever-closer to arriving at Camden Yards, Hyde will soon get to experience that again, this time as the Orioles manager. He is under contract beyond 2022, an industry source told The Sun, meaning that with as many as seven of the Orioles’ top 10 prospects positioned to arrive in the majors before the end of next season, Hyde could be the one to manage them.
His most prominent current players believe he’s deserving of that opportunity.
“He’s done a hell of a job,” said Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole. “No matter what the record might reflect, I think he’s done an incredible job and he’s every bit of a big league manager and a really good one. … I would love to see him stick around here for as long as it takes.”
Said reigning Most Valuable Oriole Cedric Mullins: “I think he’s definitely earned that opportunity. Just given the cards that he was dealt, trying to make the most of it, I feel like we’re right at that cusp of having a turnaround.”
Added outfielder Austin Hays, who once ranked as the club’s top prospect: “To go through what he’s had to go through the last three years in the big leagues, with a lot of losing and a lot of different faces and players every year, when we have those pieces put into place, I think he definitely deserves the right to be able to go out there and manage that group and show what he can do.”
Hyde, too, is looking forward to the chance.
“I’m in this for the long haul,” he said. “I’ve had great support from our front office, and they’ve been extremely patient through this process and backed me the whole way. I’ll be here when we’re winning.”
‘He’s the same guy every day’
Reflecting on his managerial tenure, Hyde has no regrets about the job he’s done beyond the occasional in-game decision that he believes any first-time manager would like a mulligan on. He’s still haunted by his choice in May 2019 to intentionally walk eventual Most Valuable Player José Abreu to create a left-on-right matchup for Yonder Alonso, who promptly hit a walk-off single for the Chicago White Sox.
That loss is one of the Orioles’ 263 in 400 games under Hyde entering this week’s series against the New York Yankees. In his fourth year with Baltimore, he has one of the five worst winning percentages of any manager in major league history.
But executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, who personally selected Hyde to lead the Orioles through what was expected to be a handful of difficult seasons, has long been clear he’s judging Hyde on more than wins and losses. The rosters he’s provided him, after all, have had apparent flaws.
Of the nearly 120 players to pitch an inning or take an at-bat for Baltimore under Hyde, almost half joined the organization on waivers or minor league contracts, castoffs who other teams didn’t want on their major league rosters. Even those who didn’t arrive in those circumstances have had little to no major league experience.
That makes the unexpected victories all the more worth celebrating. A series win last week against the Yankees. A sweep of the Washington Nationals, their regional rival, last summer that forced them to sell at the trade deadline. A surprising start to the shortened 2020 season that had Baltimore in playoff contention into the final weeks of the year.
“These guys have nothing to lose,” Hyde said. “We’re the underdog every single night, and we have been for three years. If you watch the ticker, we are the underdog every single night.
“For me, when we have won series, when we have swept teams with three games that we should not have won according to everybody else, for me, that makes me proud.”
More than perhaps any other aspect of his managerial tenure, Hyde has taken pride in his and his coaches’ ability to make players feel comfortable. They’re doing so in circumstances that could be anything but for young major leaguers, with nightly expectations that the team they’re playing for will lose and pressure on them to change that.
The Orioles have undoubtedly had noncompetitive stretches under Hyde; last year, they became the first team since 1935 to have multiple losing streaks of at least 14 games. But an upbeat energy remained even during the latter, which stretched 19 contests. Players grew out or shaved their facial hair to change team mojo. Mancini, who shaved everything but his mustache, went around with other players burning sage before what proved to be a streak-ending victory.
“I think our clubhouse culture could not be better in the situation we’re in, since the day I got here,” Hyde said. “I don’t think anybody that’s walked in our clubhouse feels like they’re walking into a team that hasn’t won many games.”
Left-handed reliever Paul Fry, the Orioles’ longest-tenured pitcher, described the state of the Orioles’ clubhouse as “modern,” with a focus on ensuring young players feel as if they’re part of the team. Players traced that mindset to Hyde, who believes he’s handled the struggles of the past few seasons “as well as I possibly could.” He prides himself on his consistency.
“He’s the same guy every day,” Mancini said. “He manages to win every single game, no matter if we’ve won several games in a row or lost several games in a row. Last year, we had a couple of those streaks where it was tough for us, but you would never know just by seeing him when you walk in that day that it was weighing on him.
“We’ve had to rebuild the organization, as we all know, and I think he’s done a really, really great job under the circumstances.”
‘I’m so thankful that I’ve gotten to play for him’
When Mancini arrived in Sarasota, Florida, for his first spring training with Hyde in 2019, he worried how the new front office and coaching staff would view his disappointing 2018 season, a sophomore year in which he watched the Orioles trade away many of their experienced players.
But Hyde quickly assured him that he believed in his talent, with Mancini saying he was treated as a 10-year veteran rather than a player with a pair of full major league seasons. Mancini responded by finishing the year as one of four majors leaguers with 35 home runs, 35 doubles and an .899 OPS, narrowly missing an All-Star selection.
“I came in wanting to prove myself to the new regime that had come in, but just the way that he was then and still is now, his demeanor, it just relaxed me a little bit and it brought out the best in me,” Mancini said. “That’s what he’s always done for me throughout my whole career, so I’m so thankful that I’ve gotten to play for him, and I think the world of him. I really do.”
The next spring brought challenges. A routine blood test revealed Mancini had low iron levels, which soon led to the discovery of a cancerous tumor in his colon. Hyde helped to assure him everything would be all right.
“The day I was diagnosed, he was amazing,” Mancini said. “I know a lot of people wouldn’t know what to do in that situation. But he was really, really helpful, made me feel better under the circumstances. There was a lot of uncertainty at that point about my baseball future, about my life, but he was really, really good that day, and that’s something that I’ll never forget.”
Hyde passes all credit to Mancini.
“I fed off his strength,” Hyde said. “I just wanted to be there, someone that he could talk to, but it turned out to be the other way around.
“Somebody that you care about, you want to do anything you can to help him, but he was helping me throughout the process.”
The experience bonded two men who might not share an organization much longer. Even if Hyde continues as the Orioles’ manager, he will possibly have to do so without Mancini, who, as a pending free agent, could be traded this summer. That won’t halt their friendship, Mancini said.
“When you retire, you think about who you played with, the relationships you developed, the friends that you get for life, the managers that you played for, and that’s the stuff that sticks with you,” Mancini said. “Rather than any particular moment in a game or something like that, you just remember what it was like to be around certain people and the relationships you build with them, and he’s somebody that I’m always gonna talk to. No matter what happens, I’m going to definitely keep in great touch with Hyder.”
‘He’s a player’s coach’
The same day Mancini underwent surgery, Major League Baseball canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. When play resumed, teams had a limited 60-game schedule. Although they spent much of the 2020 season in reach of a playoff spot, the Orioles finished 25-35, the fifth-worst record in the majors. In their other two seasons under Hyde, they lost at least 108 games.
“That was almost kind of a breath of fresh air for the organization,” Hays said, “because it was a lot less games.”
But Hays appreciated how the circumstances gave him a look at how Hyde managed in those situations, and he liked what he saw. Fry noted Hyde’s improvement over the years in handling a bullpen, trusting his inexperienced relievers in high-leverage spots and seeing how they handle them.
Hyde also has a knack for helping players when they’re struggling, Fry said, sitting down with them and delivering the message they need to hear. As Fry’s numbers collapsed late in the 2021 season, Hyde checked in with him regularly and did his best to ease him into this year, trying to keep him comfortable.
“I love playing for him,” Fry said. “And I love having his trust, too.”
Mullins, Hays and Ryan Mountcastle all endured troubling stretches early in their major league careers. Mullins took the Orioles’ first at-bat under Hyde, batting leadoff in his first opening day lineup in 2019. Less than a month later, he was in the minors, ending the season at Double-A. During their brief time together, Hyde continually worked to get Mullins to relax and take pressure off himself.
“I think he saw more of what I didn’t see in myself at that time,” Mullins said.
Mullins was again Baltimore’s leadoff hitter to begin last year. Amid a season in which he became the first Oriole with 30 home runs and 30 steals, he represented the club in the All-Star Game
Hays has battled injuries often, and partway through 2021, he had seemingly been reduced to a platoon role. But in praising Hyde for his skills as a communicator, he said the manager was always clear about where and how he felt Hays could improve and grow into his potential. 2021 was his first 20-homer season.
“I definitely would say that he’s a player’s coach,” Hays said. “I think his communication with the players builds a good relationship and a lot of trust. And I think that’s all you can really ask for from your manager.”
Mountcastle lived up to his pedigree as a top-five prospect in the organization in a monthlong major league stint in 2020, but he had troubles on both sides of the ball opening 2021, extreme enough that Hyde had to sit him down to say that a demotion to the minors might be needed. An inspired Mountcastle ended the year with 33 home runs, most on the team and a franchise record for a rookie.
“He just knows how to talk to certain guys and what motivates them,” Mountcastle said. “He’s done a great job with what he’s been handed.We’re rebuilding still, and we’re getting a little better each year. I think once we get a good team up here, he’s going to be the guy to run it, and I’m excited for him.”
‘I love this job’
The Orioles’ players are aware of the process the organization is going through. It’s not because Hyde has told them about it.
“I don’t talk to the players about the rebuild,” Hyde said. “I talk to them about competing every single night and trying to get better every day.”
It’s his job, he said, to help the players he has now, regardless of whether they have established themselves as part of the future. Still, he operates with “a big picture” in mind, aware of where the Orioles are and where he believes they’re headed.
Mullins, Mountcastle and Hays are all under team control for at least three more seasons. Top prospects Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers should join them in Hyde’s lineup sometime this summer. Baltimore’s three best minor league pitchers — Grayson Rodriguez, DL Hall and Kyle Bradish — are also on track to debut. The Orioles will remain young and inexperienced, but also more talented than they ever have been under Hyde.
“You can really start creating a winning team culture when you have a group of guys that you know are going to be here long term and that are playing next to each other and care about each other,” Hyde said. “I’m looking forward to that day.”
He’s positioned to be around for it, though it’s unclear exactly how long he remains under contract for; the industry source declined to provide further details beyond his contract extending past 2022.
Speaking before the season, Elias, the Orioles’ general manager, said Hyde has been an integral piece of what Baltimore is building.
“He’s been a terrific part of our organization and in my mind, our front office,” Elias said. “This was a big project. It continues to be a big project. We need somebody at the major league level that is pulling in the same direction as the rest of the organization.
“There’s a lot that goes into this, and Brandon is a big part of it. I think that the improvement that we’ve seen organizational-wide since he and I have gotten here has been because of his contributions to this effort and this organization.”
His players echo that, having learned plenty about being in the major leagues in their time under Hyde. He’s taken away lessons, too.
“I’ve learned that I love this job,” Hyde said, “and this is something that I was made to do.”
J&K Mahila Shakti Kendra Jobs Recruitment 2022
J&K Mahila Shakti Kendra Kathua Jobs Recruitment 2022
Posts Details Below :
Applications on appended format are invited from the eligible candidates who are permanent resident of J&K state, belonging to District Kathua and fulfilling the eligibility norms as given below, purely on contractual basis for Vacant post of District Coordinator in the office of “District Level Centre for Women” under Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme implemented by Ministry of Women and Child Development under Government of India.
The Contractual appointment shall extendable subject to satisfactory performance and continuation of scheme and funding from government of India and the State. The prescribed format for Application form is given at Annexure ‘A’.
Last Date for Receipt of Application Form: 15 days from the date of publication of Advertisement.
Details of Post to be filled up on Contractual basis is as under :
Name of the Posts :
District Coordinator : 01 Post
PROCEDURE FOR SELECTION:
Minimum Qualification would be Graduation however 10 points each for 10+2 and Graduation will be awarded on aggregate percentage basis (percentage to be converted into decimal points).
For Higher Education upto 10 points would be awarded i.e 03 points for Post Graduation, 05 Points to M.Phil Candidates and 10 points for Ph.D Candidates. Only the highest degree among these will be considered.
Total 10 points would be awarded for experience. 2 points per year up to 5 years will be awarded for working experience with civil society organization in relevant field. Period less than one year (12 months) shall not be considered as first year of experience, however period of nine months in case of additional year of experience can be considered as one year.
05 points shall be awarded for computer knowing candidates. Diploma/certificate for the period of at least 6 months from a recognized institution will be considered valid.
Total 10 points will we awarded for viva-voce/interview.
Candidates will be shortlisted purely on Academic/Qualification merit basis points of Experience and Computer diploma whereas Viva-Voce will be considered in the final selection of the candidates.
The number of applicant for the viva voce shall be short listed in the ratio of 1 is to 5 on pro rata basis.
10 points of Viva voce shall be awarded on the basis of assessment of the candidates/suitability for the post which will be based on the following attributes and Knowledge.
Communication skills to deal with different departments (well versed with local language/dialect).
General assessment of Knowledge and Personality.
Proficiency with Computers for report writing and MIS
Experience of working with Civil Society Organization (For women welfare officer only).
Understanding of the issues related to women and the programmes/ Schemes of Government related to the women.
Any other attribute related to the post.
Final merit of the candidate shall be framed on the basis of total points obtained out of 55 points. List of short listed candidates shall be published in local newspaper.
Last date of receipt of application forms shall be cut of date of determining the eligibility to apply for the post.
The age limit however is determinable with reference to the 1st of jan of the year in which the Advertisement is made i.e. 01-01-2022.
Only such qualification shall be considered which the applicant is in position on the last date of receipt of application. Any qualification acquired thereafter shall not be taken into account for any purpose.
The candidates called for interview must produce the original documents before the committee constituted for oral test so that their eligibility for participation in the interview is verified. Any candidate who fails to produce the relevant original documents/testimonials shall not be allowed to appear in the Viva voce. A photocopy each such duly self attested and signed by the candidate should be brought along with him/her for depositing the same in the office.
If a candidate is found guilty of impersonation or submitting fabricated/tempered documents/testimonial or making statements which are incorrect or false or suppressing material information at any stage of the selection process, his/her candidature shall be deemed to be void ab-inito.
No individual call letter shall be issued individually however the department shall give wide publicity through print/electronic media about the venue and date of interview for the eligible short listed candidates.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
The applicant must be a permanent resident of J&K state belonging to District Kathua.
Candidates must have a good moral character.
The preference will be given to women candidates.
The candidates must possess the minimum requisite qualification at the time of submitting the form. Any claim regarding qualification made after the closing date for the receipt of application forms shall not be entertained. The last date of receipt of application shall be the cut of date for determining the eligibility.
Applicant should be medically fit for field visit in different blocks/villages of district Kathua.
This is not a Government job but a temporary contract arrangement terminable from either side by the one month advance notice.
There shall be no right to seek permanent absorption in the department and regularization of any sort. (The candidates upon their selection against a particular post shall have to execute an agreement with the employer through medium of a prescribed affidavit duly executed/sworn before learned Judicial Magistrate to the effect that he/she will have no claim/any right for permanent absorption/regularization in the state Government at any later stage).
The applicant must attach attested photo copies of the following Certificates/testimonials with the Application form (No under process certificate will be accepted)
Permanent Resident Certificate/Domicile Certificate.
Matriculation Diploma/marks sheet for date of birth.
All academic qualification certificates along with marks cards.
Technical certificate from the Government Institute/Government recognized Institute.
Experience Certificate, if any.
A recent passport size photographs of the applicant duly attested by the gazette officer to be pasted on the application form.
The Application form duly filled and completed in all respects should be delivered by hand or by registered post in the office of District Social Welfare Officer Kathua (Mini Sectt. Kathua).
No Application shall be accepted after the expiry of last date.
Applications found incomplete in any manner during the scrutiny shall be rejected without any future notice to the candidate.
The application should reach in this office by or before 15 days from the date of publication of Advertisement at 4:30pm.
Applicants may download application form from official website of district Kathua i.e
Government of Jammu and Kashmir
Office of the Deputy Commissioner Kathua Chairman District Level Selection Committee for Mahila Shakti Kendra (MSK), Kathua
The post J&K Mahila Shakti Kendra Jobs Recruitment 2022 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates
Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates
Petrol Diesel Price Today: For the 22nd consecutive day, there was no change in the rate of petrol and diesel from the oil companies. The companies had last increased by 80 paise per liter on 6 April.
Petrol-Diesel Price Today 27th April : For the 22nd consecutive day, oil companies have given relief to the general public from the rate of petrol and diesel. Let us tell you that there has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel since the last 22 days and they remain at the old level. The last increase of 80 paise per liter was done by the companies on 6th April.
Crude oil rises again
After the fall a day earlier, crude oil has again reached the old level. On Wednesday morning, WTI crude reached a level of $ 102.60 per barrel and Brent crude at $ 106.1 per dollar. The last change in the price of oil was on 6 April 2022. Earlier, from March 22 to April 6, the price of petrol and diesel had increased by about Rs 10 per liter.
What are today’s prices? (Petrol-Diesel Price on 27th April)
- Petrol in Delhi Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
- Petrol in Noida Rs 105.47 and Diesel Rs 97.03 per liter
- Petrol in Mumbai Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
- Petrol in Chennai Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
- Kolkata Petrol in Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
- Petrol in Lucknow Rs 105.25 and Diesel Rs 96.83 per liter
- Petrol in Patna Rs 116.23 and Diesel Rs 101.06 per liter
- Petrol in Port Blair Rs 91.45 and Diesel Rs 85.83 per liter
- Ganganagar (Rajasthan) ) Petrol at Rs 122.93 and Diesel at Rs 105.34 per liter
Finding the cheapest petrol here
Petrol and diesel rates are the lowest in Port Blair. Here on Monday, petrol is being sold at Rs 91.45 per liter and diesel at Rs 85.83 per liter. After the election results of five states, the oil companies had increased the rate of oil. Earlier, petrol was being sold at Rs 95.41 per liter in Delhi. At the same time, the price of diesel was Rs 86.67 per liter.
How to check your city rates
If you want to check the latest rates of petrol and diesel, then for this, oil companies provide the facility to check rates through SMS. To check the rate, the consumer of Indian Oil (IOC) has to write RSP
The post Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates appeared first on JK Breaking News.
