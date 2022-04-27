News
ASK IRA: Do Heat have a rooting interest in 76ers-Raptors?
Q: Ira, who you got? Who you want, Toronto or Philly? — Andy.
A: Two different questions. First, for all of Doc Rivers’ playoff struggles in his various stops, it would be hard to fathom this 76ers team, with Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris becoming the first NBA team to blow at 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. So if you’re asking who I think will win, I would have to think the 76ers, if only from a historical perspective. As far as who I want, that matters little (albeit there is concern about the COVID-testing requirement when flying back into the United States). As far as the Heat’s choice, it would appear the Raptors have significantly fewer weapons than the 76ers, but Nick Nurse does have a way of maximizing. So I would think they would lean that way (unless Embiid’s thumb gets even worse). But, again, I think that will up moot, with the 76ers having two chances to put it away with one more win.
Q: Come on, how inflamed can a knee be that you skip a potential playoff clincher? — Adam.
A: Because sometimes player and team, alike, have to take a somewhat longer view. The Heat are targeting a championship, not just a second-round appearance. Plus there still is nearly $200 million left on Jimmy Butler’s contract/extension. So you have an investment to protect, as well. And this also is not as simple as pop a couple of Advil and get back to work. If that’s all it took, both Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry would have been out there on Tuesday night. No, hardly optimal this time of year. But still better in April than, say, May or June.
Q: I shouldn’t say his improvement has been overlooked, but the extent of Max Strus’ improvement is gaining traction as evidenced in the Most Improved Player voting. Strus’ overall contributions have far exceeded expectations compared to the usual learning curve of players new to the NBA. While Strus, isn’t an All-Star he’s been vital to the Heat’s winning record this season, much like P.J. Tucker. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C.
A: I wouldn’t overstate a single third-place vote for Most Improved Player as validation for Max Strus. But it is fair to cite his growth from two-way player to playoff starter. You can make a similar argument with Gabe Vincent, and perhaps Caleb Martin. The common thread there is finding the right place at the right time, something that benefited all three.
()
Five recipes for all that leftover ham
I wanted a good ham for Easter, but the locally-smoked, bone-in variety I was looking for didn’t come in a small size.
Even a half ham weighed in at nearly 8 pounds, which is, well, a lot of ham, even for our family of five.
After cooking up the beautiful specimen on our pellet grill, I was left with way more than more than half of it, and most of my family is not a fan of leftovers.
Instead of throwing it in the freezer and forgetting about it, I took this as a challenge. I planned out a week of dinners using the remaining ham, and I didn’t tell my kids what I was doing.
I usually make split pea soup from leftover ham, which my husband and I love but is usually met with a hearty “meh” from the kids, so as much as I love it, I decided to forego it this year in the interest of leftover science.
Ham is the perfect vehicle for such an experiment, because curing extends its life (if properly refrigerated) for a few days over other cuts of meat.
On the weekly meal planner, I listed our meals as follows: casserole, chicken cordon bleu soup, fried rice with pineapple and pasta primavera. No mention of ham whatsoever.
Because each of the recipes I was planning would use cubed ham, we chopped the ham into bite-sized bits right after Easter dinner. That way, I could just grab a cup or two for whatever I was making that night.
Honestly, the week went so smoothly (and the kids didn’t complain too much) that I’m considering making a giant ham more often.
CREAMY HAM PASTA PRIMAVERA
Serves 6 generously
My kids love alfredo — I’m not really a fan unless there are a lot of vegetables involved. This was a great compromise. We all liked it quite a bit.
- 16 ounces dried spaghetti
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup flour
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups low-sodium or homemade chicken broth
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup good Parmesan cheese, shredded, plus more for garnish
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, minced
- 1 pound asparagus, ends snapped off and cut into one-inch pieces
- 2 cups frozen peas
- 2 cups diced ham
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, for garnish
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions. Two minutes before the pasta is done, add the asparagus to the boiling water with the pasta. Drain.
Meanwhile, make the sauce. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large, high-sided skillet. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant. Add flour and thyme and stir until it’s a light brown color. Add chicken broth and whisk constantly until thoroughly combined. Add half and half and parmesan and whisk until smooth. Add more chicken broth if you think it’s too thick. Add salt and pepper to taste. Turn the burner to low.
Add peas, ham, spaghetti and asparagus to the skillet with the sauce and toss gently with tongs until thoroughly combined. Plate and top with more Parmesan and basil. Serve immediately.
HAM AND PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Serves 6 generously
Adapted from tasty.co
I think this was everyone’s hands-down favorite from the week. I topped it with a drizzle of Japanese barbecue sauce — available in the global foods section of many grocery stores — and an extra drizzle of sriracha for the adults.
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup carrot, diced
- 1 cup bell pepper, diced
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup ham, diced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 4 cups brown rice, cooked
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
- pepper, to taste
- 1 1/2 cup pineapple, diced
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced, optional, for garnish
- Sriracha and Japanese barbecue sauce, optional, for drizzling
In a wok or deep skillet, heat up the oil over high heat and cook onion, garlic, carrots, bell peppers, and ham until onions are translucent and ham is slightly browned. Push all of the cooked ham and vegetables to the side of the pan.
Beat the eggs and pour into the cleared half of the pan. Scramble the eggs and mix with the rest of the vegetables.
Add rice, soy sauce, pepper, peas, chili garlic sauce and pineapple. Mix well and let the rice cook until slightly crispy.
Plate and garnish with scallions, barbecue sauce and/or sriracha.
CHICKEN CORDON BLEU SOUP
Serves 4
Adapted from pioneerwoman.com
I highly recommend making your own croutons to go with this ultra-hearty, ultra-comforting soup. Cut your bread into your desired size, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper and whatever else floats your boat — usually garlic powder for me — and bake at 375 until crisp. It usually takes about 10 minutes for me. It’s a great way to use up stale bread, and tastes so much better than store-bought.
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup onion, diced
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup half and half
- 1 cup low-sodium hicken broth
- 2 chicken breasts, cooked and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 cup cubed ham
- 4 teaspoons whole grain mustard
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 6 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Croutons, optional, for serving
Melt butter in a medium-sized soup pan. Add onion and cook over medium-low heat until tender, about 10 minutes. You can cover the pot to make the onion cook faster.
Sprinkle in flour and whisk until smooth. Cook for 2 minutes.
Pour in half each of the milk, half and half, and chicken broth and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the rest. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Boil and stir 1 minute.
Remove from heat and add chicken, ham, mustard, parsley, and Swiss cheese. Stir until cheese is completely melted. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
Serve immediately, garnished with croutons.
HAM AND BROCCOLI CASSEROLE
Serves 8
Adapted from thenovicechefblog.com
Usually I’m against canned soup as a casserole or hotdish binder — I’d rather make my own cream sauce — but it was a busy week, so I caved. I buy the low-sodium version, Amy’s if I can find it. The kids loved this. I thought it was decent for a quick meal, but would definitely play around with making my own sauce next time.
- 12 ounces egg noodles
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 cup carrots, chopped
- 1 cup milk
- 10 ounce can low-sodium cream of mushroom soup
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
- 6 ounces chive cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups chopped ham
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×13 casserole dish, set aside.
In a large pot, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Cook egg noodles for 4 minutes less than the package recommends. Add broccoli and carrots and cook 3 minutes more. Drain immediately. (You do not want to over cook your noodles, otherwise you will end up with a soggy casserole.)
Combine milk, cream of mushroom soup, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese in a large bowl; until smooth. Fold in noodle mixture, ham and salt and pepper to taste.
Spread the noodle mixture evenly in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the bread crumbs evenly over casserole.
Cover casserole with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 minutes, or until topping is lightly browned.
HAM AND BRUSSELS HASH
Serves 4
One of my favorite ways to use up leftover vegetables, especially brussels sprouts, is to make hash. Sometimes I buy a bag of the pre-shredded stuff when I’m craving it, though, because I can have a 15-minute, nutritious lunch when I don’t have to prep the sprouts. I also used bagged matchstick carrots, but you can add just about anything lingering in your produce drawer — shredded sweet potatoes, diced zucchini, fresh corn cut from the cob, traditional potatoes, I’ve used it all. I do love the bittersweetness of brussels when they get some caramelization in my cast iron skillet, so I tend to start with them and add whatever I have laying around. The diced ham adds a perfect amount of smoky and salty to this party.
- 3 cups shaved Brussels sprouts
- 1 cup matchstick cut carrots
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup diced ham
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fried egg or two, optional
Heat the olive oil in a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Add Brussels sprouts, carrots, ham and garlic and saute until vegetables are soft and ham and vegetables are starting to brown.
Top with fried eggs and serve immediately.
Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online
Srinagar, Apr 26: In Jammu and Kashmir, authorities are likely to make qualification and passing certificates of 10th and 12th standard available online for the students.
The students can download their respective certificates online from the DigiLocker.
Top administrative officials of the School Education Department informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that “All processes of examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) have been made online.”
“Certificates of students of Class X and Class XII Board exam are being made available on Digilocker,” the official said.
DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEIT) under Digital India programme. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet—(KNO)
The post Class 10th, 12th certificates to be available online appeared first on JK Breaking News.
After Losing a Union Vote on Staten Island, Amazon is Changing Its Tactics For Round Two
Two expansive warehouses tucked into the marshlands of northwest Staten Island have become the most famous buildings in today’s labor movement. On April 1, an Amazon warehouse called JFK8 successfully voted to unionize the facility’s 8,000 employees. On April 25, the election process began for another Amazon facility, LDJ5, which employs 1,600 workers. The polls will be open until April 29th. Ballots will be counted and certified by the National Labor Relations Board starting May 2nd.
In the wake of the JFK8 vote, Amazon was accused of underestimating union organizer Chris Smalls and his organization. Amazon, a company not used to losing, seems intent on not repeating its mistakes of a few weeks ago.
In the last week before the union vote, Amazon sought to bring the gears of the union drive to a grinding halt. According to workers at LDJ5, the company is deploying a tactic traditionally used by unions against hostile employers, not the other way around: A complete work stoppage at the end of every shift, multiple times a day.
“The conveyor belts just stop. Literally the machines shut down,” says Julian Mitchell-Israel, the field director for Amazon Labor Union and a worker at LDJ5.
Work stoppages and captive-audience meetings
The work stoppages weren’t intended to give workers a break, but to funnel them into captive-audience meetings wherein LDJ5 managers–as well as union-busting consultants and managers from other states–would extol the virtues of Amazon and denounce the union.
After the conveyors shut down, workers are shuffled toward the back of the warehouse. “Managers start corralling people,” says Mitchell-Israel. “They start coming around like, ‘hey, we got a meeting in the back.’” The managers—anywhere from 10 to 20 on a given day— don’t tell workers the meeting is about the union. “[Managers] just say it’s a meeting with the vice president of HR, the general manager is going to speak,” says Mitchell-Israel.
So-called captive-audience meetings are typically mandatory, management-led meetings held during working hours to counter pro-union messaging and sow anti-union sentiments.
🗣Since we WON @amazonlabor has been contacted by workers in over 50 buildings Nationwide not including the several buildings overseas and counting ⬆️ ‼️✊🏾 #ALU
— Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) April 5, 2022
While the National Labor Relations Board currently allows companies to require attendance at captive audience meetings — and the meetings at Amazon’s JFK8 facility were indeed mandatory — attendance at the LDJ5’s isn’t required. Site and shift leaders simply don’t tell workers the meetings are optional. The lack of clarity, shutting down the line, and physically herding workers toward the meeting location led a lot of employees to just follow the crowd. “As soon as a bit of a crowd starts going, everyone follows,” recalls Mitchell-Israel. For those who chose not to attend, workers weren’t able to continue their work. Instead, says Mitchell-Israel, “a lot of people leave or hang out in the break room.”
Amazon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The change to technically voluntary captive audience meetings and work stoppage is a departure from Amazon’s previous tactics at JFK8. Angie Maldonado, the chairwoman of the organizing committee for Amazon Labor Union, detailed incessant, mandatory captive-audience meetings at JFK8: “At one point, the captive audience meetings were invite-only and you only had to go one time. Then about a month later, they started to pull people into the captive audience meetings once a week. A month before our election, people were going into captive audience meetings three times a week because we would put out literature and they would try to combat our literature. They were changing the powerpoint slides every day.”
A less aggressive approach after suffering a loss at JFK8
There’s no clear reason why Amazon shifted from making meetings mandatory at JFK8 to making them optional at LDJ5. One hypothesis: Amazon may be trying a less aggressive approach because their heavy-handed tactics backfired in favor of the union last time.
Amazon also changed when the work stoppage meetings happened during a shift at LDJ5. “They switched it up. It was at the top of the shift so people would have to keep working after. That was happening at the start of the week,” says Mitchell-Israel. Multiple workers confirmed that once the work stoppage-led meetings changed to the end of shifts, workers who had already attended one were allowed to go home early—paid for the end of every shift following their completed attendance at the meeting.
Multiple workers at LDJ5 say that those who hadn’t been recorded attending a meeting would be approached one-on-one by a manager, taken off the floor, and asked to watch a video of the anti-union speech, which lasts roughly half an hour. It’s unclear how many workers at LDJ5 were aware that the meetings weren’t mandatory and how many refused to watch the video.
Workers at LDJ5 also described the content of the meetings as similar to what JFK8’s captive-audience meetings were like: Managers and union-busting consultants (known by some LDJ5 workers as “the busters”) from around the country sing the praises of the company, act as emotional stewards for workers who might otherwise find comfort in union solidarity, and spread misleading claims about unions. Scott Taylor, the site leader who leads the captive audience meetings with a sentimental story about his mom, “has probably given that same speech at least 15 times” in the past week, said an LDJ5 worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity. As the election neared, Pranama Jayatissa, a worker at LDJ5 since November 2020, said the content of the speech shifted from why people should vote against the union to telling them to vote no.
When workers arrived at work April 25th, they were greeted with a massive anti-union presence in the facility: Every column in the warehouse is now covered in huge “VOTE NO/VOTA NO” stickers, huge banners reading “VOTE NO” hang from the rafters, and the site even set up a table surrounded by balloons with boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts. “They’re doing everything in their might to stop people,” says Jayatissa.
“Jeff Bezos sent crumbs of Krispy Kreme donuts,” she says. “Like we’re some animals who pick up some crumbs and think ‘Amazon treats us good so we don’t have to work for a union’.”
