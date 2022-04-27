News
Astronomers reveal date of Eid-ul-Fitr
LAHORE: Astronomers have predicted that this year’s Eidul Fitr will be held on Tuesday, May 3rd, claiming that the Shawwal moon will not be visible anywhere in the country on the evening of Ramazan 29. (Sunday, May 1).
They also stated that the new moon will be born between April 30 and May 1 around 1:28 a.m.
Experts further stated that the dimensional difference between the moon and the sun should be at least 10 degrees, but in Pakistan, it would be only 8 degrees, making it nearly hard to observe even with a telescope.
On the other hand, in all parts of the country, the time difference between sunset and moonset, which should be 40 minutes, will be more than 89 minutes.
As a result, if the sky are clear on Monday evening, the moon will be visible in all parts of the country clearly and for a long time.
Meanwhile, the metrological department has yet to forward their moon sighting report to the religious affairs ministry, as is customary.
Unconfirmed sightings will be authorised on the evening of May 1 as well, according to sources, in order to coincide with Saudi Arabia’s Eid celebrations.
They also said that the federal minister for religious affairs served on Mufti Popalzai’s committee and is known for making the seeing of the moon a contentious issue.
Work closes multiple EB lanes on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. LOUIS – There could be traffic trouble Wednesday heading into Illinois on the Poplar Street Bridge due to the scheduled closure of multiple eastbound lanes going into East St. Louis.
IDOT is in charge of this project and their officials said the lane closures will likely happen around the area where the split happens on the bridge. That’s where you can either go south on Route 3 or stay on 55/64 into East St. Louis. IDOT says the center three lanes on 55/64 going into East St. Louis are slated to close for repairs Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closures are needed so crews can replace the attenuator and perform deck repairs on the bridge structure. The attenuator is the crash barrier that sits where the split happens. An IDOT worker said the attenuator was hit recently in a crash. Full ramp access will be available throughout this project.
IDOT officials are warning drivers to expect delays and allow for extra time in this area. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes if possible to get into Illinois.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, thousands of rupees will be credited in the account on this day, know complete calculation here
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for central employees. A huge amount is going to come in the account of the employees. This amount will be transferred to the account in 4-5 days.
DA was increased by 3 percent
In fact, last month, the government had increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of central employees by 3 percent. According to media reports, the salary for April is expected to come on May 1. It will come with increased DA. There will also be an arrear of three months in this.
34% dearness allowance
The reason for this is that 34 percent dearness allowance has been implemented from January 2022. In such a situation, along with the salary of April, the DA arrears of January, February and March will also come. This is going to benefit about 50 lakh central employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
So much money will come
Since, after the dearness allowance becomes 34 percent, the employees with 18 thousand basic salary will get DA of Rs 6,120. Till now, these employees were getting Rs 5,580 at the rate of 31 per cent DA. That is, his monthly salary has increased by Rs 540 and annual salary has increased by Rs 6,480. April salary will come with increased DA and 3 months DA arrears will also be available. In such a situation, it is being estimated that Rs 2,160 more will come in the coming salary.
6,828 will increase
Employees whose basic salary is Rs 56,900, after having 34 percent DA, they will now get Rs 19,346. Earlier, according to 31 percent DA, such employees were getting Rs 17,639 i.e. their monthly salary has increased by Rs 1,707 and annual salary has increased by Rs 20,484. In such a situation, there will be an estimated increase of Rs 6,828 in their upcoming salary.
No relief for DA arrears stuck for 18 months
At the same time, the employees have not got relief regarding the frozen DA during the Corona epidemic. Recently, there were reports that the central government has made it clear that DA arrears for 18 months stuck from the year 2020 will not be given. This is from January 2020 to June 2021.
20 Trendy Dresses That Every Woman Should Add In Her Wardrobe
Today’s society has undergone an unending fashion makeover. Every year or decade ushers in a new fashion trend or style that quickly becomes a global fashion statement. With their clothing trends, Bollywood stars have inspired millions of women, and it has now become one of many women’s defining styles. Women are always on the lookout for new trendy dresses. Every fashion style that appears trendy to their eyes is open to trial and error.
So, here are 20 trendy dresses that every woman must have in their wardrobe!
1. Kurtis
Kurtis, or summer tunics, are commonly embellished with chicken embroidery. The collar is added to Kurtis to add elegance and innovation. Jeans, shorts, leggings, capes, and skirts all look great with Kurtis or tunics. Kurtis, often known as tunics, are quite comfy to wear all day. It can be worn both formally and casually. So, ladies, get ready to add some fashionable and cool Kurtis to your collection.
2. Rugged Jeans
Rugged denim is always in trend. These jeans are currently one of the most fashionable looks. It’s so small that you can take it with you everywhere you go. Experiment with your wardrobe and opt for a pair of tough jeans. It’s comfortable enough to wear throughout the day. Rugged jeans with cut Kurtis or tank tops are appropriate for a night out with your pals or for wearing to college.
3. Pant Style Suit
If you don’t want to wear a sari or a salwar suit, a pantsuit is a great alternative. These trendy outfits are comfy to wear all day. It goes well with a pair of western slacks. This pant-style outfit can be worn without a stole or dupatta.
4. Indo Western Dresses
Indo Western Dresses can give you a style that is both western and ethnic. Indo western outfits are perfect for any occasion. With Indo western clothing, you can conduct yourself with grace and elegance. The majority of these gowns have beautiful embroidery, Indian patterns, and sequins.
5. Palazzo Pants
Palazzo pants are a current fashion trend. Palazzo pants are long pants with wide-leg flares that extend out from the waist. Bell bottoms are not the same as palazzo pants. Palazzo pants are popular in the summer because they are light and comfortable.
6. Checkered Shirts
To live in the moment, checkered shirts are bright, sexy, and attractive. Checkered shirts are fashionable and appealing to wear. When you’re heading to a relaxed dinner party with your family and friends, you can don a checkered shirt. In the cooler months, it will keep you warm and elegant. It goes well with jeans, denim, shorts, and ballerinas.
7. Jumpsuits
Jumpsuits, like any other dress, can be worn as a complete outfit. It’s a one-piece outfit. You can just toss them in the air and leave. Check print jumpsuits are the way to go if you want to stand out among your pals. It’s ideal for wearing all day.
8. Crop Tops
Crop tops are really popular right now. It provides you with a lovely appearance. It can be worn over a tank top, a striped dress, or on its own. It’s ideal for summer and spring, and it’s seasoned to seem contemporary and lovely. Crop shirts are fluid, breezy, and comfortable. Crop tops can be worn daily. It’s suitable for both casual and formal occasions.
9. Velvet Skirts
Velvet skirts are luxurious and attractive. These lovely velvet skirts are incredibly soft and comfy to wear. This gorgeous skirt is appropriate for a variety of occasions, including birthdays and dance parties, ceremonies, casual wear, formal business parties, school, office, dating, and so on.
10. High Neck Tops
Wearing these smart and sleek clothes will make you look effortlessly glamorous. For a cool look, combine this top with a pair of jeans. To appear like a Fashionista among your friends, pair it with jeggings or denim and high heels.
11. Long Printed Gowns
Try these amazing long patterned gowns if you wish to elevate your particular style to new heights. It’s a lovely piece that’s also quite comfy to wear. You can wear it for both casual and formal occasions. These lovely printed gowns look great with platform shoes, a sophisticated coat, a trendy bag, and minimal jewellery.
12. Baggy Trousers
Baggy trousers are both fashionable and practical. If you want to make a stronger style statement, consider these amazing baggy trousers. To finish the style, pair baggy trousers with pumps, a cardigan, heels, a smart top, a leather jacket, ballerinas, or sandals.
13. Ruffled Tops
These ruffled tops will add a pop of colour to any outfit. It’s a great summer piece that’s ready to wear. It is quite comfortable to wear and maybe carried for long periods. To complete the style, wear it with ballet flats, jeans, trainers, skinny jeans, or pants.
14. Solid Fit and Flare Dress
Wearing a solid fit and flare dress will elevate your unique style to new heights. These days, solid fit and flare dresses are highly popular. As a result, it’s ideal for adding to your casual outfit. It is available in a variety of shapes and sizes. As a result, you can dress up in both casual and formal attire.
15. Cotton Trousers
This summer, add some flair to your look with some beautiful and fantastic cotton trousers. It is really fashionable and extremely comfortable to wear for extended periods. It’s perfect for summer, and it’s seasoned to complement your whole personality. It’s appropriate for both casual and formal occasions.
16. Off Shoulder Dress
Off-shoulder dresses will make you stand out from the crowd this year. It’s lovely and comfortable enough to wear all day. It’s appropriate for any season. You can wear it for a casual or a party look. To complete the look, pair it with platform heels, minimal silver jewellery, your favorite purse, ballerinas or flats.
17. Symbol T-shirt
T-shirts with symbols are a terrific complement to any woman’s outfit. Symbol T-shirts will provide you with both style and comfort this season. Because it is so comfortable, you can wear it all day. It’s palpable in any season. It’s ideal for casual get-togethers with family and friends.
18. A-Line Skirt
Wearing innovative and elegant A-Line skirts can help you nail the season’s look. To nail the event, add those gorgeous and unusual A-line skirts to your closet. You can wear it all day because it is gentle on your skin. To live in the moment, you can experience it in any season.
19. One Shoulder dress
This season, turn heads with one shoulder dresses that are easily trendy and gorgeous. Make a terrific update to your closet this season to maintain your style statement. Stand out in a group with beauty and grace by embracing both comfort and style.
20. Body con Dress
These gorgeous body con dresses will keep you in style all year. It will provide you with both style and comfort because it is gentle on your skin and allows you to wear it for longer periods. You can get them in various shapes and sizes. As a result, you have the freedom to choose your style.
So girls, get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with some stylish and cool dresses that are listed above. Start wearing those stunning dresses and feel more beautiful and powerful than ever.
