Beginner Internet Marketing – Seven Ways to Use Ebooks For Promoting Your Website
1. Give it away.
I know this sounds like bad advice. After spending the time required to write and edit an ebook, you’re now being advised to give it away for free? Remember, this is a long-term process; keep the end goal in mind. You want as many customers as you can find. To accomplish this, you’ll need to develop a trusting relationship with your prospects before they will feel comfortable buying from you. The internet is a vast, potentially impersonal place. It’s full of many kinds of people. Some are trustworthy, some… not so much. Think about your own online buying habits. Have you ever bought something from a total stranger? If so, what made you trust them enough to enter your credit card number into the order form?
Offer the eBook for free so they can assess the value of your message. If they like what they read, they’ll be twice as likely to buy from you in the future. There’s no better sales pitch than a “try before you buy” proposition. You’re looking for lifetime buyers, not a once and done relationship. Another strategy is offering them a chapter of the eBook for free. Make sure it’s an enticing chapter that will make them want to read the rest of the book.
Use this free offer as an enticement to join your mailing list. Provide consistent value and information and you will have a customer forever. You can market to them afterward.
2. Offer the eBook to your competitors.
Just make sure there are ample links to your own website and promotional materials. You can help other webmasters get opt-ins for their mailing lists and as a by-product, you get your materials and links in front of more potential customers. Offering a hot topic eBook to hundreds of website owners will exponentially raise your number of future visitors.
3. Sell it on ClickBank.
Every day, the market is flooded with new instructional materials for consumers. Turn your new eBook into an instructional product that can be sold by anyone on the web for a commission. ClickBank tracks the orders, supplies the product, and sends you the money.
4. Sell it from your own site.
Maybe you see the long-term value of keeping your eBook product exclusive. If there’s enough excitement and buzz about it on the internet forums and blogs, people will flock to your site to buy it.
5. Turn it into a members-only course.
If you can create enough interest in your product, consider offering it as a paid membership course. Your paid members get access to a private site or you can email the chapters or portions in succession. This approach can be very successful.
6. Place your eBook on a free download site.
Again, this approach can be highly effective if the free eBook website gets a lot of traffic. Your eBook could become a viral sensation, changing hands at the speed of light. Just make sure your contact information is visible throughout the publication. If you use this approach, you might add your website address to each page as a header or footer.
7. Offer Resale Rights.
If your interest is long term traffic and customers, you could allow other webmasters and marketers to sell your eBook to their own customers. And yes… allow them to keep the money! This will give a potentially huge number of marketers an incentive to sell your ebook. You won’t be getting any money upfront, but the exposure could be phenomenal. Imagine hundreds or thousands of marketers putting your eBook in front of every customer on their mailing list. If you use this option, decide on a lowest price, and prohibit them from giving it away. This way, it will always retain a minimum value. Every time someone reads the ebook, your website address will be there on each page.
I’m wishing you success in all your online endeavors.
Digital Marketing Trend to Become More Humane
Digital marketing trends change often, though not often, to fetch better and more appropriate results. Marketers use different ways to bring their businesses in search engine results, ethical and unethical; but in the coming years finding their way using unethical techniques will lead to rough roads. It will be harder for those who have abandoned the marketing ethics, while the customers rejoice with better user experience and informative content.
Once upon a time, meta tags, keywords, and optimized images defined responsive web designing. A good content together with keywords, hashtags, and links were the parts of search engine optimization (SEO) or social media marketing (SMM) strategies. But now, SEO and SMM are no longer restricted to those elements as Google is changing its search algorithm, and Facebook using different strategies on form feeds to fetch what is more useful to the user.
Time for user-friendly, ethical ways
Brands using unethical ways to get more likes for their promotional posts may lose their sites in black holes. You are in a safer zone if you use ethical ways to promote content that brings better experience for the user. But if you are using shady ways, then it is time to consider some of the tips mentioned in this article.
Social media to redefine organic searches
Facebook has recently planned to include a dislike button to help users express displeasure over news or promotional content. This may give different messages to many, but the Social Media Giant is clear in its way to pull quality content in the search and eliminate junk posts. Ditching hardcore promotional posts and promoting useful posts with great content improves user experience and gives your business a much-needed breather.
In case you are reusing promotional content on Facebook, it’s better to use unique content for every post. It is because in future such posts may not appear in News and Feeds section.
Structured Tweets to trend
Google is not interested in hardcore SEO results, as it wants to see more humane experience in the search results. It may incline more on Facebook and Twitter social media results optimized with images, links, hashtags, and great content that delivers value. With such interesting things happening in social media, digital media interactive marketing creates yet another milestone with brands taking to meaningful and humane ways to reach users.
Google reaches out
Regularly working on your Google+ posts to link Facebook and Twitter posts though keywords, images, and hashtags would help you stay on the search. Following the basics of social media in every promotional post keeps you firmly grounded in the digital media battle!
Hiring the Right Real Estate Attorney
Investing in property is a very important decision in one’s life. You are going to invest all your savings, in some cases a hefty loan, into buying a property that you will cherish for the rest of your life. You won’t want to spend that money buying something that’s not worthwhile. Getting cheated is often possible especially when you are involved with investments. Even if you are not really cheated with the property, you can always be cheated while signing an agreement or making that buying decision. You could be asked to agree to clauses that are not legal or, something like that. It is always good to hire a real estate law firm who would give you the perfect legal advice in such cases. After all when you are investing a lot of money buying a property, investing a small amount in an attorney is good idea to protect the legal issues. When hiring a law firm or its attorney, there are some aspects that you should not ignore. Here’s how you select the right real estate attorney for your property related investment.
Referrals or Relationships
A good real estate attorney could be realized with good relations. Probably when you dealt with a law firm in your last dealing, you made good relations with them. This would help you in your current dealing as well. But, if not then try to get some good references. Your neighbour, your relative or, your best friend could have hired a real estate law firm in the past when selling or buying a property. You can ask them about it and, get a real good deal. Hiring a real estate law firm from references or past deals makes sense as you get the right attorney. Remember, its about your property and the legalities of that property. So, you need to make the right choice in here.
From the Bar Association
If you have none of the above mentioned sources, you could probably contact the bar association in your state for help in the same. They can provide you with a list of attorneys who deal with real estate on a daily basis. In fact, you can even come up with listings of law firm dealing in real estate. Both of these together make up for a good research and comparison. You can ask people around you and, do some research before choosing the right attorney.
Consult your List
Once you have come up with a list of attorneys, you can probably consult a few of them personally. These personal meetings can help you understand if they have the right experience and talent to get you through your property dealing. You can even seek some legal advice during these consultations. If you feel the attorney suits you, you can close the deal with him and hire him straight away.
Legal part in property matters is very important. So, make sure you spend enough time and money in hiring the right attorney.
Prepaid Calling Cards and Terrorism: Where Did All The "Chatter" Go?
Does that necessarily mean that there are no terrorist communications happening, or does it simply mean that terrorists have found other effective ways to get their twisted plots across continents? The advent of prepaid calling cards and the proliferation of Voice over IP telephony have made mobile phones almost irrelevant.
In a case study, a prominent telecom company A discovered that several thousand dollars worth of phone time had been purchased using stolen credit cards. Despite extremely heavy security, this company still succumbed to the effective measures of people who were clearly bent on obtaining airtime. The subsequent tracking of IP’s indicated that not only had the orders been placed using heavy IP masking, but that they originated from hacked computers and the traced ended in Lebanon. Careful analysis of the Call Records (CDR’s) indicated that hundreds of phone calls had been made using the same prepaid account to a number of high threat countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia, UAE, and a few European countries.
One of the more interesting points in investigating the originating phone numbers was that most of them were fake. With Internet technology, directing and redirecting calls from one IP to the next is as easy as looking it up on Google. Indeed, with VoIP you can easily have a local New York phone number literally anywhere in the world.
The intent was to hide any and all trace of the conversations. The extent of this operation is unknown; however it is certain that companies that had lax security measures lost thousands of dollars. The chargeback’s from the customers always hit the merchants. What is certain is that people are making phone calls to countries that harbor terrorists using stolen credit cards and high tech methods of masking the origin of their outgoing phone calls.
The FBI was duly notified and a subpoena issued for the CDR’s. However it is not certain how much headway the FBI had into the case. Most telecom companies protect the identities of their clients and their CDR’s be they peaceful citizens or hell bent terrorists. Unfortunately there is also no effective law that provides for timely gathering of much needed sensitive CDR’s. Hence the answer to where has all the chatter gone can be answered using prepaid calling cards and VoIP protocols that have made it possible to completely mask phone conversations and take the chatter underground.
