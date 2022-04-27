Finance
Best House Insurance: Understanding the Factors That Affect Insurance Quotes and How You Can Save
The idea behind home insurance is to bring your house and possessions back to the same condition as much as possible as they were before a loss occurred. The kinds of losses your home is protected from depend on what all is covered in the policy. In order to get the best house insurance that suits your needs the most, it helps to understand all of the factors that determine the rates.
Location, for instance, is a factor that affects the rates. If you live in a area that is vulnerable to water damage and your house doesn’t sit up high enough, you’ll definitely want to consider flood protection. If you live in a coastal area, you’ll obviously need hurricane and/or tsunami protection. Crime rate in an area is another factor that can affect the cost of house insurance, as living in an area with a high crime rate will increase the chances of your contents getting stolen, windows getting broken, etc. There is also the state itself. Insurance premiums vary considerably across the country.
No matter where you live, there is always the possibility of a fire, so you should probably consider getting fire / smoke coverage. Older homes lacking newer electrical systems are going to probably cost more to insure. However, updating the technology and installing things like smoke detectors and sprinklers will often help you obtain huge discounts.
What Does the Best House Insurance Depend On?
Note that the best house insurance will be based on the cost to construct the house rather than the market value itself. If you lose the entire home, how much will construction materials cost? How much will it cost to stay in a hotel while your home is being rebuilt? What about the plumbing system, electrical system, and everything else that goes into a home and property? Lastly, what about the contents inside the home? How much will new carpet / flooring cost? The materials to build walls and the roof? Furniture? All of these details should be taken into consideration when comparing house insurance rates.
If you really don’t have the income that will allow you to pay much on the premiums, consider whether you want to risk something happening to your house and then having to pay a higher deductible.
Do you have poor credit? Individuals who have a low credit score are more likely to end up with more expensive quotes. If you’re not happy with the quotes you’ve been getting, it’s a good idea to try and improvements to your credit.
One place you’ll definitely want to look if you want the best house insurance possible is Lemonade. The site offers a lot of valuable information to help homeowners understand insurance better. Also, there are great deals on Lemonade insurance, and you can easily check rates and sign up for affordable insurance right now.
Mandated Electronic Claims Filing – Some Insurance Carriers Mandate Electronic Claims Filing
They’ve been talking about it forever but it looks like it might finally have arrived. Insurance companies are starting to mandate electronic submissions of insurance claims. We’ve gotten our first notice that medical insurance claims must be sent electronically in 2007.
Many insurance companies have been trying to encourage providers to submit insurance claims electronically for years. They’ve offered perks such as quicker payments, less requirements for authorizations, and other benefits to the providers. They’ve also had provider reps visit provider’s offices to see why they are not submitting claims electronically and offer suggestions for methods to get their office capable of sending their claims electronically.
Now we are actually seeing companies that are saying they will no longer accept claims on paper CMS 1500 or HCFA 1500 forms. Fidelis Care of New York is one of the plans that is stating they will no longer accept any claims on paper in 2007. They state they are at over 80% electronic claims and they are not accepting any more paper claims in 2007. If you are a participating provider in Fidelis Care and you try to submit your claims on paper, they will be returned to you with a letter. They are advising you to contact your provider rep and they will help you find a method to submit your claims electronically.
Fidelis Care is one of the first insurance companies that I’ve seen that is actually returning any paper claims. Excellus BCBS keeps track of how many claims each provider submits on paper and if the number is over a certain amount per month, they send a provider representative out to speak to the provider about why they are not submitting claims electronically, but they don’t return the claims – yet. New York Medicare states that all providers are suppose to submit claims electronically, but they allow enough exclusions that an office can get around it.
I think that many companies will begin to follow suit with Fidelis Care of New York. It is a huge money saver for the insurance company to receive claims electronically. More and more companies will begin to return claims to providers if submitted the old fashioned way, on red and white paper forms!
How Do Annuities Make Money?
Learn how annuities work and how they make money: They are investments that are offered typically by insurance companies and are similar to life insurance. However, the payout structure is in the opposite order. To better understand what an annuity is we will first look at how life insurance works:
Life Insurance:
With life insurance, a policy holder will make small payments every month to the company until they die and in return the company will make a large payment to the beneficiary. The beneficiary only receives money after the policy holder passes and it’s a large payment.
Annuity:
The policy holder (annuitant) will make a one time up front large payment to the insurance company. The company will then agree to make small monthly payments to the investor every month until the policy holder dies. The payments stop after the policy holder passes and the policy is then terminated.
How the Insurance Company Profits:
The company takes the lump sum payment and then reinvests that money into other investments and securities. They are basically using the policy holders’ money to reinvest for profit. If the monthly returns that they earn on their investments are greater than what they pay out to the annuitant, they profit. Sometimes the money that they payout monthly to the annuitant is greater than the profit earned monthly. However, over the long run, the insurance company will make a great overall profit.
How the Investor (Annuitant) Profits:
The investor makes profit by living longer. They profit if the amount of monthly payments that they collect over time is greater than the large investment itself.
Types of Annuities:
Basic Life Annuity:
Supplies regular income for life. They can be bought by both single life or as joint and beneficiary. Monthly payments stop after investor dies.
Term Certain Annuity:
Will provide beneficiaries with a guaranteed regular income for a specified time frame even after the investor passes.
Prescribed Annuity:
Propose possible preferential tax treatment if you plan on investing non registered funds.
Mexico by Motorcycle: A Book Review
The popularity of motorcycling in Mexico has its modern roots in the first half of the 20th century. And through blogging and other online means of mass communicating, especially over the past decade writing about this particular means of seeing the country has increased exponentially. However the topic has not received comprehensive treatment in both an extremely informative and highly entertaining fashion – until now.
In Mexico by Motorcycle: An Adventure Story and Guide (Sombrero Books, 2015), Mexico expert and motorcycle enthusiast William B. Kaliher takes us for a ride spanning more than two decades. No, Kaliher has not been riding continually all that time; his first visit was in 1964, and the meat of his book is drawn from extended experiences in 1971 and 1993.
Kaliher immediately grabs your interest. At the outset he lets you know what’s in store in terms of his use of descriptive anecdotes interspersed with gems of travel advice. It quickly becomes apparent that the author is a talented writer and former biker who has been diarizing his travels over decades; not just the two main motorcycling adventures chronicled, but literally for fifty years using different modes of travel while traversing thousands of roads connecting Mexico’s villages, towns and cities.
The advice includes: night riding; what and how much clothing to bring and why (even bikers should have on hand one nice shirt and pair of slacks); climatic considerations; repair matters; modern day perceptions of drugs, violence, bribes and associated anxieties; insurance; maps; the border; relationships; size of motorcycle (a dumbfounding surprise for me); accommodations, restaurants and sights; parking; security; dogs; and all that makes the adventure worthwhile, and more importantly a life-altering experience.
Although a plethora of valuable advice is detailed in the first couple of chapters, Kaliher’s style is to intersperse additional nuggets of wisdom throughout the book. He imparts the fruits of his expertise through the use of richly descriptive, and at times humorous narratives such as referring to “the mother of all potholes,” and how traffic lights and stop signs suddenly become “obstacles to be overcome.” His knowledge of Mexico’s past, as well as its unique and diverse present-day traditions and personalities shines brightly.
Mexico by Motorcycle is an exquisite photo essay, a guide book packed with critically important advice and tips which will surprise you by virtue of the fact that Kaliher even considered mentioning them, and an adventure through the country’s landscapes, history and contemporary cultures.
My criticism is with the title, but only because prospective visitors to the country using car or van may miss out on one of the most important books in modern times about traveling in Mexico. The audience should include Mexicophiles who have no interest in driving in the country. The read will induce fond recollections of past experiences and pique the interest in a return, perhaps even on a motorcycle.
