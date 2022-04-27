News
Brandon Clarke always terrorizes the Timberwolves, and this playoff series is no exception
Ja Morant received much of the attention for the Grizzlies’ comeback victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. Rightfully so, as the guard tallied 16 points in the final six minutes, including the game-winner with one second to play.
But nothing Morant achieved would have been possible without Brandon Clarke living on the offensive glass for Memphis.
“How many offensive rebounds did they have in the fourth?” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch asked after his team squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.
He was then informed that Clarke himself had seven over the final 12 minutes.
“Clarke had seven alone?” Finch said. “That’s the game. … They had 12 second-chance points in the fourth quarter. That was it. That’s the game.”
Indeed. Clarke — who finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds — is largely responsible for the fact that Minnesota heads back to Minneapolis in a 3-2 hole in this best-of-7 series, rather than being one win away from advancement.
“I was just focused on trying to win, trying to find a way to help us win. That’s just been me the whole year really, just kind of bringing that fight and bringing that kind of energy off the bench,” Clarke said. “That’s really what I do, and (Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins) trusted me to be in the game in the fourth. I just knew that I was trying to find a way to win and just trying to make plays to just get boards and pass it out and let (Desmond Bane) or Ja (Morant) hit the big shots, and it was just me trying to try to find a way to win tonight.”
He not only tried, he succeeded. What else is new? The 6-foot-8 forward has been a thorn in the Wolves’ side for years.
He’s an unlikely suspect to serve as a series game-changer. The third-year forward out of Gonzaga averaged fewer than 20 minutes a game this season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, but there were also stretches of the season in which he wasn’t in the rotation.
Yet something about playing Minnesota turns Clarke into a combination of Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley. Through the first five games of this series, Clarke is averaging 16.4 points on 60 percent shooting while grabbing 8.8 rebounds — 3.6 of which are offensive. He’s dominating the game on a nightly basis.
Clarke cuts the Minnesota lead to 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/cc3deNPlBv
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Jenkins said Clarke’s energy and impact is “super important” for the Grizzlies, adding the big man is “playing to his strengths.”
“We keep talking about just trying to make winning plays, and that’s what we want our five men to do,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been doing it all season long, and the fact that he’s doing that here in the playoffs to make an impact, especially in meaningful, winning moments, huge credit to him to continue to play with that energy.”
JA FOR THE LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uoF2qZXPel
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Clarke has made hay throughout his young career against the Timberwolves, who have served as a launching pad for the 25-year-old on multiple occasions. In just the seventh game of his career in 2019, Clarke scored a then career-high 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in 22 minutes.
Clarke had fallen out of the Grizzlies’ rotation early this season, until Memphis met up with Minnesota in mid-November. Jenkins went back to Clarke, who had 20 points and nine rebounds, going 8 for 11 from the field in 24 minutes.
The Wolves have never had an answer for the young forward, even when he’s been the only question. Minnesota has rendered the Grizzlies’ other big men moot in this series. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been in constant foul trouble, Steven Adams was removed from the rotation for ineffectiveness and, sans for a few bright moments in Game 2, Xavier Tillman has been average at best.
That’s why Clarke’s minute load has been on a steady rise throughout series, hitting a crescendo in Game 5, when he played a career-high 37 minutes. His extended playing time has been Jenkins’ biggest in-series adjustment. Clarke has been the Grizzlies’ lone interior presence. That was quite literally true in the closing minutes of Game 5, when Clarke was Memphis’ only big on the floor in its small-ball lineup. That didn’t stop him from grabbing seemingly every rebound.
“Yeah, when you play somebody like him, you just gotta box him out,” Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said. “You can’t box him out and try to rebound because he’s gonna jump, tap it. Just gotta box him out. He was just a freak (Tuesday), man. I dunno.”
Finch always notes Minnesota’s relative lack of size, but Clarke is only 6 foot 8. Minnesota was bigger than Memphis to close out Tuesday’s game. Karl-Anthony Towns is clearly a bigger player. Towns suggested Clarke had success on the offensive glass when the Timberwolves’ all-star center was busy defending the rim against the likes of Ja Morant, but tape study suggests that was the case maybe once.
The rest of the time, Clarke was beating everyone — Towns included — straight up, again, and again, and again.
“He brings it. I’ll give him that, he brings it every game,” Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell said. “He has a loud, effective stint whenever he’s in the game, so respect to him.”
Gators, Seminoles among state schools hoping for strong showing in 2022 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall pick when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas. Over the next three days, hundreds of college players will realize their childhood dreams of a professional football career.
Among those are players from the seven Football Bowl Subdivision college programs in Florida. Here is a look at what to expect from some of the schools:
FLORIDA
Unlike last year when Florida had two players selected in the first 20 picks, the Gators aren’t projected to have anyone chosen on the first day. Although there could be as many as seven UF players selected this week.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be the first Gator off the board. A strong performance at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, caught the attention of scouts, making him a high prospect.
Running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon could also hear their names on Day 2 of the draft, with both projected as third-round picks. Pierce hopes to become the third Gators tailback drafted over the past four seasons, while Moon could become the first UF linebacker selected since Jachai Polite and Vosean Joseph in 2019.
Defensive tackle Zachary Carter, running back Malik Davis, defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell and offensive tackle Jean Delance could be taken in the late rounds.
FLORIDA STATE
Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is expected to be a first-round pick becoming the 11th FSU player chosen in the first round since 2010. Johnson could become the first Seminole selected in the top 10 since safety Jalen Ramsey (2016).
While fellow defensive lineman Keir Thomas didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine, a strong showing at FSU’s Pro Day has some projecting the former South Carolina transfer as a Day 3 selection.
Running back Jashaun Corbin, quarterback McKenzie Milton, linebacker Andrew Parchment and linebacker Emmett Rice could be late-round options or free-agent signees.
MIAMI
Miami has had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft over the past 47 years and that streak should remain intact this year.
After a strong 2021 draft in which the Hurricanes had a pair of first-round selections last season in Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau, it’s doubtful UM will have any players selected in the first two days.
Many experts project safety Bubba Bolden as a fourth-or-fifth round selection. At the same time, receiver Charleston Rambo could join him after a career season where he had 1,172 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Miami could have as many as 12 players either drafted or signing free-agent contracts, including running back Cam’Ron Harris, offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr., safety Gurvan Hall Jr., offensive lineman Jarrid Williams, linebacker Zach McCloud, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, cornerback DJ Ivey, quarterback D’Eriq King and receiver Mark Pope.
UCF
UCF has had at least one player selected in each of the past five drafts, including five players chosen last year.
The Knights should extend that streak with defensive end Kalia Davis projected as a fifth-round selection. Davis has impressed despite being limited as he rehabs from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season.
Offensive lineman Cole Schneider and defensive end Big Kat Bryant could be late-round picks or free-agent signees.
USF
USF hasn’t had anyone drafted since 2018 and while that streak could continue, there are a few options to be considered. Defensive tackle Kevin Kegler appeared in 51 games during his five seasons with the Bulls, totaling 73 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Tight end Mitchell Brinkman spent the past two seasons in Tampa after transferring from Northern Illinois, and he finished his career with 909 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
FAU
Florida Atlantic has had 10 players drafted since 2010 but none since 2020.
Cornerback Zyron Gilbert has attracted some interest after a five-year college career that saw the Alabama native finish with 247 tackles, 26 passes defended and five interceptions. He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash during the Owls’ Pro Day.
Receiver John Mitchell was fifth on the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (258) this season and his size (6-foot-4) makes him a good target.
Linebacker Caliph Brice finished among the top tacklers on the team in each of the past two seasons. Brice amassed 58 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, six quarterback hurries, and half a sack despite missing time to injuries.
FIU
Tailback D’vonte Price earned All-Conference USA honors in three straight seasons after amassing 2,203 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns during his five-year career at FIU. He’s hoping to become the first running back in program history selected in the NFL Draft, with some projecting him as a fifth-round selection.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Madonna’s zodiac sign unveils origin of the Queen of Pop’s power
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 would begin from April 26, 2022. Nearly 30 lakh students across the country and abroad would be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations. Unlike Term 1, Term 2 examinations are subjective examination. The paper would be for 2 hour duration. Check here the 5 points for the students.
Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10. The official notice is regarding filling of centre code in Class 10 answer book for term 2 examinations. The notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notification this year the Board has issued 6 number digits of centre number instead of past format of 5 numeric digit.
CHECK HERE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
The post CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
