CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10th CBSE Board Exam 2022 of Central Board of Secondary Education is starting from today. Term 2 board exam of class 10th will continue till May 24. Whereas the term 2 examination of the 12th board will be held till June 15. The exam will be taken from 10:30 am to 12:30 am.
CBSE Class 10th The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE’s 10th and 12th class second term examinations are starting from today at all the examination centers. The second term examination of 10th will be taken till May 24 while the examination of class 12th will be taken till June 15. Painting and some languages will be tested on the first day of 10th Term 2 exam. At the same time, the students of class 12th will appear for Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness exam on the first day. The CBSE board has also issued guidelines regarding the examination. All the students have to comply with this.
Students reach the examination center by 9:30 am
In Term 2 exam, questions will be asked on both subjective and objective pattern. Two hours have been fixed for Term 2 examination of class 10th and 12th and the examination will be taken from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the students will have to reach their designated examination centers by 9:30 am and sit in their seats by 10:00 am. No one will be allowed to enter the examination centers after 10:00 am.
20 minutes extra time to read the question paper
In Term 2 exam, the question paper and answer sheet will be given to the students by 10 am so that they can read it thoroughly within 20 minutes. In the guidelines issued by the board, it has been mentioned that during the second term examination of 10th and 12th, students will have to follow all the necessary instructions given in the admit card. All the students will be allowed to enter the examination hall only on production of the Roll Number Admit Card. The signature of the principal of the respective schools must be in the admit card of the students. All students will have to follow the rules of Kovid-19 prevention such as social distancing, wearing masks and temperature checks.
Take care of these things aspirants
Before going to the examination, please check the admit card, pen, pencil, follow the Kovid guideline at the examination centers, reach the examination center before time so that you can complete your seat and other important work on time mobile, earphone or mobile phone at the examination center. Do not carry any other electronic gadgets, do not talk to anyone unnecessarily in the examination hall, this will directly affect the examination, if there is any problem, then of course talk to the center superintendent or invigilator.
ICSE, CISCE Board 10th and 12th term 2 exam begins
ICSE 10th Board Term 2 exam has also started. The English Language (English Paper I) test was conducted on the first day. CISCE Board 10th and 12th Term 2 exam started from 25th April. CISCE Board Term 1 Exam was held in November-December 2021. Let us inform that on the first day, children took the exam in a very peaceful atmosphere. Aditya Kumar, who was appearing for the examination in St. Xavier’s School, said that on the first day the English language subject was tested. There were very easy questions. Because of this there was no problem. However, due to the heat, the students who came to take the examination definitely faced problems.
Change in exam dates
On the other hand Indian Certificate of Secondary Education has also made some changes in the 10th 12th Term 2 exam dates. 10th Mathematics and Geography which was earlier scheduled to be held on 3rd and 5th May will now be held on 2nd and 4th May. ICSE had earlier announced the dates for the Inter Semester 2 examinations on March 3. The Revised Schedule is available on the official website.
The ICSE class 10 exam and ISC class 12 exam were conducted for the duration of one hour 30 minutes. In addition to the time mentioned in the Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 2 Time Table, additional 10 minutes are allotted to read the question paper. Exam will end on 23rd May: Will end on 23rd May after commerce exam. Before this, the science examination will end on May 19.
It is necessary to follow the Covid protocol
Covid guidelines were followed during the examination. Children took the exam on the first day with social distance. Children who did not come wearing masks were provided with masks. Due to the corona epidemic, all the boards are taking the 10th and 12th board exams in two phases from this session. In the first phase, 50 percent of the syllabus is covered while 50 percent of the syllabus is being covered in term two. The final result will be released by combining the marks of both the term examinations.
The post CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in appeared first on JK Breaking News.
A major world premiere, numerous guests and a new Dessa collaboration fill Minnesota Orchestra’s new season
A major world premiere by composer Carlos Simon and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph, a new collaboration with hip-hop star Dessa and the (brief) return of Osmo Vanska are on tap for the 2022-23 Minnesota Orchestra season, which was announced Wednesday.
Subscription packages are available now at minnesotaorchestra.org or by phone at 612-371-5642. Single tickets go on sale July 18.
“This new season brings many outstanding artists to the Minnesota Orchestra and explores the great music of the past alongside thrilling new work by composers who are responding to our world today,” said violist Kenneth Freed, chair of the Musicians’ Artistic Advisory Committee, in a news release. “We look forward to sharing these voices, each of whom have something musically powerful to express.”
“Brea(d)th” — a new, large-scale work by Simon and Joseph (May 18-20) — is an embrace of what the pair call “the aspiration of racial equity through music-centered community healing.” It features vocal soloists, the orchestra, the Minnesota Chorale and Twin Cities Choral Partners.
The classical concert season also includes Wynton Marsalis’ distinctly American Swing Symphony (Sept. 23-24); a multitude of works new to the orchestra’s repertoire, most written by 21st-century composers; a New Year’s program (Dec. 31-Jan. 1) led by Marin Alsop and featuring pianist Awadagin Pratt; returning guest conductors and artists like conductor Sir Donald Runnicles (Oct. 13-15), conductor-violinist Leonidas Kavakos (May 11-12) and pianists Kirill Gerstein (Jan. 5-6) and Garrick Ohlsson (April 28-29); and the return of Osmo Vanska, the orchestra’s music director from 2003 to summer 2022, to conduct and record Mahler’s Third Symphony (Nov. 10-12).
The holiday season features orchestra trumpet player Charles Lazarus (Dec. 11); an evening with Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth (Dec. 13); a solo concert from pianist George Winston (Dec. 19); a live movie screening of “Elf” backed by the orchestra (Dec. 17-18); and a bilingual Spanish-English performance interweaving portions of Handel’s Messiah with Ramírez’ Navidad Nuestra (Dec. 9-11).
Live at Orchestra Hall highlights include a new collaboration with singer, rapper and writer Dessa (Aug. 4-5); Lazarus performing music inspired by the tropics (June 3); and “Symphony for Our World,” a new experience that combines National Geographic footage from the Earth’s eight biospheres set to a score by Bleeding Fingers Music (March 16-17).
Movie screenings with the orchestra performing the score live include “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 28-29), “The Princess Bride” (Nov. 26-27), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (April 21-23) and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (Feb. 9-12).
For the full season schedule, see minnesotaorchestra.org.
Chicago White Sox get more sloppy defense and silent bats in their 8th straight loss: ‘We’re not having any fun’
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a routine grounder to shortstop Tim Anderson, but first baseman José Abreu dropped the low throw and was charged with an error.
The fourth-inning miscue got the ball rolling on a two-run rally for the Royals.
That sums up how the last few week has gone for the Chicago White Sox, who dropped their eighth straight in a 6-0 loss Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“You’ve got to hang in,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “There were a couple misplays here and there. Then we made a couple of great plays later to show we’re still playing. It shows you what we’re capable of.
“The biggest problem was not throwing the ball over the plate. Wind blowing in, there were some balls that weren’t going anywhere. We walked 11 guys. It was just a night where we didn’t have command, and their pitchers did.”
The Sox have struggled defensively and at the plate during the slide. Both issues popped up again in Tuesday’s series opener along with an inability to consistently throw strikes.
The Sox were blanked for the first time in 2022. They have scored three or fewer runs in 10 of their last 11 games.
Abreu and Anderson committed errors, giving the Sox a major-league-high 20 this season. They’ve committed an error in 15 of 16 games and nine straight, their longest streak of sloppiness since making an error in 10 consecutive games from June 24 to July 3, 2017.
The 11 walks were a season high and matched their most since Sept. 20, 2020, in Cincinnati.
That combination led to their first eight-game losing streak since June 14-22, 2018.
“I see it in the dugout, they’re getting upset when they should be upset,” La Russa said. “They’re trying to force things because they don’t like the way it’s going. They get frustrated when they don’t play as good as they should. All that’s part of it, the heart and the guts are intact. It’s not fun. It’s tough to take.
“I’m sure the fans are not happy, but neither is the club. Everything else about the way we’re going about it — the caring, the pressing — if you have talent like this and you have to get after guys to get started or they’re walking around smiling or not working, then you’ve got the wrong people. We’ve got the right people. So we’ll be all right. The sooner the better, though, because we’re not having any fun.”
Sox starter Dallas Keuchel allowed two unearned runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts in four-plus innings.
“Tonight it started with me,” Keuchel said. “I’d like to have a little bit better efficiency.”
Both unearned runs came in the fourth. Perez scored on an infield hit by Bobby Witt Jr. when third baseman Jake Burger couldn’t field the ball cleanly.
“I think out of peripheral I saw Witt pretty far down the line, and it probably was what caused the miscue a little bit,” Burger said. “I have to be better there. My only play there is at home plate with (Perez) running. Obviously a tough play, but I have to do better.”
Carlos Santana, who reached on a walk, scored on a grounder to first.
The Royals broke the game open with four runs in the sixth. The Sox surrendered three hits, including a two-run single by Santana, and walked four in the inning.
The wildness carried over from Sunday, when the Sox walked nine in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings. The Sox have allowed at least nine walks in consecutive games for the first time since June 22-23, 1996, when they walked 10 Seattle Mariners the first day and nine the next day.
Meanwhile, the Sox once again couldn’t get much going offensively. They were limited to five hits, two by Burger, and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
Royals starter Daniel Lynch allowed two hits and struck out seven in six innings.
“We win and lose as a team,” Burger said. “All we can do is show up again (Wednesday) and get going. That’s the name of the game. There’s a reason why there’s 162 of them.”
The Sox are hitting .171 (12 for 70) with runners in scoring position during their last 13 games and have a .194 average (37 for 191) with runners on base this season.
“Stretches like this happen during the season, more often than not, even for clubs that finish in first place,” La Russa said. “I can attest to that. The reality is it’s a real fine edge in the competition. It’s not like it’s real lopsided and you get a little funky and it’s fine. You get on the wrong side of it and it’s hard to win a game.
“I don’t question the talent, don’t question the caring. We just have to execute better. Not get frustrated and get away from the ABCs of what we have to do. And keep pulling together, as corny as it sounds — win together, lose together, never give in, never give up. All that stuff, that’s how you get through six months.
“Same thing if we were winning eight in a row right now. Start walking around like we got it made, the game will slap you. At this level it’s mostly between the ears. The ears, the heart, the guts. And we need to have some success to get it rolling. Like (Wednesday) afternoon.”
()
Sewer district wants police to relocate homeless camp in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis 12th Ward Alderman Bill Stephens found himself addressing the same situation Tuesday as Monday: more complaints about a homeless camp in south St. Louis.
“It is a reality that it could potentially grow before we can adequately address it,” Alderman Stephens said.
The property on River Des Peres is where most of the tents are pitched, with some being set up on Metropolitan Sewer District-owned land.
MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley said it’s asked the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to move them to a city-owned area of the embankment.
“It’s easier for them to be on the city side of things, and the city can work with them with services that they have and provide, which is something that MSD just doesn’t do,” Hadley said.
One man who asked to remain anonymous said he became homeless in the last week.
“I don’t really have anyone that’s got my back for real. So, you know being out here like this, it’s not good you know,” he said.
He said he tried a shelter, but it’s not what people who have a place to call home may think.
“It was pretty bad there too. I mean I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m checking into things,” he said.
Another man said he didn’t wake up one day and want to be homeless. He said he works, and his boss picks him up blocks away from his tent.
“I don’t want a handout. I want to earn my keep. I see how keep people get treated, and I don’t want to bring that into work you know? Because that could change everything,” he said.
Alderman Stephens said the situation isn’t ideal for residents or for those with no place to call home.
“I always have to ask, ‘Who’s going home to a roof over their head and a hot meal on their table?’ And finding that balance is the goal of the Department of Human Services and my goal as the 12th Ward Alderman,” Stephens said.
