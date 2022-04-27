News
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 would begin from April 26, 2022. Nearly 30 lakh students across the country and abroad would be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations. Unlike Term 1, Term 2 examinations are subjective examination. The paper would be for 2 hour duration. Check here the 5 points for the students.
Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10. The official notice is regarding filling of centre code in Class 10 answer book for term 2 examinations. The notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notification this year the Board has issued 6 number digits of centre number instead of past format of 5 numeric digit.
CHECK HERE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
The post CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Column: Mission impossible? With their season on the line, the Chicago Bulls will have to rely on reserves to save the day.
The Chicago Bulls never have come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series, so the odds of them taking the next three games from the Milwaukee Bucks already were slim before Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
After a glint of optimism emerged following the Bulls’ Game 2 win in Milwaukee, we now return to our regularly scheduled pessimism already in progress. No one believed the Bulls had a chance before the series began, and after back-to-back blowout losses at home and with LaVine’s status, no one believes it now.
But the schedule says the game must go on if the Bucks plan on moving into the second round. And if you’ve followed the story from training camp on, you owe it to yourself to tune in one more time for what’s expected to be the Bulls’ final run.
The Bucks clearly are a superior defensive team, denying the Bulls inside and forcing them to try to beat them from the perimeter. Without Lonzo Ball in the lineup, it’s a strategy that works well for Bulls opponents.
But the Bulls also have been their own worst enemy, missing open jumpers and getting little production from the bench. Of the 16 playoff teams, the Bulls ranked last through Monday in points per game (94) and field-goal percentage (39.8%) and were second-to-last in 3-point shooting (28%).
They also were at the bottom in free-throw attempts per game (15.3) — nearly five fewer than the 15th-ranked Toronto Raptors (20.2) — more evidence of their inability to go downhill against the more physical Bucks defenders.
“From Game 3 to Game 4, just some good habits defending as a team and keeping everybody accountable,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “People were taking individual pride keeping guys in front of them, having that mentality. … It’s a very, very good habit.
“We did it in Game 3. We did it in Game 4. And hopefully we can do it in Game 5 and get (the series) over. This is how we play. Our defense has got to be always on.”
If LaVine isn’t available for Game 5, the onus will be on DeMar DeRozan to carry the Bulls on his back again. He has done it before, but expecting him to keep doing it again and again in the playoffs is asking a lot, especially with a top defender in Jrue Holiday keeping him from getting to his preferred spots.
There also is some luck involved. At the end of another dispiriting first half Sunday with the Bulls down by 15, DeRozan threw up a 3-pointer from the right corner that looked dead on. But the ball rimmed out as the United Center crowd groaned in unison, and the Bulls never got closer than eight in the second half.
DeRozan said Tuesday he trusts his teammates to do whatever it takes, adding: “It’s on me using their aggressiveness — however they attack me, take the ball out of my hand (or) whatever it may be — just getting my teammates more involved and figuring out and picking and choosing my spots.”
DeRozan averaged 27.9 points on 50.4% shooting in the regular season, but those numbers were down to 23.3 points on 40% shooting in the first four playoff games — and that’s including his 41-point effort in Game 2.
The Bucks have taken it upon themselves to contain DeRozan and LaVine, whose scoring also was down from 24.4 points per game during the season to 19.3 through Game 4. If he’s unavailable Wednesday, Nikola Vučević will be expected to increase his scoring load. Vučević has averaged 19.5 points in the series, up from 17.6 in the regular season, despite a drop-off in shooting from 47.3% to 42.1%.
Rest assured the Bucks won’t take Game 5 for granted, even with starting guards LaVine and Alex Caruso, who remained in concussion protocol Tuesday, both unavailable.
“They have great players over there,” Holiday said. “It’s hard to play one-on-one. They have some great scorers. So we’re just looking to see multiple people (defend) and for our defense to swarm and play with the same intensity that we did these last two games.”
Bulls coach Billy Donovan put a lot on the plate of his five starters in the first two games at the expense of Javonte Green, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, three players whose contributions in the regular season helped keep the team afloat during injuries and COVID-related absences. It made sense to give more playing time to his best players, and it worked in Game 2.
White’s late-season shooting slump has continued, as he has converted only 31% (9 of 29) of his field-goal attempts and 4 of 16 3-pointers.
With LaVine and Caruso both out, those three reserves as well as Derrick Jones Jr. will be called upon to step up as they did on many occasions during the regular season. Dosunmu hit back-to-back 3s in the third quarter Sunday to briefly give the Bulls hope they could pull off a miracle from 22 points down before Antetokounmpo muscled inside and Grayson Allen sank another 3.
The Bucks cruised from there, looking like the defending champions once again. Allen was a nonfactor in the first two games before shooting lights out in 22- and 27-point performances in Games 3 and 4.
“The first two games of the series, zero and (three) points,” Allen said. “That’s OK. I still know I can do it. I was able to get the opportunity the last two games and did it. Just a constant reminder: Don’t let that bad voice take over.”
That’s a lesson the Bulls reserves should heed in Game 5. What happened before Wednesday is meaningless, and every new day is an opportunity to shine.
For them, the season starts now.
()
News
Zach LaVine will miss Game 5 after the Chicago Bulls star enters health and safety protocols for 3rd time in the last year
The Chicago Bulls spent most of the regular season at the mercy of the injury report — including Patrick Williams’ early setback, Lonzo Ball’s season-ender and a rash of 18 players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
And that’s how the team appears set to end the season after Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols Tuesday morning on the eve of a potential elimination game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
LaVine will be out for Game 5 of the first-round series, which tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine underwent COVID-19 testing Tuesday morning after “not feeling great” and returned a positive test shortly before the Bulls took the court for practice. The Bulls drove up to Milwaukee without LaVine.
LaVine has averaged 19.3 points on 42.9% shooting in the first four games of the series. He is one of three Bulls players — with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević — to average double-digit scoring in the series.
But LaVine’s impact goes beyond scoring statistics — he’s the core of the Bulls offense, inextricable from the team’s identity.
“He’s Zach. It’s hard to replace that,” DeRozan said. “Who he is, the attention that he brings — it’s a different dynamic of a game when Zach isn’t out there. We’re just going to have to figure that out (Wednesday) night. We’ve got to find energy to fight for him.’
This was supposed to be LaVine’s moment. After eight long seasons filled mostly with losses and frustration, he finally found a scoring partner in DeRozan and a shot at the NBA postseason. Center Tristan Thompson affectionately dubbed the playoffs the “Zach LaVine coming-out party” in the week leading up to Game 1 in Milwaukee.
But nothing has come easy this season for LaVine, who is now in his third protocol round in the last year.
LaVine tested positive for COVID-19 last April, missing several weeks during the Bulls’ push to make the play-in tournament. He tested positive again in December during the leaguewide outbreak amid the omicron variant surge. LaVine said he was asymptomatic during both bouts of the virus.
Even when COVID concerns dwindled, LaVine’s health remained in the spotlight as he struggled to overcome nagging swelling and soreness in his left knee. After favoring his knee during the second half of Game 4 on Sunday, LaVine quipped that he had been “limping all year.”
Testing positive for COVID-19 one day before the first playoff elimination game of his career is the latest blow.
DeRozan called LaVine in the morning before the test results came back, offering positivity as LaVine lamented the possibility of missing Game 5.
“I think he was more frustrated than anything, honestly,” DeRozan said. “That frustration outweighed anything else regardless of how he felt.”
Most Bulls players and staff have not been testing for several months per NBA protocol, which Donovan said allows individuals to wait 90 days after testing positive or receiving a booster shot to begin testing again. The policy doesn’t change after individuals on a team return positive tests.
Bulls assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter missed Games 1 and 2 after testing positive the week before the series began. At that time, Donovan said most of the Bulls players and coaches were not required to participate in a regular testing cadence because of previous positive tests or booster vaccinations. Donovan wasn’t required to test even after his assistant coaches tested positive.
With Alex Caruso in concussion protocol, the Bulls will be down two starters for a must-win game. Caruso took an accidental blow to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter in the second quarter of Game 4. He remained symptomatic Tuesday and was not allowed to practice or travel with the team to Milwaukee.
Donovan likely will start Coby White and rookie Ayo Dosunmu with Caruso and LaVine out. Both made their playoff debuts in this series and have combined for 32.4 minutes and 9.3 points per game.
The Bucks also will be short-staffed after starting forward Khris Middleton sprained the MCL in his left knee during Game 2. But with the Bulls already against the ropes after two brutal home losses, the Bucks will take their home court with an extreme upper hand to close the series.
The potential lack of experience in the Bulls starting lineup only adds to the responsibility on DeRozan and Vučević. The Bulls bench hasn’t offered much this series — averaging 14.3 points in the first four games — which could leave the veteran duo isolated under smothering pressure from the Bucks.
“Obviously more and more’s going to fall on DeMar and me,” Vučević said. “Being more aggressive, whether that’s taking more shots or creating more opportunities for others, making decisions. But at the same time we also still have to continue to play within our way of playing and make sure we involve everybody.”
()
News
For first time in 3 years, MASN’s Kevin Brown calls an Orioles road game in person: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
In the 45 minutes after his phone first rang with the news he’d be heading to New York, Kevin Brown’s mind wasn’t on baseball. It would get there, with excitement at the prospect of calling his first televised baseball game at a stadium he used to visit while growing up.
But first, there were more pressing worries for Brown, the lead Orioles play-by-play commentator on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and his wife. He didn’t expect that call, the one telling him he’d be calling Tuesday’s game against the Yankees in under 24 hours. Brown and his wife had to figure out whether they’d take the train or their car and who would take care of their dog.
Only then, with those logistics straightened out, did Brown shift his attention to the next night’s broadcast.
“Now I just have to call a baseball game,” Brown said Tuesday afternoon on the field at Yankee Stadium. “What could be easier than that?”
It hadn’t been so easy in past years, when Brown called games off television monitors at Camden Yards even with the team on the road. And entering 2022, the Orioles and Nationals — which both air on the Orioles-owned MASN — were the lone sets of commentators still doing virtual broadcasts.
But at 8:30 Monday night, Brown received a call from Adam Martiyan, a coordinating producer at MASN, telling him to pack a bag. It was an unexpected turn of events. For Brown, though, in his first year as the Orioles’ lead play-by-play broadcaster, the prospect of calling his first in-person road game in three years was made more special by the location of that road game, where the Long Island native used to come to games with his father.
“It feels weirdly appropriate that it’s this city, this park,” Brown said. “Makes it more special.”
Brown is a self-described subscriber to coachspeak. He focuses on the day-to-day process, on what he and his wife will eat for lunch in an hour. His wife, by inverse, is more concerned with where the couple’s kids will spend Christmas in five years — “and we don’t have kids,” he added.
But even Brown, a stringent day-at-a-time observer, admits his first Opening Day at Camden Yards this season sticks with him. He arrived early, walked through the concourse and saw more fans in the stadium than there have been since he joined MASN in 2019. He soaked in the atmosphere, the orange carpet, the introductions.
That’s as big-picture as the 32-year-old allows himself to get.
“That felt like a moment,” Brown said. “That was a capital ‘M’ moment that I’m lucky to have, because in four years here, being a part-time person, I never had the chance to call the home opener. … That was probably the moment that I was most like, ‘This is something special.’”
By the time the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009, Brown’s dreams of playing shortstop on that field were remnants of the past, a younger self yet to learn the limited prospects of making the majors as a player. Instead, his vision had shifted to the broadcast booth — an equally challenging prospect, but one he proved capable of achieving.
Still, his first full season as the primary play-by-play commentator started out with various trials. He had grown accustomed to calling games virtually the past few years, but there were still aspects that left some of the viewing experience wanting.
Against the Angels last week, for instance, there was a ball hit down the line that Brown thought hit fair, judging off an initial camera angle as he called the game from the other side of the country. He was shocked when it wasn’t, and he was equally shocked the Orioles didn’t challenge the call.
“I’m sure if we were in the park, we would’ve looked right down the line and seen it was foul,” Brown said. “But the camera angle was a little off center.”
Other technical difficulties have cropped up, too. During one spring training game, an on-site MASNsports.com reporter called the game because of technical difficulties. Brown highlighted how there was a noticeable delay on the feed compared to the voices and an echo was present.
“I would have to imagine that played a part in the calculus [to travel again], but I don’t know,” Brown said. “Nobody said, ‘You’re going for ‘X’ reason.’”
Whatever prompted MASN to send Brown and color analyst and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer to New York doesn’t matter to Brown so much as the fact they’re in the Bronx at all.
There’s the personal connection to the stadium he visited growing up. But there’s also the professional competitiveness Brown has, the one that drives him each night to make the broadcast as “informative and entertaining” as possible. When he’s virtual, that’s still the goal. But when in person, that goal is only more easily attainable.
“We have the tools to put together a great broadcast, and this is going to make a huge difference,” Brown said. “I kind of feel overwhelmed with gratitude that we get to be here, and I think people are going to notice it. I really do.”
()
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
Column: Mission impossible? With their season on the line, the Chicago Bulls will have to rely on reserves to save the day.
Zach LaVine will miss Game 5 after the Chicago Bulls star enters health and safety protocols for 3rd time in the last year
The Real Estate of Istanbul and What One Can Expect From It
For first time in 3 years, MASN’s Kevin Brown calls an Orioles road game in person: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
Prominent Twitter Accounts Are Seeing Wild Swings in Followers After the Musk Deal
Yankees hope Joey Gallo’s first homer of the season can get the struggling slugger going
Invest Successfully Into The Foreign Exchange Market
Johnny Depp caught creating courtroom sketch during Amber Heard trial
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife