CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
NEW YORK — Three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus and more than half of all Americans had signs of previous infections, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers estimated in a report Tuesday.
The researchers examined blood samples from more than 200,000 Americans and looked for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the more contagious omicron variant surged through the U.S.
The most striking increase was in children. The percentage of those 17 and under with antibodies rose from about 45% in December to about 75% in February.
For Americans of all ages, about 34% had signs of prior infection in December. Just two months later, 58% did.
“I did expect it to increase. I did not expect it to increase quite this much,” said Dr. Kristie Clarke, co-leader of a CDC team that tracks the extent of coronavirus infections.
The older people were, the less likely they had evidence of past infections, the study found. For those 65 and older, 19% had signs of prior infection in December and 33% did in February. That may be because older adults have higher vaccination rates and they may be more likely to take other COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds, Clarke said.
Clarke said the tests can detect antibodies for one to two years after infection, and possibly longer.
Studies have shown previous infection can protect some people against severe disease and hospitalization, but CDC officials stressed that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.
The study looked for any detectable level of antibodies; it did not distinguish how many people had antibody levels that might be protective. Scientists are still trying to understand what role these kinds of antibodies play in protection from future virus exposures.
Officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccines and boosters, which offer additional protection against COVID-19 for all, including those who were previously infected.
Child injured in shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A child was injured during a shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 4700 block of Wren Avenue at about 9 a.m. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the child had been injured by shattered glass from a bullet. The child was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Amid argument over dog, man fatally shoots pet in head in St. Paul, charge says
After a man and woman argued about a dog, she promised to turn her pet over to an animal shelter but he fatally shot the dog in St. Paul last year, according to a recent criminal charge.
Officers responded to Dayton’s Bluff on a report of shots fired on June 13 at 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Wakefield Avenue. They found a German Shepherd lying in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police determined the dog belonged to a woman who Rondie Antwon King, 48, was living with, said the complaint charging him with felony mistreating animals – torture. They’d been in a relationship, according to police.
Messages between King and the woman that went into early June 13 showed they were arguing about the dog, named Rocco, taking food from King’s son. “King was aggressive with Rocco, who is protective, and Rocco bit King,” the complaint said.
The woman was driving around with Rocco during the night and she promised to take him to the humane society in the morning.
“Or just come home and go to sleep then … I’ll take care of the dog,” King wrote.
The woman responded: “I don’t want you to take care of the dog.”
She went home and took Rocco for a walk, but King pulled up and ordered them inside the vehicle, the complaint said. King dropped the woman off at the residence and left with Rocco, returning without him.
The woman reported her children were upset at the killing of Rocco and King no longer stayed with them, the complaint said.
A warrant has been issued for King’s arrest. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
