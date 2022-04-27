News
Center? Linebacker? Trade up/down? What the Dolphins might do in the NFL draft
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was making draft plans with his staff when one person in the group came up with the only thing they needed to do on Thursday night, after trading for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason.
“One of the guys said we’ll just watch Tyreek highlights in the draft room to make us feel good,” Grier said at his pre-draft press conference last week.
The Dolphins traded their first- and second-round picks in this week’s draft as part of a five-pick package for the speedster Hill, who has been a Pro Bowl selection in all six of his professional seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In a way, Hill is Miami’s top choice in this draft, which runs from Thursday night through Saturday. He is an established, elite talent at a position the Dolphins were likely to address with an early selection — that is, before acquiring Hill and giving him a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
After Miami’s first-round pick from the 49ers kept sinking with San Francisco’s run to the NFC Championship Game last postseason, falling all the way down to No. 29, Hill presents far more of a certainty than any receiver or tackle prospect the franchise likely would’ve chosen toward the end of the first round.
“It’s unfair to compare any of those kids to Tyreek’s skillset coming out,” Grier said. “It’s a talented class of receivers, but obviously we can’t compare them to Tyreek at all and for what we feel he does in this offense and what a great fit he is.”
Now, after the Dolphins also signed the top tackle in free agency, Terron Armstead, and addressed other positions of need, they can kick back until they’re slated to make their first selection late Friday night, No. 102 at the end of the third round, a compensatory pick from the 49ers. It’s one of four remaining draft picks for Miami, along with the Saturday selections of one in the fourth round and two in the seventh.
If the Dolphins do not trade up to get into one of the first two rounds or to select earlier in the third, it will mark the first time Miami has gone without a pick among the first 100. The last time the Dolphins didn’t choose in either of the first two rounds was the 2002 draft, selecting center Seth McKinney at No. 90 in the third round.
What will the Dolphins opt to do with that first pick at 102?
Without a desperate need or glaring hole for a starter remaining on the roster, they can go with best player available that they’d like to develop, with some positional leanings for those two mid-round picks.
With Armstead set to man the left tackle position and after signing guard Connor Williams, Miami could go with a center to compete with Michael Deiter.
Boston College center Alec Lindstrom was coached at BC by new Dolphins offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. There’s a connection there. Some other possibilities: Wake Forest’s Zach Tom, Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman, Kentucky’s Luke Fortner, Arizona State’s Dohnovan West, Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Ohio State’s Thayer Munford, UTSA’s Spencer Buford, LSU’s Ed Ingram, Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer, Oklahoma’s Marquis Hayes, Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens, Wisconsin’s Logan Bruss.
“It’s a pretty good offensive line group,” said Grier, who could still look for a guard or tackle. “I think there’s some talent all the way through from the tackles, the guards, centers, all the way in through the mid rounds. I think you can find some good quality players.
How about linebacker? The Dolphins were thought to be in play for an inside linebacker to pair with Jerome Baker on this defense. They brought back Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley and Sam Eguavoen, but who’s to say they don’t find a gem in the middle of the draft?
When Miami still had a first-round pick, one Georgia linebacker, Nakobe Dean, was linked to the Dolphins as a potential choice. Another one, Channing Tindall, could be a pick in the mid-rounds. Or Penn State’s Brandon Smith.
An edge rusher could also be a possibility. Miami’s blitzing defense could always use another to pair with Jaelan Phillips, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
After bringing in Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert at running back, to go with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed returning, the Dolphins could still seek a young running back to insert into competition to get involved in new coach Mike McDaniel’s lauded run game.
With Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. set to be the top three wideouts, one could be found to work in with a second unit that currently figures to consist of Lynn Bowden, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield.
If the Dolphins were to trade into an earlier pick, it would likely require them shipping off some of their 2023 draft capital. They have five picks in the first three rounds, with two in the first and two in the third next year. That draft capital could be valuable if, next offseason, Miami finds itself looking to replace Tua Tagovailoa with an established upper-echelon quarterback, or if the franchise feels it’s a piece or two away elsewhere.
The two seventh-rounders should not be viewed as prospects immediately counted on to contribute. Neither player that the Dolphins drafted with their two seventh-round picks last draft, running back Gerrid Doaks and tackle Larnel Coleman, ended up playing in a regular-season game in 2021. Given this, Miami can look to find a high-upside prospect, one that can be developed within the system while getting a chance to compete for a roster spot.
Following the draft, the Dolphins will also sign a series of rookies as undrafted free agents. While often roster longshots, Miami had three players on their active roster last season that were added directly this way — wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham and offensive lineman Robert Jones. All are due to return next season. Others, including linebacker Sam Eguavoen and cornerback Trill Williams, were once undrafted and landed in Miami later.
3 observations from the Chicago Cubs’ 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, including Marcus Stroman’s slider-sinker combination
Marcus Stroman’s rhythm still isn’t where he wants it.
Four starts into the season, the Chicago Cubs right-hander continues to tinker with his mechanics, searching for extended consistency beyond a couple batters. Stroman was encouraged by keeping a slugging Atlanta Braves lineup largely in check over six innings Tuesday in his longest outing of the season.
But the Cubs offense never got going against left-hander Max Fried and the Braves bullpen in a 3-1 loss, their sixth in the last seven games. They finished with four hits, tallying just one in the final six innings.
Here are three observations from Tuesday’s series opener at Truist Park.
1. Marcus Stroman’s sinker-slider combination’s effectiveness is good mechanics indicator.
By the time Stroman fired his 86th and final pitch, he had incorporated six different pitch types according to Statcast.
None were better at generating strikes than his slider and sinker. The two pitches got eight and seven called strikes, respectively. Accounting for whiffs and foul balls, that combination accounted for 25 strikes. Stroman largely was effective locating his slider in the bottom third of the zone while he worked his sinker all over, keeping Atlanta’s hitters guessing.
“There’s kind of that old school accessing different sides of the play — when you can run it one way and then bring it back the other way with the slider it’s tough to pick a spot,” manager David Ross said, “so he’s doing that really well.”
While he acknowledged making strides from his last start without getting into specifics, Stroman indicated he isn’t as in sync as he needs to be. Even so, Stroman delivered a quality start by going six innings and holding the Braves to three runs (two earned) without walking a batter.
“I can tell by the action on my sinker when my mechanics are on, and same thing with my slider,” Stroman said. “That’s what’s frustrating is I’ll be great for a hitter and then I won’t feel like that the next hitter. So it’s just consistency right now. And I’m getting close, but I’m not where I want to be.”
2. Ethan Roberts flashes the stuff that makes his upside so high.
The rookie reliever has experienced plenty of learning moments through his first seven big-league appearances.
But as he showed in the seventh inning Tuesday, when the 24-year-old right-hander is locked in, hitters struggle to make contact. Roberts struck out the side, retiring Adam Duvall on a cutter and uncorking two low sliders that got Travis Demeritte and Dansby Swanson to whiff.
“We trust in the stuff,” Ross said. “I think he’s kind of growing into being a guy that has to continue to have success out there and believe in himself and have an outing like tonight. To be able to execute those pitches, when he’s in the zone and attacking hitters, his stuff plays.”
After learning a new slider grip late in spring training, Roberts is trying to consistently harness the weapon. His evolving development is important for the Cubs, and as Roberts gains Ross’ trust in bigger moments, outings like Tuesday’s can go a long way in building his confidence and taking another step forward.
3. Drew Smyly and Chris Martin receiving their World Series rings serves as big-picture reminder.
Drew Smyly envisioned flashing his new bling on the Cubs’ flight to Milwaukee on Thursday night. Chris Martin hadn’t thought too far ahead of how he planned to wear the ring. The two Cubs pitchers — and former Braves teammates — received their 2021 World Series championship rings during a pregame ceremony.
Braves manager Brian Snitker and pitcher Charlie Morton presented the duo their rings, which represented the first World Series title for both. Smyly appeared in 29 games (23 starts) for the Braves last season, finishing his lone season in Atlanta with a 4.48 ERA. Martin, who spent 2½ years with the organization, posted a 3.95 ERA in 46 games out of the bullpen.
“It’s just the ultimate goal as a player — it’s a lot of individual stats and whatnot in this game, but it’s really hard to win a championship. So to be able to be on that team and be a small part of it, it’s pretty neat,” Smyly told the Tribune. “There’s a lot of really, really good players that I have never been, never won on so it is pretty special just to have that checked off.
“It’s going to be with you forever. Maybe my kids’ kids will have it one day. It’s neat, not many people have one.”
As a two-time World Series champ, Ross understands what a ring ceremony, even a small one like Tuesday’s, means for a player. Ross rarely wears either of his World Series title rings he got for 2013 in Boston and 2016 in Chicago — “By the time you shake everybody’s hand at an event, I’ve got my No. 3 indented inside of my finger” — but he appreciates hearing fans’ stories about where and who they were with watching the title-clinching game.
“The hardware is nice to get, probably the memories and things that have stuck with me are more important, like the brotherhood that you create with that group of people and the history that you make, that will never go away. And the banners that fly that you represent I think are really powerful moments,” Ross said.
Martin and Smyly each have two kids who are too young to remember their career-changing moments with Atlanta. Martin made sure to get photos of them on the field after beating the Houston Astros in six games.
“Those are some things that are really cool for them to look back on,” Martin said to the Tribune. “Hopefully they can be proud of what dad did.”
Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt slams MLB over problem gripping the baseball: ‘They don’t care’
ST. LOUIS — Chris Bassitt is tired of MLB’s apparent indifference to a serious and harmful problem enveloping the sport.
After three Mets got hit by pitches in their 3-0 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night, Bassitt called out MLB for failing on multiple levels to address the dangerous issue of pitchers being unable to get a good grip on the baseballs.
“MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs,” Bassitt said. “They’re bad. Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We’ve told them our problems with them. They don’t care.”
Bassitt said the balls are “all different” from inning to inning.
“The first inning they’re decent,” he said. “The third inning, they’re bad. The fourth inning they’re OK. The fifth inning they’re bad. Then we have different climates. Everything’s different. There’s no common ground with the balls. There’s nothing the same, outing to outing. They’re bad.”
Bassitt knows first-hand what it’s like to get drilled in the face after he was hit by a 100 mph comebacker last August, which resulted in a facial fracture. The pitcher said he understands how scary getting drilled is, and he would never want to hit a batter on the face because he couldn’t get a good grip on the ball.
He said pitchers around the league have suggested “a million things” to MLB, and players have made sure their suggestions won’t hurt offensive production. The Mets pitcher said MLB “wants nothing on the ball” for offense, and there are ways to accomplish that, but the league does not want to do it. One of the recommendations pitchers have presented to MLB is a universal, legalized substance that they could all use on the balls, Bassitt said.
“Everyone’s been preaching that for, I don’t know how long,” he said. “It’s too easy of a fix to constantly see guys get hit in the head over and over and not do anything about it. How long are we going to let this happen?”
The Mets have been hit by pitches 18 times in 19 games this season, which leads the majors. Pete Alonso has been hit on his helmet twice, and Francisco Lindor has also been drilled head-high this year, resulting in a cracked tooth.
Last season, MLB banned pitchers from using a “foreign substance” on the ball in an attempt to lower their spin rates. A higher spin rate led to a higher velocity which led to decreased offense and lower batting averages. But, without any sort of sticky substance, that has seemingly led to a larger problem in gripping issues.
Mets catcher James McCann implored MLB to sit down and talk to players who are in those dangerous in-game situations to figure out a solution that works for all sides. McCann agreed that illegal substances like Spider Tack, or others meant to increase spin rate, should stay out of the game.
“Sit down with players and talk about it,” McCann said. “Sit down with players and see what players want. Don’t take opinions of people that aren’t on the mound that aren’t trying to throw it. Don’t talk to someone who’s not trying to stand in the box when a guy’s throwing 100 mph and doesn’t have a feel for the ball. That’s the answer, is to talk to the players and see what the best result is.”
McCann suggested placing a pine tar rag — similar to the ones batters use to get a better grip on their bats — and sunscreen in addition to the rosin bag already on the mound. McCann believes, much like last year when MLB decided to ban all sticky substances in-season, that the solution for pitchers to get a better grip on the ball can be accomplished during the year. The sooner, the better.
Manager Buck Showalter on Tuesday night said he was “not happy” after three more Mets got hit by pitches. Starling Marte added that “whether it’s intentional or not, it has to stop.”
“We want to talk about juiced balls, dead balls, slick balls, sticky balls,” McCann said. “I mean, it’s 2022. We should have an answer.”
Disappointing ‘Bubble’ Manages to Bring Boredom to Post-Apocalyptic Anime Parkour
I didn’t think I’d experience boredom while watching a film about a team of acrobatic teenagers who compete in life-threatening parkour competitions, all set in a gorgeous yet dystopian version of Tokyo no less. Adding to my disappointment and confusion was that the film in question is the latest project from Wit Studio—an anime production house with a remarkably strong track record in recent years (Vinland Saga, Ranking of Kings)—and its creative team includes Tetsuro Araki, one of the most influential anime directors of the last 15 years, and Gen Urobuchi, one of the medium’s most distinct and engaging voices. But not even the remarkable animators at Wit could save Netflix’s dull and insipid Bubble (not to be confused with Judd Apathow’s tepid pandemic comedy The Bubble).
|
BUBBLE ★ (1/4 stars)
A post-apocalyptic take on The Little Mermaid, Bubble is set five years after an unexplained phenomenon which caused bubbles to fall from the sky. The bubbles appeared worldwide, but an explosion in Tokyo Tower left the city encapsulated in one giant bubble, and the bubbles that continued to fall flooded the city and screwed with its gravity. Tokyo’s main inhabitants are now groups of orphans who compete in parkour tournaments called “Tokyo Battlekour” where teams of five race against one another for daily essentials. Hibiki, an introvert who keeps a pair of stylish headphones on at all times because of his hypersensitive hearing, stands out as the only competitor who can land on the bubbles without popping them, thus using them to his advantage in matches.
One evening Hibiki hears a song coming from Tokyo Tower and climbs up seeking the source. When he falls into Tokyo’s flooded waters and ends up trapped in a submerged train car his salvation comes in the form of a bubble who evolves into Uta, a quirky, cat-like girl who may open up a path to reveal the mystery behind the bubble phenomenon and bring Tokyo back into the world.
Bubble starts strong and stylish, but shortly after Uta’s rescue of Hibiki the film begins to falter. Uta is nothing more than a manic pixie bubble girl who serves no purpose but to fawn over the bland and uninteresting Hibiki while saying as little as possible (at least until the film’s climax which is as confusing as it is monotonous). The rest of the supporting cast is indistinct, so much so that the only two members of Hibiki’s team I can vaguely remember are “the horny one” and “the really young one.”
Things threaten to get interesting when Hibiki’s team faces off against their main Battlekour rivals Undertaker (sadly not a reference to the recently retired WWE star), who have Swat-esque outfits and cyclop face masks. Undertaker also have hydraulic boots, so they seem to pose a threat. But they’re quickly vanquished and revert to characters who exist only to assist Hibiki in saving the day.
The duel between Hibiki’s squad and Undertaker is the film’s high point. Bubble’s parkour scenes (of which there are plenty) are wonderful blends of 2D character animation with 3D backgrounds, and provide the momentum, pizzazz, and energy the tired story lacks. The animation work by Wit here is as strong as it could get and the character designs by Takeshi Obata (Death Note) are extremely appealing. The visual talent presented is undeniable, but it is all let down by the script delivered by Urobuchi, Naoko Sato, and Renji Ōki. Granted, Sato and Ōki dont have much experience writing anime, but from Urobuchi, whose credits include Madoka Magica and Psycho-Pass, I expect better.
In a promotional video released earlier this month, Araki says that the project began when he approached producer Genki Kawamura saying that for his first original film, he wanted to work with someone who knew how to reach a wider audience. That’s odd given that Araki directed Death Note and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, two of the biggest anime hits of the 21st Century. And does Araki need help reaching a wider audience when the two biggest theatrical anime films in recent years, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero, are action-heavy films based on incredibly popular series, the kind of series he specializes in directing.
A sports anime focused around a group of orphans which makes the conscious decision to compete over basic necessities instead of participating in everyday society is the seed of a fruitful idea. But instead of playing to his strengths Araki has settled for lowest common denominator storytelling. The only advice I can offer anime fans who may be interested in seeing the latest from Wit Studio is to wait for the parkour scenes to appear on a YouTube compilation video. I can’t promise you the EDM or hyperpop track the user will upload will fit your taste, but at least you won’t be bored.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
