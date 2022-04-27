News
Chicago White Sox get more sloppy defense and silent bats in their 8th straight loss: ‘We’re not having any fun’
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a routine grounder to shortstop Tim Anderson, but first baseman José Abreu dropped the low throw and was charged with an error.
The fourth-inning miscue got the ball rolling on a two-run rally for the Royals.
That sums up how the last few week has gone for the Chicago White Sox, who dropped their eighth straight in a 6-0 loss Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“You’ve got to hang in,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “There were a couple misplays here and there. Then we made a couple of great plays later to show we’re still playing. It shows you what we’re capable of.
“The biggest problem was not throwing the ball over the plate. Wind blowing in, there were some balls that weren’t going anywhere. We walked 11 guys. It was just a night where we didn’t have command, and their pitchers did.”
The Sox have struggled defensively and at the plate during the slide. Both issues popped up again in Tuesday’s series opener along with an inability to consistently throw strikes.
The Sox were blanked for the first time in 2022. They have scored three or fewer runs in 10 of their last 11 games.
Abreu and Anderson committed errors, giving the Sox a major-league-high 20 this season. They’ve committed an error in 15 of 16 games and nine straight, their longest streak of sloppiness since making an error in 10 consecutive games from June 24 to July 3, 2017.
The 11 walks were a season high and matched their most since Sept. 20, 2020, in Cincinnati.
That combination led to their first eight-game losing streak since June 14-22, 2018.
“I see it in the dugout, they’re getting upset when they should be upset,” La Russa said. “They’re trying to force things because they don’t like the way it’s going. They get frustrated when they don’t play as good as they should. All that’s part of it, the heart and the guts are intact. It’s not fun. It’s tough to take.
“I’m sure the fans are not happy, but neither is the club. Everything else about the way we’re going about it — the caring, the pressing — if you have talent like this and you have to get after guys to get started or they’re walking around smiling or not working, then you’ve got the wrong people. We’ve got the right people. So we’ll be all right. The sooner the better, though, because we’re not having any fun.”
Sox starter Dallas Keuchel allowed two unearned runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts in four-plus innings.
“Tonight it started with me,” Keuchel said. “I’d like to have a little bit better efficiency.”
Both unearned runs came in the fourth. Perez scored on an infield hit by Bobby Witt Jr. when third baseman Jake Burger couldn’t field the ball cleanly.
“I think out of peripheral I saw Witt pretty far down the line, and it probably was what caused the miscue a little bit,” Burger said. “I have to be better there. My only play there is at home plate with (Perez) running. Obviously a tough play, but I have to do better.”
Carlos Santana, who reached on a walk, scored on a grounder to first.
The Royals broke the game open with four runs in the sixth. The Sox surrendered three hits, including a two-run single by Santana, and walked four in the inning.
The wildness carried over from Sunday, when the Sox walked nine in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings. The Sox have allowed at least nine walks in consecutive games for the first time since June 22-23, 1996, when they walked 10 Seattle Mariners the first day and nine the next day.
Meanwhile, the Sox once again couldn’t get much going offensively. They were limited to five hits, two by Burger, and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
Royals starter Daniel Lynch allowed two hits and struck out seven in six innings.
“We win and lose as a team,” Burger said. “All we can do is show up again (Wednesday) and get going. That’s the name of the game. There’s a reason why there’s 162 of them.”
The Sox are hitting .171 (12 for 70) with runners in scoring position during their last 13 games and have a .194 average (37 for 191) with runners on base this season.
“Stretches like this happen during the season, more often than not, even for clubs that finish in first place,” La Russa said. “I can attest to that. The reality is it’s a real fine edge in the competition. It’s not like it’s real lopsided and you get a little funky and it’s fine. You get on the wrong side of it and it’s hard to win a game.
“I don’t question the talent, don’t question the caring. We just have to execute better. Not get frustrated and get away from the ABCs of what we have to do. And keep pulling together, as corny as it sounds — win together, lose together, never give in, never give up. All that stuff, that’s how you get through six months.
“Same thing if we were winning eight in a row right now. Start walking around like we got it made, the game will slap you. At this level it’s mostly between the ears. The ears, the heart, the guts. And we need to have some success to get it rolling. Like (Wednesday) afternoon.”
Sewer district wants police to relocate homeless camp in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis 12th Ward Alderman Bill Stephens found himself addressing the same situation Tuesday as Monday: more complaints about a homeless camp in south St. Louis.
“It is a reality that it could potentially grow before we can adequately address it,” Alderman Stephens said.
The property on River Des Peres is where most of the tents are pitched, with some being set up on Metropolitan Sewer District-owned land.
MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley said it’s asked the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to move them to a city-owned area of the embankment.
“It’s easier for them to be on the city side of things, and the city can work with them with services that they have and provide, which is something that MSD just doesn’t do,” Hadley said.
One man who asked to remain anonymous said he became homeless in the last week.
“I don’t really have anyone that’s got my back for real. So, you know being out here like this, it’s not good you know,” he said.
He said he tried a shelter, but it’s not what people who have a place to call home may think.
“It was pretty bad there too. I mean I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m checking into things,” he said.
Another man said he didn’t wake up one day and want to be homeless. He said he works, and his boss picks him up blocks away from his tent.
“I don’t want a handout. I want to earn my keep. I see how keep people get treated, and I don’t want to bring that into work you know? Because that could change everything,” he said.
Alderman Stephens said the situation isn’t ideal for residents or for those with no place to call home.
“I always have to ask, ‘Who’s going home to a roof over their head and a hot meal on their table?’ And finding that balance is the goal of the Department of Human Services and my goal as the 12th Ward Alderman,” Stephens said.
New lot aims to improve parking at Lambert Airport
ST. LOUIS — The parking situation at St. Louis Lambert Airport is about to improve. If you ask people about what needs to be improved at the airport, one item is consistently No. 1.
“The parking,” said frequent Lambert flier, Grace Cassidy.
“We do need it,” said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “We’re obviously busting at the seams. I hear that every day from our customers who can’t park in the garages, and they want more closed-in parking.”
The airport opened the new lot E in 2015 to handle the growing load at Terminal 2, home to Southwest Airlines. It quickly became clear that lot E’s 248 parking spaces were not nearly enough.
Eyes turned to a grassy area next to the east “cell phone” lot adjacent to lot E, where people pull in, wait for flights to arrive, then drive to the terminal to pick up friends/loved ones who’ve just landed.
Cassidy might not have been in the “cell phone” lot waiting on her husband’s plane Tuesday had the new lot already been opened.
“Yeah, (it would) have saved us the grief of coming to get him,” she laughed.
The new lot will be like lot E but with more than 300 new parking spots. It was supposed to be open by now but has been delayed by the pandemic. Airport officials will put the project out for bids later this year with an opening planned for 2023.
“It’s all self-automation. It’s not a staffed lot. It is a credit card lot only,” said Hamm-Niebruegge. “It’s going to be close to the terminal, so the ability to hop on the shuttle that’s dedicated to getting back and forth will be very easy.”
The new lot is small potatoes compared to what may also be in Lambert’s future.
On Wednesday, May 4, there will be an “open house” to get public input on a new master plan that could drastically change the airport as we know it over the next 10 years. For more details, click here.
Eric Greitens subpoenas ex-wife’s phone records
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Gov. Eric Greitens’ attorney said Greitens wants access to his ex-wife’s phone records to prove that the abuse allegations of Sheena and his kids were leaked to the press.
The now U.S. Senate candidate believes his ex-wife Sheena worked with his political opponents to have a story released less than an hour after her affidavit with abuse claims was filed on March 21. Eric Greitens and his attorney have filed subpoenas to receive phone records of Sheena, her sister Catherine Linkul and Eric’s former campaign manager, Austin Chambers.
“Why would a parent participate in or allow others to publicly disclose such stale allegations,” Gary Stamper, Eric Greitens’ attorney said to the judge about Sheena Tuesday.
Before the release of the court document last month claiming the former governor hit his wife and kids, Eric Greitens was leading the polls in the U.S. Senate race.
“The conspiracy theory that Mr. Greitens has concocted is just that, it’s not real,” Helen Wade attorney for Sheen said.
Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider heard the arguments of why the subpoenas were filed and the phone records released. Both Sheena and Eric Greitens virtually attended the court hearing.
“I’m interested in knowing who is talking to who or at near the time of the leak in an effort to confirm a sad suspicion,” Stamper said. “I hope I’m wrong.”
The two subpoenas, one sent to Verizon, another to AT&T request 57 days of call logs and text messages for phones owned by Sheen Greitens, Linkul, and Chambers.
“I would suggest to this court that Mr. Greitens has very publicly told the conspiracy theory that brings us here today,” Wade said. “Specifically that Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove and various other political operatives conspired with my client to draft and file this affidavit.”
The former governor resigned less than two years after being elected amid a sex scandal but no charges were filed.
After last month’s court filing revealed abuse allegations, nearly all of the U.S. Senate candidates, on both sides of the aisle, say Greitens needs to drop out of the race. Members of the General Assembly, who used to work alongside the ex-governor, say his ex-wife’s claims don’t come as a surprise.
Sheena filed for divorce in 2020 where custody issues are still lingering. A hearing is set for the end of next month in Columbia involving the custody case. She wants to move it to Texas, where she now lives.
“These records have nothing to do with the question of where this case should be ultimately litigated,” Wade said.
In the March 21 court filing, Sheena Greitens claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse, saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
Sheena Greitens says that after a 2019 visit with Eric, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.” Greitens’ campaign said the abuse allegations were “outright lies.”
Stamper argued that the affidavit had to be leaked to the press because the media reached out to him and Eric Greitens before he was notified about the filing.
“By 10:17 a.m. that morning, the father [Eric] and his lawyer [Stamper] received inquires from the Associated Press regarding both the filing and the substantive contents of an affidavit,” Stamper told the judge. “Confirmation of acceptance came to this lawyer at 2:48 p.m.”
Eric Greitens’ attorney requested the judge appoint a special master to receive the subpoenas to decide if they contain any evidence. Both Chamber’s and Linkul’s attorneys were at the hearing, restating the affidavit that was filed on March 21 was available that morning, not that afternoon as Stamper said.
“This request is so far out of bounds at this point,” Kurt Schaefer, attorney for Chambers, said. “As intriguing as all this is, it has nothing to do with Mr. Chambers.”
Schneider said she will rule soon, possibly by the end of the week.
