Chiropractic Office Billing Performance – Rule-Based Indexing Approach
You’ve got apples and you’ve got oranges, which is fine if you’re making a fruit salad. But if you’re trying to ascertain the relative payment performance of one health insurance company over another, you need all the fruit on the plate to look the same. Because in the chiropractic billing game, even the slightest variation may translate into significant accounts receivable. And to see how this comparative analysis is done, one can look at the indexing models on Wall Street.
The most popular indexing technique on Wall Street is rule-based, where predefined rules select the instruments for inclusion in an index depending on specific parameter values of those instruments at the time of computation. The advantage of rule-driven indexing is that participation is dynamically determined at the time of computation, reflecting the dynamic nature of the entire market. Today’s top-ten list of index performers may not include the same names next week, because some names may drop off or get added to the list. Specific performance of a financial instrument in the index is recomputed every time the index itself is computed, reflecting the dynamic nature of performance relative to the market itself. If an instrument performs well in a strong market, the index takes this into account, since most participants are doing well too. The same is true on the downside – if a financial instrument has poor performance in a down market, the index clarifies that this is not because of some inherent weakness in the company itself, but rather, performance is reflected in context of the entire market environment in which that security trades.
Most large sell-side brokerage firms compute various indices on a daily basis. For example, Lehman Brothers publishes its famous Fixed Income Index using a rule-based computing process that includes both basic characteristics (e.g., trade volume) and advanced risk parameters (e.g., duration and convexity). By comparing the performance of a trader’s investment portfolio to that of an entire index, one can immediately determine if the trader has been successful or is failing relative to the entire market.
A similar indexing approach promises to redefine the Payer-Provider perspective in healthcare, as well. A payer might be considered for inclusion into index computation if total processed volume in the past month exceeded a determined amount (say, $100 million). Participation in the index would be driven by multiple criteria, starting with a necessary minimum threshold of submitted claims and including the all-important Billing Performance Index (BPI – the percentage of accounts receivable beyond 120 days). Payer participation in the index is defined dynamically at the time of computation and not by a static listing of specific payers. Therefore, any specific payer may or may not be included in the index for a given month, depending on that payer’s performance.
For example, in June 2007, Billing Precision’s Chiropractic Billing Performance Index stood at 14.8, almost 3% above the national average of 17.7% (In other words, the average of Billing Precision’s ten top performing Payers have 14.8% of Accounts Receivable beyond 120 days, which is 3% better than the national average). BPI is a key billing performance characteristic, as it is an indicator of claims that are never paid. Obviously, the lower the index, the better the billing performance, but this statistic is only really meaningful when considered in context to the relative performance of other Payers.
So if you’re hungry for a solution to the aging of accounts receivable, take Wall Street’s lead and consider utilizing the power of rule-based indexing to separate the players from the poseurs. Then grab a plate of fruit salad and relax, because with this level of data at your disposal, you’ll know bad apples from good oranges at a glance.
4 Aquarium Items to Make Sure You Purchase
The task of purchasing your saltwater aquarium equipment can be overwhelming at times, and can make it easy to forget the basic items you should really consider buying first. In this post iIwant to review four basic items that might be overlooked when purchasing a saltwater aquarium, that if you forgot, you might want to take another trip back to the local fish store.
1) You absolutely want to make sure you purchase a fish net. This basic, but essential item for your aquarium is needed from almost day one. Depending on your aquarium tank size, it could be very hard to reach in all different areas of your aquarium. Additionally, keeping your hands out of your aquarium as much as possible is a good practice to avoid bringing harmful chemicals from lotions, soap, etc. Into the aquarium environment. I would suggest purchasing a couple different size nets to use when you need to pick up something in a hard-to-reach spot, and are prepared for anything you need to do inside your aquarium.
2) Purchasing a portable refractometer is a good idea to measure the salinity level of your aquarium water. Making sure the salinity level in your aquarium is in balance is imperative to maintaining a healthy aquarium for your livestock. I would suggest purchasing a portable refractometer to give you an accurate reading. You can find them online for as low as $80.
3) Make sure you look to purchase water jugs to store your aquarium fresh/saltwater. I would suggest 5-gallon jugs to help carry bulk amounts of your water to store for water changes. This item in your aquarium maintenance toolkit is often overlooked. Whether or not you make your own aquarium water through a reverse osmosis (RO) system, you will want a few 5-gallon jugs to store your future water in. Especially in creating your own saltwater, you must have time for the salt to dissolve in your freshwater. I highly suggest picking up a couple of these as soon as possible to store your water and create a consistent schedule.
4) Aquarium glass cleaner is going to be a product you will heavily rely on. When you buy an aquarium, you want be able to see your aquarium fish and corals right? Part of your routine maintenance is cleaning your aquarium glass from aquarium algae build-up that prevents you from seeing into your aquarium. There are several products you can buy at your local fish store to help you complete this task. My personal favorite is either a small metal blade you can cleanly scrape the algae off your glass, or a magnet that sweeps off the algae in its path. These are relatively cheap and keep your aquarium looking sharp for you, and your friends.
Is Now the Time to Buy or Sell an RV
RV’s, such as motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, folding or pop up campers and truck campers are selling slower this year than they did last year. I find myself wondering if I should sell before the market gets any worse. When you put the condition of the economy which really is not as bad as the media makes it sound, in perspective with the pleasure that my family gets out of using our motor home, I have decided that now is not the time for us to sell. With diesel fuel costing over $4.00 per gallon, we will be taking shorter trips this year than in the past, however we can still get away and relax and not spend a fortune.
Since sales are slower than they were last year, we a heading toward the time to buy, if you are in a financial position to make a major investment. The problem is if you have an RV to trade, or sell it will mean that you will probably not get as much for yours as you want, however the one that you are purchasing should more than make up for the difference. If you are moving up, or purchasing a newer one, you should come out ahead. The market is just slower than it was, they are still selling, just not as quickly or for as much money as they were this time last year.
If you shop the on line RV classified websites, there are plenty of RV’s of all types for sale, and the ones that are priced right are selling. If you compare what you have with the prices of the ones for sale on line, you can sell yours, if you price it correctly. Then you will be in the best position to purchase another one and save money. It truly is a buyers market, and you can save on a new one, or a used one, just don’t get in a hurry, and shop around before you think about buying. If you buy right and the market comes back in the next couple years, you might be able to come out money ahead.
7 Tips to Take Into Account Before You Buy A Designer Handbag
Purses are the lifelines of women. They are always with them whenever they leave their house. Therefore, if you are a woman, make sure you invest in a good handbag, especially a designer handbag. If you have no idea which one you should buy, we have given a few tips below to help you. Read on.
1. Consider your Budget
As with buying anything, make sure you set your budget when buying a handbag. In fact, you can opt for the best one as long as you are within your budget limit. Go for a well-made product instead of buying more than one.
2. Buy a Well Made bag
Before you spend a good deal of money on your desired handbag, it’s a good idea to ensure that the bag is worth the price you are going to pay for it. For this, you should check the bag properly. Take a look at its stitching, the inside and outside. The hardware should also be good quality. If it feels flimsy, we suggest that you go for a different product.
3. Don’t choose a Colorful one
It may be tempting to buy a colorful bag, but we won’t recommend it. This type of bag will go out of fashion in a short period of time or you may get sick of it pretty soon. So, it’s better to opt for something neutral.
4. Opt for a Multipurpose unit
Ideally, you should buy something that can help you get the most of your money, especially if you are going to spend a lot of money. You may want to go for one that features convertible straps. It’s even better if it has a top handle and a body strap as well.
5. Make Sure it’s User Friendly
Make sure that the bag you are going to purchase is easy to use. Test the bag prior to buying it to ensure it is user friendly. Keeping this point in mind, it’s better that you buy a bag at a local store instead of an online shop.
6. Choose the Right Size Wisely
Size is important when you are looking for a good designer handbag. Ideally, you should search for a bag that is of the right size. In other words, it should not be too big or too small. With a bigger bag, it may be tempting to carry too many things. So, it’s better to buy a medium size so you can only carry what you really need.
7. Try the Bag at the Store
The handbag you are going to buy shouldn’t slip off your shoulder. This is why it’s better that you do a carry test first. Also, it should not leave any marks on your skin after use.
Long story short, if you are finding it hard to look for a good designer handbag, use the tips given above. After you have bought a few handbags, it will be easier for you to make this purchase in the future. Hope this helps.
