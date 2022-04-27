News
Chris Tomasson’s NFL mock draft: Vikings go defense in first round
The NFL draft figures to get underway Thursday in Las Vegas with a lot of beefy guys doing the early celebrating.
Contrary to last year, when the top three players selected were quarterbacks, the top three this time could be defensive or offensive linemen. And there could be several other big guys going in the top 10.
This could the first draft since 2013 in which no quarterback is selected in the top five picks. That was one of the worst quarterback drafts in NFL history. The only quarterback to go in the first round that year was eventual bust E.J. Manuel to Buffalo with the No. 16 pick. And underwhelming Mike Glennon, a third-round selection, has so far been the most productive quarterback from that draft by a neck over second-round pick Geno Smith.
The Carolina Panthers could take the first quarterback at No. 6 with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis. Or perhaps they’ll trade down or simply take a big guy at No. 6.
Here’s how the first round of the draft might go:
1. JACKSONVILLE: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, and he was sacked 32 times. Now, they need someone to sack the other team’s quarterback.
2. DETROIT: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
Hutchinson makes the 33-mile trek from Michigan to the Lions’ headquarters in Allen Park. Will he qualify under IRS rules to write off moving expenses?
3. HOUSTON: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
The Texans draft a top-notch tackle to help protect quarterback Davis Mills. But they will get no Ickey Shuffle from this no-nonsense guy.
4. N.Y. JETS, Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
In college, Thibodeaux had NIL deals worth six figures. When Madison Avenue calls, he can add a zero or two to that number.
5. NEW YORK GIANTS, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
In three seasons with the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked nearly three times a game. For the sake of his health, they are desperate for a dominant left tackle.
6. CAROLINA PANTHERS, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi
The Panthers have started 16 different left tackles over the past eight years, which might be some kind of record. Make it at least 17 in nine years.
7. N.Y. GIANTS: Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
The staid Giants need to spice things up, and this secret “Sauce” could do it. He’s got length, athleticism and toughness, and he keeps getting better.
8. ATLANTA: Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State
Johnson left Georgia after the 2020 season and now returns to the state as a star. In between, the Eden Prairie native had 12 sacks for Florida State in 2021.
9. SEATTLE: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
That moan comes from Patrick Peterson, who entered the draft hoping his Vikings would land the fellow LSU product. The Seahawks are looking for another Richard Sherman.
10. N.Y. JETS: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
The Jets’ leader in receiving yards last year had 538 yards. No, that’s not a misprint. Wilson, with 1,058, had nearly double that number in 11 games for the Buckeyes.
11. WASHINGTON: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
In a city of embassies, Washington lands an international guy. Hamilton was born in Greece and lived in Russia when his dad played basketball overseas.
12. MINNESOTA: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
McDuffie already looks good in purple, having donned that color proudly while starring for the Huskies. The Vikings might be able to trade down and still land him.
13. HOUSTON: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Williams suffered a torn ACL in the national title game, but if there’s any team that has time to wait on a player it’s the Texans. He caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards in 2021.
14. BALTIMORE: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
The Ravens were beaten out by the Rams for free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. Lloyd, who had 22 tackles for loss in 2021, might be a lot more than a consolation prize.
15. PHILADELPHIA: Drake London, WR, USC
The Eagles are still reeling from their crazy decision in 2020 to draft Jalen Reagor at No. 21, leaving Justin Jefferson for Minnesota. This time they might pounce on the right receiver.
16. NEW ORLEANS: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Remember when the Saints had a receiver from Ohio State breaking records in Michael Thomas? Considering his health, how about bringing in another Buckeyes stud?
17. L.A. CHARGERS: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
The run on receivers continues even if Burks wasn’t the fastest of runners at the combine. He was clocked in the 40-yard dash at a so-so 4.55 seconds.
18. PHILADELPHIA: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
The 6-foot-6 run stopper is enormous. He tipped the scales at 340 pounds in 2021 — and that was actually down from the 380 he weighed when he arrived at Georgia in 2018.
19. NEW ORLEANS: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
The first quarterback finally hears his name called. But at least Pickett won’t have to sit around in the green room since he opted not to attend the draft.
20. PITTSBURGH: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
What you talkin’ ‘bout, Willis? He’s talking about having chance to learn under Mitch Trubisky and perhaps eventually be the long-term quarterback for the Steelers.
21. NEW ENGLAND: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
The 6-7, 325-pound Penning would seem to be hard to miss but recruiters mostly did. He was eyeing Division II and III schools before Northern Iowa called and he eventually broke loose.
22. GREEN BAY: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
Aaron Rodgers didn’t like it when the Packers picked quarterback Jordan Love two years ago. He might like it if they take a receiver, and Dotson is the best one left.
23. ARIZONA: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
Being in the 30s is not good for Cardinals center Rodney Hudson. Pro Football Focus rated him the NFL’s No. 31 center in 2021, and he turns 33 in July. Time for a replacement.
24. DALLAS: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
“America’s Team” lands a player who was born and raised in Greece. He grew up stopping shots as a goalie in water polo and now stops offensive players.
25. BUFFALO: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
The Bills have an opening for a 300-pound defender after Harrison Phillips left as a free agent to sign with the Vikings. Welcome to Buffalo, Devonte.
26. TENNESSEE: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
The run on players from the 2021 national champs continues. This makes four. But the Bulldogs won’t catch 2020 champ Alabama, which tied a record with six players in last year’s first round.
27. TAMPA BAY: Dax Hill, S, Michigan
Hill was born in 2000, a year after Tom Brady played his final season for Michigan before entering the NFL. The veteran QB can fill in the youngster on ancient history.
28. GREEN BAY: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
There usually isn’t much excitement when a team drafts a guard. But considering the injuries the Packers had last year on the offensive line, Cheeseheads might erupt in glee.
29. KANSAS CITY: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
Patrick Mahomes passed for 4,839 yards last season, but opposing quarterbacks threw for nearly as many against the Chiefs with 4,482 yards. Yes, the Chiefs could use a cornerback.
30. KANSAS CITY: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis says Mafe “looks a lot like Frank Clark.’’ Well, why not pair him then with Clark, the Chiefs’ three-time Pro Bowl selection?
31. CINCINNATI: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
Ebiketie had 9½ sacks in 2021 but was only the second-most famous native of Yaounde, Cameroon, in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was born there, too.
32. DETROIT: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
Jared Goff, the Lions would like to inform you that you’re officially on the clock as their quarterback.
News
Dueling Ravens mock drafts: A lot of picks, a few trades and two very different first-round choices
The NFL draft kicks off Thursday, which can mean only one thing: 2023 first-round mock drafts are right around the corner.
Until then, seven-round projections for this week’s draft will have to do. The Ravens have a bounty of picks, starting at No. 14 overall, and a handful of pressing needs. Thursday night’s first round will set their course in a hugely important draft.
How could it unfold? Ravens officials always try to have contingency plans prepared, but in a draft this big, it’s impossible to consider every last possibility. Mock drafts are a good reminder of that reality. Using Pro Football Focus’ simulator, Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon tried to draft and trade their way to their own respectable rookie class. Here’s whom they took.
Jonas Shaffer’s picks:
Round 1
No. 14 overall: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
After a relatively unsurprising first 13 picks — the top three tackles, top four edge rushers and top three cornerbacks were all taken — the Ravens end up with “Godzilla.” Davis, the top defender on the country’s top defense last season, is one of the most athletic prospects in draft history. At 341 pounds, he’s heavier than Brandon Williams and faster over 10 yards (1.68 seconds) than wide receiver Jamison Crowder were coming into the draft. According to MockDraftable, only one interior defensive line prospect has ever recorded a better broad jump than Davis — and he weighed 37 pounds less.
Everything about Davis is big, including his potential impact in Baltimore. He’s versatile enough to line up next to Michael Pierce on early downs, chase down running backs in zone schemes and shake off double teams in power schemes. With Davis anchoring their run defense, the Ravens could line up more often with two high safeties, strengthening their pass defense. If Davis can harness his strength as a pass rusher, he’s an All-Pro-level talent.
Round 2
Trade: No. 45 to Green Bay Packers for Nos. 53, 92
No. 53: Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal
It’s not really a Ravens draft until there’s a trade back. This deal gives DeCosta another third-round pick without sacrificing a good shot at an intriguing group of Day 2 pass rushers. Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto would’ve been considered here. So would’ve Southern California’s Drake Jackson.
But with both off the board, Paschal is the pick. The Prince George’s County native checks a lot of boxes: three-time team captain, highly rated edge defender, productive on special teams. He had 5 1/2 sacks, 15 1/2 tackles for loss and 38 pressures in 12 starts last year, according to PFF, and his experience as an interior pass rusher would free up Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser outside on third down.
Round 3
No. 76: Wyoming ILB Chad Muma
The Ravens don’t have a lot of starting-level cornerbacks or healthy offensive tackles. You know what else they lack? Inside linebackers. Besides returning starters Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes, there’s just Kristian Welch, more of a special teams contributor, and Malik Harrison, who’s cross-training at outside linebacker this offseason.
Muma’s a good enough prospect to be linked to teams early in the second round. He finished third in the country last year in solo tackles per game (6.5) and ended his college career with a missed-tackle rate of just 8%, according to PFF. Athletic, instinctive and competitive, Muma could emerge as a three-down linebacker. According to Sports Info Solutions, he was targeted just 16 times in his 329 coverage snaps last season, giving up 13 catches for 180 yards and grabbing three interceptions.
No. 92: Houston CB Marcus Jones
Finally, some help for the secondary. Jones’ size (5-8, 177 pounds) means he’ll be mostly limited to a role in the slot, where he thrived in occasional duty last year. With Tavon Young moving on and Marlon Humphrey needed, for now, on the outside, the Ravens have a hole at nickel back.
Jones had 10 interceptions over his career at Troy and Houston, including five last season. According to SIS, he allowed a passer rating of just 47.9 in coverage when targeted in 2022. And he’s an elite kickoff returner, bringing two back for scores last season. If Devin Duvernay’s unavailable, Jones could be just as menacing a punt returner.
No. 100: Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders
If the Ravens are going to double-dip at edge rusher, why not complement the edge-setting Paschal with the speed-rushing Sanders? He had 10 quarterback pressures against Alabama in their College Football Playoff matchup last season, according to PFF, and his 54 hurries were the third most in the country.
Sanders (2 1/2 sacks in 2021) needs to fill out physically, which should help his tackling woes, and cut down on his bad penalty habit. But he could contribute immediately as a pass-rush specialist.
Round 4
No. 110: Clemson WR Justyn Ross
If the Ravens are going to take a swing at wide receiver in this year’s draft, it should be a big one. Ross looked like a first-round pick after his freshman season, when he had 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. But his production dipped in 2019, he missed all of 2020 after undergoing spinal surgery, and he sat out Clemson’s final three games last season with a broken foot.
On a team filled with leaner, shorter wideouts, Ross would offer quarterback Lamar Jackson something different. He has all the makings of a promising possession receiver: a filled-out 6-foot-4 frame, which he uses well as a blocker; an impressive catch radius; and solid route-running and after-the-catch ability.
No. 119: Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant
For a mid-round prospect, Bryant looks like a prototypical Ravens cornerback: 6-1, 193 pounds, with ample experience in press and man-to-man coverage. Bryant, who was named after the NBA legend, was responsible for 15 forced turnovers (10 interceptions, five forced fumbles) and 45 passes defended in his Cincinnati career, making the most of his role opposite projected first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Bryant’s not an elite athlete, nor is he especially long, but he would likely hold up well as a rotational outside corner in Baltimore.
No. 128: Texas-San Antonio OT Spencer Burford
At this point in the draft, the Ravens would be happy to find a tackle who projects not only as a rookie reserve but perhaps a starter by 2023 or 2024 as well. Burford, a two-year starter at left guard and a two-year starter at left tackle, has a good frame and impressive wingspan for a 6-4 lineman. He’s coordinated enough to handle a range of pass-rush moves and quick enough to connect on second-level blocks in the run game. But at 304 pounds, and with his technique still undeveloped in some areas, he could struggle with NFL-level play strength.
No. 139: Brigham Young RB Tyler Allgeier
Allgeier, who finished third in the country last year in rushing yards (1,606), would be a good insurance policy for the Ravens’ rehabilitating running back room. His powerful running style more closely resembles Gus Edwards’ than J.K. Dobbins’, but he has a nice blend of skills. According to PFF, Allgeier forced 76 missed tackles and averaged 4.2 yards after contact last season, both top-10 marks among running backs. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry over his BYU career, added 23 catches for 199 yards last season and showed a knack for pass blocking.
No. 141: LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr.
Given Michael Pierce’s recent injury history and the uncertainty around Jordan Davis’ Year 1 workload, adding another rotational nose tackle makes sense. The 330-pound Farrell had a strong 2021, finishing with 9 1/2 tackles for loss and defending well when lined up in both the “A” gap (between a guard and center) and the “B” gap (between a tackle and guard). He has the first-step quickness to bother linemen and the strength to shed them, though his aggressiveness can get him into trouble.
Round 5
Trade: No. 196 and 2023 sixth-round pick to New York Jets for No. 163
No. 163: San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger
Bellinger’s not a splashy prospect, but there’s enough potential and production to suggest he could pair well with Mark Andrews. Bellinger has the kind of frame (6-5, 253 pounds), mentality and experience as an in-line blocker that translates well from college to the NFL. He also didn’t drop a pass last season, finishing his career with a drop rate of just 4.2%, according to PFF. While Bellinger’s impressive times in the 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds) and three-cone drill didn’t create a lot of chunk plays in college — he had a career-high 353 receiving yards last season — the Ravens can’t be too picky here. Nick Boyle’s injury history and Josh Oliver’s limited production have left room for a challenger.
C.J. Doon’s picks:
Round 1
Trade: No. 14 to Tennessee Titans for No. 26 and No. 90 and 2023 second-round pick
No. 26 overall: Boston College G Zion Johnson
With the top tackles, cornerbacks and edge rushers already off the board, a trade down seemed like the best option. The 6-3, 312-pound Johnson, an Upper Marlboro native, can be a Day 1 starter at left guard and could even take over at center. At the Senior Bowl, where he was named Practice Player of the Week, Johnson was one of the first players on the field and one of the last to leave, taking extra reps with the quarterbacks and practicing his snaps. He’s just what the Ravens need to fortify their offensive line.
Round 2
No. 45: Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
The Ravens’ selection of Oweh last year shows how much the Ravens value athleticism off the edge, and Mafe has it in spades. The 6-3, 261-pound pass rusher ranked in the 90th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash (4.53 seconds), vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches), according to scouting database MockDraftable. He put those tools to good use at the Senior Bowl, where he earned the highest pass-rushing grade of any edge rusher in attendance, according to Pro Football Focus. He’ll turn 24 his rookie year, but his explosiveness and athletic traits are worth betting on to bolster the Ravens’ pass rush.
Round 3
No. 76: Wake Forest G/T Zach Tom
The Ravens need to come away with at least one long-term option at tackle, and the 6-4, 304-pound Tom fits the bill. While some analysts project him as a guard at the next level, he’s proven he can hold his own at tackle, earning the highest pass-blocking grade in the FBS last year, according to PFF. Even if he doesn’t add enough strength to become a reliable pass protector, the former center prospect can bolster the interior of the offensive line.
No. 90: Houston CB Marcus Jones
A slot cornerback who doubles as a kick and punt returner? Sounds like a Ravens pick. The 5-8, 174-pound Jones is a smooth athlete who isn’t afraid to get dirty as a run defender, a must for any Ravens pick. He could immediately fill Tavon Young’s role while helping out on special teams, where he averaged 14.4 yards per punt return and 34.2 yards per kick return last season. He has game-changing ability as a returner, as evidenced by his six career return touchdowns.
No. 100: Florida RB Dameon Pierce
I know, I know. With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards expected to be healthy, the last thing the Ravens need is another running back. But we said that last year, and then Dobbins and Edwards were lost to season-ending injuries before Week 1.
The 5-10, 218-pound Pierce is as tough to bring down as any player in this draft class, breaking 39 tackles on 100 attempts last season, according to PFF. After splitting carries at Florida, he’d understand his role with the Ravens while earning more snaps. He’d be a worthy investment for a team that prides itself on running the ball.
Round 4
No. 110: Western Kentucky EDGE DeAngelo Malone
I’m doubling up on edge rushers early, and I suspect DeCosta will do the same. The 6-4, 223-pound Malone returned for a fifth season in 2021 and was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year after tying for ninth in the FBS with 17 1/2 tackles for loss. That experience has helped refine his pass-rushing technique, which has been described as “unorthodox” and “savvy.” He can also be an immediate contributor on special teams.
No. 119: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir
There’s a good chance Shakir doesn’t make it to the fourth round, but he’d be a great fit in Baltimore. The 6-foot, 196-pound Boise State star is one of the most exciting contested-catch receivers in this class and does most of his damage from the slot, an area the Ravens could use some help. His instincts in open space and ability to break tackles would pair well with Lamar Jackson when the quarterback breaks the pocket and extends plays.
No. 128: Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams
Projecting Division II production to the NFL is never easy, but Williams’ athletic profile suggests he can hold his own against bigger and better receivers. The 6-2, 195-pound corner posted a 9.41 Relative Athletic Score on a 0 to 10 scale, which ranked 115 out of 1,923 cornerback prospects tested since 1987. He has the traits worth betting on to develop behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
No. 139: Tennessee DT Matthew Butler
The Ravens need to get younger on the defensive line, which means they might not wait this long to pick an interior defender. But the class is deep enough that a talented player like Butler might still be available in the fourth round. The 6-4, 297-pound Butler is a solid three-technique (positioned on the outside shoulder of the guard) who has the athleticism and bend to be a disruptive presence up front.
No. 141: Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez
This is one of my favorite picks of this whole exercise. Rodriguez is only 5-11 and 232 pounds, but he flies around the field and plays with an edge. The team captain is an instinctive tackling machine who wraps up ball carriers with ease thanks to his wrestling background. He might not have the length, size or coverage ability to be a starting linebacker, but there’s no questioning his nose for the ball. He finished third in the FBS with 66 defensive stops last season, according to PFF.
Round 6
No. 196: Mercer G/FB Jason Poe
You know about “Project Pat.” It’s time for “Project Poe.” The 6-1, 300-pound Mercer star is training as both a guard and a fullback and recently showed off his route-running and pass-catching ability on Twitter. Needless to say, he has rare movement skills for a player of his size. Just turn on his senior year highlights and imagine what he could do for the Ravens as a pulling guard. At Georgia’s pro day, he tested in the 89th percentile or better in the bench press (34 reps), 40-yard dash (4.89 seconds), vertical jump (31.5 inches) and broad jump (9 feet, 3 inches). I’m willing to bet on those traits.
()
News
The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Introduces a New Queer Love Story
When executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews set out to expand the Vampire Diaries universe with Legacies, the second spinoff of the long-running CW supernatural drama, they knew they wanted to depict a same-sex romance between two male characters at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted. But instead of simply checking another box for network television, they wanted to wait for the right story to present itself.
In the show’s third season, Price Peterson—a former recapper of The Vampire Diaries and current television writer who had recently joined Legacies—was helping to oversee the production of his first episode when he struck up a conversation with Kaylee Bryant, who played Josie Saltzman (and who left the series last December). In addition to discussing the romantic potential of Josie and Finch (Courtney Bandeko), Bryant informed Peterson that Ben Levin, who plays Jed Tien, had expressed his willingness to play a queer character in an homage to several members of his family who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. As they began to map out the fourth season, the writers—who have become famous for balancing the absurd (think leprechauns, banshees, killer clowns) with classic adolescent angst—found an opening to flesh out Jed’s backstory.
In the “Was This the Monster You Saw?” episode, which aired on March 31, Jed—who was first introduced as an insecure, hot-headed bully—revealed that he had killed his own abusive father instead of fighting his childhood friend (and first crush) Trey to the death. In the process, Jed activated his curse as a werewolf and eventually found himself at a school where supernatural beings can learn to control their natural abilities and impulses. But all of the feelings that he had repressed about his true identity came bubbling to the surface when he met Ben, a.k.a. Prometheus (Zane Phillips), a 5000-year-old demigod who once stole magic from the gods to save his ailing lover, Ashur. When those efforts proved unsuccessful, Ben bestowed the magic upon the people of his village, who only abused that power, leading to the creation of monsters. In retaliation, Ben’s father, Ken (Luke Mitchell), cursed him to be attacked by monsters and to heal by sunrise for eternity . . . until he crossed paths with Jed.
Phillips, a New York-based theater actor who will next be seen in Hulu’s gay rom-com Fire Island (out June 3) and Netflix’s legal drama Partner Track, auditioned for Legacies with a self-taped audition last October, but he originally thought he was vying to play Rasputin’s immortal son. Peterson, who had written new material specifically for that audition, said he watched a hundred casting tapes of young actors but was immediately drawn to Phillips’ physicality and ability to take “very, very silly” dialogue and give it “this seriousness and this emotional resonance” with his “almost paranormal level expressive eyes.”
“He was just a very buff and square-jawed sort of guy, and let’s just say there’s not a big pool of people that are good actors who look like that,” Peterson told Observer. “We narrowed it down to a smaller group of people, but there was never anyone else at any point. If anything, the biggest debate was, ‘Who is our back-up in case Zane says no?’ It felt almost supernatural that he came along” at the perfect time.
From the outset, Matthews, who now serves as the showrunner, and Peterson were also adamant about finding an openly gay actor who could bring their own lived experience to the role. In this case, Phillips had posted about his personal life on Instagram and had already filmed Fire Island, which was written by Peterson’s good friend, Joel Kim Booster. “I reached out to Joel and I was like, ‘Hey, there’s a guy auditioning for our show who was on Fire Island. What’s his story? We’re looking for a sort of a gay, demigod type,’” Peterson recalled with a smile. “And he’s like, ‘Well, not only is Zane that for sure, but I actually have willed this into existence. I’ve always said he should be on The CW, so this is perfect.’”
After he was cast in November, Phillips arrived on the Atlanta set a couple of months later to shoot his first scene, in which Ben—having fully transformed from a flayed, charred corpse into a hunky, chiseled god—tells an instantly besotted Jed that monsters are now the least of his problems. Since Ben initially couldn’t speak due to his injuries, some of his scenes from earlier episodes were shot with a smaller body double, so that was also the day Levin and Phillips first met.
And while they hadn’t done a chemistry read, Levin and Phillips “immediately began to hang out, and they got to know each other and just became instant friends, and that was Ben Levin just being so welcoming and excited to meet his new scene partner,” Peterson said. “He knew the importance of who Zane would be playing, and he knew this would be a romance. I think he really appreciated just getting to know Zane and talking about what he’s bringing to the character.”
View this post on Instagram
Even in separate Zoom windows, Levin and Phillips’ natural chemistry was on full display. The night before our interview in early April, Phillips had shown Levin an early cut of Fire Island, which the latter raved about at the start of our conversation. Between light-hearted, quick-witted banter about who’s taller (Phillips), what their characters’ “ship” name should be (it’s a tie between JedBen, BenJed and Jedetheus right now) and their initial impressions of one another (Levin immediately noticed Phillips’ “very deep, piercing blue eyes” and “how physically imposing he is”), both actors understood the shared responsibility of telling a queer love story in a genre that has historically overlooked those narratives.
“I’ve heard [some] not great things about actors who are in the queer love story, but they don’t really want to be,” Phillips admitted. “And for me, I just wanted to be open-hearted the entire time, and I could not have been more blessed to have Ben because I think he’s the ideal scene partner. He is so open, he is so responsive, he wants the work to be good. He wants to have a personal relationship with me because I think it shows through in the characters. I do think we’re good friends now, and I adore him so much as a person already, so it’s not hard to have chemistry with him onscreen.”
From the moment they first meet, Jed finds himself drawn to Ben—a personal connection akin to kindred spirits or soulmates that only seems to deepen as they begin to bond over their experiences with toxic father figures in broken homes. In doing so, Phillips said, Jed and Ben “unlock a new part of [their] own personalities, and it does speak to this soul connection. Of course there is attraction there, and I adore that, but to discover more about yourself through another person, I think that’s one of the best things that can happen in a relationship.”
Because of Ben’s curse, “he is doomed to not have people who he can care about and who will care about him,” Phillips added. “And to have this guy come along and say, ‘No, of course, you can have a home here’—I think it just can’t be overstated. There’s this sort of ancient tendency to say, like, ‘You have done this great thing for me, and that, to me, speaks of love, and therefore I am gonna show you my loyalty and my love.’” In other words, they are “able to be a place of safety for each other, even in this very unsafe situation.”
Late one night, Jed finally reveals his “deepest, darkest truth” to Ben, which is “a huge leap for Jed,” Levin said. “The goal on that day was really to tie those two aspects of myself—one being revealing this dark, horrible truth and knowing that I don’t regret killing my father because he was such a horrible person, and then tying that into the person who makes me feel safe now, who has brought this out of me.” After coming to terms with his past, Jed kisses Ben, marking a turning point in their relationship and allowing Jed to reclaim the power that his father once held over him. “You’re seeing him with all of his assuredness going for that kiss,” Levin explained.
The kiss was also a first for Phillips, who had never kissed another man romantically in a project before. “We had done the wide shot [for that scene] and Trevor [E.S. Juarez], our director for that episode, was like, ‘Hey, you guys don’t have to do the kiss for this if you want to keep it fresh.’ [But Levin] fucking planted it on me regardless, and I think every single take I made a little noise—a little ‘uh,’” he recalled with a laugh. “It is this sort of release between these two characters, and I think this relationship in the show is this constant tension and release, because we are seeing these guys both with a lot of trauma, both not having unwrapped themselves in this way ever before.”
While Hollywood has made major strides in LGBTQ+ representation in the last decade, Phillips, who grew up in a “very conservative” small town in Texas where he struggled to articulate what it meant to be queer until he was much older, thinks “there is still a fundamental fear” when it comes to depicting a relationship between two men. “We want it to be a little defanged, we want it to be a little sexless, we want it to seem safe or funny or a joke,” he said. So, “to see two men come into their power through a relationship with each other—[they] are two very powerful forces coming together—is so, so cool. This idea that you don’t have to diminish yourself to pursue something with another man, you don’t have to pretend that you’re less than you are, which is a contrast to how we’re taught to grow up as queer men.”
“There’s still so much room for us to broaden the definition of what queer characters onscreen should look like, and I’m coming at this as a cis[gender] white man who presents a certain way. So hopefully, I’m just a jumping off point when I’m in things,” said Phillips, who noted how much this storyline would have meant to his closeted 12-year-old self. “But it does mean a lot to me that I can do these projects and still bring who I am to the table. It’s a very powerful sense of freedom, and I think to be able to empower queer creatives is a huge accomplishment.”
As a straight actor, Levin said he was initially wary of overstepping or portraying a character that could contradict over three seasons of characterization. But when he learned of his character’s backstory, Levin felt like the introduction of Ben helped to awaken an existing part of Jed that had laid dormant for years. “Jed listens to Ben’s story, and I think that very detailed retelling that we see is kind of what really propels Jed to feel that deep connection,” he said. For Jed, “now it’s about that sliding scale of sexuality and coming into my own and realizing that that the way I’ve been behaving was because of that repression and trauma.”
Phillips added: “The way our patriarchy works, it doesn’t allow men of any sexuality to feel the fullness of who they are. It doesn’t allow them to explore feelings, intimate friendships or anything like that. [Legacies] does pursue intimate male friendship, and it does pursue this sort of coming out—and the trauma to do with coming out isn’t from what people would think. That’s why I think it’s refreshing.”
In a recent Instagram post, Peterson wrote that Jed and Ben’s undeniable connection will “bloom and deepen in surprising and hopefully moving ways.” While The Vampire Diaries and its first spinoff, The Originals, were “very dark and nihilistic,” Legacies is “almost brutally optimistic,” in the sense that all of the characters are fighting for their own happy ending, Peterson said. Although conflict is necessary for any love story, the writers have had a lot of conversations about getting this queer romance right—and avoiding harmful, pervasive tropes—while also acknowledging that logistical challenges meant they have fallen short with exploring other fan-favorite relationships in the past.
For Jed, meeting Ben “sort of shifts his world view because up until this moment, protecting the pack and being a pack leader is a defining characteristic of Jed. It’s something that he prides himself in—it’s his loyalty to the pack and protecting Hope [Danielle Rose Russell] at the school,” Levin said. “And now he has this extremely powerful force of love in his life that is pulling him away from what his duties have been and what he feels aligned to.”
And while the last episode ended with Ben reawakening his evil father, seemingly in an attempt to reunite with his former lover, there is more to the demigod’s plan than meets the eye—and it all comes back to Jed.
“After 5000 years of mourning his dead boyfriend, Ben is now all in on Jed, and there is a very singular focus to this character,” Phillips previewed. “And there is this idea of, just because he is now all in on this one man, he still doesn’t really know how to work in a team setting. There’s still gonna be an element of taking things into his own hands, but now it’s like the primary motivation is, he is going to keep the man he loves safe . . . There’s an element of, like, is this too good to be true? I think that’s what you can expect from Ben—it’s a total and fervent devotion to this man who has taken him in, who has given him a home, and who was showing him this new part of himself.”
Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.
News
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury admits he’s giving up too many goals
It sure looks like the Wild are trying to get goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury into a groove with the NFL playoffs coming up in less than a week. Or maybe they are simply trying to give fellow goaltender Cam Talbot as much rest as possible so he’s fresh for the opening-round series against the St. Louis Blues.
Regardless, it’s going to be a major talking point until coach Dean Evason names his Game 1 starter. He’s clearly not ready to do that with a couple of games left in the regular season. Asked who has the edge at the moment, Evason refused to tip his hand, replying, “We’re going to have a difficult decision.”
The decision-making process has been playing out in real time since March 21 when general manager Bill Guerin acquired Fleury on the morning of the NHL trade deadline. For roughly a month after that, the Wild rotated between Talbot and Fleury on a game by game basis. The rotation finally stopped last week with Talbot getting two consecutive starts followed by Fleury’s consecutive starts.
While the latter seems to indicate that the Wild are leaning toward starting Fleury in Game 1 against the Blues next week, he hasn’t exactly been impressive as of late.
Never mind that he’s 8-2-0 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage since the trade deadline. The most glaring mark on Fleury’s resume with the Wild is Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center.
“Personally, I’ve got to be better,” Fleury said. “I feel like I’m giving up a lot of goals lately. It’s making me mad.”
There’s no doubt Talbot been a little sharper that Fleury since they started sharing the net. In that span, Talbot is 7-0-3 with a 2.28 goal-against average and .923 save percentage. Talbot’s biggest issue is his 0-1-2 record against the Blues this season with a 5.92 GAA and .814 save percentage.
That might explain why the Wild appear to be giving Fleury every opportunity to take the reins ahead of the series against the Blues. As good as Talbot has been over the past couple of months — he hasn’t lost in regulation since March 1 — he has struggled immensely against the team the Wild will be playing starting next week in a best-of-7 series.
As for Fleury, he’s been around the league long enough to fix things on the fly. He’s confident he can do that before the playoffs begin.
“I feel like there’s always a goal a night that I can have and it makes a difference for our team,” Fleury said. “There’s some good saves in there. Still it’s too many goals. I can’t be giving up this much and expecting our team to win every night. Just have to clean that up.”
Chris Tomasson’s NFL mock draft: Vikings go defense in first round
Why This Ethereum Indicator Points to Bullish Continuation
What Is the FTSE?
6,400 ETH Worth 18,523,590 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet to Crypto.com
All About Share Market Trading
Dueling Ravens mock drafts: A lot of picks, a few trades and two very different first-round choices
NFTs are more than just digital art, here’s why
The CW’s ‘Legacies’ Introduces a New Queer Love Story
Latest Apps Available on Google Play Store
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury admits he’s giving up too many goals
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain1 week ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife