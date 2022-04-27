Share Pin 0 Shares

Diabetes is one of the most recognizable endocrine diseases a Cocker Spaniel can get. In dogs it is the same as it is in humans. Not being able to metabolize sugars in the blood results from the lack of insulin the Pancreas is able to produce. This article will describe Cocker Spaniel diabetes and what to be aware of.

The deficiency of the insulin hormone comes in two types

Type l: the body does not produce enough insulin

Type ll: the body is no longer able to produce insulin effectively. Type ll diabetes in dogs is rare; they are more susceptible to Type l

Common Symptoms

Type I is entirely genetic in most cases, however, pinpointing the hereditary factors is difficult. So determining if your dog will contract diabetes is hard. There are several warning signs your dog may display if diabetes should become an issue.

The following are the most common symptoms for Cocker Spaniel diabetes

1) Excessive water drinking

2) Urinating more often

3) Noticeably becoming lethargic

4) Loss of muscle definition and body shape

5) Weight-loss even with a healthy appetite

6) Dog may appear to have gone blind suddenly

Diagnosing Diabetes

To determine if your Cocker Spaniel pup is a diabetic, a number of other diseases must be ruled out first by your vet. A full physical check-up and blood work-up will be necessary. The test will provide results for urinary tract infection, blood count, glucose levels, and pancreatitis as well.

Treatment for Dog Diabetes

Medication will be prescribed after diagnosing the Pancreas to determine to what level if any it is producing insulin. If the Pancreas is producing some insulin, then oral medication might be a solution. If the Pancreas has stop producing insulin then daily injections of insulin will be prescribed by your vet. In addition to treatment the dog should be fed a high fiber diet, get plenty of exercise and avoid food not part of a normal dog diet. There are also certain drugs to be avoided such as steroids.

While there is no cure for dog diabetes, surprisingly many dogs go on to live a normal life after being diagnosed and properly cared for. It does take a little adjustment at first. But the efforts you put in working with your Cocker Spaniel’s diabetes will help keep your dog healthy for many years to come.