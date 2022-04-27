Finance
Concern About Fraud In Crude Oil Selling? 2 Percent Performance Bond Surest Proof of Genuine Seller
Concerned About Fraud In Crude Oil Selling? Why, for Buyers, getting the 2 Percent Performance Bond by the seller is the Simplest & Surest Proof of a Genuine Seller
Credible research has shown that, while virtually every supposed crude oil seller who goes to a potential crude buyer to solicit business, would almost ALWAYS profusely forswear heaven and earth that he, or the crude oil he professes to be selling, is “absolutely trustworthy, reliable, genuine, authentic, and honest,” virtually every OBJECTIVE, CREDIBLE EVIDENCE available, on the other hand, gives a completely opposite and contrary REALITY – namely, that the overwhelming majority of these supposed sellers and their offers (in deed, up to the level of 99.999999%, according to one report) are totally fake, bogus, fraudulent or not legitimate.
MASTERFULLY FORGED & FALSE DOCUMENTS ARE AT THE HEART OF THE CRUDE/BUYING SELLING SCAM OPERATIONS
The primary instrumentality by which these fraudulent con artists and crude “sellers” operate or perpetrate their con game, is the use of skillfully forged or false documents. Such fraudulent and fake “sellers” – or, at least, the ultimate masterminds who originate and stand behind the scheme – are notorious for being master forgers and excellent copiers of every conceivable legitimate refinery and government agency documents related to crude sales or purchases. In deed, according to experts, so masterful at this game are these fraudsters, that the documents they provide to prospective buyers are often so strikingly convincing and real-looking that they are frequently plain difficult, if not impossible, for almost all but the most skilled of document authentication experts to immediately distinguish from the real and authentic ones.
As one report by the Fraud Watch International summed it up, “Victims [of such fraud] are often convinced of the authenticity of Advance Fee Fraud schemes by the forged or false documents bearing apparently official Nigerian government letterhead, seals, as well as false letters of credit, payment schedules and bank drafts.”
The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, in a report titled “Nigeria Advanced Fee Fraud,” describes the documents employed by the Nigerian Advanced Fee Fraud (AFF) or 419 perpetrators, as “official-looking stationery with appropriate government seals, stamps, and signatures,” whose quality, it says, has “evolved over the years, from poorly handwritten letters to more professional products prepared on word processors. Word processors also allow AFF criminals to generate more letters.” It adds that the “AFF criminals include university-educated professionals who are the best in the world for nonviolent spectacular crimes.”
THE MAIN PROBLEM: INABILITY BY BUYERS TO VERIFY SELLERS’ CLAIMS & DOCUMENTS
The point is that, largely in consequence of the above reality, for serious international buyers of Nigerian crude oil, the single most critical and most difficult and risky problem they confront in the open market, is now often the verification and confirmation of the seller’s claims about having an authentic crude allocation and/or its current availability, and the confirmation of the proofs and documents submitted by them in support of those claims. For most buyers, undertaking that task is often dreaded and viewed as something fraught with massive risks and uncertainties that should only be threaded with the utmost caution, and the greatest care and deliberation.
BUYERS’ “PREFERRED” PROOF & EVIDENCE OF CREDIBLE SELLER TODAY – a 2% PB
Because verification and confirmation of such documents from sellers are generally so difficult and dicey, most such international crude oil buyers seek, therefore, to buy ONLY from sellers who can provide them what they consider the safest, most tangible, and most easily reliable kind of proof and evidence of credibility by a seller. And what is this “preferred” proof and evidence that most buyers would rather have? It is simply this – the provision by a seller of a 2% Performance Bond (PB) to the buyer.
THE USUAL VERIFICATION & CONFIRMATION APPROACHES
In a word, the usual proofs and evidence of crude allocation and availability offered by sellers to prospective buyers, is often the provision to the Buyer of the cargo’s PROOF OF PRODUCT or POP. In a C.I.F. or F.O.B deal, for example, the typical manner by which a supposed crude oil seller shows “proof” or evidence to a potential buyer that the Seller has a genuine crude allocation or crude available to sell, is for the seller to provide the buyer the PROOF OF PRODUCT, and the buyer is asked to “verify and confirm” the authenticity of this on his own, and, upon that, for the buyers to issue their Bank Guarantee or Letter of Credit (or other payment instrument) to cover the purchase cost of the product at delivery.
But the problem with this traditional method, is that for most international crude buyers, the average Nigerian seller’s POP (an array of documents that could include the current loaded vessel documents, current Authority to Board (ATB) that was specifically issued to the initial buyer (consignee) of the crude in whose name the vessel was issued, Certificate of quality, Certificate of origin, Cargo manifest, Vessel ullage report, Certificate of quantity, Bill of lading, the Bulk Allocation Details, the Seller’s Authority to Sell (ATS) from the NNPC, etc), is NOT reliable or readily verifiable for genuineness. For example, the POP, which is, in a word, the seller’s main document that’s meant to prove to the buyer that the seller actually has the product being sold, might be showing that an owner of the oil allocation or commodity has possession of the product as of the specific time of the transaction, say, at a certain hour of the day today. But yet, there is no guarantee that the product might not have been sold to another buyer just hours, or even minutes, right after that transaction, and that the commodity is actually still available for sale or delivery to the buyer.
“Most buyers do not accept Nigerian sellers’ proof of product (POP),” says Sam Nelson, an expert in crude buying and selling methods and the author of a primer on the subject. “As a result of this, they (the Buyers) want a tangible (Physical) proof of product. The buyer would request that the seller inspect the cargo and present a verifiable inspection report from accredited agencies like SGS, Q & Q or Robinson International before they (the Buyers) will charter a vessel for the transaction. This is because some so-called Nigerian sellers have false claim over products that never existed and they would forge documents to present as POP. Nigerian market has to be followed very carefully and all documentations thoroughly verified.”
Nelson adds: “Please do not give any inspection money to the seller. Always pay the money directly to the inspection company after they have collected samples of the crude oil from the mother vessel for chemical analysis to confirm the quality and quantity of the crude in the vessel. Also, insist that the ATB (Authority To Board) from the vessel for inspection originated from the captain of that vessel. Do not accept any documents as authentic if you did not verify it from the captain of the feeder vessel. Any documentation from a Nigeria seller must be verified for authenticity.”
MOST DOCUMENTS OR PROOFS BY NIGERIAN SELLERS ARE VIEWED WITH SUSPICION
In deed, nowadays, the same problem of general inability to definitively authenticate genuine crude allocation or availability, now pervades even situations where “tangible, physical” POP inspection has supposedly been made. And some buyers find that even this cautionary advice by Nelson, that the buyers should “insist that the ATB (Authority To Board) from the vessel for inspection originated from the captain of that vessel,” would often not quite work any more in many situations today.
In a TTO deal, for example, the fact of the buyers’ representatives boarding the vessel to make an “inspection” or “confirmation” of the “loaded” vessel, is often no more a guarantee that the transaction is necessarily genuine or legitimate. Nigerian con men and 419ers who operate in the crude oil industry, have been known to work with fraudulent vessel managers and captains or con men disguised as staff of the Shell/JV terminal operators. And Vessels confirmed as “pregnant” (i.e., loaded) even by the buyer’s representatives and his appointed SGS inspectors invited to come aboard the ship on a presumed ship “captain’s” ATB document, have been known to be actually arranged by fake ship operators and ship managers and “captains”; and in such cases the buyer will only be taking over a ship and cargo with FAKE Charter Party Agreement executed between the buyer and fake ship manager, with no AUTHENTIC ship owner’s approval and no authentic shipping documents. And once the buyer’s representatives aboard the vessel confirms that the vessel is “pregnant,” the buyer pays for the cargo, takes over the vessel, and the con men quickly split the money and vanish. The buyer losses everything since the legitimate vessel owner never authorized the captain to issue the CPA, and the essential cargo shipping documents used in the transaction are all merely fake.
Nigeria’s bureaucratic quagmire
And there’s yet another problem involved in trying to authenticate Nigerian crude oil documents. The problem of the bureaucratic quagmire associated with doing business in Nigeria. One expert vastly experienced in doing crude oil buying business in Nigeria, put it this way to this writer: “NNPC Crude Oil Marketing Department, Abuja, is the authoritative source to verify the Authority to Sell document. But you will spend an endless amount of time trying to verify it. As with most Nigerian establishments, people use personal connections to get such documents, but that does not mean that they can deliver.”
WHAT BUYERS NOW VIEW AS THE BEST AND MOST “PREFERRED” PROOF OF AN AUTHENTIC CRUDE SELLER – A SELLER WHO CAN PROVIDE BUYER A 2% PERFORMANCE BOND
In short, the point is that virtually all traditional manners of verification and confirmation of crude oil ownership and availability have become seriously infected and adulterated by con artists and fake operators to the point that many international crude oil buyers regard those methods as largely unreliable, too difficult to verify, and fraught with intolerable risks. And consequently, there has evolved among them what could today be called a “preferred” method for determining an authentic and credible seller of crude oil in today’s market. Such a seller is simply one who can meet one basic requirement – namely, is willing and able to provide the buyer a 2% Performance Bond upfront in a transaction.
What is a Performance Bond or PB?
This is, in a word, an insurance document issued for the seller by seller’s bank or insurance company guaranteeing that the issuer will pay a stipulated amount (a sum amounting, in this case, to 2% of the total value of the cargo being purchased) to the buyer in the event that the seller breaches (fails to perform) the terms and specifics of the contract signed by the seller with the buyer. (The Performance Bond could also be posted in the form of a Cash Bond). The bank or insurance company which issues the PB acts as the responsible “surety” of the bond
If a seller contracts with a buyer to put up a 2% PB – and is able to actually post that bond with his bank or insurance company – the seller is, in a word, guaranteeing the buyer that if he were to fail to perform his obligations under that contract, his bank or insurance company, in their roles as the “surety” of the bond, will pay the buyer a sum amounting to 2% of the value of the crude being purchased, regardless.
WHY BUYERS LOVE THE PERFORMANCE BOND GUARANTEE
Buyers love finding sellers who can provide them UPFRONT 2% Performance Bond, overwhelmingly viewing that as the “preferred” option as they consider that the safest, most reliable, most tangible, and most assured and least fraud-prone kind of proof and evidence of credibility by a seller. Most experts contend that if a seller can offer a 2% PB deal – and, what is even more important, is actually able to post the PB because he has the financial wherewithal to do so – it is almost assured that the seller will not fail the buyer in the actual execution of the deal, but will almost surely perform those obligations as contracted with the buyer.
Sam Nelson, expert in crude buying and selling methods and the author of a primer on the subject, put it this way: “A contract with any of these bonds in place will be successfully completed. A bonded contract has a higher degree of success than a non-bonded contract. A bonded contract is a bankable contract. The players have their money at stake and that is a good reason for them to perform.”
And the Legal Dictionary explains it this way: “The purpose of a bond is to provide an incentive for the fulfillment of an obligation. It also provides reassurance that the obligation will be fulfilled and that compensation is available if it is not fulfilled. Performance Bonds guarantee for the satisfactory completion of a project.”
There are a few specific bases why buyers and experts feel that way:
1. Being able to post a PB is a sign of financial credibility and ability.
To be able to finance an actual posting of a 2% PB (which will mean, for example, at the current crude prices, 2% of, say, $200 million for a 2 million barrels cargo, something amounting to $4 million), a seller would have to have some substantial financial ability and resources.
2. Financial Cost and Penalty Involved In Posting a PB, is a Powerful Disincentive Not to Perform.
Sam Nelson: “The players have their money at stake and that is a good reason for them to perform.” In deed, most buyers, upon getting the 2% PB issuance from a seller, would promptly accept that as equivalent to POP and forgo having to review the POP.
3. The Normal Con Man or 419er Will Not Have the Disposition, the Reputation & Financial Wherewithal to Post a PB.
Robert Strickland of Strickland Associates, an experienced New York dealer in crude oil deals, says as follows: “If you are concerned with FRAUD! ONLY true Sellers that offer a 2%+ Performance Bond are genuine Sellers of Nigeria [crude oil].”
Sam Nelson, the crude oil deals expert and author: “These bonds are necessary to protect the interest of the parties involved for unnecessary losses due to fraud or complete negligence.”
4. Being able to post a PB is a solid indication to a buyer that the Seller has already been vetted.
Obtaining a PB is generally not an easy or automatic thing. Before a bank or insurance company would give a seller a bond, the seller shall have gone through a rigorous application process, and must have met a set of stringent financial and character requirements and conditions. Hence, when a buyer gets a seller who can, and does actually, post a 2% PB, the buyer is almost assured that he’s got a credible seller, and one most unlikely to be a fraudster or a 419er.
For just an example, one Syracuse, New York, insurance company requires applicants for a Public Construction job PB to provide them the following items, among others:
Surety Questionnaire Filled Out Completely
Copy of Contract/Award Letter or Solicitation Letter
Business Financial Statements (2 years audited fiscal year financials) OR
Last 3 years Company Income Tax Returns
Personal Financial Statements and Resumes on all owners of 10% or more
Work in Progress Schedule (if applicable)
Insurance Confirmation
A. Workman’s Compensation
B. Liability Certificate
C. Key Man Policy
Supplier and Contractor Reference Letters
Schedule of Completed Jobs
Bank Reference Letter
Company and Personal Indemnification (GAI we supply)
Articles of Incorporation
Corporate Resolution
Job Cost Breakdown and/or bid specs
IN SUM
To most buyers of crude oil in the international open market, getting an UPFRONT 2% Performance Bond issuance from a seller, is the overwhelmingly “preferred” method for doing a sales/purchase deal. It is the option they consider to be the safest, most reliable, most tangible, and most assured and least fraud-prone kind of proof and evidence of credibility by a seller.
For various reasons and factors, many of which are outlined above, most buyers and experts believe that if a seller can offer a 2% PB deal – and, what is even more important, is actually able to post the PB because he has the financial wherewithal to do so – it is almost assured that the seller will not fail the buyer in the actual execution of the deal, but will almost surely perform his own obligations as contracted with the buyer. Hence, in a deal of that kind the buyer has little or nothing to worry about concerning a potential risk of fraud or scam. In consequence, buyers love finding sellers who can provide them – who can actually post – a 2% PB, and consider that to be the best evidence and assurance of having a credible seller, and one most unlikely to not perform the contract, or to be a fraudster or a 419er
NOTE: As with many things concerning many a Nigerian crude seller, it’s one thing for a seller to claim to a buyer that he’ll post the PB, but quite another thing altogether for the seller to be able to actually do it, or to actually do it!),.
FOR A FOLLOW UP
YOU WANT TO FOLLOW UP ON HOW YOU CAN ASSURE GETTING A NIGERIAN CRUDE OIL SELLER WITH A TRUE, UPFRONT 2% PERFORMANCE BOND? OR SELLER WITH OTHER KINDS OF SALES DEALS THAT ARE GENUINE, “SAFE” AND SCAM-FREE?
INSTRUCTION: You can do so. You can readily obtain the specific basic requirements you’d need to meet in order for you to become automatically considered “proven” as a truly LEGITIMATE seller who really genuinely has some crude to sell. USE THE AUTHOR’S FIVE BASIC OPTIONS PROGRAM.
Just send an email and simply ask for “the FIVE OPTIONS.” CONTACT THE AUTHOR ON THIS ONLY BY EMAIL, PLEASE, at: [email protected] OR [email protected]
MORE ON THIS AND RELATED TOPICS ON THE AUTHOR’S BLOG AT: http://www.affordablebankruptcy.blogspot.com/
Finance
The Growth of the Underground Economy: A Substantial Loss to the Canadian Government
An estimated of $40.9 billion of economic activity goes unreported annually within Canada’s underground economy. Amongst these underground economy values, construction is the largest sector accounting 28% of its value. According to the most recent estimates made by the Canada Revenue Agency, almost a fifth (20%) of private-residence contract work in Canada takes place in the underground economy. These techniques of tax evasion deprive the Canadian government of the tax revenue upon which the services of the public rely and also risk the homeowner along with the worker. The CRA suggests the Canadians to take help of voluntary disclosure and disclose their unreported income.
Many of the homeowners often assign home renovation without recording those projects like reroofing a home, in a contract and hence become vulnerable to common scams, poor workmanship and legal liabilities. Moreover, roofing is a dangerous task for workers especially for those who do not receive proper training, equipment, and insurance, things which illicit business may be likely to render. Falls are the one of the major causes of critical injuries and death on construction sites in Ontario. Despite these considerable costs and risks, regrettably surveys reveal that many Canadians discern that paying cash in order to evade service tax is acceptable. The Minister of Labour, Government and Consumer Services and Finance partnered with the Behavioral Insights Unit to tackle this issue, on an online advertising campaign designed to make homeowners aware of the risk in the underground economy by directing these tax evaders form their online searches for roofers to the website of the Ministry of Labour.
In 2012, the Commission on the Reform of Ontario’s Public School, led by Don Drummond identified that it is of utmost importance to pare down the underground economy cost in order to abolish the government’s deficit. Consumers who actively participate in this underground economy, intentionally or unintentionally, put others along with themselves at risk by negotiating beyond the realm of legal safety and provision. Businesses who do not abide with their tax obligations may also be less likely to comply with other obligations, such as protections, training and access to benefits. Paying for goods or services in cash to circumvent HST is the most common underground economy.
Although Canadian tax system enjoys a high level of uprightness and has amongst the highest compliance rates in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership, this unreported activity constitutes a significant loss to both the Federal as well as the Provincial governments’ revenue streams.
The Canada Revenue Agency is trying to cut down loses by uncovering this underground economy. The Canadians will be audited and if found guilty, they will be charged with tax evasion. Tax evasion is a criminal offence in Canada and the penalties are very high ranging from 50-250% of the tax payable.
The only way out is to resort to the Voluntary Disclosure Program. By resorting to this program, the person will disclose the unreported income to the CRA and will be liberated from prosecutions or penalties.
Finance
How To Make It Big In The Stock Market!
Want to get rich quick. Then you need to be wise and plan accordingly. Trading in stock is an option to make money fast. Mutual funds and financial institutions use stock option trading to reap benefits. The stock trading system is very supportive to them rather than the small investor. The individual investor can gain as well but prudence is the watch word.
Advice to help you
If you are a new entrant; professional help can provide you the least risk and good reward stocks. Their analysis depends on a number of factors. A few factors that you could use are
o Understand one stock completely. To which industry the company belongs? What is the company’s investment? How it makes its money? Read its press releases, news and result broadcasts. Know the competitors of the company and the trends in the particular industry.
o Spend time on research and focus on what is important. Whenever you make decisions on buying, selling or holding write it down as to why you are making such a decision. A review of successful decisions and not so successful decisions can help you in future stratagem
o Evaluate and re-evaluate every stock on the market or the stock you have chosen the same way. Comparing and contrasting can give you some valuable insights into the stock market.
o Discuss with friends and explain the rationale of why you bought your stock and how you expect to perform. They may be rational when you are not.
o High valuations entail high risk (future performance determines the value of stocks and in case these predictions do not materialize prices will decline). Penny stocks too are the high risk category.
o Rise above emotions and loyalty. There will be many volatile swings in the market. Your stock may rise or even fall. You need to review decisions on any new data and change reasons for holding the stock.
o Reevaluating your existing stock is also essential. Review the reasons why you chose a particular stock. If those reasons are still valid then stick with it.
o Spend time on your investment weekly and observe the market trends. Keep track of your earnings and factors that may affect your investment.
o If your reasons to buy a stock are still valid you need not sell the stock.
o Beware of media or media quoted rates. It is not necessary that you buy or sell at the rates in the financial press.
Major signs of a good company
o Sales and earnings grow
o Company debt remains stable or declines
Tools that can help you in stock investment
There are a number of tools for an investor to make an informed and calculated decision on investment in the stock market.
o Internet research tools give you the latest data on company stocks and trends.
o Websites offer the same data given by internet research tools and also give stock trading tips by experts.
o Softwares that do the internet research and provide a detailed analysis. These softwares manage the stock quote file with 18,000 ticker symbols and more. Graphical display and export or import of data into other financial or editing softwares is an addition.
o Java Applets that perform a real time stock ticker updates that can be integrated with the financial software that you possess.
Many stock trading softwares use advance mathematical analysis on the stock market to make predictions about the future of a particular stock. These softwares are accurate in many instances. Yet real life can churn up possibilities that can never be accounted into software. Political and other situations affect stock and hence mathematics can be futile at times.
Finance
Free Book Summary – Unfair Advantage: The Power of Financial Education – Written by Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki has one glaring message. The U.S. needs financial education. Right now our education system is broken and nothing is being taught that prepares people for financial freedom. All of Robert’s books are good and teach basics about financial education and the need for continuous learning. Rich Dad / Poor Dad is another famous book by this author. We will profile that book in a separate summary
The Cashflow Quadrant is a very important concept that people need to cement in their memory if they want to get a handle on financial freedom. The quadrant consists of the following:
1.) E – Stands for employee
2.) S – Stands for small business or self-employed
3.) B – Stands for big business (500 employees or more)
4.) I – Stands for investor
Traditional education prepares us for the E and S quadrant. The mantra has been go to school and then college to hopefully get a good job and save in a 401K for retirement. As many of you know this is not a good model in this day and age. On a side note, I was very fortunate to grow up with an excellent financial teacher. My father taught the principles that Mr. Kiyosaki teaches in his books Rich Dad / Poor Dad, The Cashflow Quadrant and this book Unfair Advantage. I can also tell you that most people are financially uneducated. Authors like Mr. Kiyosaki as well as Dave Ramsey are really needed and our doing what should be taught in our school system at a national level.
Why is this important to me?
This can be answered by asking a few more questions. Do you know the difference between good debt and bad debt? Can you define an asset and liability in simple terms?
Do you know there are three types of taxes for income?
If you are unclear on any of these then you need to read this book. In short form, I will answer all of these questions. Good debt is anything that spits of positive cash flow and increases in value. Thus if you have a debt on a rental house that yields positive monthly cash flow then that is good debt. If you have credit card debt that you don’t pay off each month then that is bad debt. In a nutshell, good debt makes you money and bad debt costs you money.
Assets and liabilities! Anything that generates positive cash flow is an asset while anything that costs you money is a liability. Example: A business that generates monthly profit is an asset. Your home is a liability. I know many of you will disagree with this but your home costs you money each month. This is not a bad thing but because you need a place to live but it is a liability.
The three types of income include: Ordinary, Portfolio and Passive. We will get into more detail on how these play a role in your financial freedom later in this summary. This book is important to you if you want to be financially free and escape the rat race of running out of money before the end of each month.
There are several examples and details outlined in Unfair Advantage but for the sake of time we will cover each in summary.
1.Knowledge – Knowledge put to use equates to power. There are several ways to make money be it in a business, real-estate, stock market, content creation, licensing deals, internet marketing or several other endeavors. The point here is that nothing happens without educating yourself. Warren Buffet the second riches man in the world is known for his constant reading and learning abilities. The premise of Unfair Advantage is with very high financial education, money flows in rather than out. You can pay zero in taxes and earn millions with very low risk by using other people’s money in good or bad economics. This creates an extreme unfair advantage.
2.Taxes – Taxes are government incentives to get people to do what they want them to do. Thus because businesses create jobs and wealth, they have tax strategies as incentives to keep the economy going. There is one huge premise that people need to understand. I will lay out the difference. When you are an employee, you work, pay your taxes and then get your money to pay your expenses. When you are a business, you work, pay all your expenses and then pay taxes on what is left. This is totally legal and can boost rates of return legally. Remember one thing – Tax avoidance is prudent while tax evasion means jail time.
3.Debt – Good debt creates true wealth by allowing you to use OPM (Other People’s Money). This is very powerful and requires discipline. This is one area I
wish this book talked about in more detail. Please note that debt used wisely can create leverage and unlimited wealth. To much debt used wrong can create financial ruin. Also, know that 85+% of the U.S. population has too much BAD debt. This is not what we are talking about. This needs to be taken care of as well to truly achieve financial freedom. The use of debt is an advanced strategy and needs to be used wisely which requires financial education.
4. Risk – The biggest risk in investing comes from the financially uneducated giving their money to financial planners and hoping things work out. This by far has caused large losses for people. Inflation is running rampant right now even though the government says it is not. This is a bigger risk for savers than taxes. Saving money as an investment is a bad idea because over time the value is eaten away through inflation. 401K’s and mutual funds along with diversification are all pitched as NOT risky. This is furthest from the truth. 1. Mutual funds are subject to double taxes as well as fees which eat away at your returns. Also, you are not in control of your money. Note: This does not mean that ALL funds are bad. This is where financial education comes in. Several financial planners will tell their customers to diversify. According to Warren Buffet – “Diversification is a protection against ignorance.”
5. Compensation – The rich don’t work for money. Think about hard work for a moment. If you work overtime then you are trading hours for dollars. The problem becomes that your marginal tax rate increases as you make more ordinary income. Your overtime is taxed higher as you work more. I am not against hard work. Just make sure you couple it with SMART and RIGHT WORK as well. The rich work to buy assets that create cash flow. Your goal should be to have your money work harder than you do and make you more money as soon as possible.
What asset will pay for your liability? This concept was first covered in Rich Dad / Poor Dad. This simple question changes the whole frame of mind and if people followed it then they would be in much better shape financially. This means that if you want a new boat then what asset will pay for the boat? Once you grasp this simple idea then your world will change.
I hope you have found this short video summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. I highly recommend ingraining the knowledge of compounding in your head. Answer the following correctly and you understand the power of compounding. Would you rather have $1,000,000 cash today or a penny doubled daily for 31 days? You can email me at [email protected] with your answer.
Concern About Fraud In Crude Oil Selling? 2 Percent Performance Bond Surest Proof of Genuine Seller
NFL Draft: Boye Mafe’s athleticism, uncanny pass-rush skills make him a coveted pick
Small Cap Altcoins Take April Shower, Will May Bring New Growth?
NFL draft prospects that impress: Omar Kelly’s 2022 man-crush list
The Growth of the Underground Economy: A Substantial Loss to the Canadian Government
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
New Update Supporting Smart Contracts For Cardano App on Ledger is Now Complete
Ration card new rules! Cardholders must know this or else may face legal action, check details
How To Make It Big In The Stock Market!
Driver killed in rollover crash Sunday in Eagan ID’d
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife