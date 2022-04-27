News
Cooks of Crocus Hill Stillwater has closed; owners searching for new space
The Cooks of Crocus Hill store in downtown Stillwater closed abruptly last week with no announcement or going-out-of-business sale.
Owners Karl Benson and Marie Dwyer, who opened the store at 324 S. Main St. in 2012, said Wednesday they could not come to terms with the building’s owner regarding the lease.
The couple is searching for suitable space in another location in the St. Croix River Valley and have put all of the store’s inventory in storage, Benson said.
“We’re moving,” Benson said. “We just don’t know where yet. We’re looking at options. For us, it’s always about the space, not the location. We’re driven more by design and opportunity rather than a specific location – the story, if you will, of the space.”
The building had been a gourmet kitchen store since Laura Bachman opened Chef’s Gallery in 1999. Bachman died in 2010.
Two years later, Benson and Dwyer bought Chef’s Gallery and reopened it as Cooks of Crocus Hill. Cooks of Crocus Hill also has locations in St. Paul and the North Loop of Minneapolis.
In addition to selling kitchen products and offering cooking classes, the stores host private events.
“The cooking stores have been a staple in the community for more than 20 years,” said Robin Anthony, executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. “It was a surprise to everybody when we learned that Cooks had closed.”
Anthony said she was glad to hear that Cooks would reopen in a new location in the area.
She also said she was sure that the space at 324 S. Main would fill quickly. “It’s such a prime space on Main Street,” she said. “I’m sure it will get snapped up.”
News
Big Tech and Finance Companies Want Workers to Return, Even If It’s Not Good for Business
As the pandemic ebbs, some of America’s biggest companies have decided to roll back the option of working from home.
Major tech companies, including Apple, Google and Microsoft have announced that by summer they want their employees in the office at least three days a week, in a hybrid model. Meanwhile, financial companies, like Goldman Sachs, are ordering employees to show up for the traditional five days a week.
But is it really better for business to have employees in the office rather than working remotely? The research is mixed.
A study published in 2015 in the Quarterly Journal of Economics suggested that employees who work from home are 13% more productive than those in the office. The findings were based on an experiment run at Ctrip, a 16,000-employee, NASDAQ-listed Chinese travel agency. The call center employees who volunteered to take part in the research were randomly assigned to either work in the office for nine months or to work from home.
However, that increased productivity may come with the loss of collaboration and creativity.
A study published in Nature Human Behavior in January of this year found that when employees work from home they are less likely to communicate with one another. That could lead to a loss of creativity, said Adam Galinsky, a professor at the Columbia Business School who was not involved in the Nature study.
“In terms of productivity, remote work is very good,” Galinsky said. “We’ve known that for years. People working remotely are not distracted by other people. They’re not getting tired from commuting. Life is simple.”
But, Galinsky said, “we also know from research that there is a direct cost to socialization and to identification with the company. From the company’s perspective, employees might be more productive but they are not having a shared experience with their colleagues and developing a better organizational identification and attachment.”
Employees with a deep attachment with their employer means they are more willing to sacrifice for the company, and less likely to pursue other jobs.
Moreover, when it comes to creativity, “there’s the benefit of collaboration,” Galinsky said. “In the office, employees can stop by other people’s offices and share ideas and build off them.”
Informal interactions, such as chance meetings at the water cooler, can spark new ideas, said Nellie Brown, director of Workplace Health and Safety Programs at the School of Industrial Labor Relations at Cornell University. “There’s also a lot of difference when you’re communicating only in emails as opposed to casually, face-to-face,” she added.
While it makes sense for tech companies that want to spur innovation to have employees in the office, there isn’t the same justification for financial companies, Galinsky said. “It’s funny that finance companies are the most against remote work when their jobs are the ones that are most easily done remotely,” he said.
Galinsky doesn’t think the best situation is having everyone in the office five days a week. “When you look at the innovation literature it’s clear that the best sequence starts with a period when people are by themselves coming up with new ideas. Next they brainstorm with others, without criticism. Later on, colleagues can start to critically evaluate the ideas.”
While it’s fine for senior employees to come in two to three days a week, junior employees are better off coming in four days a week, Galinsky said. That way they can be mentored and be socialized, he added. “There should also be one day a week when everyone is in the office,” Galinsky said. “With that structure the company can benefit from both remote work and innovation.”
Brown also has concerns about younger staff. Research has shown that working entirely online may come with a cost, she explained. A University of California, Los Angeles, study in teens found that their ability to read body language and emotions might suffer when interactions aren’t in person.
Many employees are loath to give up remote work and with the shortage of workers in the current market, they may have more leverage to negotiate with their employers, Galinsky said. “Historically remote workers were seen as more productive but they had less status because they weren’t there for meetings, before the meetings and after the meetings,” he added. “But now remote work is seen more as a perk you can negotiate for.”
News
NFL Draft: Boye Mafe’s athleticism, uncanny pass-rush skills make him a coveted pick
Boye Mafe made the podium at the annual “Underwear Olympics” in March.
Like fellow draft prospects, the Gophers’ fifth-year defensive end stripped down to skin-tight workout gear —which has given the NFL Scouting Combine its nickname — and impressed the league’s front-office decision-makers at the event in Indianapolis.
At 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds, Mafe ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, posted a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump. These numbers gave him an “elite” RAS score in a database that goes back more than 30 years, according to its analyst Kent Lee Platte.
For years, the Gophers have emphasized Mafe’s off-the-charts athleticism, regularly promoting him for The Athletic’s annual “Freaks List” and waiting for the day the Hopkins product got to shine at the combine.
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said he has spoken with a lot of NFL head coaches in the days leading up to Day 1 of the draft on Thursday. “I think they are all impressed by Boye,” Fleck said Tuesday. “… Everybody knows his combine numbers, which we talked for years. I think I said that four years ago. Whenever he gets a chance to go to the combine, everybody is going to love him.”
Mafe is considered a fringe first-round pick on Thursday but more likely a second-round selection come Friday. While his testing numbers are great — and his vertical jump actually increased four inches to 42 at the U’s Pro Day in April — it’s his pass-rush skills that will be his meal ticket to the league.
Mafe’s career pass-rush win rate on third-and-4-plus for the Gophers was 26 percent, which was ahead of bona fide early first-round picks Aidan Hutchinson (24), Kayvon Thibodeaux (25) and Travon Walker (11), per Pro Football Focus.
“It’s how explosive he is. It’s his testing numbers. That’s not normal,” said Gophers center John Michael Schmitz, a NFL draft prospect himself in 2023.
Going into 2021, Mafe seemed prime to rewrite the Gophers record books for sacks. But he had only seven sacks last fall, which fell outside the top 10 season-best marks in U history, and his career total of 15 sacks ranks ninth all-time.
RELATED: Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe honors his late mom before every game; she would be proud
Mafe had a slow start last season, going without a sack in the opening two games and then not starting the following four games. The message was clear: Minnesota needed more from Mafe as he stayed in the defensive line rotations.. He responded with five sacks in the next three games and showed himself to be a good teammate when Thomas Rush, who usurped him in the starting lineup, had his own sack at Colorado in Week 3.
For 2021, PFF gave Mafe a 80.9 pass-rush grade but only a 68.2 rush-defense grade. Draft analyst Dane Brugler of the Athletic wrote: “I still have concerns about Mafe as a run defender and why he wasn’t more dominant in college.”
But it’s Mafe’s uncanny pass-rush abilities that will be on his highlight reel during the draft and the subject of praise from his next employer. Former Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt was asked by the Pioneer Press last October to single out Mafe’s most-impressive play.
Wilt, who was promoted to Indiana’s defensive coordinator in January, didn’t hesitate in naming Mafe’s sack at Nebraska in 2020. Mafe got past Cornhuskers right tackle Bryce Benhart, a Lakeville native, with a speed rush. And as quarterback Adrian Martinez sensed pressure and stepped up in the pocket, Mafe immediately adjusted toward the line of scrimmage and forced a strip sack for a U takeaway in the 24-17 victory.
“It was how he flipped his hips and turned the corner like he was in a phone booth,” Wilt recalled.
Mafe recalled getting the green light from defensive coaches before making that disruptive play. “They said, ‘go get ball.’ ‘Alright, if that’s what you said,’ ” Mafe recalled with a laugh. “I really just told myself that I was going to get off this ball as fast as I can. Just let my body flow. It ended up working out for me.”
Mafe’s comment came before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December and with the 2021 regular season in the rearview. With that bigger body of work, Mafe recalled a different sack as his most impressive: his one-handed throw-down of Northwestern’s Ryan Hilinski in October. Mafe came off the edge and only got a hand on the Wildcats quarterback, but he went down on contact.
“I didn’t realize I got him,” Mafe recalled. “I was continuing to play and chasing him. Then I realized he was actually down. I didn’t know that happened.”
Mafe said his athleticism can surprises himself. “That is one thing that I noticed about myself is if I let myself freeform and play, (that’s) when I feel my best,” he said. “Sometimes, I don’t realize I’m doing it myself.”
News
NFL draft prospects that impress: Omar Kelly’s 2022 man-crush list
Even though the 2022 NFL draft doesn’t have the caliber of talent that’s been available in years past, playmakers can be found on offense and defense.
Finding those talents comes down to having a quality scouting department, and a coaching staff’s ability to develop those players. That’s easier to do when there’s a conviction about a player.
Here’s a look of 10 draft prospects I believe have the talent and intangibles that lead to success in the NFL. Over the years the Miami Dolphins have drafted several players — Tua Tagovailoa, Noah Igbinoghene, Mike Pouncey, Olivier Vernon, Kendall Langford, Sean Smith, Clyde Gates, Lamar Miller, Mike Gillislee and Cedric Thompson — on my annual man-crush list.
These are the 2022 prospects I’d bang my fist on the table for if I were an NFL executive, and why and where he’d select them:
Georgia DT Jordan Davis
This 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive tackle is a massive human being, who moves with the quickness of a cat (4.78 time in the 40-yard dash). Davis has good get off, and plays with a sustained pad level. His ability to eat double-teams frees up linebackers, allowing them to make plays. He’s a limited pass rusher (seven sacks in four seasons) and benefited from playing in a heavy rotation, which allowed him to stay fresh. Despite all that, he reminds me of former Patriots legend Vince Wilfork and is worthy of being a top-15 selection. He’d be best utilized in a 4-3 scheme.
Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is the top center prospect in this draft and should go in the first round. The former state champion wrestler in high school grapples opposing defenders, and is a powerful run blocker despite not having ideal size (6-2, 296) and long arms. But he’s a leader who can anchor an offensive line at center. If he slips into the second round I’d trade up to get him.
Ohio State WR Chris Olave
The Buckeyes have been churning out route-running savants because of their position coach Brian Hartline, who spent most of his career in the NFL with the Dolphins, and Olave is the next Buckeye in line to become a Day 1 starter. Olave, who scored 35 touchdowns in his four seasons, is a smooth route runner who is excellent at adjusting to off-target throws. He’ll be a No. 2 receiver in the NFL, and should be a top-20 selection.
Sam Houston CB Zyon McCollum
McCollum, a five-year starter for an FCS program, is a ballhawk (13 interceptions) who has a good combination of size (6-2, 200) and speed (4.33 in the 40-yard dash). He’s instinctive, possesses phenomenal ball skills, and catches the ball at its highest point. He’s also physical against the run. His biggest challenge in the NFL will be adjusting to wideouts who match his size, speed and athleticism. The intangibles he possesses will likely make some team fall in love with him, and make him a priority target in the third or fourth round.
Tulsa OG Tyler Smith
Smith, who s 6-foot-5, 324 pounds, has the frame required to play tackle. But the power and athleticism he possesses indicates that the top-50 talent might become an elite NFL guard if he’s put into the right scheme. He’s undisciplined and a bit raw from a technique standpoint. But he’s a quick learner, and once he learns to play with body control he should become an upper-echelon NFL starter.
San Diego State punter Matt Araiza
Anyone who gets the nicknamed the “Punt God,” has to be dynamic, and Araiza certainly is. He possesses elite power in his leg and the ability to flip fields, which could make him the highest-drafted punter since Todd Sauerbrun was taken 56th overall in 1995. Most NFL insiders expect he’ll be taken by the conclusion of the fourth round, and could immediately become a top-10 punter in the NFL. Miami should strongly consider using its fourth-round pick to select Araiza despite signing Thomas Morstead this offseason and guaranteeing $500,000 of his contract.
Baylor S Jalen Pitre
Pitre is a fast, physical safety who has the skill set to play in the box, and could potentially excel as a nickel cornerback. He played the star position in his final two seasons at Baylor, and pulled down four interceptions while recording 30 tackles for a loss and six sacks in those two years. His lack of size (5-11, 198) might limit him as a blitzer, but it’s clear that the top-100 talent will eventually develop into an NFL starter, and could potentially be a Pro Bowl talent. Expect him to be selected by the third round.
Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton
Thornton, who was timed at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash, is one of the fastest players in this draft class. But the 6-foot-2, 181-pounder is more than just speed. Thornton, who caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards and scored 19 touchdowns in his four seasons at Baylor, has an impressive catch radius and sticky hands. He could become an NFL star with proper coaching. His slight frame will concern some teams, but he could be a fourth-round steal.
Florida International RB D’vonte Price
Price’s traits and football makeup outshine the production (2,203 rushing yards, 6.0 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns in 49 games over five seasons) he had for the Panthers. His size (6-1, 210), speed (4.38 in the 40-yard dash) and knack for producing big runs will motivate a team to take him in the late rounds. Put him into the right scheme, and behind a stout offensive line and he could become a 1,000-yard rusher.
Southeastern Louisiana QB Cole Kelley
Kelley, a transfer from Arkansas, has a sudden release and attacks all areas of the field. He put up ridiculous numbers feasting on lower-level competition, but was impressive in postseason practices and games. He’s also athletic enough to move the chains with his legs, and delivered at least one rushing touchdown in 10 of 13 games last season. As a late-round target, Kelley is the type of quarterback a team could be thankful they spent a couple of seasons developing.
()
Cooks of Crocus Hill Stillwater has closed; owners searching for new space
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 28
Big Tech and Finance Companies Want Workers to Return, Even If It’s Not Good for Business
Concern About Fraud In Crude Oil Selling? 2 Percent Performance Bond Surest Proof of Genuine Seller
NFL Draft: Boye Mafe’s athleticism, uncanny pass-rush skills make him a coveted pick
Small Cap Altcoins Take April Shower, Will May Bring New Growth?
NFL draft prospects that impress: Omar Kelly’s 2022 man-crush list
The Growth of the Underground Economy: A Substantial Loss to the Canadian Government
Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders
New Update Supporting Smart Contracts For Cardano App on Ledger is Now Complete
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife