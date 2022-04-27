News
Dave Hyde: Victor Oladipo’s inspiring story lifts Heat over Atlanta — now what?
You never get a chance to add a great player to your roster in a playoff run. But then you never get an answer like Victor Oladipo gave after his eye-opening play helped the Miami Heat advance to the next round.
“A year ago today I was expecting and waiting for my next surgery,’ he said late Tuesday night after the Heat’s series-clinching win against Atlanta. “I remember a year ago today, around this time last year, I was sitting in a dark room by myself and just broke down.
“Not because I quit, but because I was at the lowest point I could be at.”
Can you imagine what it’s like for Oladipo at the highest point now? To have three years of injury, three years of pain and struggle give way to him re-introducing his game to the NBA by helping the Heat in the playoffs?
“I can play better,’ he said.
This is his triumph. It’s the Heat’s triumph, too. Look at this series. They lost their two stars in Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler. Their non-drafted guards, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, outplayed Atlanta’s Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, the fifth and 19th picks, respectively.
They also were rewarded for taking a chance on Oladipo. It was a minimum-wage deal, so the gamble wasn’t dollars. It was time, practice investment, him being part of a functioning team — but not being a part of it, too.
He was finally healthy and force-fed into the lineup in March. The Heat lost four straight. That was it, right? He was a great player when healthy, but the Heat couldn’t rehabilitate his game, adjust to his ways and still win, right?
Then Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with a hamstring injury. And the Heat can’t play defensive-deficient shooters like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson together. Oladipo played 23 impactful minutes that night: eight assists, seven rebounds, lockdown defense to help a 17-0 run.
Butler’s sore knee sidelined him with Lowry on Tuesday. Oladipo started. He hit his first four shots. He again was part of an instrumental part of a defense that closed the first half with a 17-2 run. He had a team-high 23 points.
“I can’t explain really why I’m going through or what I went through,’ he said. “I can’t explain why I’m here today. But I’m staying in the moment and making sure every moment means something. I’m just playing hard, man.”
You hear a rare quality Oladipo’s voice: Appreciation. We didn’t know Oladipo in his best days in Indiana. We barely know him now. But you recognize the tone of someone who appreciates the moment.
Here’s the secret few like to tell in sports: The great athlete often is a singularly unlikeable person. To achieve such heights, confidence becomes arrogance, relationships come only on their terms and a trait like empathy is self-defeating because considering other’s feelings doesn’t help them.
Some get older and find perspective. Others find it getting hurt. That brings introspection, candor, mortality — and appreciation. You hear all that from Oladipo in this moment.
“There’s karma to it,’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “If you do the right things, stay patient, it might not be on your terms or your timeline. But then when your opportunity is there you’re able to take advantage of it and you have everyone enjoying your success.”
What’s next? Oladipo seems to have transplanted Robinson. He might have Herro, too, depending on the matchup. We’ll see. Spoelstra has been a maestro finding the right player for the right moment again this season.
“I’m still improving,’ Oladipo said. “I haven’t played enough basketball to be super-comfortable yet, but I’m getting there.”
In the larger picture, there’s the question of a 29-year-old’s health. The Heat have the Larry Bird Rights to Oladipo, meaning they could go over the salary cap to re-sign him. It might come down to gauging the upward trajectory of Herro and the injury history of Oladipo.
But let’s do what Oladipo does. Let’s enjoy this moment. He’s an inspiring symbol of what sports delivers. Pain was overcome. Discipline and hard work were rewarded.
“I was in a dark room,’ he said.
Now he’s re-introduced himself on the bright lights of a playoff stage.
()
Jared Padalecki gives update on car crash recovery: ‘I’m so lucky’
News
Timberwolves have no direction in the clutch — which is why they are anything but
It’s quite something to watch a professional basketball team that dominates play for the first 40 minutes of a game continually seize up when it matters most. That’s the nightmare the Timberwolves are living in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It’s not a stretch to say Minnesota has outplayed Memphis for most of four of the first five games in this best-of-7 series. Yet the Wolves trail the Grizzlies 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Friday at Target Center.
That’s because Minnesota can’t close out games. It was true in Game 3 last week in Minneapolis, when Minnesota squandered a 25-point lead with 15 minutes to play. It was true again in Game 5 on Tuesday in Memphis, when the Wolves led by 13 with 9 minutes, 30 seconds to play, only to fall in the closing seconds.
No lead is safe when it’s the Timberwolves who are sitting on it. Because that’s what they do — sit on it. Particularly in the final quarter. Minnesota freezes and waits for the clock to strike triple zeros, and hopes it is still in front when that happens. That doesn’t work against Memphis, a relentless foe that will make you pay if you have even a moment of lapse.
But it should surprise no one that the Wolves are struggling in the game’s most critical situations. It’s what they did for much of the regular season.
Minnesota touted one of the NBA’s best offenses during the regular season. The Wolves averaged the most points per game (115.9) and tied for the sixth-most points per 100 possessions (113.8).
That same offense repeatedly stalled in clutch time — when the game was within five points with five minutes or fewer to play. In those instances, the Timberwolves averaged just 106.5 points per 100 possessions, 19th best in the league. The percentage of assisted baskets dropped from 61.7 percent for the season to 42 percent in the clutch — 28th among 30 teams.
The Wolves held the fastest pace in the NBA this season at 101.47 possessions per game. But in the clutch, that number dipped to 98.41.
Given all that, it’s no surprise a Timberwolves team that outscored its opponents by 2.7 points per 100 possessions in the regular season finished with a negative net rating in clutch time this season. They just weren’t very good in the clutch. They still aren’t.
They stop moving the ball. They start settling. Whoever is the first of the “Big 3” — whether that be Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards or D’Angelo Russell — that gets the ball usually holds it, sizes up their opponent and attacks against a set defense. That’s a hard way to make a living.
“I mean, you see it, we always do that at the end of the game. That’s just .. that’s us,” Edwards said. “It’s a lotta I want the ball, DLo want the ball, KAT want the ball. Know what I’m saying? Once we figure it out, we’re gonna be alright.”
But that it’s still such a work in progress after a full season together is alarming. There doesn’t appear to have been much growth in that area. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch’s offense is based off rhythm, movement and flow. None of that exists at the end of games.
Minnesota was able to generate some better actions working the ball through Towns at the elbow late Tuesday. But Memphis seemed to solve that set within a couple possessions. So it was back to the Timberwolves’ beloved “hero ball” from there.
Finch bemoaned the late-game static for much of the season. He saw it again late in Minnesota’s Game 4 victory, in which the Wolves survived because Memphis missed a few good looks late.
“We went away from a lot of the things we talked about. We played too much hero ball. We know that’s gotten us in trouble. And we know that’s gotten us in trouble particularly against this team,” Finch said before Game 5. “We’ve got to be better at it. We’ve built leads, we gotta protect them not just with defense and rebounding, but with shot selection offensively.”
That certainly didn’t happen Tuesday night in Memphis. Minnesota went 8 for 24 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter. Towns and Edwards were each 2 for 6, while Russell was 1 for 4. Russell is 2 for 12 from the floor in the final quarter over the past three games combined, including a potential go-ahead shot with fewer than 15 seconds to play Tuesday in which Russell missed the rim entirely.
Nothing Minnesota ever gets in those situations is easy. It always feels forced. While the Wolves were chucking up contested jumpers late Tuesday, Ja Morant was attacking the rim ad nauseum. That’s what helped the point guard score 16 points over the final six minutes in Game 5. His last bucket came on an aggressive drive to win the game with one second to play.
Such rim attacks are myths in Minnesota’s late-game offense. As is flow, ball movement and, frankly, success.
Margot Robbie transforms into Barbie, rides in pink convertible for film
