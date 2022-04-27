De-Fighter Reveals a Smart Partnership With MetaXLauncher

Today, people are running at a fast pace fitting themselves into each aspect of the digital world! When it comes to digital space, we can see blockchain, gaming, crypto are being adaptive by many people over recent years. To be more specific, a mass adoption of blockchain gaming became the reality.

Moving in trend with the industry, a F2E gaming platform, De-Fighter is announcing a strategic partnership with Meta X Launcher, a blockchain based game changing platform. More so, both the teams are promising to deliver innovative projects and experience within blockchain and web3 gaming.

Notably, the interesting part of this partnership marks the main function of the Meta X Launcher platform. MetaXLauncher is potential to identify and solve any major problems arising in the gaming sector. As the gaming space is witnessing a huge response from the audience, it is one of the best skills provided by MetaXLauncher. Further, the platform is capable of completing any gaming structure which is left incomplete.

So, with this massive advantage, De-Fighter can bring in numerous gaming projects which can be completed by MetaXLauncher. Besides, there are more than 2B people playing video games which resembles a drastic financial rise for the gaming industry. In addition, the blockchain based gaming world drives enormous amounts of players day by day.

Moreover, the partnership allows users to explore a high level gaming experience with interesting levels and rewards. From a business perspective, it will result in greater profits for De-Fighter in a strategic partnership with MetaXLauncher.

Additionally, the specialty of both the platforms is , users can earn money while playing. De-Fighter helps the players to combat gaming experience and offers them an opportunity to earn tokens by competing with other players around the world. On the other hand, MetaXLauncher is also engaging the players offering a chance to participate as individual gamers to win token projects which are in various BSC ecosystems.

Thus, this partnership will benefit both the players and the gaming platforms. Hence, interesting gaming projects like these, will increase the user case and will create a new genre for the entire gaming industry.