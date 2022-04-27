News
Elon Musk’s Takeover Could Mean a Very Different Twitter for its Employees and CEO
Elon Musk has laid out many ideas on how he plans to improve Twitter for its users, such as eliminating harmful bots, removing ads and open-sourcing the platform’s algorithms. As for the company’s 7,000 employees, however, things are much less transparent and certain.
Twitter’s board chairman Bret Taylor assured employees at an all-hands meeting the afternoon of April 25 that the board’s agreement to sell Twitter to Musk prioritized “operating continuity” at least until the deal’s close, which will likely take three to six months. After that, no one but Musk has definitive answers.
Many Twitter employees are asking questions about layoffs, pay cuts, management changes, and whether some banned accounts, such as that of former President Donald Trump, could return. The company said Musk is expected to host a Q&A session with Twitter employees at a future date. Here is what we know so far:
Layoffs and leadership shakeup?
Following the acquisition, Twitter’ 11-person board will dissolve, said chairman Taylor, which will leave future company decisions in the sole hands of Musk.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees at Monday’s all-hands that there would be no layoffs “at this time” and that he would remain as CEO until the deal closes.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Agrawal told his staff. “This is a period of uncertainty.”
One casualty could be Agrawal, who was appointed as Twitter CEO in November 2021 following his predecessor Jack Dorsey’s resignation. Before that, he was the company’s chief technology officer.
Musk, a friend of Dorsey’s, doesn’t seem to like his successor very much. In December 2021, shortly after Agrawal took the job, Musk mocked him by tweeting a photoshopped meme depicting the executive as former USSR dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Nikolay Yezhov, a Stalin associate who was assassinated under his direction.
The tweet was presumably a jab at Agrawal for his past comments defending censorship on Twitter.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021
Employee exodus and pay cuts?
Many Twitter employees are nervous about working for Musk. A former Twitter executive who now leads another company told Business Insider messages and calls from Twitter employees asking about job opportunities have “become daily” since Musk proposed the takeover.
For those who plan to stay, a big question is what will happen to their pay packages after the company goes private. Many Twitter employees receive half or more of their compensation in stock options. When Twitter becomes a private company, they will lose access to the long-term appreciation of Twitter shares.
Agrawal told employees at Monday’s all-hands their vested stock options will convert to cash at the deal’s close. Employees will keep getting bonuses according to the company’s vesting schedule and will receive the same benefits for a year after the deal is finalized.
Another common concern is pay cuts. Managers and engineers at Twitter are paid significantly more than their equivalents at other Musk-run companies. A senior software engineer at Twitter earns as much as half a million dollars a year, including base salary, stock and cash bonus, according to Levels, a tech career and compensation information site. A similar role at Tesla earns only half the amount, according to Levels data.
“Musk is known to not pay well. So [the] company might do well but there will be [an] exodus of engineers,” an Amazon employee wrote Monday under a thread titled “Bye bye Twitter?” on Team Blind, an anonymous online forum for verified tech workers.
“Expect layoffs for the highly-paid paid management positions,” a Twitter employee commented under the same thread.
“Can someone just tell me if I’m rich or fired please,” Ned Miles, a Twitter audience insights lead based in the U.K., tweeted Monday afternoon.
End of WFH?
Musk’s takeover could also mean the end of working from home, a policy put in place by Dorsey in October 2020 when he was CEO. Twitter was the first major tech company to allow permanent remote work during the pandemic. The decision influenced similar policies at many Silicon Valley companies.
That could change under Musk’s leadership. “Elon is notorious for firing WFH and contractors,” a SpaceX employee posted on Team Blind.
Early in the pandemic, Tesla allowed employees to stay at home if they felt uncomfortable about coming to the factory. But in June 2020, while the policy was still in place, Musk fired two Tesla workers for “failure to return to work.”
“Big communication penalty for remote work, which means the gain in talent that won’t move has to be very high,” Musk tweeted in December 2019 to a question asking his opinion on remote work.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Anny Francisco shares last photos of late baby son
“90 Day Fiancé” star Anny Francisco shared the final photos of her and Robert Springs’ 7-month-old son Adriel prior to his death. Five photos, posted on Saturday, show Adriel wearing a blue onesie with cartoon puppies on it while laying in a hospital baby bed. The baby appeared to be hooked up to a breathing…
Non-Equity ‘Waitress’ Musical Tour Files for Union Recognition
For the first time in twenty years, Actors’ Equity is unionizing a national tour. They have filed with the National Labor Relations Board after conducting a card campaign among actors and stage managers working the nonunion touring production of Waitress. They are currently awaiting a response from their employer, the touring production company NETworks.
NETworks did not respond when reached out to for comment for this article.
According to Equity’s Mobilization Director, Stefanie Frey, the main impetus to unionize the tour was the fact that there are two Waitress tours currently running: one union, the other nonunion. In the nonunion tour, actors and stage managers are making a third as much as the workers on the union tour. Their daily expense allowance on the tour is so low that they are digging into their own savings to pay for food and transportation. One performer is working a day job. Others are going into debt to pay their bills.
Despite the vast gulf between what the workers on the union show are being paid and what the workers on the nonunion show are being paid, the shows themselves are essentially the same. The actors are equally talented and union actors are trained from performance videos from the nonunion show. The shows share props and set pieces. Sometimes they even share performers. Actors who started on the nonunion tour have been moved to the union tour, and even transferred to the Broadway show. According to Frey, the non-Equity show is used as a talent pool: performers are trained and rehearsed on this show while being paid extremely low wages. These exploited workers, having been trained on the non-Equity tour, can then be moved to other productions. This saves time and money on casting and training for the other shows.
This pool of poorly paid but highly trained talent from the nonunion show also helped the Broadway production of Waitress stay open during the Omicron surge. When performers were testing positive in droves and needed to be sent home, touring performers stepped into their roles and kept the lights on for Broadway.
All these factors raised a lot of red flags for Equity, which has changed its organizing philosophy in the last six years and made a turn towards increased member engagement. Frey told Observer they have “recentered on the worker and how we can help the worker take the power back in their workplaces.”
Equity is organizing this tour in a far friendlier labor climate than anybody’s seen in over a generation. President Biden’s National Labor Relations Board has helped along the tremendous organizing efforts at Starbucks and Amazon, and inspired workers across the nation to organize their workplaces. Frey told Observer that the cast and organizing leaders on the nonunion tour of Waitress were inspired to unionize because of unionizing workers in other industries.
“I think all of us are really empowering each other through our various workplaces even across industries,” Frey told Observer. “We hope that we can inspire someone else that might be thinking about organizing their workplace.”
Showing solidarity for unionizing workers everywhere is both heartwarming and highly strategic: however different these industries may be, when it comes to the anti-union tactics of their employers, these workers are all in the same boat. NETworks, the nonunion touring company, has employed the anti-union law firm, Littler Mendelson in combating their workers’ NLRB filing. This is the same firm used by Starbucks in their union busting campaigns nationally.
It is Equity’s hope that organizing this tour of Waitress will inspire other nonunion tours to unionize. “I’m hopeful that more and more people in our industry will take their power back and realize that just because there’s a lot of workforce available in our industry doesn’t mean that you need to get exploited,” Frey told Observer.
Performers need exposure at the beginning of their careers. They also need to pay their bills. The relatively high salaries and extended runs of Equity tours are a lifeline for actors, and younger performers in particular. In an industry where precarity is the norm, where bouncing back and forth between acting gigs and retail and service jobs is routine, an Equity tour can be your ticket to a degree of career stability. The growth of nonunion tours in the 21st century has eaten away at a chunk of the income for actors and stage managers. Nonunion tours are doubly unjust because tickets to these shows are now nearly as much as tickets to Broadway shows, even while the touring company is spending a third to half as much on the production because they pay their performers and stage managers so little.
According to Gotham Gazette, these productions can remain nonunion while maintaining close relationships with union shows by subcontracting and exploiting legal loopholes. So long as the producer isn’t the producer on the Equity paperwork then a show can run nonunion. Broadway producers are members of the Broadway League and therefore unable to make non-Equity contracts. However, this barrier doesn’t prevent them from forming business relationships with nonunion touring companies. Actors’ Equity member and labor organizer Dana Steer told Observer that many such producers have non-union producing partners through whom they license their show to one of the big touring companies, like NETworks.
Through such loopholes nonunion tours have increased exponentially in the last twenty years. It is because of these loopholes that the union and nonunion productions of Waitress share not just performers but also managers. According to Frey, the producer of the nonunion show is also the general manager of the Equity tour. Organizing this card campaign has allowed Equity a path towards rooting out such shadowy subcontracting among national touring companies.
“The work we do is the same work our friends in the Equity tour do,” said members of the non-Equity tour in a statement issued by Actors’ Equity, “so we are asking our employers why we can’t be treated with the same respect.” These performers attempted to go through management directly to improve their wages and working conditions, but to no avail. They have now turned to Equity in a moment of increased labor activity, to aid them on the road to unionization and just treatment from their employer.
Patrols increased as police investigate western Wis. girl’s homicide
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — As investigators continue to search for a suspect in the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin, police say they’ve increased their patrol around schools.
The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. According to police her death is a homicide.
Lily was last seen by family members Sunday evening. Her father called police about 9 p.m. after she failed to return home from a visit to her aunt’s house, which is just blocks away.
Chippewa County sheriff’s deputies and Chippewa Falls police used search dogs and sent up a drone as they looked for the missing girl. Police say a bike believed to be Lily’s was found near a walking trail.
Lily was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, where an outdoor memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and balloons continued to grow, KSTP-TV reported.
The school district superintendent, Jeff Holmes, sent a note to parents recommending that children who usually walk to or from school, instead be dropped off and picked up by family members or trusted friends until further notice.
Police Chief Matt Kelm has cautioned residents “to maintain a state of diligence, as there may be a danger to the public.”
Kelm has declined to say what evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude Lily’s death was a homicide, but said the conclusion was quickly made once her body was found.
Chippewa Falls, with a population of about 13,000, is approximately 100 miles east of the Twin Cities.
