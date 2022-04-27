News
Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover
Time is on the Miami Heat’s side. And at this point of the NBA calendar, there are few more significant commodities.
With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry missing Tuesday night’s series-clinching 97-94 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks, both now have until Monday to get back to speed. That’s when the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors will open at FTX Arena, with those tickets going on sale Wednesday.
“The next couple of days,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “all we do is just watch what’s going on. I just want everybody living in the training room. Go back to our cave, bandage up, hopefully get healthy.
“And then we’ll see what happens in that series. But definitely guys have earned a couple of days of just quality rest and treatment.”
The 76ers, who are up 3-2, can close out the Raptors in Thursday night’s Game 6 in Toronto. Otherwise, that series would come down to a winner-take-all Game 7 Saturday in Philadelphia.
A source familiar with Butler’s knee inflammation and Lowry’s hamstring strain said it is possible one or both might have been able to play had a Thursday Game 6 been needed against the Hawks.
Instead, what was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain for Lowry will get the benefit of the added time, after he was injured during the third quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 road loss to the Hawks.
With Butler, the team did not even deem the need for an MRI, another encouraging sign.
“Obviously any time we can get to rest those guys and for us to finish out the job is good for all of us,” reserve forward Caleb Martin said.
With Gabe Vincent starting in place of Lowry for a second consecutive game and Victor Oladipo starting in place of Butler, the Heat were able to ease the pain of two of their team leaders.
“They just infused great life into our guys, particularly when it got a little bit uneven,” Spoelstra said of the courtside support from Butler and Lowry. “Guys were just coming back to the bench and they see Jimmy and Kyle right in there in the mix. It’s hard not to just gain confidence from that.”
Oladipo said the boost was tangible.
“Jimmy helped me a lot in the fourth quarter. I appreciate him,” he said. “We appreciate Kyle. And we can’t wait ‘til they get healthy and get back out there helping us win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said the opportunity to decompress also is embraced.
“Guys need that rest,” he said, “they need that mental break, and we get back at it in the next series.”
Martin’s moment
Already without Butler and Lowry, it appeared the Heat might lose Martin as well, when he began clutching his wrist after taking a bump during Tuesday night’ first half.
“Actually,” he said, “I just hit like in my funny bone in a like pretty sensitive spot. So like I just had a shooting pain, like a burning sensation all the way up my arm. So it just lasted like a couple of minutes.
“It kind of wore off as the second half started. I’m good.”
Tuesday was Martin’s best performance of the series, with 10 points and four rebounds.
“I feel like I’d been passive the whole, entire series,” he said. “I’m not really at my best when I’m passive. I’d seen it the last couple of games, so I just wanted to make sure I do the best I could and making sure I kind of followed myself, and not just float around out there.
“I just wanted to keep guys honest and make something happen, be a part of what’s going on and continue to find shots and opportunity to put the ball in the hole.”
Futile finish
Off an inbounds play down three with 5.2 seconds to play, the Hawks first had to burn their final timeout and then were unable to get the ball to intended targets Trae Young or Danilo Gallinari, instead winding up with a game-closing turnover that was credited as an Adebayo steal.
“They basically bodied us,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They bodied us up and basically just took us out of our cuts, forced the pass inside.
“We had two options on that. The first option was Trae Young. The second option was Gallo. They just blew that play up. It was good defense by them.”
Said Gallinari: “They double-teamed the corner. I had no outlets and no time to do anything else. They played smart defense.”
Joe Rogan calls Amber Heard a ‘crazy lady,’ ‘full of s–t,’ sides with Johnny Depp
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Almost two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights was set Wednesday to announce findings from its investigation into whether the city police department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing.
An affirmative finding could lead to a consent decree — a court-enforceable settlement — requiring changes.
The state launched its investigation barely a week after Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests around the world against police racism and brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last spring of murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — were convicted this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal trial and they face a state trial starting in June.
Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said then that the state hoped to use the investigation to find long-term solutions for systemic change. She said the goal was to negotiate a consent decree with the city that courts could enforce with injunctions and financial penalties, citing such agreements in over a dozen other cities including Chicago, where the U.S. Justice Department found a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by police.
The department quickly won a court order in which the city agreed to make immediate changes, including banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when they see another officer using inappropriate force.
Since then, state investigators have been reviewing a decade’s worth of information, including data on traffic stops, searches, arrests and uses of force, and examined policies and training. They also invited citizens to submit their own stories of encounters with Minneapolis police.
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency. Its duties include enforcing the Minnesota Human Rights Act which, among other things, makes it illegal for a police department to discriminate against someone because of their race.
The department has come under pressure from multiple directions since Floyd’s death. The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating Minneapolis policing practices, though it is not thought to be close to a conclusion.
Several City Council members and residents have pushed to replace the department with a new public safety unit that they argue could take a more comprehensive public health approach to policing, including dropping a required minimum number of police officers. Voters rejected the idea last year.
Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, before his retirement in January, also made a range of changes in department policies and practices, including requiring officers to document their attempts to de-escalate situations, and no longer stopping motorists for minor traffic violations.
But community anger at police flared anew in February when police officers serving a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was staying on a couch in his cousin’s apartment. Prosecutors declined to charge the officer who shot Locke, saying body camera video showed him pointing a gun at the officer, a claim his family disputed. The city has since banned no-knock warrants except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation.
Brandon Clarke always terrorizes the Timberwolves, and this playoff series is no exception
Ja Morant received much of the attention for the Grizzlies’ comeback victory over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday. Rightfully so, as the guard tallied 16 points in the final six minutes, including the game-winner with one second to play.
But nothing Morant achieved would have been possible without Brandon Clarke living on the offensive glass for Memphis.
“How many offensive rebounds did they have in the fourth?” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch asked after his team squandered a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.
He was then informed that Clarke himself had seven over the final 12 minutes.
“Clarke had seven alone?” Finch said. “That’s the game. … They had 12 second-chance points in the fourth quarter. That was it. That’s the game.”
Indeed. Clarke — who finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds — is largely responsible for the fact that Minnesota heads back to Minneapolis in a 3-2 hole in this best-of-7 series, rather than being one win away from advancement.
“I was just focused on trying to win, trying to find a way to help us win. That’s just been me the whole year really, just kind of bringing that fight and bringing that kind of energy off the bench,” Clarke said. “That’s really what I do, and (Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins) trusted me to be in the game in the fourth. I just knew that I was trying to find a way to win and just trying to make plays to just get boards and pass it out and let (Desmond Bane) or Ja (Morant) hit the big shots, and it was just me trying to try to find a way to win tonight.”
He not only tried, he succeeded. What else is new? The 6-foot-8 forward has been a thorn in the Wolves’ side for years.
He’s an unlikely suspect to serve as a series game-changer. The third-year forward out of Gonzaga averaged fewer than 20 minutes a game this season. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game, but there were also stretches of the season in which he wasn’t in the rotation.
Yet something about playing Minnesota turns Clarke into a combination of Dennis Rodman and Charles Barkley. Through the first five games of this series, Clarke is averaging 16.4 points on 60 percent shooting while grabbing 8.8 rebounds — 3.6 of which are offensive. He’s dominating the game on a nightly basis.
Clarke cuts the Minnesota lead to 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/cc3deNPlBv
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Jenkins said Clarke’s energy and impact is “super important” for the Grizzlies, adding the big man is “playing to his strengths.”
“We keep talking about just trying to make winning plays, and that’s what we want our five men to do,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been doing it all season long, and the fact that he’s doing that here in the playoffs to make an impact, especially in meaningful, winning moments, huge credit to him to continue to play with that energy.”
JA FOR THE LEAD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uoF2qZXPel
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2022
Clarke has made hay throughout his young career against the Timberwolves, who have served as a launching pad for the 25-year-old on multiple occasions. In just the seventh game of his career in 2019, Clarke scored a then career-high 18 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in 22 minutes.
Clarke had fallen out of the Grizzlies’ rotation early this season, until Memphis met up with Minnesota in mid-November. Jenkins went back to Clarke, who had 20 points and nine rebounds, going 8 for 11 from the field in 24 minutes.
The Wolves have never had an answer for the young forward, even when he’s been the only question. Minnesota has rendered the Grizzlies’ other big men moot in this series. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been in constant foul trouble, Steven Adams was removed from the rotation for ineffectiveness and, sans for a few bright moments in Game 2, Xavier Tillman has been average at best.
That’s why Clarke’s minute load has been on a steady rise throughout series, hitting a crescendo in Game 5, when he played a career-high 37 minutes. His extended playing time has been Jenkins’ biggest in-series adjustment. Clarke has been the Grizzlies’ lone interior presence. That was quite literally true in the closing minutes of Game 5, when Clarke was Memphis’ only big on the floor in its small-ball lineup. That didn’t stop him from grabbing seemingly every rebound.
“Yeah, when you play somebody like him, you just gotta box him out,” Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said. “You can’t box him out and try to rebound because he’s gonna jump, tap it. Just gotta box him out. He was just a freak (Tuesday), man. I dunno.”
Finch always notes Minnesota’s relative lack of size, but Clarke is only 6 foot 8. Minnesota was bigger than Memphis to close out Tuesday’s game. Karl-Anthony Towns is clearly a bigger player. Towns suggested Clarke had success on the offensive glass when the Timberwolves’ all-star center was busy defending the rim against the likes of Ja Morant, but tape study suggests that was the case maybe once.
The rest of the time, Clarke was beating everyone — Towns included — straight up, again, and again, and again.
“He brings it. I’ll give him that, he brings it every game,” Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell said. “He has a loud, effective stint whenever he’s in the game, so respect to him.”
