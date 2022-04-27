Blockchain
Ethereum Revisits $2.8K, Why Upsides Might Be Limited
Ethereum started another decline from the $3,030 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH even spiked below $2,800 and currently attempting an upside correction.
- Ethereum started a major decline below the $2,950 and $2,860 support levels.
- The price is now trading below $2,950 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $2,800 support to start a decent recovery in the near term.
Ethereum Price Restarts Decline
Ethereum failed to gain pace for a move above the $3,030 resistance. ETH formed a top and started a major decline below the $2,950 support.
There was a sharp move below the $2,900 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price even spiked below the $2,800 support zone. A new weekly low is formed near $2,766 and the price is now consolidating losses. It recovered above the $2,800 level.
There was a break above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,041 swing high to $2,766 low. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,860 level.
The next major resistance is near the $2,900 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,910 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,041 swing high to $2,766 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $2,910 resistance might start another increase. The next major resistance on the upside might be $2,950. Any more gains may perhaps send the price towards the $3,030 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,900 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,800 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,765 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,765 support, the price could start another decline. The next key support is near the $2,650 zone, below which there is a risk of a move towards $2,500.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,765
Major Resistance Level – $2,910
Bitcoin Resumes Downtrend, Why Upsides Remain Capped
Bitcoin failed to gain pace above $40,700 and declined against the US Dollar. BTC traded to a new weekly low and might struggle to climb above $39,200.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the key $40,700 resistance zone.
- The price is now back below $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be capped near $38,800 or $39,200.
Bitcoin Price Declines Sharply
Bitcoin price attempted a clear move above the $40,500 level. However, BTC failed to clear the $40,700 and $40,750 resistance levels.
A high was formed near $40,776 and the price reacted to the downside. There was a sharp decline below the $40,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a connecting bullish trend line with support near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin is now back below $39,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as low as $37,672 and is currently consolidating losses.
It is testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $40,776 swing high to $37,672 low. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $38,800 level. The next key resistance could be near the $39,200 zone.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $40,776 swing high to $37,672 low is also near the $39,250 zone. The main resistance is now forming near the $39,550 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If there is a clear move above the $39,200 and $39,550 levels, the price could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $40,000 resistance. The next major resistance may perhaps be near the $40,700 zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $39,200 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $37,650 level.
The next major support is seen near the $37,500 level. A close below the $37,500 support zone might start another decline. In the stated case, the price might drop to $36,200.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $37,650, followed by $37,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,200, $39,550 and $40,000.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction — Will SHIB Hit $0.00007 Soon?
- Bullish SHIB price prediction is $0.00002984 to $0.00006526.
- The SHIB price will also reach $0.00007 soon.
- SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00000895.
In Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about SHIB to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Shiba Inu Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of SHIB is $0.00002326 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,048,183,890 at the time of writing. However, SHIB has decreased by nearly 3.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, SHIB has a circulating supply of 549,146,987,315,505 SHIB. Currently, SHIB trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, FTX, and Bybit.
What is Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
An ethereum based altcoin that features a Japanese breed of hunting dog Shiba Inu as its mascot is known as Shiba Inu (SHIB). It is widely considered to be an alternative to Dogecoin. The Shiba Inu website invites dog-inspired artists from all over the world to foster the artistic Shiba movement as they bring their Shiba Inu community into the NFT market.
ShibaSwap is the coin’s designated DEX that started as a fork of Sushiswap that has words of Ryoshi, its own little twists, and elements. Ryoshi’s goal for Shiba Inu has been to see if a perpetual decentralized organization could work with no central leadership.
Pros and Cons of SHIB
Shiba Inu has risen several hundred thousand percent since late January. Traders of cryptocurrency have earned millions in recent years.
Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki (FLOKI), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the top-performing cryptos. The staggering growth in Shiba Inu is enough to cause FOMO. Before investing in Shiba Inu, investors should grasp the benefits and drawbacks. Let us examine the coin’s pros and cons.
Pros of SHIB:
Below mentioned a few pros of SHIB.
Valuable Crypto Brand
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies have significant technological benefits. Effective branding is essential in the crowded cryptocurrency market. Shiba Inu has adopted Dogecoin’s meme-friendly branding strategy. Shiba Inu has been trending on social media and spreading like wildfire during its remarkable run. Without a strong technical edge, Shiba Inu may survive or perish based on its brand power.
Shibaswap
The Shibaswap decentralized exchange is one method Shiba Inu developers are trying to promote community and brand. Decentralized exchanges enable users to trade cryptocurrencies without an intermediary. It is one of three cryptos in the Shiba ecosystem. Shibaswap users may now stake their crypto to earn interest.
Users may keep track of their earnings in their “bonefolio” and exchange over 10,000 non-fungible dog-themed tokens with varying features and rarities.
Possible Robinhood Listing
The community has urged the popular trading platform Robinhood to include Shiba Inu on its list of tradeable cryptocurrencies. A Change.org petition supporting Shiba Inu has over 400,000 signatures. After introducing Dogecoin to its platform in the first quarter of 2021, Robinhood claimed $30 million in income from trading Dogecoin. The financial temptation for Robinhood to introduce Shiba Inu trading may soon be too strong to ignore.
Low-cost Shiba Inu Coin
SHIB is currently trading at $0.000026. The price of a crypto trading asset is vital because it helps traders and investors forecast potential profits based on the number of coins acquired. At this pricing, you may expect a 100% profit if SHIB rises to $0.000052. It beats investing in Ether or Bitcoin.
SHIB Exchange Listings
One shouldn’t have to explore finding a digital asset online. This is why a cryptocurrency’s accessibility affects its price. It would be thrilling to have purchasers eager to match your selling price, whether you want to buy, hold, or sell.
SHIB is presently listed on Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, FTX, and Binance subsidiary WazirX. Moreover, eToro, one of the world’s major exchanges, is also listed Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Cons of SHIB
Below mentioned a few cons of SHIB.
High Volatility
Investors are ecstatic when their investment doubles in less than a year. Regrettably, volatility swings both ways. For investors seeking an adrenaline rush or a gambler’s high, the possibility of a price drop as steep as the rise may be part of the pleasure. Coinbase says Shiba Inu investors retain their coins for an average of 13 days. Long-term investors can be crushed by the sudden abandonment of market speculators and momentum traders.
Lack of real-world utility
Unlike bitcoin and Ethereum, Shiba Inu has no real purpose for investors. Currently, over 40,000 worldwide retailers accept Shiba Inu as payment, AMC, Newegg.com, and traval.com are some of the biggest merchants that accept SHIB.. It’s a smattering of strange crypto-themed companies Shiba Inu’s fees, transaction speed, or structure aren’t distinguishable from hundreds or thousands of other cryptos.
Michael Burry, from “The Big Short,” recently branded Shiba Inu “pointless.” Burry criticized Shiba Inu’s enormous supply of 1 quadrillion coins, claiming it inhibits price appreciation.
Musk Does Not Own It
Shiba Inu is one among many doge-themed coins. Elon Musk, the influential Tesla CEO, has publicly endorsed Dogecoin and acquired a Shiba Inu dog called Floki. However, Musk recently upset Shiba Inu investors by revealing that the only cryptos he truly owns are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Musk supporting Dogecoin might not be good news for Shiba Inu investors.
Shiba Inu Coin is an MCAP
SHIB now has a market valuation of $10 billion and a diluted cap of $25 billion. It is important to know that $300 million to $2 billion is small-cap, $2 billion to $10 billion is medium-cap, and $10 billion or more is large-cap.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2022
Shiba Inu holds the 15th position on CoinGecko right now. SHIB price prediction 2022 is explained below with a monthly time frame.
Triangle patterns are aptly named because the upper and lower trendline ultimately meets at the apex on the right side, forming a corner. Connecting the start of the upper trendline to the beginning of the lower trendline completes the other two corners to create the triangle. Triangle patterns are important because they help indicate the continuation of a bullish and bearish market. They can also assist a trader in spotting a marketing reversal.
Currently, SHIB is in the range of $0.00002600. If the pattern continues, the price of SHIB might reach the resistance level of $0.00003046, & $0.00003582. If the trend reverses, then the price of SHIB may fall to $0.00002026, & $0.00001739.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of SHIB.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of SHIB.
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.00002984
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.00004323
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.00006526
|Support Level 1
|$0.00002014
|Support Level 2
|$0.00001277
|Support Level 3
|$0.00000895
The charts show that SHIB has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, SHIB might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.00006526.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the SHIB might plummet to almost $0.00000895, a bearish signal.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of SHIB is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of SHIB lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the SHIB’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, SHIB is in a bullish state. Notably, the SHIB price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of SHIB at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the SHIB is at a level of 46.61. This means that SHIB is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of SHIB may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Shiba Inu’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Shiba Inu. Currently, SHIB lies in the range of 13.30884846, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of SHIB. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of SHIB lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, SHIB’s RSI is at a 46.61 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of SHIB with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and SHIB is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and SHIB also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Shiba Inu network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for SHIB. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Shiba Inu in 2022 is $0.00006526. On the other hand, the bearish SHIB price prediction for 2022 is $0.00000895.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the SHIB ecosystem, the performance of SHIB would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.00008616 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00007 if the investors believe that SHIB is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
An ethereum based altcoin that features a Japanese breed of hunting dog Shiba Inu as its mascot is known as Shiba Inu (SHIB).
SHIB has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, DigiFinex, FTX, and Bybit.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the SHIB platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Oct 28, 2021, SHIB reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.00008616.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of SHIB in the past few months, SHIB is considered a good investment in 2022.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the active cryptocurrencies that continue to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Shiba Inu (SHIB) will hit $0.00007 soon.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.0001 by 2023.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.00026 by 2024.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.00034 by 2025.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is expected to reach $0.0005 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Will The Ethereum Merge Skyrocket ETH?
The Ethereum Merge is the most critical aspect of the ETH 2.0 upgrade, since it will convert from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake system.
The move from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake consensus is the focus of the upgrade. The improvement, as previously reported, has been postponed until the end of 2022, with no specific deadline in sight.
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency was meant to be weeks away from the “merge” a June upgrade of its blockchain Ethereum that would make it faster, cheaper, and less power demanding, promising a meaner and cleaner crypto future.
Ethereum Merge Will Help ETH
Messari’s senior research analyst Tom Dunleavy believes in a report titled “The Decoupling Thesis” that the Ethereum merger will likely be a major turning point in investors’ economic outlook.
He points out that in the past, the crypto market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, had a high positive association with the broader US stock market. For longer durations, the correlation between the two cryptos and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 index was 40-50 percent, while for shorter periods, it was about 90 percent.
Related Reading | The Top 5 Most Valuable NFT Collections And A Tool To Track Them Down
Gold and US government bonds, on the other hand, have historically had a negative correlation with stocks. However, this negative link is weakening at the moment. During the 2020 market slump, both gold and bonds, as well as equities, fell.
ETH/USD trades at $2,821. Source: TradingView
“It’s certainly plausible that Ethereum’s highly anticipated upgrade to a proof-of-stake system could be delayed again given that this transition is highly complicated and still uncertain as to whether it can actually deliver on its promise of lowering costs and increasing transaction speeds.”
On April 11, Ethereum declined 8% from $3,215 to $2,947, the day Ethereum principal developer Tim Beiko announced on Twitter that the June deployment had been postponed as testing proceeded. This month, it has dropped 13% to $2,844.
Following the merger, ETH will function as a quasi-government bond. Stakers will put up money in exchange for a fixed rate of return, similar to a bond principle. This will also cement Bitcoin’s status as a form of digital gold.
The Merge May Push The Flippening Forward
Messari has projected that the broader crypto industry would divorce from global markets by 2022. Various segments of the crypto business will continue to gain traction, according to the market research firm.
Meanwhile, predictions that the merger will propel Ethereum over Bitcoin are still circulating. Noelle Acheson, head of market analytics at Genesis Trading, told Reuters that after the merger, more funds will flock to Ethereum.
ETH is currently trading at around $2,850, with a market value of $343.98 billion, while Bitcoin is currently trading at around $38,200, with a market capitalization of $726.69 billion.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Reclaims $3K, Can The Bulls Clear This Key Hurdle
Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView.com
