Exclusive Interview with Australian Pop Singer/Songwriter Jacob Lee
Since his debut in 2015, Australian singer/songwriter Jacob Lee has independently rallied an army behind his music. Veering from traditional distribution methods, he is now becoming recognised as one of the first innovators of the music NFT space. This Gold Coast based 27-year-old has garnered just under 200 million streams and 250 million views as a solo artist, and with a new album on the way, Jacob is set to break more records as he launches a completely new project, under an unexpected new sound.
Q1: Please, tell us a little about yourself and your work?
After an independent music career of seven years, I feel confident enough to say I’m both an entrepreneur and an artist. My career started on the street, busking in a suburb called Surfers Paradise. I had a left-handed Takamine guitar, battery-powered Roland amp, and a dodgy folder o plastic sleeves which held my lyrics and chords. I had zero clue what the music industry was, or how to operate within it. All these years later however, I head my own independent record label, Philosophical Records. As well as a Web3/NFT oriented media group, Lowly Labs. Even though
songwriting has always been my primary focus, I’ve never been able to steer clear of the marketing and business side of things.
Touching on the psychological aspect, I’ve always been intrigued by what moves people. Triggering an emotional response is my primary intention when I write music, and that intent carries through my marketing strategies. In my opinion, a good campaign demonstrates a harmonious relationship between the art and promotional material. Executing both well, results in a genuinely immersive experience. As I dive deeper into web3, community immersion is something I’ve become very interested in. The possibilities to construct experiences are endless, and I believe my holistic approach will provide many memorable and authentic experiences for those who get involved.
Q2: What drives you to achieve your goals?
This is going to sound pretty meta, so apologies in advance. I’m driven by the ripple effect of consequences. I’m so viscerally aware of how words and actions affect the outcome of things, and so I try to maneuver in a manner which causes the least amount of catastrophe to those around me. The primary goal when anyone shares music, or content in general, is to spread a message. One may write a song to attain commercial success, another may write to satisfy their own artistic cravings. I try to sit somewhere in the middle. Writing authentic music whilst still setting commercial goals. This requires a slight sacrifice on both accounts, though I’ve found this method to be the most fulfilling, lucrative and efficient.
Q3: Aside from music, do you have any other interests or pastimes?
Family time, surfing, reading, and anything related to fitness.
Q4: How do you and your audience get along while you’re performing?
Throughout the majority of my career, my performances have been stripped back and acoustic. If I’m honest, this was because I didn’t have enough budget to fly with a band, nor enough to purchase additional weight on a plane. Luckily, my listeners enjoyed the intimacy so I ran with it until I was generating enough to properly hire the people I wanted. Like most artists, Covid killed my touring stride, so unfortunately I’m yet to give my listeners the updated experience I’ve been envisioning fortwo years. Instead, I’ve tripled down on creating virtual experiences, which are currently all in the form of NFTs. This year I’d like to flesh each NFT collection out into its own interactive experience. My relationship with my audience has always been intimate, and even though I’m in the midst of rescheduling my Europe/UK tour for the fifth time, the intimacy has surprisingly retained its strength through social media. I miss the innate reaction I used to experience on stage, I remember being consistently taken aback by the sheer volume of the crowd.
As well as by the fact that everyone knew my lyrics, especially in countries where they barely spoke english. Though as Covid (seemingly)dies down, I’m sure 2023 will make up for time lost. It’ll be like a reunion, and with all the experience I’ve accumulated in web3, I’ll be sure to implement POAP’s (Proof of attendance protocol’s), and exclusive digital collectibles to make my shows even more special.
Q5: How did it all start?
Two distinct interests sparked my fascination with music. Writing and singing. In primary school I’ often stay up scrolling Google Images for photos or illustrations that piqued my interest. I’d develop imaginary worlds based on the images I found, and then show my parents in the morning before school. I was one of those kids who loved English and hated maths. Any time we were asked to do creative writing I was into it, anything analytical and fact driven bored me. My dad was my introduction to acoustic guitar, he also encouraged me to join the school orchestra where I played
French Horn. My mum would wake up early multiple times a week to drive me to the vast array of choirs I was in.
Reminiscing now, I really feel as though my creative passion was fostered, and I believe that’s shaped me into who I am as an artist.
Q6: Do you have an inherent ability to generate lyrics for songs?
Through practice, yes. I’ve always adored words, and I’m unable to recall a time where I wasn’t either writing songs,poetry, or short stories.
Q7. Does your music always convey a message of devotion? How?
Not as such, the topic varies depending on what I’m feeling in the session. Maybe it comes across that way because I’ve never written for the sake of pleasing the music industry. Nor have I written to catch the latest trends. Artistry has always been more important to me, and I don’t think that’ll change. As you can probably gather from this article, I tend to romanticise my thought process. I feel it lends itself to deeper, more contemplative songs. To me, the power of a song is derived from its authenticity. I honestly rarely have any preconceived notions as to what topic I want to touch on when I write, I just try to let the narrative emerge from the moment
Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
Bitcoin and Ethereum have always been at the forefront for institutional investors. This is with good reasons too as not only are these the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but they are also the most popular with the best prospects. As time has gone on though, competition has become stiffer for the attention of institutional investors.
The rise of other altcoins has put forward some formidable contenders for these two cryptocurrencies. Now, institutional investors are now moving away from the big two and pouring money into other altcoins, taking a completely bearish stance on Ethereum.
Altcoins Steal Market Share
Institutional investors have now fully turned their attention to fast-rising altcoins in the market. This is evidenced by the inflows that some of these altcoins saw over the past week. While the amount of inflow coming into the market has not been to previous high levels, the share that went to these altcoins has been higher. These altcoins getting more attention from institutional investors including the likes of Solana, Terra, Avalanches, and Algorant.
Related Reading | Market Nosedive Sends Cardano (ADA) Deeper Into Bear Territory
Not only did these altcoins see good inflows, but they also took up a majority of the inflows that were recorded for the week. Notable inflows include $1.8 million for Avalanche, $0.8 million for Solana, $0.7 million for Terra, and $0.2 million for Algorand.
In total, these altcoins together brought in inflows of $3.5 million at a time when outflows are the order of the day for larger digital assets.
Crypto total market cap recovers to $1.8 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Institutional Investors Don’t Want Bitcoin, Ethereum
Bitcoin has usually led the pack when it comes to inflows in the past always making up the majority of institutional investor inflows. However, its share of this market has continued to be on the decline. The pioneer cryptocurrency only recorded minor inflows that came out to $2.6 million for the one-week period.
Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
As for Ethereum, ut has continued to record massive outflows. This indicates that institutional investors are pulling out of the digital asset at an alarming rate. This makes the third consecutive week of outflows for the asset with $16.9 million moving out of it only last week alone. This has brought Ethereum’s year-to-date outflows to a staggering $169 million.
Bitcoin’s outflows for the week had slowed considerably compared to its counterparts. The digital asset has only seen $7.2 million in outflows. However, its month-to-date outflows remain high at $178 million.
Blockchain equities are not faring too bad though. They recorded inflows up to $3 million for the same time period. While short bitcoin investment products saw minor inflows that came out to a total of $4 million.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
GateTV Launches Interactive Social Entertainment Platform With Built-in Incentives
Hong Kong, China, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
Blockchain technology has brought about a wave of change in all sectors. While issues of user privacy and safety remain constant and the practice of platforms storing and harvesting user data continues to be the norm, fundamental change is on the horizon. NFTs (non-fungible tokens), the Metaverse, and GameFi have been the most recent trendsetters in the blockchain world, but “Social Tokens” are coming, poised to change the way we socialise on the internet.
Social tokens are digital assets that are backed by an individual or a community. They are the true product of Web 3.0 because they directly connect content creators with consumers without the need for an intermediary. The main goal of social tokens is to create new opportunities for creators and communities to monetize their content.
In this digital world, content creators like musicians, artists, writers, and social influencers are the true heroes and revenue generators of media. Unfortunately, these creators do not receive adequate rewards for their efforts. Third-party social media apps, such as Instagram, exert artistic and financial control over the relationship between content and audience. To overcome this exploitative control and fully reward creators for their efforts, social tokens are the key. Content creators can use social tokens to create, build and control their own economy, without the presence of corporate intermediaries.
GazeTV, is a new and revolutionary blockchain-based social and entertainment platform. GazeTV incentivizes and rewards both creators and audiences through its tokenized economic system. This helps content creators and audiences interact directly with each other while supporting and growing together. The team behind the platform believes that audiences and communities are no longer passive products and incentivises them to like, share, and comment on videos. This is done by taking a small percentage of the total value generated by all videos and putting it into an Engagement Reward Pool used to reward the community for its participation. GazeTV is set to accomplish this through a three-phase development plan. Phase one, the “GazeAge “, signified the launch of the platform in May 2021. Since then, GazeTV has attracted over 520,000 minutes of content and a GazeTV community of several thousand with over 53,998+ hours spent on the platform. The platform reaches users in 184 countries and has airdropped more than 15.9 million GAZE social tokens in the process.
GazeTV’s upcoming second phase, “Gazer-lization ”, focuses on peer-to-peer interaction, networking, and discovery. It introduces the ability to host private or public live streaming events, giving creators additional controls to manage their own unique revenue models. The social networking aspect of the platform allows people to engage in peer-to-peer messaging with other community members. GazeTV will also introduce a new “Watch-to-Earn” and “Engage-to-Earn” mechanism that rewards participants with multiple incentives and benefits based on their efforts and contributions to the ecosystem. This new content vertical allows creators to use their artist tokens as a payment method and to interact in new ways with other content verticals. Phase two, “Gazer-lization”, will also introduce an affiliate marketplace for sharing and recommending content and artists.
“Gazer-lization” is set to launch in late June 2022, and is expected to bring a new, fresh approach to how social entertainment platforms function. By incentivizing audiences to watch and engage with content, GazeTV makes the audience an integral and active part of its ecosystem. Content creators get to interact directly with their audiences and earn rewards and incentives for uploading their content to the platform without the presence of intermediaries.
Early bird registration is now open for “Gazer-lization “. Become a Gazer and experience the new wave of socialisation.
About GazeTV:
GazeTV is social networking and entertainment technology platform integrated with blockchain technology. GazeTV aims to explore, improve and expand the effectiveness of socialization and entertainment behavior through the support, distribution, and interaction of creative content and the utilization of incentivization and rewards.
Connect with GazeTV
Contacts
Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Dogecoin struggles to maintain its momentum, dropping steadily by 9%. And it seems investors are letting the chips fall where they may.
Following the announcement that Elon Musk would buy Twitter, DOGE soared 26% and everything went bullish especially after the news that the Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Plunges – Here’s Why
Musk Shakes Things Up For DOGE
Apparently, the popular meme coin had a sharp spike in April 5 when Musk decided to join Twitter’s board with a 9.2% stake. Now, DOGE is losing all the gains and dropping hard in a short span of time.
It seems that the buy pump following the Twitter acquisition of Musk was practically short-lived. Today, DOGE is slipping fast at 9%, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, the DOGE value is a little above $0.14 per coin which reached its peak yesterday at around $0.1667.
In the early months following its launch, DOGE surged and it even peaked at above $0.73 in May 2021.
Since then, Dogecoin has had difficulty gaining traction despite being perpetually linked to the self-acclaimed “Dogefather” Musk.
His clever memes and tweets stir more attention for dog-inspired meme coins.
DOGE total market cap at $18.10 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Most Popular Dog-Inspired Meme Coin
Dogecoin was a dog-inspired coin (Shiba Inu dog in particular) created as a joke. It was swiftly created in a matter of three hours.
After its creation, Musk was very open about his support to DOGE (and other digital tokens), being what he calls as the people’s crypto.
His snaps at Twitter directly impacts DOGE price. The centibillionaire’s influence on the crypto is definitely beyond hype because he can step on the gas and the brakes and it all just happens like clockwork.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
DOGE On Twitter
A lot of Dogecoin followers expected that Musk buying Twitter will help speed up DOGE’s tempo. It did for like 24 hours but the excitement and interest quickly dissipated.
DOGE on Twitter is certainly something to look forward to.
Currently, Twitter already allows tipping using Bitcoin and Ethereum. The social media juggernaut also allows customers to use their Ethereum NFTs as profile photos, being a part of their premium subscription.
With the addition of Dogecoin, customers will have more options in payments.
Majority of cryptos are down by 3% at the moment. Shiba Inu has even slipped further down at 3% in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu coin is now set at a market value of $0.00002326. It’s all looking a little bleak at the moment for the crypto world but better days are ahead.
Featured image from The Motley Fool, chart from TradingView.com
