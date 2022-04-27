News
For first time in 3 years, MASN’s Kevin Brown calls an Orioles road game in person: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
In the 45 minutes after his phone first rang with the news he’d be heading to New York, Kevin Brown’s mind wasn’t on baseball. It would get there, with excitement at the prospect of calling his first televised baseball game at a stadium he used to visit while growing up.
But first, there were more pressing worries for Brown, the lead Orioles play-by-play commentator on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, and his wife. He didn’t expect that call, the one telling him he’d be calling Tuesday’s game against the Yankees in under 24 hours. Brown and his wife had to figure out whether they’d take the train or their car and who would take care of their dog.
Only then, with those logistics straightened out, did Brown shift his attention to the next night’s broadcast.
“Now I just have to call a baseball game,” Brown said Tuesday afternoon on the field at Yankee Stadium. “What could be easier than that?”
It hadn’t been so easy in past years, when Brown called games off television monitors at Camden Yards even with the team on the road. And entering 2022, the Orioles and Nationals — which both air on the Orioles-owned MASN — were the lone sets of commentators still doing virtual broadcasts.
But at 8:30 Monday night, Brown received a call from Adam Martiyan, a coordinating producer at MASN, telling him to pack a bag. It was an unexpected turn of events. For Brown, though, in his first year as the Orioles’ lead play-by-play broadcaster, the prospect of calling his first in-person road game in three years was made more special by the location of that road game, where the Long Island native used to come to games with his father.
“It feels weirdly appropriate that it’s this city, this park,” Brown said. “Makes it more special.”
Brown is a self-described subscriber to coachspeak. He focuses on the day-to-day process, on what he and his wife will eat for lunch in an hour. His wife, by inverse, is more concerned with where the couple’s kids will spend Christmas in five years — “and we don’t have kids,” he added.
But even Brown, a stringent day-at-a-time observer, admits his first Opening Day at Camden Yards this season sticks with him. He arrived early, walked through the concourse and saw more fans in the stadium than there have been since he joined MASN in 2019. He soaked in the atmosphere, the orange carpet, the introductions.
That’s as big-picture as the 32-year-old allows himself to get.
“That felt like a moment,” Brown said. “That was a capital ‘M’ moment that I’m lucky to have, because in four years here, being a part-time person, I never had the chance to call the home opener. … That was probably the moment that I was most like, ‘This is something special.’”
By the time the new Yankee Stadium opened in 2009, Brown’s dreams of playing shortstop on that field were remnants of the past, a younger self yet to learn the limited prospects of making the majors as a player. Instead, his vision had shifted to the broadcast booth — an equally challenging prospect, but one he proved capable of achieving.
Still, his first full season as the primary play-by-play commentator started out with various trials. He had grown accustomed to calling games virtually the past few years, but there were still aspects that left some of the viewing experience wanting.
Against the Angels last week, for instance, there was a ball hit down the line that Brown thought hit fair, judging off an initial camera angle as he called the game from the other side of the country. He was shocked when it wasn’t, and he was equally shocked the Orioles didn’t challenge the call.
“I’m sure if we were in the park, we would’ve looked right down the line and seen it was foul,” Brown said. “But the camera angle was a little off center.”
Other technical difficulties have cropped up, too. During one spring training game, an on-site MASNsports.com reporter called the game because of technical difficulties. Brown highlighted how there was a noticeable delay on the feed compared to the voices and an echo was present.
“I would have to imagine that played a part in the calculus [to travel again], but I don’t know,” Brown said. “Nobody said, ‘You’re going for ‘X’ reason.’”
Whatever prompted MASN to send Brown and color analyst and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer to New York doesn’t matter to Brown so much as the fact they’re in the Bronx at all.
There’s the personal connection to the stadium he visited growing up. But there’s also the professional competitiveness Brown has, the one that drives him each night to make the broadcast as “informative and entertaining” as possible. When he’s virtual, that’s still the goal. But when in person, that goal is only more easily attainable.
“We have the tools to put together a great broadcast, and this is going to make a huge difference,” Brown said. “I kind of feel overwhelmed with gratitude that we get to be here, and I think people are going to notice it. I really do.”
()
News
Prominent Twitter Accounts Are Seeing Wild Swings in Followers After the Musk Deal
Prominent Twitter users have seen their follower counts dramatically fluctuate since Tesla CEO Elon Musk reached a deal to buy the platform for $44 billion April 25.
Some prominent right wing figures saw big increases in followers while other users have lost followers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, gained 96,410 additional followers from accounts created since Monday, according to data from the tracking website Bot Sentinel. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican whose personal Twitter account was banned from the platform, gained nearly 100,000 followers on her official government account. Former U.S. President Barack Obama, however, lost more than 300,000 followers. Twitter told NBC News the declines in followers can be attributed to “organic” account closures. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While there is no clear explanation for the follower fluctuations, some have suggested the declines might be due to users deleting their accounts or a sweeping of bot users. Others have speculated that conservative figures have had shadow bans removed from their accounts, resulting in increases in followers.
Musk’s takeover of Twitter has stirred up controversy due to his pronounced commitment to freedom of speech. Conservative politicians have expressed excitement over Musk’s leadership at Twitter whereas the company’s employees and liberals have shared concerns about the future of the platform under Musk. Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his support of Musk’s Twitter takeover to Fox News, saying it was a good thing for America, but maintained that he would not rejoin the platform.
News
Yankees hope Joey Gallo’s first homer of the season can get the struggling slugger going
Joey Gallo’s relief was obvious. The slugger had gone 16 games and 57 plate appearances without doing what he was brought to the Yankees to do. Finally, Tuesday night, the left fielder hit a home run.
“It’s the first time anyone’s seen him smile,” Anthony Rizzo said.
Gallo hit one off Orioles starter Jordan Lyles in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 12-8 win at the Stadium. He drilled it 427 feet to center field and seemingly released a lot of frustration. Gallo relaxed and the small crowd greeted Gallo with chants of his name in his final at-bat of the night.
“It was nice to get a positive reception,” Gallo admitted. “It has been a little while since I’ve gotten a positive reception. … It was nice to kind of hear them behind me and chanting. Like I said, it feels really good.”
Aaron Boone has been saying all month he likes to see his players get their “firsts,” of the season out of the way quickly. The Yankee manager thinks that takes some pressure off and lets the player settle in and focus on their task at hand.
It took Gallo longer than most and the Yankees have to hope it snaps him back into the player that he was before he came to the Yankees. The homer was his first since last September and the Bombers think it is a sign of him getting ready to finally break out. First-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson certainly thinks big things are coming from Gallo and soon.
“He’s doing a great job of making contact and when he does make contact, it’s hard contact,” Lawson said last week. “It’s just right at an infielder or it’s right at an outfielder or he hits a ball that isn’t out for the first time in 131 balls like it‘s been in the past.”
Gallo’s 48.3% hard-hit balls is among the top 20 in the majors and his 20.8% barrel rate is among the top three. That formula has always gotten Gallo the power results in the past, which explains some of his early frustration this season.
“I’ve hit some balls hard that haven’t gone out this year,” Gallo said.
One noticeable difference is that Gallo’s launch angle is the lowest of his career (16.3) and well below his career average of 22.
Those past results — and walk rate — in the past and has made his tendency to strike out a lot sustainable in a lineup.
Gallo, who struck out in his final at-bat Tuesday after getting that positive reception, is also striking out more than he has since his second season in the big leagues. Gallo is striking out in 39% of his at-bats this season, the highest rate since 2016. It’s more than the major league average (36%) and combined with the lowest walk rate of his career (11.9) it’s created an issue in the Yankees lineup, which struggled to get going this season.
And that’s made Gallo a target for angry fans, especially when the Yankees offense has struggled — like it did the first 15 games of the season. Or last year, when he came over in a deadline trade with the Rangers and couldn’t get his feet under him.
In 75 games with the Yankees, Gallo is hitting .158/.293/.367 with a .659 OPS and 14 home runs. He’s struck out 111 times in 240 at-bats and walked 44 times.
That’s a considerable difference from his seven years in Texas (.211/.336/.497 with an .833 OPS) and from the player the Yankees thought they were trading for.
So, they have to hope that Tuesday night’s homer was something that can get Gallo back to being himself from his days with the Rangers.
“Hopefully that’s something that continues to get him settled. The last few days for him, he’s had some important at bats where he had a big RBI double and had some hits and some walks,” Boone said. “So, hopefully he’s starting to get settled because when he does, he can really impact.”
()
News
Johnny Depp caught creating courtroom sketch during Amber Heard trial
For first time in 3 years, MASN’s Kevin Brown calls an Orioles road game in person: ‘Overwhelmed with gratitude’
Prominent Twitter Accounts Are Seeing Wild Swings in Followers After the Musk Deal
Yankees hope Joey Gallo’s first homer of the season can get the struggling slugger going
Invest Successfully Into The Foreign Exchange Market
Johnny Depp caught creating courtroom sketch during Amber Heard trial
Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange
Who Took My Money by Robert T Kiyosaki – Book Review
Joe Rogan hails Elon Musk as ‘a movie star type of superhero’ after Twitter takeover
Review: ‘A Strange Loop’ Gracefully Explores Issues of Queer, Black Identity
Dave Hyde: Victor Oladipo’s inspiring story lifts Heat over Atlanta — now what?
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife