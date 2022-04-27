Finance
Free Book Summary – Unfair Advantage: The Power of Financial Education – Written by Robert Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki has one glaring message. The U.S. needs financial education. Right now our education system is broken and nothing is being taught that prepares people for financial freedom. All of Robert’s books are good and teach basics about financial education and the need for continuous learning. Rich Dad / Poor Dad is another famous book by this author. We will profile that book in a separate summary
The Cashflow Quadrant is a very important concept that people need to cement in their memory if they want to get a handle on financial freedom. The quadrant consists of the following:
1.) E – Stands for employee
2.) S – Stands for small business or self-employed
3.) B – Stands for big business (500 employees or more)
4.) I – Stands for investor
Traditional education prepares us for the E and S quadrant. The mantra has been go to school and then college to hopefully get a good job and save in a 401K for retirement. As many of you know this is not a good model in this day and age. On a side note, I was very fortunate to grow up with an excellent financial teacher. My father taught the principles that Mr. Kiyosaki teaches in his books Rich Dad / Poor Dad, The Cashflow Quadrant and this book Unfair Advantage. I can also tell you that most people are financially uneducated. Authors like Mr. Kiyosaki as well as Dave Ramsey are really needed and our doing what should be taught in our school system at a national level.
Why is this important to me?
This can be answered by asking a few more questions. Do you know the difference between good debt and bad debt? Can you define an asset and liability in simple terms?
Do you know there are three types of taxes for income?
If you are unclear on any of these then you need to read this book. In short form, I will answer all of these questions. Good debt is anything that spits of positive cash flow and increases in value. Thus if you have a debt on a rental house that yields positive monthly cash flow then that is good debt. If you have credit card debt that you don’t pay off each month then that is bad debt. In a nutshell, good debt makes you money and bad debt costs you money.
Assets and liabilities! Anything that generates positive cash flow is an asset while anything that costs you money is a liability. Example: A business that generates monthly profit is an asset. Your home is a liability. I know many of you will disagree with this but your home costs you money each month. This is not a bad thing but because you need a place to live but it is a liability.
The three types of income include: Ordinary, Portfolio and Passive. We will get into more detail on how these play a role in your financial freedom later in this summary. This book is important to you if you want to be financially free and escape the rat race of running out of money before the end of each month.
There are several examples and details outlined in Unfair Advantage but for the sake of time we will cover each in summary.
1.Knowledge – Knowledge put to use equates to power. There are several ways to make money be it in a business, real-estate, stock market, content creation, licensing deals, internet marketing or several other endeavors. The point here is that nothing happens without educating yourself. Warren Buffet the second riches man in the world is known for his constant reading and learning abilities. The premise of Unfair Advantage is with very high financial education, money flows in rather than out. You can pay zero in taxes and earn millions with very low risk by using other people’s money in good or bad economics. This creates an extreme unfair advantage.
2.Taxes – Taxes are government incentives to get people to do what they want them to do. Thus because businesses create jobs and wealth, they have tax strategies as incentives to keep the economy going. There is one huge premise that people need to understand. I will lay out the difference. When you are an employee, you work, pay your taxes and then get your money to pay your expenses. When you are a business, you work, pay all your expenses and then pay taxes on what is left. This is totally legal and can boost rates of return legally. Remember one thing – Tax avoidance is prudent while tax evasion means jail time.
3.Debt – Good debt creates true wealth by allowing you to use OPM (Other People’s Money). This is very powerful and requires discipline. This is one area I
wish this book talked about in more detail. Please note that debt used wisely can create leverage and unlimited wealth. To much debt used wrong can create financial ruin. Also, know that 85+% of the U.S. population has too much BAD debt. This is not what we are talking about. This needs to be taken care of as well to truly achieve financial freedom. The use of debt is an advanced strategy and needs to be used wisely which requires financial education.
4. Risk – The biggest risk in investing comes from the financially uneducated giving their money to financial planners and hoping things work out. This by far has caused large losses for people. Inflation is running rampant right now even though the government says it is not. This is a bigger risk for savers than taxes. Saving money as an investment is a bad idea because over time the value is eaten away through inflation. 401K’s and mutual funds along with diversification are all pitched as NOT risky. This is furthest from the truth. 1. Mutual funds are subject to double taxes as well as fees which eat away at your returns. Also, you are not in control of your money. Note: This does not mean that ALL funds are bad. This is where financial education comes in. Several financial planners will tell their customers to diversify. According to Warren Buffet – “Diversification is a protection against ignorance.”
5. Compensation – The rich don’t work for money. Think about hard work for a moment. If you work overtime then you are trading hours for dollars. The problem becomes that your marginal tax rate increases as you make more ordinary income. Your overtime is taxed higher as you work more. I am not against hard work. Just make sure you couple it with SMART and RIGHT WORK as well. The rich work to buy assets that create cash flow. Your goal should be to have your money work harder than you do and make you more money as soon as possible.
What asset will pay for your liability? This concept was first covered in Rich Dad / Poor Dad. This simple question changes the whole frame of mind and if people followed it then they would be in much better shape financially. This means that if you want a new boat then what asset will pay for the boat? Once you grasp this simple idea then your world will change.
I hope you have found this short video summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days. I highly recommend ingraining the knowledge of compounding in your head. Answer the following correctly and you understand the power of compounding. Would you rather have $1,000,000 cash today or a penny doubled daily for 31 days? You can email me at [email protected] with your answer.
Loan Philosophy: The Difference Between Lenders and Investors
As a mortgage broker, I have the pleasure of seeing quite a number of potential loan transactions. I used the word “potential,” because not all of them work out. Actually, there are quite a few turkeys in with the swans!
A common scenario is a refinance or a purchase where the investor comes to me with something like: “Man, this is the BEST property in the area, it’s worth $5 Million Dollars, and I’m buying it for $3 Million! I need a 90% loan and I need it NOW!” OK … so I’ve exaggerated just a bit. In reality the value of the property will probably be accurate for the market, but I’ll still get the request for the high loan to value.
Until recently, I probably couldn’t have gotten a 90% loan on a commercial property except in the limited case of a Small Business Administration guaranteed acquisition loan. First, because no one offered a 90% loan on commercial property and second, because the property most likely wouldn’t have supported the debt service.
The big change in that scenario has been the advent of the “small balance commercial lender” in the last couple of years. They blend commercial and residential underwriting methods to get higher LTVs. I’ll save an article on this kind of lender for later because I want to focus on the reason why a conventional commercial lender doesn’t really care how great of a deal the investor is getting in a particular property. It’s because there is a very basic difference in philosophy between lender and investor.
An investor is concerned with maximizing the return on his equity. Whether through leverage, adding value by making improvements, or adding value through improving a property’s cash flow, the goal is to make as much money on the equity investment as possible. The return he receives is commensurate with the risk he takes with his equity investment
A lender is concerned with something entirely different: Getting paid back! A lender approaches a loan as an “investment,” as well. In fact, in the loan business we often call our lenders “investors.” But these investors approach their investment from the standpoint of managing their risk in return for an acceptable rate of return: The note rate on the loan. The property that the investor views as a growing asset the conventional lender views solely as security for the loan. (Again, I’m not talking about private lenders who might have other motivations).
So when you hear an investor say something like: “I don’t understand why they didn’t give me the loan! The property is worth SO much and they can always take it back if I don’t pay!” Well, the reality is that the lender doesn’t want the property back … they just want their money back, as agreed.
All You Need To Know About Value Investing And How To Get Started
Investing can often seem daunting for so many who would like to get started putting their money to work for them. This is due in large part to the perception that investment opportunities require a vast knowledge of financial markets built up over many years. If this sounds even remotely like you, terms like the stock market, stocks, and shares are likely to make feel a fair bit of anxiety and doubt. Thankfully, however, this need not be so. The truth is, there are several lucrative investment options and strategies that even the relatively beginner can benefit from.
About Value Investing
Value investing is one investment strategy that does not require universities knowledge of financial markets for one to benefit. Instead, by employing the very doable fundamental principles of this strategy, you too will be using the tips and tricks used by the likes of Warren Buffet and Benjamin Graham to invest based on intrinsic value and grow their wealth. These principles include the following:
– Understanding that companies have intrinsic value that can be bought and sold
– Define your margin of safety
– Rethink the efficient market hypothesis
– Lead from the front
– Be diligent and patient,
Here is how each of these value investing principles will work for you.
1. Understanding the Intrinsic Value of Companies
As far as investments are concerned, every company has intrinsic value which is often reflected in their financials. Stocks and shares are the avenues through which the average person can buy into the value of these companies. Importantly, the prices of stocks and shares can fluctuate even though the intrinsic value of the company stays steady. Also, the prices and sales for these stocks and shares are not advertised per se. As such, you will need to do a bit of detective work to find stocks and shares in stable companies that are being sold for low prices which will ensure you earn more in the long run.
2. Define Your Margin of Safety
Profit and loss when investing are dependent mainly on your ‘margin of safety.’ You are likely to profit more with a healthier margin as your margin of safety lies in the difference between the value of the stock versus how much you pay for it. So, a stock may be worth $50.00, but you bought it for $10.00. In this instance, your margin is $40.00 ($50.00 minus $10.00).
Essentially, you maximize your margin of safety by purchasing your chares or stocks at lower prices (as low as is possible) so that even if the level of growth is less than expected, you are still able to minimize losses and earn from your investment when the time comes to sell. Once you purchase your stocks, you just wait until it gets to or close to the actual (intrinsic) value.
3. Rethink the Efficient Market Hypothesis
Unlike value investors, investors who purport the Efficient Market Hypothesis believe that the prices of stocks reflect the real value of a company. However, value investors do not adhere to this hypothesis. Instead, they believe that stock prices can be priced below or above their true value. It is this true (or intrinsic) value that becomes the focus for value investing.
4. Lead from the front
Due largely to the fact that value investors do not subscribe to the Efficient Market Hypothesis, they are less likely to follow the investment patterns or habits of the general trading populace. That is, they are less likely to buy when everyone else is buying or sell when they are selling. Instead, they may be holding firm or selling when others are purchasing, for example.
5. Be diligent and patient
Finally, once you have begun the process of value investing (i.e., you have bought stocks or shares in a particular company and are now active on the stock market, you must exercise patience in order to reap your reward. Chances are you bought your stocks for prices below the company’s real value. Therefore, you will have to do some waiting in order to see the dividends from this investment. Additionally, you should be diligent in observing the market and assessing the value of your investments.
How To Improve Your Import Finance Tactics
All businesses rely on their cash funds to operate. Although most businesses typically depend on a steady cash flow to sustain their venture, unfortunately, importing companies usually do not enjoy such liberties. This is mainly because import companies have long cash flow cycles.
Businesses in the import industry will therefore need to have and use the right financing strategies in place so that their venture won’t go under. In addition, owners of import businesses shouldn’t be complacent with the financing strategies they have; they should find ways to improve them.
Below are some tips for businesses on improving their finance strategies:
Be mindful and keep track of all relevant rules and regulations of import. To effectively import finance strategies, owners of importing businesses need to be aware of the regulations and rules set by the different countries for import. Being knowledgeable of all applicable rules and regulations of import finance strategies is important to keep things fast. In addition, knowing the key shipping details and rules is crucial because this helps increase understanding of the whole business.
Select the most suitable payment method. Choosing the right payment method is another important step business owners need to improve their import finance strategies. The most common payment methods import business owners can choose from include Letters of Credit or LOC, bills of exchange arrangement, and open account. According to finance experts, these options are considered the best in the import and export industry since they make transactions easier. If you are still in the process of selecting your payment method, make sure that you know the transaction fees and hidden charges before making your final decision.
Choose a good and reliable financial institution to work with. Selecting a trustworthy financing partner is also crucial in improving your finance strategies. Although there are numerous of these institutions today, not all these establishments can fit your business needs. Take the time to do sufficient research on these institutions and check their services so that you can make a choice that can promise the best returns.
Have contingencies in place. Finally, make sure you have substitutes. Various financing institutions offer solutions that can help secure the interests of both the sellers and buyers. However, a few issues may arise that can have a long-lasting impact on your company’s import finance strategies. Because of this, it is important to search for substitutes. For instance, if you choose to pay for your order beforehand, do this only for low value shipments. With long-term business partners, consider opening an account with them. This strategy can help you to be secure and have a more profitable business.
