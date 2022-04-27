News
Gators, Seminoles among state schools hoping for strong showing in 2022 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall pick when the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas. Over the next three days, hundreds of college players will realize their childhood dreams of a professional football career.
Among those are players from the seven Football Bowl Subdivision college programs in Florida. Here is a look at what to expect from some of the schools:
FLORIDA
Unlike last year when Florida had two players selected in the first 20 picks, the Gators aren’t projected to have anyone chosen on the first day. Although there could be as many as seven UF players selected this week.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be the first Gator off the board. A strong performance at the NFL Combine, where he posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, caught the attention of scouts, making him a high prospect.
Running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Jeremiah Moon could also hear their names on Day 2 of the draft, with both projected as third-round picks. Pierce hopes to become the third Gators tailback drafted over the past four seasons, while Moon could become the first UF linebacker selected since Jachai Polite and Vosean Joseph in 2019.
Defensive tackle Zachary Carter, running back Malik Davis, defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell and offensive tackle Jean Delance could be taken in the late rounds.
FLORIDA STATE
Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II is expected to be a first-round pick becoming the 11th FSU player chosen in the first round since 2010. Johnson could become the first Seminole selected in the top 10 since safety Jalen Ramsey (2016).
While fellow defensive lineman Keir Thomas didn’t receive an invite to the NFL Combine, a strong showing at FSU’s Pro Day has some projecting the former South Carolina transfer as a Day 3 selection.
Running back Jashaun Corbin, quarterback McKenzie Milton, linebacker Andrew Parchment and linebacker Emmett Rice could be late-round options or free-agent signees.
MIAMI
Miami has had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft over the past 47 years and that streak should remain intact this year.
After a strong 2021 draft in which the Hurricanes had a pair of first-round selections last season in Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau, it’s doubtful UM will have any players selected in the first two days.
Many experts project safety Bubba Bolden as a fourth-or-fifth round selection. At the same time, receiver Charleston Rambo could join him after a career season where he had 1,172 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Miami could have as many as 12 players either drafted or signing free-agent contracts, including running back Cam’Ron Harris, offensive lineman DJ Scaife Jr., safety Gurvan Hall Jr., offensive lineman Jarrid Williams, linebacker Zach McCloud, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, cornerback DJ Ivey, quarterback D’Eriq King and receiver Mark Pope.
UCF
UCF has had at least one player selected in each of the past five drafts, including five players chosen last year.
The Knights should extend that streak with defensive end Kalia Davis projected as a fifth-round selection. Davis has impressed despite being limited as he rehabs from a torn ACL that forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season.
Offensive lineman Cole Schneider and defensive end Big Kat Bryant could be late-round picks or free-agent signees.
USF
USF hasn’t had anyone drafted since 2018 and while that streak could continue, there are a few options to be considered. Defensive tackle Kevin Kegler appeared in 51 games during his five seasons with the Bulls, totaling 73 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Tight end Mitchell Brinkman spent the past two seasons in Tampa after transferring from Northern Illinois, and he finished his career with 909 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
FAU
Florida Atlantic has had 10 players drafted since 2010 but none since 2020.
Cornerback Zyron Gilbert has attracted some interest after a five-year college career that saw the Alabama native finish with 247 tackles, 26 passes defended and five interceptions. He ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash during the Owls’ Pro Day.
Receiver John Mitchell was fifth on the team in receptions (19) and receiving yards (258) this season and his size (6-foot-4) makes him a good target.
Linebacker Caliph Brice finished among the top tacklers on the team in each of the past two seasons. Brice amassed 58 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, six quarterback hurries, and half a sack despite missing time to injuries.
FIU
Tailback D’vonte Price earned All-Conference USA honors in three straight seasons after amassing 2,203 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns during his five-year career at FIU. He’s hoping to become the first running back in program history selected in the NFL Draft, with some projecting him as a fifth-round selection.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
Madonna’s zodiac sign unveils origin of the Queen of Pop’s power
CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 for Class 10, 12 would begin from April 26, 2022. Nearly 30 lakh students across the country and abroad would be appearing for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations. Unlike Term 1, Term 2 examinations are subjective examination. The paper would be for 2 hour duration. Check here the 5 points for the students.
Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important notice regarding CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022 for Class 10. The official notice is regarding filling of centre code in Class 10 answer book for term 2 examinations. The notice is available on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notification this year the Board has issued 6 number digits of centre number instead of past format of 5 numeric digit.
CHECK HERE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION
The post CBSE Term II Exams: Board Issues Important Notice On Centre Code Format — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Column: Mission impossible? With their season on the line, the Chicago Bulls will have to rely on reserves to save the day.
The Chicago Bulls never have come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series, so the odds of them taking the next three games from the Milwaukee Bucks already were slim before Zach LaVine entered health and safety protocols for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
After a glint of optimism emerged following the Bulls’ Game 2 win in Milwaukee, we now return to our regularly scheduled pessimism already in progress. No one believed the Bulls had a chance before the series began, and after back-to-back blowout losses at home and with LaVine’s status, no one believes it now.
But the schedule says the game must go on if the Bucks plan on moving into the second round. And if you’ve followed the story from training camp on, you owe it to yourself to tune in one more time for what’s expected to be the Bulls’ final run.
The Bucks clearly are a superior defensive team, denying the Bulls inside and forcing them to try to beat them from the perimeter. Without Lonzo Ball in the lineup, it’s a strategy that works well for Bulls opponents.
But the Bulls also have been their own worst enemy, missing open jumpers and getting little production from the bench. Of the 16 playoff teams, the Bulls ranked last through Monday in points per game (94) and field-goal percentage (39.8%) and were second-to-last in 3-point shooting (28%).
They also were at the bottom in free-throw attempts per game (15.3) — nearly five fewer than the 15th-ranked Toronto Raptors (20.2) — more evidence of their inability to go downhill against the more physical Bucks defenders.
“From Game 3 to Game 4, just some good habits defending as a team and keeping everybody accountable,” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “People were taking individual pride keeping guys in front of them, having that mentality. … It’s a very, very good habit.
“We did it in Game 3. We did it in Game 4. And hopefully we can do it in Game 5 and get (the series) over. This is how we play. Our defense has got to be always on.”
If LaVine isn’t available for Game 5, the onus will be on DeMar DeRozan to carry the Bulls on his back again. He has done it before, but expecting him to keep doing it again and again in the playoffs is asking a lot, especially with a top defender in Jrue Holiday keeping him from getting to his preferred spots.
There also is some luck involved. At the end of another dispiriting first half Sunday with the Bulls down by 15, DeRozan threw up a 3-pointer from the right corner that looked dead on. But the ball rimmed out as the United Center crowd groaned in unison, and the Bulls never got closer than eight in the second half.
DeRozan said Tuesday he trusts his teammates to do whatever it takes, adding: “It’s on me using their aggressiveness — however they attack me, take the ball out of my hand (or) whatever it may be — just getting my teammates more involved and figuring out and picking and choosing my spots.”
DeRozan averaged 27.9 points on 50.4% shooting in the regular season, but those numbers were down to 23.3 points on 40% shooting in the first four playoff games — and that’s including his 41-point effort in Game 2.
The Bucks have taken it upon themselves to contain DeRozan and LaVine, whose scoring also was down from 24.4 points per game during the season to 19.3 through Game 4. If he’s unavailable Wednesday, Nikola Vučević will be expected to increase his scoring load. Vučević has averaged 19.5 points in the series, up from 17.6 in the regular season, despite a drop-off in shooting from 47.3% to 42.1%.
Rest assured the Bucks won’t take Game 5 for granted, even with starting guards LaVine and Alex Caruso, who remained in concussion protocol Tuesday, both unavailable.
“They have great players over there,” Holiday said. “It’s hard to play one-on-one. They have some great scorers. So we’re just looking to see multiple people (defend) and for our defense to swarm and play with the same intensity that we did these last two games.”
Bulls coach Billy Donovan put a lot on the plate of his five starters in the first two games at the expense of Javonte Green, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, three players whose contributions in the regular season helped keep the team afloat during injuries and COVID-related absences. It made sense to give more playing time to his best players, and it worked in Game 2.
White’s late-season shooting slump has continued, as he has converted only 31% (9 of 29) of his field-goal attempts and 4 of 16 3-pointers.
With LaVine and Caruso both out, those three reserves as well as Derrick Jones Jr. will be called upon to step up as they did on many occasions during the regular season. Dosunmu hit back-to-back 3s in the third quarter Sunday to briefly give the Bulls hope they could pull off a miracle from 22 points down before Antetokounmpo muscled inside and Grayson Allen sank another 3.
The Bucks cruised from there, looking like the defending champions once again. Allen was a nonfactor in the first two games before shooting lights out in 22- and 27-point performances in Games 3 and 4.
“The first two games of the series, zero and (three) points,” Allen said. “That’s OK. I still know I can do it. I was able to get the opportunity the last two games and did it. Just a constant reminder: Don’t let that bad voice take over.”
That’s a lesson the Bulls reserves should heed in Game 5. What happened before Wednesday is meaningless, and every new day is an opportunity to shine.
For them, the season starts now.
