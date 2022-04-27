News
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell feels great after ‘frustrating’ 2021 season
When Chris Autman-Bell was injured in preseason camp last August, the loss of the Gophers’ No. 1 target was a major blow to its passing game to start the season.
The loss hurt further because the receiver was believed to be peaking going into his fifth collegiate season.
“Chris Autman-Bell had the best training camp I’ve seen by a wide receiver since I’ve been coaching,” coach P.J. Fleck said in March. “Then he got hurt, and he fought that through … the first few games, then he came back and got hurt on the first play of one of the games we lost (to Bowling Green). I’m looking forward to him having, hopefully, a very healthy season because he looks amazing.”
Autman-Bell didn’t say in mid-April how long that ankle injury affected his play last year. He had career highs in receptions (36), yards (506) and touchdowns (six) in 11 games, but it wasn’t the type of production expected out of WR1. It was also a passing game-wide epidemic.
“Last year was super frustrating,” Autman-Bell said. “I stayed positive the whole time and had a smile on my face and kept pushing, because it’s bigger than me.”
Autman-Bell said he’s now fully back. “This is probably the best I’ve ever felt physically,” he said. “… I feel awesome.”
Given Autman-Bell’s injury came on a needless full-contact drill for a tested veteran in camp, he should be kept far away from the Gophers’ spring game Saturday. Fleck said on KFXN-FM on Monday that running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts won’t play in the scrimmage; they suffered season-ending injuries in 2021.
SPRING GAME MOVE?
Saturday’s rainy forecast might move the location of the spring game from Huntington Bank Stadium to the program’s indoor practice facility. The U will determine its plans and announce them later this week.
A move indoors would, of course, limit fan attendance. It could become a family-only event. Regardless, the game will air at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The game will have former star players as honorary coaches: Rashod Bateman and Kamal Martin on the gold team; Carter Coughlin and Antoine Winfield Jr., on the maroon side.
NEW CORNERS
The Gophers have been impressed with transfer cornerbacks Shannon “Beanie” Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian) in spring ball.
“Beanie jammed me up last practice,” Autman-Bell said April 16. “I go against Ryan Stapp every day. Those guys are going to be ball players for the Gopher nation. I hope you guys understand and look into them more.”
Stapp’s highlight Tuesday was an interception return for a touchdown. It came against backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, after Kaliakmanis beat Stapp with a long touchdown pass to Dylan Wright. Stapp had close coverage, but the 6-foot-3 receiver caught the ball over his head.
Teammates on either side of the ball went wild after each big play.
BRIEFLY
All-Big Ten center John Michael Schmitz is not expected to play in the spring game. The sixth-year player was present Tuesday but did not participate in the practice. … Anthony Brown, the four-star receiver from Springfield, Ohio, who de-committed from Minnesota in February, will be back on campus as a recruit for the spring game. … Cornerback Terell Smith had offseason surgery, and while he returned to spring practices, he won’t play on Saturday. … Tackle J.J. Guedet and receiver Lemeke Brockington are two other notables out all spring with an injuries.
Gophers top Tommies 9-3 in first softball game between Twin Cities rivals
Minnesota got home runs from four players to turn away St. Thomas 9-3 in a nonconference softball game Tuesday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. It was the first meeting ever between the two Division I programs in the state.
Emily Hansen, Chloe Evans, Sara Kinch and Megan Dray homered for the Gophers (21-20-1). Cassidy Carby homered for the Tommies (12-30).
Hansen was 2-for-2 for the Gophers. Kaitlyn Raymond was 3-for-4 and Coryn Jacobson 2-for-3 for the Tommies. St. Thomas outhit Minnesota 8-7.
A minor setback to Andrelton Simmons’ right shoulder continues to test the Chicago Cubs infield depth
Signing shortstop Andrelton Simmons to bolster the middle infield defense was an understandable approach for the Chicago Cubs’ roster construction.
Between the injury histories of shortstop Nico Hoerner and second baseman Nick Madrigal and a rotation reliant on ground balls, a defense-first infielder like Simmons can be valuable.
But the Cubs’ vision works only if Simmons is healthy — and when he will debut for them remains unclear.
The Cubs are slowing down Simmons’ ramp-up process after he again felt soreness in his right shoulder. He is throwing at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz., and will resume live batting practice next week.
“I don’t think it’s a humongous setback,” manager David Ross said Tuesday. “But it is a little bit like, let’s pause and still build.”
Shoulder soreness has plagued the 32-year-old Simmons since shortly after he reported to big-league camp in mid-March on a one-year deal. The Cubs initially sounded optimistic Simmons would require only the minimum 10 days on the injured list to open the season. Three weeks into his IL stint, Simmons’ lingering soreness creates a murky timeline for his return.
Simmons’ latest minor setback puts the Cubs in a tough spot, limiting their defensive versatility.
“The challenge is you’ve got an elite defender that we’re missing,” Ross said, “so sometimes that’s where you’re going to kind of have to weigh your options on where your fly-ball-to-ground-ball pitchers might be, different stuff like that.
“Guys have been doing really well. We’ve mixed and matched the group as best we could. You only have so many elite, All-Star-type players, and some of them you try to maximize their strengths and limit their areas of weakness. I feel like we’ve done a nice job of getting guys rest with the crazy schedule to start.”
The Cubs signed Jonathan Villar predominantly to play third base and fill in at second for Madrigal as needed. Instead, Villar has become Hoerner’s backup at shortstop, where he didn’t get many reps during spring training.
Although Villar had played 432 games at shortstop coming into the season, it hasn’t been his regular position since 2016. Last year he made 86 of his 109 starts for the New York Mets at third base.
Despite Villar’s defensive inconsistencies, his production has been a valuable part of the Cubs possessing one of the best offenses in baseball. The switch-hitting Villar entered Tuesday’s series opener in Atlanta hitting .341 with a .380 on-base percentage and 126 OPS+. Ross called him a big part of the Cubs’ success because of how well he’s swinging his bat.
“Some guys may be playing great defense but not hitting,” Ross said. “We’ve all got areas of our game that we can improve. … For me, it’s just about continuing to work. We’ve got a long season. And just because you start off at the plate going 0 for 20 doesn’t mean you’re not going to have a really nice season. And I think the same would be defensively.”
Villar has been working on his defense before games with bench coach Andy Green, but there is a balance that comes with it. Ross said it’s hard for Villar to get many opportunities for that type of pregame infield work because he needs reps at three positions.
“I can’t have him working at short on the day that he’s going to be playing third or second,” Ross said. “He can take days like today and he’ll move around and get some real work in and be ready to go whenever the next time he’s in the lineup.”
Without other middle-infield options on the 40-man roster, the Cubs would need to make a roster move to add another infielder capable of playing shortstop such as Ildemaro Vargas. Simmons’ injury has forced Villar to start two games at short, where he has committed two errors in 17 innings. Villar accounts for four of the Cubs’ seven errors, including two at second base.
If Simmons’ progress keeps stalling, the Cubs might need to make an internal move. By the end of next week, they should have a clearer idea whether the big-league roster would be better off if they put Simmons on the 60-day IL to open a 40-man spot and help their middle infield depth.
NEET UG Aspirants appeal to President, NTA, education ministry to postpone exam
NEET UG Aspirants appeal to President, NTA, education ministry to postpone exam
New Delhi: NEET UG 2022 Deferment Front, a group of candidates who are preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam have written to the President of India, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the ministry of education for the issuance of an order to conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam in late August or early September citing the reduced gap between the NEET counselling 2021 and the NEET UG 2022 exam date, and also the clash with other exams such as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), and other state exams.
According to the NEET UG 2022 Deferment Front, there are only around three months left for preparation and many students are stressed due to this. “Postponing NEET UG 2022 should make students more comfortable in giving the paper,” said the front of the letter.
The CUET exams are scheduled for the first and second week of July. The second session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is also scheduled just after 3 days of NEET. EAMCET exams are also clashing with NEET as they are scheduled to be held on scheduled on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20.
In the year 2021, the NEET exam was held on September 12, and the results were announced on November 1. But the counselling was stretched for more than 6 months due to the pending EWS quota case in the Supreme Court. Otherwise, the NEET UG counselling would have been completed in 2 or 3 months as usual.
NEET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, and the NEET UG 2021 counselling was completed in the first week of April. The counselling is still going on in some states for courses like BAMS, and BDS. The margin line students had to wait for the mop-up round too.
“The students are confused whether they should prepare for NEET or for other exams as many exams are clashing with NEET,” the NEET UG 2022 Deferment Front said in the letter. “The abrupt reduction in time of preparation without any prior notice has created mental hindrance on students,” it further said.
The post NEET UG Aspirants appeal to President, NTA, education ministry to postpone exam appeared first on JK Breaking News.
