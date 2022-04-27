Finance
Guide to Car Rental Companies in Costa Rica
“My time’s limited… how do I choose?”
Car rental is a hot topic for vacationers headed to Costa Rica. Recent research conducted by the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT) indicates that, after accommodations, renting a car is the largest expense, averaging $702 for an eleven-day vacation.
The Internet is buzzing with negative reviews discussing overcharging, poor customer service and mechanical breakdowns. You might have even written one yourself!
A typical midsize (3 – 4 adults) 4X4 rental runs between $58 and $65 daily with third party insurance and rates can vary as much as 20 percent among car rental companies, so reading a quick review will be time well spent once you calculate the savings.
So the question is; which rental company offers the best balance of fair price, capable customer service and reliable vehicles? I’ve researched it all for you, so keep reading!
Disclosure: This research was conducted in May – July 2013. The following companies were selected because they are the most widely used in Costa Rica. Some are local companies; others are international franchises of recognized brand names. Comparisons include: customer service, pricing and the reservation process. The companies are listed alphabetically and not based on personal or online preferences.
Consider this information before renting:
Insurance
One of the biggest causes for complaints is from the stack of unforeseen charges presented to the renter once standing at the rental company’s counter. Vacationers are typically tired after a long flight and then are confronted by costs that were not anticipated, explained or budgeted.
Topping the list of grievances is the non-disclosure of fees associated with the mandatory third-party insurance at the time the reservation is made.
According to Costa Rican law, every driver is required to carry liability coverage to insure against injuries to third parties. Car rental companies generally refrain from disclosing the cost of this policy in the quoted rental rate to appear more competitive. Mandatory third-party insurance can sometimes be as much as double the vehicle’s rental cost. The only guarantee against insurance confusion is to inquire if your estimate includes the third party insurance and insist on a written quotation.
Cost of Mandatory Insurance (also called Third Party or SLI)
Expect to pay between $12 and $15 daily for this insurance, depending on the make and model of the rented vehicle and the rental car agency. This is a legal condition of your rental agreement and is generally not covered by credit cards and cannot be waived. It’s a fact of renting a car in Costa Rica.
Collision Damage Waiver (CDW)
As the name suggests, this isn’t insurance, but a waiver, which relieves the renter from any liability for damage to the rental car after the deductible is paid (usually from $750 to $1,500). Some agencies require renters to purchase their CDW policy; thereby negating any credit card program. For an additional fee, many agencies do offer a zero liability option where the renter will be freed from paying for any damage to the car. Some companies may put pressure upon renters to purchase the zero liability coverage; however, it is entirely optional, unless it is in the fine print of their rental agreement.
Credit card insurance programs may cover the CDW for a rental vehicle. Check with your chosen rental car company to find which proof of insurance is needed and then request that from your credit card company prior to arriving. If you use your credit card’s CDW policy, expect to pay a higher deposit on the vehicle; around $1,500 to $2000 is common. The higher deposit ensures that the credit card holder has enough financial reserves to cover damages if needed. It is important to consider that if using CDW coverage provided by a credit card (in lieu of the rent a car operator), all damages will be billed to the renter’s credit card. The credit card company will then reimburse the card holder for damages.
More Insurance
Tires and windshields are rarely included in insurance policies, although additional policies may be taken out for covering these frequently damaged items. Neither the interior nor the underneath of the vehicle may be covered. Always read the fine print.
Standard Procedure
Your credit card will be charged, or a ‘hold’ placed, for the rental vehicle during the time of the rental agreement; i.e. from picking up the rental until you return it. Debit cards are generally not acceptable.
Additional Charges
Most companies have surcharges for additional drivers, car seats/boosters, cell phones, coolers, GPS and/or roof racks. The costs vary from company to company, but since these extras are billed at a daily rate, it is worth checking the total cost — additional options can add up very quickly! A GPS is around $8 to $10 per day; however, some operators may offer discounted units. Expect to pay around $5 daily for a child seat and a few dollars a day for all the other ‘niceties’. Vamos is notable for offering most of these options and, during some promotions, even the GPS rental complimentarily. Alamo, Budget, Hertz and National charge the most for such additional options; whereas the other companies listed, charge more reasonable prices.
Surcharges
Most companies add small incremental costs, such as license plate and environmental fees, into the total tally. Be wary of operators who insert these additional charges into the small print of the rental contract. Vehicles rented direct at the airport incur airport taxes, which are a whopping 12% of your rental cost!
The rental vehicle should be returned with the same amount of fuel, unless otherwise indicated. If not, companies may charge above gas station rates for missing fuel.
Vehicles
There is a debate over the vehicles supplied by rental companies: Older cars allow the driver to blend in more than a shiny, new car. Having an older model may have the indirect benefit of being less scrutinized by car rental agencies for recent nicks and scratches, unlike a newer vehicle. However, a newer vehicle may be more roadworthy. This debate carries on into the different vehicle makes and models. Generally, Costa Rican firms are able to rent their vehicles for a lower rate because their cars are typically three to five years old (versus two to three). Online reviews would suggest that the local firms have no more complaints concerning vehicle quality than transnational franchises; research on forums, such as TripAdvisor.com, seems to indicate that customers frequently appreciate driving a less-than-new vehicle through the wilds of Costa Rica. The reasons are plenty, from road conditions to the notion of less-then-new vehicles blending in better — a newer vehicle may draw more unwanted attention.
The choices of rental cars in Costa Rica are mostly limited to makes and models that maintain a competitive resale value, are a common brand in the country, and are inexpensive to maintain. As such a rent-a-car operator’s fleet tend not to be as diverse as the United States. Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Hyundai constitute the mainstay brands of most rental fleets.
Sometimes, drivers are charged for supposed ‘damages’ to the vehicle upon return. Once receiving the vehicle, renters should meticulously check for pre-existing flaws and compare it with the vehicle inspection document used by the rental car representative. Some renters suggest photographing or videoing the vehicle from all angles, to avoid any disagreement between pre-existing and recently damaged items.
Pricing
Car rentals in Costa Rica are pricier compared to other countries. Duties on vehicles are high (as much as 50% of their value!), parts are costlier and unforgiving road conditions contribute to higher wear and tear, generating higher maintenance costs.
The rule is you get what you pay for — there are other options than those rental companies listed here, but they are not listed for a good reason. They simply fail to offer basic customer service and/or a suitable vehicle condition required for a (nearly) trouble-free vacation.
When comparing rental car charges, it is best to go directly to the Costa Rican website of the rental car company, rather than trying to use their international format or an intermediary (Expedia, Travelocity, Orbitz, Kayak, et al.). For the same vehicles and reservation dates, the rates offered by the respective international vs. Costa Rican websites for Alamo, Budget, Hertz and Thrifty differed substantially.
To avoid confusion, print out all correspondence with the car rental company with whom you have reserved a vehicle and bring this to the rental office with the quote given at the time of reservation.
The following top ten chart ranks the companies from highest priced to lowest and it includes the mandatory insurance charge. In the cases of Alamo and Hertz, the figure contains their CDW fee as it is one of their rental requirements. This price comparison is based on a week’s rental of a Daihatsu Bego, where available (Dollar offers the Suzuki Vitara) from September 14th – 21st, then again in December to view both Green and High Season rates. The list quickly demonstrates that the price variation depends greatly on the company — for basically the same service. These prices were obtained in June/July 2013.
Rental Car Companies Ranked According to Price
September
10. Alamo $650.96
9. Hertz $514.27
8. Adobe $449
7. Budget $455
6. National $428.01
5. Thrifty $421.05
4. Service $374.43
3. Vamos $370.30
2. Dollar $364
1. Wild Rider $350
December
10. Alamo $650.96
9. National $597.51
8. Hertz $566.52
7. Budget $555
6. Dollar $532
5. Thrifty $506.58
4. Service $494.43
3. Vamos $461.30
2. Adobe $459
1. Wild Rider $395
Alamo ranks number ten for both seasons, making it the most expensive company. Budget, Hertz and National also rate low on the scale for economical rental options.
Company Summaries
Adobe
Website is clear and easy to use, but pricing and even the vehicles listed are not the same as those given by an office representative over the phone. Mandatory insurance costs are not shown with the list of vehicles and rental charges, but they are clearly displayed on the following page as a customer moves towards booking a reservation. Mixed customer reviews online. Email response is less than 24 hours, but may not provide all requested information.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. No Live Chat.
10 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $19 daily
Additional charges: GPS $9/day, child seat $5/day
Alamo
Website is clear and easy to use, but prices differ against quotes received over the phone. Mandatory insurance costs are not given with the list of vehicles and rental charges, but they are clearly displayed on the following page as the customer moves towards making a reservation. Mixed customer reviews online. Email response is less than 24 hours.
No toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number or Live chat
14 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $11.95 daily, but must also take their CDW at $12.95 daily
Additional charges: GPS $12/day, child seat $6/day
Budget
Website is basic, but easy to use. Prices online differ to the quotations given by a representative over the phone and depending on whether the international or Costa Rican website is used. Mandatory insurance costs are given along with the list of vehicles; however, the other charges are not listed. Mixed customer reviews online. Email response is more than 24 hours.
No toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. No Live Chat on Costa Rican website.
10 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: included in the listed price
Additional charges: GPS $10.95/day, child seat $12/day (the most expensive of the top ten)
Dollar
Website is clear and easy to use. Prices quoted differ if calling from the U.S. or in Costa Rica. Mandatory insurance costs are not given with the list of vehicles and rental charges, but they are clearly displayed on the following page as a customer moves towards a making a reservation. Mixed reviews online, but generally receives positive feedback. Email inquiries answered within 24 hours.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. No Live Chat.
3 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $16 daily
Additional charges: GPS $9/day, child seat $5/day
Hertz
Website is clear and easy to use. Mandatory insurance costs are not given besides the list of vehicles and rental charges, but they are clearly displayed on the following page as the customer moves towards a booking a reservation. Mixed customer reviews online. Email response less than 24 hours.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number and Live Chat (although it seems to be permanently offline)
7 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $17.43 daily, but their CDW is also a requirement
Additional charges: GPS $12/day, child seat $2/day
National
Website is clear and easy to use. Mandatory insurance costs are not given along with the list of vehicles and rental charges, but they are clearly displayed on the following page as a customer moves towards making a reservation. Mixed customer reviews online, but more positive than negative. Email response less than 24 hours.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. Live Chat.
22 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $25 daily (the most expensive of the top ten)
Additional charges: GPS $12/day, child seat $6/day
Service
Website is clear and user friendly with just a slight confusion in that an online quote is obtained by clicking on ‘Reserve Now’ and not the ‘Get a Quote’ option. The response to a phone inquiry was to use the website. Mandatory insurance costs are given along with the list of vehicles and rental charges for the low season charges and on the second page of the other quotation page. Remember is a highly recommended sales representative who is mentioned in many online reviews for the high level of his customer service. Generally online reviews are positive for Service. Email response is less than 24 hours, although all information requested may not be received.
U.S.A phone number, but not toll-free. No Live Chat.
5 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $15 daily
Additional charges: GPS $5.99/day, child seat $2.99/day
Thrifty
Costa Rican version of the website is impossible to use and you are asked to register for a user name and password. Mandatory insurance costs are not given along with the list of vehicles and rental charges. A customer has to click on “Protection Options” on the U.S. website and select the mandatory insurance by clicking on it — implying that it is optional and not a required cost. Thrifty tend to receive mixed reviews online. Email response is more than 24 hours.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. No Live Chat.
4 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $19.99 daily
Additional charges: GPS $10/day, child seat $5/day
Vamos
Website is clear and easy to use. Mandatory insurance costs are not given along side the list of vehicles and rental charges, but are clearly displayed on the following page as the customer moves towards booking a reservation. Anibal, a representative, is frequently mentioned in online reviews for his high level of customer service skills. General Manager, George Schwarzenbach is known on Trip Advisor for his upfront and honest responses to customers’ posts.
In recent years, Vamos has received very positive reviews online. Email response is less than 24 hours. Live Chat has instant response time to inquiries.
Toll-free U.S.A and Canada phone number. Live Chat.
3 offices nationwide
Mandatory insurance: $11.95 daily
Additional charges: GPS $8/day, child seat free
Wild Rider
Website is clear and easy to use. Mandatory insurance costs are given next to the list of vehicles. Wild Rider is the only car rental firm in Costa Rica with no visible bad reviews online. Owner, Thorsten, is often praised for his efficiency and customer service, despite the very limited resources the company has at hand. Emails receive very prompt and detailed responses in less than 12 hours.
No toll-free phone number or Live Chat
1 office — no Liberia airport office
Mandatory insurance: included
Additional charges: GPS $8/day, child seat $5/day
Comparison Review
Customer Service
Vamos and Wild Rider respond quickly and efficiently to email or live chat inquiries. Adobe, Alamo, Dollar, Hertz, National, and Service respond to email inquiries in less than 24 hours, but Adobe and Service did not provide all the information requested (possibly a language barrier). Budget offers a free phone service, but it appears to be always busy. Hertz’s live chat appears to be constantly offline. During the past year, customers who posted to online review sites expressed a particular satisfaction with the customer service offered by Service, Vamos and Wild Rider.
Clarity
Adobe, Alamo and Budget have different rental prices posted on their websites than those quoted over the phone. Telephone prices were lower than that quoted on the website in the cases of Adobe and Alamo, but yet higher in the case of Budget. Adobe also offers different vehicle models over the phone as compared to their website. International car rental firms with both a Costa Rican and international website appear to have pricing differences between the two sites.
Budget and Wild Rider include the mandatory insurance in their rental prices, but Budget states that ‘other charges’ which will be presented at the counter in the small print on their website. Rental prices for car seating had to be verified on the phone as they are not listed on the Budget website.
All other companies with the exception of Thrifty (a U.S. website), clearly show the mandatory insurance cost with the quotation given. Thrifty’s Costa Rican website is simply unusable.
Pricing
Service, Vamos and Wild Rider consistently offer the best rates for both Green and High seasons, although Dollar has one of the lowest Green season rates available, while Adobe has a cheaper High season rate. Vamos offer the best “all inclusive” rates, given that most options are offered for free.
Adobe, Dollar, Service, Thrifty and Wild Rider remain competitive with their pricing of items such as child seats. Alamo, Hertz and National are the most expensive companies to rent from and their additional option costs are also more expensive.
“So, what’s your rental recommendation?”
Overall, the Costa Rican companies seem to trump the multi-nationals with better pricing, service and clarity.
Service offers a generally high-level of customer service and fairly competitive pricing at both international airports.
Vamos can offer efficient booking and continued high-level of customer service with competitive pricing, as well as free additional options at both SJO and LIR airports.
Wild Rider is very highly rated for a rental with clear and economical pricing and excellent customer service, but they are only in San Jose.
“Now you’re ready to book your rental car after seeing how the competition compares. Good luck and happy travels!”
FHA Secure Loan – A Safety Net For Homeowners Looking to Refinance Out of an Adjustable Rate Loan
FHA secure loans were introduced as a way for homeowners with non-FHA adjustable rate mortgage to refinance even if they are delinquent in their monthly mortgage payments. The Federal Housing Association, which, in conjunction with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), insures FHA mortgages wanted to provide a way for those homeowners who are in trouble to refinance into a safe and affordable financing option. With this refinancing option from the FHA, lenders may not automatically disqualify you from refinancing just because you are delinquent on you mortgage. Additionally, the lender may offer you a second mortgage should you FHA refinance loan not cover the total outstanding mortgage balance.
FHA does not provide a loan, but rather insure the home loans made by approved FHA lenders. If you should default on, or fail to pay, your monthly mortgage payments, your lender will still be paid from an insurance fund. This insurance on the loan allows lenders to work with individuals with less than perfect credit.
As with most kinds of loans, FHA secure loans have advantages and drawbacks. The most obvious benefit is that you can refinance out of the adjustable rate mortgage you currently have and into a low fixed rate mortgage. A point you should be aware of is that the maximum amount you can take a loan out for is different depending on what county you live in within the United States and typically less than you would be able to get with a conventional loan. This really only makes sense, however, because FHA loans were intended for first-time homebuyers and homeowners with lower income that are not typically able to afford a large down payment.
Most FHA secure loans require you to be current on you mortgage and have the income to be able to pay the monthly mortgage payment to qualify. While the loan is designed to suit people with lower incomes, there is no income limit to apply and be accepted. There are still qualifying ratios for the amount of money you can get, however. You can find out if you qualify for a FHA loan in a very short amount of time. Gone are the days when it took 30 to 45 days to discover if your mortgage application had been accepted. With advances in communication and technology, you can find out if you qualify within minutes. If you are interested in considering this kind of loan, visit one of the many quality mortgage sites online today so that you can be put in touch with a qualified FHA lender fast.
Nigerian Scams – New Versions Of The Notorious Nigerian Scam Are Doing The Rounds
Have you been contacted by someone from Nigeria asking for your help in transferring money out of the country? If so, then you are one of thousands of people all over the world, including doctors, lawyers engineers and professors, who have been targeted by what is sometimes called the “Nigerian letter scam” or “Nigerian advance fee fraud”. Although “Nigerian” is the name given to it, this scam is international. The letter or email you get may also pretend to come from another country.
It is estimated that Australians lose $2.5 million every month to the Nigerian scam!
How the scam works The scam varies, but usually you will receive a letter, or more often, a fax or email offering you a business “proposal” or transaction.
The Nigerian scam typically involve a letter or email from a person overseas claiming to need help transferring a large sum of money. They typically offer to provide a significant portion of that money in exchange for bank account details
Once you are hooked, you will be asked to pay all sorts of “advance fees” (eg. customs, taxes, bribes, legal fees) to facilitate the transfer.
Of course, there is no wealth to be transferred and they just use your bank account details to swipe your hard-earned money from your account.
New versions of the notorious Nigerian scam circulating via email The Nigerian scam letter is popping up everywhere using slightly different names and different con stories. Regardless of what name is used, position they say they have, or what story is spun, these offers of quick wealth are fraudulent and will only result in lost time and money, and the awful feeling of knowing you have been fooled.
Below we have listed the some of the recent versions of the Nigerian scam in circulation:
- Request to use a bank account to deposit a large sum of money. This scam requests the victim to allow them to use their bank account so a large sum of money may be deposited into. Initial contact with the victim is made by a mass produced email. The money offered may be from a secret bank account, unexpected inheritance, overpaid Government contract or a ‘forgotten sum of money’ left in a Nigerian bank. In each instance, before the money is placed into the victims’ bank account, a series of fees and charges are required to be paid before the money can be released, eg. taxes, legal fees etc. Despite the victim making numerous payments to individuals in different countries, there are always delays which prevent the money being sent and require a further payment to be made. A key ingredient of this scam is the victim is required to keep the money transfer secret.
- Business Opportunity. A business may receive a request from a Nigerian person posing as a public official offering the opportunity to become involved in a large commercial operation being undertaken in Nigeria. The most common example involves projects in the Nigerian oil industry although other examples have been identified in the telecommunications industry. The offer will involve very large financial returns and will require the victim to finance a portion of the Nigerian contract. All payments will be required to be forwarded via money transfer agencies such as Western Union in amounts between $5,000.00 and $10,000.00. Examples of the requests for money include: legal fees, taxes, money transfer fees etc. In each instance, the money will be required to be sent to numerous individuals in different countries such as Benin, Togo, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
- Online relationship. This scam targets victims, who are met through internet dating sites, chat rooms or Instant Messenger services. The fraudster may present one of a variety of scenarios including: * Australian citizen in Nigerian hospital – A common scenario begins with the victim chatting online with an Australian citizen living in Nigeria. Communication suddenly stops until contact is made by a ‘Nigerian doctor’ saying their friend has been in a car crash and needs money to pay for urgent surgery. The victim wishing to help their friend commences sending money to Nigeria via a money transfer facility such as Western Union and as each sum of money is forwarded, a further request for more funds is made. * Internet Romance – With the internet dating scam, the fraudster represents they wish to travel to Australia however needs help to pay for airfares, visa charges or a passport. Once these costs have been paid, the fraudster requests more money to pay for their local taxes, family hospital bills and other costs. In each instance, the fraudster represents they have missed their flight to Australia and requests more money to be sent to Nigeria to pay for further airfares. The fraudster continues this scam until the victim runs out of money or refuses to send any more to Nigeria.
- Fraudulent cheque/ credit card scam. This scam targets small business owners and persons who have been caught in the internet dating scam. In this example, the fraudster requests goods be sent to him in Nigeria and sends a bank cheque to pay for the goods. The cheque is usually from a foreign bank and is for an amount in excess of the value of the goods and freight forwarding charges. The victim also pays for all the freight forwarding charges and sends the balance of the funds to the fraudster using a money transfer system such as Western Union. When the cheque is deposited into the victims’ bank account in Australia, depending on the quality of the forgery, it may initially clear. This provides the victim with the assurance the cheque is of good value as represented and they purchase the goods and sends them to Nigeria. Several weeks later, the cheque is identified as being fraudulent and the victim ends up bearing the cost of the whole transaction. The credit card scam involves the fraudsters contacting Australian businesses and requesting the purchase of goods or services. The orders often are significantly higher than that the business would usually receive and appears to be a financial windfall for the business owner.
- Charity Scam. The charity scam differs to the other Nigerian scam as victims are not seeking anything in return. The fraudsters seek victims amongst Church related web sites and chat rooms seeking persons to make regular donations to themselves to run a specific charity. The fraudster represents themselves to be a ‘Reverend’ or ‘Pastor’ who operates an orphanage or Church and is desperately seeking funds. There are no means provided to identify whether the charity actually exists or whether the person seeking the funds is who they represent themselves to be.
Accommodation providers are regularly asked to provide quotes for Nigerian representatives seeking to attend Queensland for businesses reasons and wishing to book accommodation and conference facilities. Once the quote is provided, the fraudster provides a series of credit cards for the payment to be made from. If a card is not active, then alternative credit card numbers are supplied. Once the payment has been made, the fraudster cancels the accommodation and conference and requests the funds be refunded via a money transfer service such as Western Union. Once the business has refunded the money, they may be notified by the credit card company the transactions were fraudulent and the business must refund the money.
What can you do?
- Never reply.
- Throw the offer in the bin or delete the email.
- Do not forward them on to your friends as they suggest, as you will only be creating trouble for them too.
- Never give your bank account number or other personal details to unauthorised people.
- If you have got caught yourself, or if you come across any evidence of Australian involvement in this scam, contact your state or territory police.
Do not become the latest victim of these scams
They are not only illegal, but they may also be life-threatening as there have been unsubstantiated reports in the past that people with healthy bank accounts were flown overseas first class to meet with the scammers, but on arrival were promptly kidnapped and held for ransom.
When the scam is based overseas, it is outside our jurisdiction so the Office of Fair Trading cannot investigate or assist if you find you have lost your money.
Consumers are also warned to beware of other scams, including fake requests for donations, bogus bank emails, phoney lotteries, chain letters, pyramid schemes, envelope stuffing schemes and invoice fraud.
Remember if it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a lie.
Home Inspection Services Are a Must To Buy Your Dream Home
Have you decided to buy a home of your choice? Then, accept the reliable services of a home inspection company having qualified home inspectors. Home inspection services help the potential buyers to ease out confusion and tension. While buying a home, it is necessary to consider the price, location and condition of the structure. These services guarantee a perfect buying for a long lasting investment.
Home inspection companies are the best companion for first time home buyers. A qualified and experienced home inspector helps to minimize possible risks of unforeseen repair and associated costs. Present condition of the home including exteriors and interiors and its maintenance are included in the inspection.
The value of properties and house are determined by companies to produce a final report. Hence, take utmost care while choosing the right inspection company. You can consult with a prominent realtor in your area to collect details about reliable home inspectors. You can also get information through your friends and family members. Another best alternative is to browse the internet and search the yellow pages to choose a reliable inspection agency.
For the total inspection of all features of a home, it requires nearly two to four hours depending on the size and status of the building. An estimate of repairing works is also evaluated in the course of inspection. Normally, every factor related to the house such as foundation, electrical wiring, appliances, porch, garage, windows, doors, chimneys, heating and cooling systems, plumbing and fittings and related accessories are considered under inspection. Also, it uncovers problems such as water leaks, second-rate workmanship, designs, structural destruction due to insects or termites, moisture issues and use of poor quality building materials.
A complete report is provided after the home inspection detailing about the recommendations and supportive descriptions with diagrams and illustrations. A truly qualified home inspector submits unbiased report about a home/property for making a wise decision whether to invest in a particular home. Some inspectors even bring specialized tools, equipments and other materials to do an impartial evaluation. Competitive buyers can accompany the inspection to rectify queries regarding property ownership and maintenance details to conserve the home in good condition.
So before purchasing a home, it is wise to have it checked with a professional home inspector. This helps to obtain an accurate and clear idea about the strength and weakness of the building and make a better negotiation with the owner.
