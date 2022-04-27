News
Hallelujah! Let us rejoice at the death of Nets, Lakers and NBA ‘super teams’ | Commentary
Dearly Beloved,
We are gathered here today to say goodbye not to a departed friend and loved one, but to an enemy and an adversary. And even enemies and nemeses deserve a decent burial.
Say what you will about our deceased antagonist, but every one of us who calls themselves an NBA fan has been affected by the impact this daunting competitor has had on the sport. Perhaps it was just in a small way; or maybe it was in some transformative way. Maybe your team even blew itself up and began a total rebuild just to try to keep up with this fallen foe.
And that’s why this is not a day of sadness and mourning but a day of joy and jubilation when we can finally say goodbye to what the fawning national media likes to call NBA “super teams.” This is a day of celebration; a day like that day in the Wizard of Oz when Dorothy’s tornado-transplanted house landed on top of the Wicked Witch of the East.
Ding dong, the witch is dead!
We watched her die an ugly, wretched death this NBA season when the Brooklyn Nets super team of the East got swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics earlier this week and the Los Angeles Lakers super team of the West didn’t even make the playoffs.
It’s been a beautiful thing to watch as these star-studded teams of mercenary free agents flopped like a caught catfish on the bottom of a jon boat. LeBron and his accomplices at Klutch Sports Group orchestrated Anthony Davis forcing his way out of New Orleans and then essentially strong-armed Lakers management into making a deal for Russell Westbrook and his massive contract. The result: Davis turned out to be more fragile than a glazed porcelain China doll, the Westbrook deal turned into the worst experiment since the Cleveland Indians’ 10-Cent Beer Night and the Lakers finished 33-49.
As for the Nets, their super team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden was a dud before the season even began. Irving, who makes $37 million a year to play in the NBA, wouldn’t even make the minor “sacrifice” of getting vaccinated for COVID even though he knew it would mean he couldn’t play in the team’s home games due to New York City vaccine mandate.
Harden, after seeing Irving’s lack of commitment to the team, quickly bailed and forced a trade to a better team in Philly. Durant found himself stuck on a team that barely made the playoffs before getting broomed out of the postseason by the younger, hungrier, more unselfish Celtics.
Listening to Irving after the sweep was even more annoying. He talked about how he felt at times during the season that he had let the team down by not getting vaccinated (duh!). He talked about how the off-court distractions (which he created) had hurt the progress of the team. He talked about how “so many people wanted to see us fail” (yet another self-inflicted consequence caused by being a prima donna drama king).
Finally, Irving said he and Durant must take the lead in “managing this franchise” moving forward (although he was kind of enough to include the general manager and the owner in the future decision-making process). Of course, this is the same Kyrie Irving who minimized the role of his head coach Steve Nash during the regular season by saying, “I don’t really see us having a head coach. You know what I mean? KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach.”
Pat Riley has a name for players like Irving who put their personal agendas before the team’s success. He calls it, “The Disease of Me.” I believe it is this disease that is thankfully killing off the idea of super teams — aka teams comprised of star free agents who come together for the sole purpose winning championships instantly. Notice how I used the words “comprised of” instead of “built with.” You see, these super teams don’t build championships; they buy them.
However, with demise of the Nets and Lakers, we are refreshingly left with a bunch of teams that have essentially been built organically through the draft.
For instance, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft and have seen him become a superstar and a two-time MVP. They have built a deep, talented roster around him by adding quality players such as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Grayson Allen, etc.
The same could be said for the Phoenix Suns. They drafted Devin Booker with the 13th overall pick in 2015, selected big man Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft and then added free agent Chris Paul and some really good role players. They advanced to the NBA Finals last year and compiled the best regular season record in the league this season.
Go down the list of all the championship-caliber teams in the playoffs and almost all of them are built around superstar draft picks and solid role players. The Celtics are built around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Philadelphia is built around superstar center Joel Embiid. Dallas is built around Luka Doncic. Memphis is built around Ja Morant. The Warriors are back up and running with a roster built almost entirely through the draft.
The Miami Heat are one of the only outliers: They drafted All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, developed some other solid role players and had the organizational cache (see Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra) to convince stars like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry to bring their talents to South Beach.
The NBA is alive and well with good, young, championship-caliber teams that were built; not bought.
Isn’t it fun watching teams with chemistry, camaraderie and cohesion instead of the mish-mash rosters of “super teams” built from ill-fitting parts?
Ding dong, the witch is dead.
Dearly Beloved,
If anyone wants say a few kind words about the deceased Nets and Lakers, please step forward at this time. …
I didn’t think so.
Good night, everybody.
Vikings optimistic about hosting NFL draft by end of the decade
The Vikings are optimistic that the Twin Cities will host an NFL draft by the end of the decade.
Executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said Tuesday the Vikings have extended their expression of interest to the NFL two years, meaning they are now seeking to host the draft in any year from 2025-29. The 2022 draft is set for Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas with the 2023 event being in Kansas City and the 2024 draft in Detroit.
“It’s going to be a few years down the road, but we’re optimistic that we’ll secure an NFL draft for our market,’’ Bagley said. “We’re bullish on the NFL draft coming to Minnesota, for sure. … It seems that it will occur.”
Previously, the Vikings had expressed their interest to the NFL through the 2027 draft.
If selected, Minnesota likely would host a draft between 2027-29. Bagley said the Vikings might not land the draft in 2025 or 2026 since Green Bay and Washington might be ahead of the Twin Cities in the pecking order because those cities haven’t been and won’t be candidates for Super Bowls and the NFL likes to spread events around.
Minnesota played host to Super Bowl LII in February 2018. Green Bay and Washington also were finalists for the 2024 draft before Detroit was selected last month.
Bagley said an NFL draft in the Twin Cities likely would be held in Minneapolis utilizing U.S. Bank Stadium, The Commons area, which is next to the stadium, the Mill District and the waterfront. It would be up to the NFL where to put the stage.
“We have a good plan, and we obviously have a great track record of hosting events,” said Bagley, making note of the Super Bowl, the 2019 Men’s Final Four and the Women’s Final Four earlier this month as recent big events in the Twin Cities. “The NFL knows we have the ability to put together a great event.”
Minnesota Sports and Events, which is working with the Vikings on a bid to land a draft, will send two representatives to Las Vegas this week to meet with NFL officials. Attending will be Wendy Blackshaw, president and chief executive officer, and Matt Meunier, bid and operations vice president.
“Even though it’s only 2022, we’re probably going every year just to make sure the NFL knows we are absolutely interested,’’ Blackshaw said.
Like Bagley, Blackshaw is optimistic the Twin Cities will land an NFL draft. She said the most likely timeframe would be between 2027-29.
“It will probably be at the end of the decade , for sure,’’ she said.
Bagley also reiterated the Vikings’ interest in the Twin Cities hosting the scouting combine if the NFL chooses to move it around . The event has been Indianapolis since 1987, and likely will be there again in 2023. The Vikings have expressed to the NFL an interest in the combine coming to Minnesota between 2023-27.
VIKINGS TO LONDON?
A source concurred it is possible the Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints in 2022 in London. KSTP-TV and the The (New Orleans) Times Picayune previously have reported that as a possibility.
The Saints will play one of three NFL games in London in 2022, and The Times-Picayune has reported the Vikings being the most likely foe as the road team in either Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 2) or Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 9). The NFL will announce details on all five of its 2022 international games on May 4, and the full schedule will come out May 12.
MORNING SONG
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said that each day before Vikings officials begin their draft preparations, there is a “morning song” played. So what was a recent selection?
“I just texted (executive vice president of football operations) Rob (Brzezinski) and (head coach) Kevin (O’Connell) for the one today,’’ Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday morning. “Ours yesterday was ‘Grindin,’ by Clipse. Pusha T just came out with a new album, so I felt like bringing him in style.’’
Pusha T. was half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, which first put out “Grindin” in 2002.
Baseball reacts to release of letter that outlined team’s sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Bombers’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters.
While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, who have been punished for sign-stealing scandals, there is a difference. The Astros and Red Sox were punished for sign stealing after September 2017, when commissioner Rob Manfred defined the rules for using the video replay room, which had just been started three years before. The allegations against the Yankees are from before that declaration from Manfred.
It’s a small but significant contextual point that is lost in the fact the Yankees have publicly played the victim of the Astros’ scandal that came during their 2017 World Series title run. That is partly why the Yankees were afraid this would cause embarrassment and irreparable harm to their reputation.
The reaction around the league, at least, was pretty underwhelming before Tuesday’s games.
One rival coach laughed and asked why the Yankees fought so hard to keep the letter sealed.
“There’s nothing very exciting in there,” the coach said. “It’s nothing that hadn’t been out there before. I just don’t understand why they fought it so hard.”
An American League executive said he wasn’t surprised by what was revealed in the letter, but instead by the fact that was all that was in it.
“Honestly, I guess I expected it to be more shocking,” the executive said. “This was all stuff we’d seen or heard before. “
The letter, dated Sept. 14, 2017, was the result of counter-allegations from the Red Sox, who the Yankees had asked the league to investigate for using an Apple Watch to relay signs, back in August of 2017. The Yankees were fined $100,000 for using the dugout phone to relay signs on some road trips where the video replay room was not near the dugout. The vague illegal use of the dugout phone was reported at the time.
“This is the initial findings, not even the final results of an investigation which was done before the rules were defined,” one team source said when the letter initially came to light. “There are no allegations that there was sign stealing after the Manfred memo.”
Before this investigation into the Red Sox’s use of the Apple Watch in August 2017, MLB and Manfred had not established clear rules on using the video replay rooms in the age-old art of sign and pitch sequence stealing. In fact, it was this investigation and its September 2017 letter that set the precedent for the investigation into the 2017-2018 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign stealing scandals.
The Yankees, however, were quick to talk about how they felt cheated by the 2017 Astros, who they lost to in the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all spoke openly about how upset they were when the findings came to light in 2020. Even this spring, Cashman added to that by saying the Yankees World Series drought should come with an asterisk.
The Yankees’ argument against letting the letter be released was that the context of allegations would be lost and they would be indicted in the court of public opinion under rules that did not exist at the time the letter was written. Legally, the Yankees argued that they were not a party to this lawsuit. They believe it was included by MLB lawyers errantly. It became public as part of the evidence that was released after the dismissal of a lawsuit by a DraftKings user against MLB and the Astros.
()
Miguel Andujar, once one of Yankees’ top young prospects, recalled from minor leagues after Aaron Hicks goes on paternity list
Miguel Andujar was once one of the bright young stars on the Yankees. Now, the 27-year old is just looking for a chance to re-establish himself in the big leagues. Tuesday, the utility infielder/outfielder was recalled from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Aaron Hicks, who went on the paternity list. Andujar, who has been on an offensive tear at Triple-A, was in the Bronx but not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.
“It’s always so difficult,” Andujar said through third base coach Luis Rojas, who was filling in as a translator Tuesday. “Had a good spring training, and he’s aware that he can only control what he can control. And, that is to play baseball. He’s here to help the team win.”
In 13 games in Triple-A this season, Andujar has slashed .347/.396/.551 with three homers and six RBI. He has played left field and third base.
“I feel comfortable at first base, too,” Andujar said.
The Dominican Republic product had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.
And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.
That has affected his offense.
Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games.
Andujar has made some minor changes to his swing this season, but mostly the results have come from being healthy and getting consistent opportunities.
He said Tuesday he thinks he can replicate it at the major league level — if he gets a chance. Aaron Boone said “we’ll see how the week unfolds,” when asked about where and when Andujar would play.
“The last couple of years, obviously, dealing with different injuries and not getting consistent opportunities up here, I’m sure all that over a couple of years — especially when you’ve had success at this level — I’m sure it’s weighed on him and been frustrating and difficult at times,” Boone said “I feel like he’s also gotten to a place where ‘I know I just need to take care of myself get myself ready to go and perform.’
“And I’ve been really pleased with what we saw in spring training, frankly,” Boone said. “And he’s carried that into the start of the season and certainly earned this opportunity.”
Hicks and wife Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, were expecting a boy. Hicks is expected to be out at least through the three-game series against the Orioles.
POWER OUTAGE
Giancarlo Stanton came blasting his way into the 2022 season, hitting homers in the first two games. Since then, however, he has not hit one. He went into Tuesday night’s game hitting .203 with 22 strikeouts and a walk.
“It’s always so subtle with ‘G’ because he can look bad, take a swing and then literally the next pitch look like something you’ve never seen before the way he hits the ball. So I think a little bit and in how he loads and gets ready is probably just not exactly where it needs to be to where he’s getting that really good hitting position all the time.
“I think some of his good swings of late he’s fouled some pitches off where it’s been, ‘Oooh, that’s a pitch that when he’s going really good, he really sticks.’ I think that’s happened to him a little bit, but I don’t feel like he’s too far off.”
Stanton has eight RBI. All of them came in Stanton’s first nine games when he was blistering hot, hitting .294. In his last seven games, however, he is hitting .080 with 11 strikeouts.
()
