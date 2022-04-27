News
Heat push through Butler, Lowry absences and past Hawks 97-94 to win series 4-1
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry were missing. But the Miami Heat’s defense still was there.
Ultimately, that was all that was needed Tuesday night at FTX Arena to close out Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Turning up the heat in the absence of leading men, Erik Spoelstra’s team pushed past the Hawks 97-94 to win the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference playoff series 4-1, surviving a turnover-filled finish.
Next up is the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers-Toronto Raptors series that the 76ers lead 3-2 heading into Thursday night’s Game 6 in Toronto.
An added bonus is additional rest for Butler, who missed the game with knee inflammation, and Lowry, who missed his second consecutive game due to a hamstring strain, with the Heat’s next series not to open until Monday at FTX Arena.
In the other Eastern Conference semifinal, the Boston Celtics will host the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls series that the Bucks lead 3-1.
Lacking Butler and Lowry, the Heat turned up their defense while getting ensemble contributions.
There were 20 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, as well as 21 points from Victor Oladipo, who started in place of Butler, 16 from Tyler Herro and 15 from Max Strus.
For the Hawks there were 35 points from De’Andre Hunter, with Young closing with 11 points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Hawks led 22-21 at the end of the first quarter, before the Heat then moved to a 54-42 halftime lead, ending the second quarter on a 20-4 run.
Atlanta responded by opening the third quarter on an 8-0 run to move within 54-50, leading to a Heat timeout with 2:24 into the second half. The Heat countered to move to a 15-point lead, before taking a 75-64 advantage into the fourth.
The Heat then went up 13 early in the fourth, before Atlanta closed within 79-76 with 8:14 to play.
The Heat got the lead back to 10 midway through the period, but the Hawks continued to close, with a pair of Hunter baskets bought the Hawks within 95-93 with 1:14 left.
Adebayo countered with a dunk with 59.2 seconds left to push the Heat lead to four.
Ultimately, the Hawks wound up in possession with 5.2 seconds left down three, after the Heat unsuccessful challenged and out-of-bounds call and then Atlanta called its final timeout.
A Hawks turnover followed, ending it.
2. Strus gone wild: The Heat went to a fullcourt press off an Atlanta timeout with 2:36 left in the second period and the result was 10 consecutive Heat points by Strus in a span of 67 seconds, pushing the Heat to a 49-40 lead.
First, with 2:29 left in the first half, Strus scored on a put-back dunk.
Then, with 2:25 to go in the second quarter, after a Hawks inbounding turnover, Strus converted a 3-pointer.
With 1:47 left in the half, Strus converted another 3-pointer.
And with 1:22 to play in the second quarter, Strus converted a transition layup.
A flagrant foul on Hawks center Clint Capela followed, putting Adebayo to the line for a pair of free throws that pushed the Heat lead to 51-40.
A 3-point play by Gabe Vincent followed to cap the Heat’s 17-0 surge.
3. Explosive start: If there were questions about Oladipo’s surgical knee and his remaining explosiveness, they were answered early.
Oladipo opened 4 of 4 from the field, with a driving layup, a banked layup, a pull-up jumper from the foul line and a spinning transition finish at the rim.
That already had him with one more basket than in his 23:04 in Game 4, his only other previous playoff appearance.
He was up to 13 points by the intermission.
4. Trae torment: Even without the defense of Butler and Lowry, the Heat continued to make things miserable for Trae Young, this time with the Hawks guard 1 of 7 from the field in the first half, for five points.
The Heat needed that defense, after shooting 3 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.
Young’s frustration ultimately led to a technical foul with 5:11 to play.
5. Odd moment: The Heat’s Markieff Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul with 7:06 left in the third quarter.
Even though he was not in the game.
Even though he had yet to play in the series.
Reaching out during a scramble for a loose ball in front of the Heat bench, Morris made contact with Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, with the officials calling for video review.
That resulted in a successful free throw from Young, with Young then committing a turnover to end the possession.
Morris remained on the Heat bench.
()
News
Winderman’s view: Victor Oladipo on demand, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 97-94 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— It is the most unusual of roles: Victor Oladipo in extreme injury absence becomes The Man for the Miami Heat. Otherwise, just another man.
— And that will make it interesting to see where this is all headed.
— With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry out on Tuesday night, the offense was his.
— He seized the moment.
— Looking very Oladipo-ish.
— But when the Heat are whole, and when Tyler Herro is closer to the top of his game, Oladipo mostly is needed to complement.
— Which is a difficult transition for any former All-Star, let alone one who is 29.
— Which will make Oladipo’s next step this offseason intriguing.
— To stay and support?
— Or to move on and re-emerge at his highest level?
— For now, he offered what was needed Tuesday night.
— Which already made this year-and-a-half engagement a worthwhile one.
— Even if with just this single meaningful moment in time.
— To be continued?
— A decision for another day.
— With Butler and Lowry out, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra moved Oladipo into his starting lineup.
— It was Oladipo’s second start with the Heat, the other coming on closing night of the regular season, when Spoelstra sat his rotation players in Orlando.
— And, again, it was Gabe Vincent opening at point guard in place of Lowry.
— Otherwise, the usual of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
— Prior to Tuesday, that starting quintet had played a grand total of two minutes together, all in the Sunday’s Game 4.
— The equation was evened a bit when the Hawks announced an hour before tip-off that Bogdan Bogdanovic was out due to knee pain.
— With Bogdanovic arguably the series’ best reserve through the first four games.
— The Hawks opened with Clint Capela, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Trae Young.
— With more torment for Young following. — Tyler Herro played as Heat sixth man.
— Then Caleb Martin.
— All as Oladipo remained on the court.
— Adebayo then was rushed back in when Tucker was called for a second foul with 5:03 left in the opening period.
— With Duncan Robinson eventually playing as the third reserve.
— Leaving Dewayne Dedmon on the outside until the start of the second period.
— Adebayo’s fifth rebound moved him past P.J. Brown for seventh on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Robinson’s third 3-point attempt was the 200th of his career in the playoffs.
— Herro’s second free throw moved him past P.J. Brown for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Tim Hardaway for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Spoelstra went in expecting a desperate opponent.
— “Yeah, I mean, you have to expect that,” he said. “You know, it’s tough to win and win four games in a playoff series. So we’ll get an incredible, desperate effort on their part. And we’ll have to exceed that, but also play well.”
— Pacers coach Nate McMillan acknowledged the Heat’s alternate composition without Butler.
— “You definitely have to change the focus a little bit on their attack,” he said pregame. “Jimmy has been the guy who really, offensively, has gotten them going with the first and second unit, his ability to create some offense for himself as well as his teammates.”
— McMillan added, “Without him being in the lineup, you have to focus on how they are going to attack. Expect their guards, Herro and Robinson, those guys to really get a lot more action. Bam, expect he will see more touches. Defensively, I think it changes some things for them.”
— He also took a moment to note, “He does a lot for them, but they still have a really good group over there.”
— McMillan went in stressing pace.
— “We had zero fast-break points,” he said of Sunday’s Game 4. “We’ve got to play faster. And it starts with us getting stops. It’s really difficult to play against a set defense all night long. We’re averaging 98 points a game.”
— The Hawks then had two first-half fast-break points.
— Juwan Howard visited by the Heat bench shortly before tipoff.
()
News
Fifty years after being drafted by Vikings, Ed Marinaro to announce their second-round pick
Fifty years after his name was called by the Vikings in the second round of the NFL draft, Ed Marinaro will announce their second-round pick.
Marinaro said Tuesday he will be in Las Vegas on Friday night to announce that Minnesota pick on Day 2 of the draft. It is annual occurrence that the NFL has former players announce draft picks on Day 2.
“It’s going to be an adventure,’’ Marinaro said from his home in Charleston, S.C. “I’ll figure out something to make it memorable.”
Marinaro was taken with the No. 50 pick in 1972 and played for the Vikings from 1972-75. He later become an actor, including having a role on the acclaimed television show “Hill Street Blues.”
Before going to Las Vegas, Marinaro will stop in Minnesota. He will be a special guest for a pre-draft event at Splitrocks on Wednesday night in Wyoming, and then be on hand for the Vikings’ draft party during the first round Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“My wife (Tracy York) is going to come with me, so it will be kind of fun,’’ Marinaro said. “They’re taking good care of us. Hopefully, I’ll see some of my old teammates.’’
News
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell feels great after ‘frustrating’ 2021 season
When Chris Autman-Bell was injured in preseason camp last August, the loss of the Gophers’ No. 1 target was a major blow to its passing game to start the season.
The loss hurt further because the receiver was believed to be peaking going into his fifth collegiate season.
“Chris Autman-Bell had the best training camp I’ve seen by a wide receiver since I’ve been coaching,” coach P.J. Fleck said in March. “Then he got hurt, and he fought that through … the first few games, then he came back and got hurt on the first play of one of the games we lost (to Bowling Green). I’m looking forward to him having, hopefully, a very healthy season because he looks amazing.”
Autman-Bell didn’t say in mid-April how long that ankle injury affected his play last year. He had career highs in receptions (36), yards (506) and touchdowns (six) in 11 games, but it wasn’t the type of production expected out of WR1. It was also a passing game-wide epidemic.
“Last year was super frustrating,” Autman-Bell said. “I stayed positive the whole time and had a smile on my face and kept pushing, because it’s bigger than me.”
Autman-Bell said he’s now fully back. “This is probably the best I’ve ever felt physically,” he said. “… I feel awesome.”
Given Autman-Bell’s injury came on a needless full-contact drill for a tested veteran in camp, he should be kept far away from the Gophers’ spring game Saturday. Fleck said on KFXN-FM on Monday that running backs Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts won’t play in the scrimmage; they suffered season-ending injuries in 2021.
SPRING GAME MOVE?
Saturday’s rainy forecast might move the location of the spring game from Huntington Bank Stadium to the program’s indoor practice facility. The U will determine its plans and announce them later this week.
A move indoors would, of course, limit fan attendance. It could become a family-only event. Regardless, the game will air at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
The game will have former star players as honorary coaches: Rashod Bateman and Kamal Martin on the gold team; Carter Coughlin and Antoine Winfield Jr., on the maroon side.
NEW CORNERS
The Gophers have been impressed with transfer cornerbacks Shannon “Beanie” Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian) in spring ball.
“Beanie jammed me up last practice,” Autman-Bell said April 16. “I go against Ryan Stapp every day. Those guys are going to be ball players for the Gopher nation. I hope you guys understand and look into them more.”
Stapp’s highlight Tuesday was an interception return for a touchdown. It came against backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, after Kaliakmanis beat Stapp with a long touchdown pass to Dylan Wright. Stapp had close coverage, but the 6-foot-3 receiver caught the ball over his head.
Teammates on either side of the ball went wild after each big play.
BRIEFLY
All-Big Ten center John Michael Schmitz is not expected to play in the spring game. The sixth-year player was present Tuesday but did not participate in the practice. … Anthony Brown, the four-star receiver from Springfield, Ohio, who de-committed from Minnesota in February, will be back on campus as a recruit for the spring game. … Cornerback Terell Smith had offseason surgery, and while he returned to spring practices, he won’t play on Saturday. … Tackle J.J. Guedet and receiver Lemeke Brockington are two other notables out all spring with an injuries.
Heat push through Butler, Lowry absences and past Hawks 97-94 to win series 4-1
Winderman’s view: Victor Oladipo on demand, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Shiba Inu Price Prediction — Will SHIB Hit $0.00007 Soon?
Neck Injury? Whiplash Do’s and Don’ts
Fifty years after being drafted by Vikings, Ed Marinaro to announce their second-round pick
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell feels great after ‘frustrating’ 2021 season
Gophers top Tommies 9-3 in first softball game between Twin Cities rivals
Get the Best Arizona Homeowners Insurance at the Best Price
A minor setback to Andrelton Simmons’ right shoulder continues to test the Chicago Cubs infield depth
NEET UG Aspirants appeal to President, NTA, education ministry to postpone exam
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm