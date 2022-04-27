Finance
How to Evaluate Bond Issues and Interest Rates
When simplified, the investment markets can be broken down into two types: equity and debt. Equity investments are purchases of stock in a company and represent a part ownership of the business. Stockholders may or may not receive annual dividends. Debt investments, on the other hand, represent a loan to the company with the corresponding return plus interest expected. A bond holder is entitled to regularly scheduled interest payments. Debt investments are considered a little more secure than stocks, but there is risk associated with any investment.
Debt investments are commonly known as bonds. Bonds can be issued by federal, state and local governments as well as by corporations. There are advantages and disadvantages with either. For example, if you invest in a federal bond issue, the interest income you receive on this investment is generally not taxable on the state and local levels. Similarly, state and local bond issue interest income is generally not taxed on the federal level. Corporate bond interest income is taxed everywhere.
It’s a good idea to get an interest rate education before investing in debt instruments. In the United States, the Federal Reserve Bank (or, the “Fed”) sets interest rates. They do this at a meeting held every six to eight weeks in which the national economy is evaluated. They then decide what to do with interest rates. This decision is based on many factors, but primarily the rate of inflation being experienced.
If inflation is on the rise, the Fed may raise interest rates. This makes the supply of money (in the form of loans) a little tighter and harder to come by, which, in turn, slows the inflation. If there is no or very little inflation, interest rates will probably remain as they are. If there is deflation, or a slowing economy, the Fed may attempt to stimulate it by lowering interest rates, allowing more people to borrow, hence stimulating the economy.
The reason you need to know about what’s happening to interest rates before you invest in bond issues is because the prices of bonds are directly related to the current available interest rates. In general, if the interest rates are rising, the price of the bonds is falling and vice versa. Of course this means next to nothing if you intend to hold the bond to maturity. This is notable only if you, like most bond investors, tend to hold it a shorter time, selling it before maturity. So if you sell a bond before maturity during a period of rising interest rates, the value of the bond may be less than it was when you purchased it.
The main features of a bond issue that you need to know are:
Coupon Rate – This is the interest rate that will be paid to you on this loan. You should also know when it is paid. Usually this is once or twice per year on specified dates.
Maturity Date – This is the date the loan becomes due and payable. On this date the company will pay back the principal you loaned to them.
Call Provisions – Some bonds come with a right of the borrower to pay back the loan proceeds early. Some are non-callable. Those that are callable are usually paid back at a higher price than you paid originally when the early option is exercised. Note that when a bond issue is callable and interest rates are falling, the company will often find it financially advisable to buy back your bond with the proceeds from a new bond issue at the new lower rates.
The biggest risk in bond investment is that the issuer will go out of business. This is why federal bonds are so popular; there is virtually no chance of the federal government going out of business! Federal treasury bonds are amongst the most secure investments you can make. Corporate bonds, however, are a different story. Any company can go out of business for any number of reasons. If you have an investment in a company’s bonds when this happens, your investment is almost worthless almost immediately. Bondholders DO have priority over stockholders, though, and will get paid first. Senior bondholders can even lay claim to physical assets upon liquidation of the company.
Bonds are a good fairly safe investment as long as you take these risk factors into effect. A good mix if corporate, federal and local government bonds is advisable. Even throwing some junk bonds with high interest rates could be profitable. Diversification lowers risk, even in the bond market.
Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance
Helping the “uninsurable” secure coverage is challenging. Clients who have health problems or have been denied coverage in the past still need life insurance. One option is guaranteed issue life insurance. Given the high risk nature of coverage, few insurers offer it. However with a little preparation and extra effort, you can find the right policy.
Life Insurance Medical Questions
High risk clients need to answer questions about their medical history so that you get the information you need to find the right coverage. Candidates for guaranteed life policies often:
– have permanent health problems
– need coverage to leave a legacy or to provide for final expenses so that their loved ones are left with no debt.
Guaranteed Issue Life
Guaranteed issue policies do not require a physical and preexisting medical conditions usually are not a factor in the application process. Often such applications require only general information, such as name, address, ID number, gender and beneficiary.
The death benefit generally pays the beneficiary full face value if death occurs after the waiting period. Policies typically specify a period of one to 3 years during which time the policyholder will not be covered for the full amount. If death occurs during this time frame, the beneficiary would likely only receive a return of all premiums paid with interest. However, if the insured has a fatal accident, most companies will pay the beneficiary the full amount.
There are pluses and minuses that come with guaranteed issue policies. Some advantages include:
1. no medical evaluations
2. a level death benefit that is guaranteed as long as premiums are paid
3. premiums will not increase
4. the policy proceeds are usually free of estate tax
5. policies usually avoid probate if a beneficiary is named
On the other hand, you and your clients may have concerns about the following:
– guaranteed issue policies can be costly
– waiting periods can be lengthy – up to 3 years
– if the client is willing to provide some medical information, he/she may be able to purchase a different type of coverage that might be cheaper.
If the disadvantages outweigh the advantages for a particular client, an easy issue policy is a better choice. Such policies offer the full face value starting from the date of issue. These policies may work best for those who are under the age 40, need full benefits immediately have been without disease for the last five to ten years, or have a minor illness.
The “uninsurable” face many difficult planning decisions, but everyone needs the protection coverage that life insurance offers. With guaranteed issue policies, approval may just be simple steps away.
Top Private Equity Firms
The Blackstone Group is one of the best and largest private equity firms in the world. It has received a number of top awards such as the Global Private Equity House of the Year (Euromoney Awards 2009). Fee earning assets under management in Blackstone private equity funds totaled $24.3 billion as of September 30, 2010. The firm’s investment strategy seeks out a diverse range of proprietary transactions in companies of various sizes including build-ups, growth capital, rescue financings and buyouts.
The Carlyle Group is rated the biggest private equity firm in the world in 2007, according to a ranking called the PEI 50 based on capital under management. The firm acts as lead equity investor in management-led buyouts, equity private placements, strategic minority equity investments, consolidations and buildups, and growth capital financings. It focuses on sectors in which it has demonstrated expertise such as consumer and retail, energy and power, financial services, industrial, infrastructure, and so on.
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) is the second largest private equity firm in the world. The firm typically makes investments in large businesses with strong franchises, attractive growth prospects, leading market positions and the ability to make high returns on investments. It has made some of the largest completed or announced buyouts in the United States, Denmark, India, Australia, and so on.
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners is a global leader in private corporate equity investing. It invests across a wide range of industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm seeks to generate superior returns in a variety of situations including leveraged buy-outs, recapitalizations, growth investments and stressed investments across a range of industries and geographies.
Brentwood Associates is a leading California private equity investment firm with an extensive history of investing in leading middle-market growth companies. The firm targets investments in middle-market, consumer-related businesses operating in growth sectors. Its primary areas of interest include: action sports/outdoor lifestyle products; business services; consumer products/services; direct marketing; distribution; education; health, wellness & conscious living; marketing services; restaurants; specialty media; specialty retail; sporting goods.
NBGI Private Equity Limited is a top UK private equity firm with offices in London and Manchester. The firm invests in small and medium sized UK based companies, with a particular interest in the sectors of consumer and leisure; manufactured, industrial and building products; business and support services.
Gold Bullion: 11 Foolproof Strategic Investment Reasons
Obviously, you may be asking why is gold so important or precious and what is all these noises really about? Well, the brain behind my write-up is that l doesn’t want you to be ignorant of your financial/investment/retirement future and planning. You must not continue to leave in the dark-age in matters concerning gold and precious metals, thus I present before you infallible reasons why gold must be part of your investment combo.
1. Assets diversification. When pondering on investment vehicles, usually an old adage comes to mind “don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. Although some critics say put all your eggs in one basket and watch over it, good luck to them. The reasonable and savvy investors must ensure that at least 5% of their investment portfolio is gold and precious metals.
2. Continual existence of gold. The fact is that gold out-leaved human age and as long as the world remains, gold will be in perpetuity. Gold is superior to other property, products or investments (buildings, vehicles, stocks, bonds etc.) because the value of these properties can erode with passage of time and prevailing economic phenomenon. Take for instance, the global stock market saga of year 2008; also you need to incur maintenance cost in order to keep them in good shape.
Gold on the other hand, the value is not eroded neither does it oxidized irrespective of the number of years we are considering.
3. Scarcity of gold. Gold is finite in supply. Statistics revealed that annual global production of gold is about 2,500tons and the worth of gold in the entire world is estimated at 9trillion US dollars. You better buy into gold now rather than regretting in later years.
4. Status symbol. Without mincing words, gold is highly eyes appealing and have powerful impact on human nature/race. In fact, China and India are well known for the high value they placed on gold as their store of wealth, so their wealth is expressed by the quantity and quality of gold you possessed.
It is inbuilt in human nature to want to belong to the highest investors/social/political class, so the worth of the gold you possessed in some society will dictate whether you belong to this ostentatious class of elites.
5. Counterparty risks. Gold is absolutely excluded from counterparty risk. The said term means you are putting your faith on the ability of the other party to a deal/contract to perform at the due date. The examples of buying stocks, employers and employees will explain better.
You buy stocks from the capital market in anticipation of dividend, price appreciation and cash at later year. It is possible that the stock market may collapse before your target date or the case of employee working for an employer, it is expected that at retirement the employer will pay gratuity and pension but the employer may go under before retirement. All these scenarios cannot happen to gold because it is tangible, in your possession and you can easily convert it to cash to better your lots.
6. Substitutionary insurance policy. The purpose of insurance policy is to put you in the exact financial position you enjoy prior to the loss. Gold can also play the same role if you have same. At the time of national crises (war) like that experienced in Africa – Liberia and Ruwanda, 1Kg of gold can restore a person to life of conveniences again.
7. Bull market (gold). When you read any guide or advisory on commodity or security, disclaimer is usually the beginning of such and the summary is that “past performance is not a guarantee of future result”. Therefore, gold is exempted from that pattern and since the beginning of the new millennium; gold has been on bull-run with double digit gains.
8. Anchor against deflation. Of course, an open secret that economic recession is now a global phenomenon, the ever increasing debts of nations (USA and UK for example) could potentially result to deflation with catastrophic economic impacts. The aftermath is that value of assets will be eroded but gold has resilience and perform better in holding its value irrespective of economic challenges.
9. Geopolitical risks. Wars, terrorism (USA – unforgettable 911), natural disasters and other allied perils characterized the global society today. At the time of war for instance, safety and individual’s survivor is the major concern, assuredly there will be economic paralysis and downturns. The major assets; real estate, financial instruments, other properties and cash currency will be next to useless in value. During such time, gold provides peace of mind and the value remains constant.
10. Store of value. Historically, gold has thousands of years with backup track records as the best store of value. Irrespective of economic and global situations (technological changes, trends, development etc.) gold possessed the feature of acceptability and constancy of value. Therefore, for the safety of your investment, retirement and to pass your assets to next generation, gold is your best bet.
11. Gold is money backer. History tells us that first gold coins were minted and put into circulation by 550BC; gold has been longest and lasting form of money. Intrinsically, till tomorrow sun shall rise, gold remain a form of money-backers.
In view of these green lights, a stitch in time saves nine. Kindly click on the link below to start your gold investment or 401K.
