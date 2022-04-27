Finance
How To Improve Your Import Finance Tactics
All businesses rely on their cash funds to operate. Although most businesses typically depend on a steady cash flow to sustain their venture, unfortunately, importing companies usually do not enjoy such liberties. This is mainly because import companies have long cash flow cycles.
Businesses in the import industry will therefore need to have and use the right financing strategies in place so that their venture won’t go under. In addition, owners of import businesses shouldn’t be complacent with the financing strategies they have; they should find ways to improve them.
Below are some tips for businesses on improving their finance strategies:
Be mindful and keep track of all relevant rules and regulations of import. To effectively import finance strategies, owners of importing businesses need to be aware of the regulations and rules set by the different countries for import. Being knowledgeable of all applicable rules and regulations of import finance strategies is important to keep things fast. In addition, knowing the key shipping details and rules is crucial because this helps increase understanding of the whole business.
Select the most suitable payment method. Choosing the right payment method is another important step business owners need to improve their import finance strategies. The most common payment methods import business owners can choose from include Letters of Credit or LOC, bills of exchange arrangement, and open account. According to finance experts, these options are considered the best in the import and export industry since they make transactions easier. If you are still in the process of selecting your payment method, make sure that you know the transaction fees and hidden charges before making your final decision.
Choose a good and reliable financial institution to work with. Selecting a trustworthy financing partner is also crucial in improving your finance strategies. Although there are numerous of these institutions today, not all these establishments can fit your business needs. Take the time to do sufficient research on these institutions and check their services so that you can make a choice that can promise the best returns.
Have contingencies in place. Finally, make sure you have substitutes. Various financing institutions offer solutions that can help secure the interests of both the sellers and buyers. However, a few issues may arise that can have a long-lasting impact on your company’s import finance strategies. Because of this, it is important to search for substitutes. For instance, if you choose to pay for your order beforehand, do this only for low value shipments. With long-term business partners, consider opening an account with them. This strategy can help you to be secure and have a more profitable business.
Private Trust Companies
A Private Trust Company is, essentially, a company formed for the specific purpose of acting as trustee of a single trust, or a group of related trusts. It is not uncommon for settlors to wish to retain a degree of control over assets they settle into trust and this is sometimes achieved by reserving specific powers under the terms of the trust. Such a course has risks, however, and in some cases Courts have ruled that the trusts are a sham. This can have unwanted fiscal consequences and may expose the assets to claims by creditors. Another means of retaining influence might be to appoint members of the settlor’s family or his financial advisors as trustee. This is not always possible as the trust may be treated, in consequence, as tax resident where these persons live.
With a Private Trust Company, the settlor, members of his family or his advisors can be appointed to the Board of Directors and in this capacity they are in a position to influence the manner in which the trust is administered. The composition of the Board can be changed from time to time to bring in members of succeeding generations and in this way involve them in the management of the family affairs. The company itself will generally be administered by a fiduciary in the chosen offshore location and which will be represented on the Board.
A professional trust company will often not be in a position to offer the settlor the degree of flexibility and the speed of response he is looking for and its employees cannot be expected to be as familiar with the business of companies owned by the trust as will be family members. Decisions may have to be referred internally and independent advice taken before they can be put into effect. If a change of trustee is desired it can be a lengthy and expensive process. With the Private Trust Company however, problems such as these can be largely avoided. People familiar with the business make the decisions and a change of direction for the management of the trust can be achieved by changing the Board of the Private Trust Company.
Although it all sounds simple there are some other considerations, which must be taken into account. All the major offshore locations now have a licensing regime for professional trustees and the Private Trust Company may have to apply for a license. This means that, not only will its owners and officers have to qualify, and proposed changes be approved in advance, but also that the ongoing compliance formalities could be onerous. The directors will also have to remember at all times that when they are taking decisions in relation to the trust; it is the interests of the beneficiaries as a whole, which must be considered. They should not be unduly influenced by their personal circumstances, something that is not always easy. The Private Trust Company is nevertheless the right solution in the appropriate circumstances.
Ref: CO270406
Important Facts About Moving Insurance
The most important factor to be considered before planning the movement of your business to a new location is the amount you are ready to shell out in order to safeguard your valuable possessions from theft, loss or even permanent damage. A minor amount of damage to your goods is bound to happen even if you hire a professional expert team to handle your movement or when you plan to do it all by yourself. For all these reasons a moving insurance was devised which will enable you to get all your prized possessions insured against all odds. Enrolling for a moving insurance depends on one choice when one decides to plan the movement. However, when you hire professional experts having insurance becomes mandatory.
Before making a moving insurance it is very important to understand its concepts to utilize its benefits to the most. Some of the basic ideas for protecting your valuable goods are listed below:
Explore your options: While moving the contents of your apartment it is important to make sure that nothing is damaged during the transit. It is important to note that the moving company is supposed to be held liable for any damage caused to the valuables while transiting across the state.
Safeguard the value of your goods: The bill of lading is an estimation done by the moving company which gives you an idea about the moving valuation. This estimation may vary as it depends on the cost you want to invest in order to protect your valuables.
Full replacement value protection: According to this policy, the moving company is bound to pay the entire amount for the full replacement of your goods in case of damage, theft or loss. Although this insurance is the costliest of the lot, however, it provides the ultimate level of protection for your valuables.
Check options of third-party insurance: You can also take insurance from third parties. In such cases, the coverage for your goods is the liability of these third parties and not the moving companies. One can either take the help of the moving company or find the best insurance themselves.
Pack your goods carefully: The insurance does not cover items which are perishable in nature. Also, expensive items costing over 100 pounds like jewelry must be declared well in advance to the moving company in order to avail all the benefits of a moving insurance.
These simple tips would help you safeguard your valuables during a transit. Also be alert never to sign on blank documents in order to avoid any forgery.
Introduction to Investment Funds – The CIVETS Nations
Throughout 2011 a great deal of focus within the financial world was dedicated to the Investment Fund potential for investors willing to look at the CIVETS nations. Extensive analysis and commentary was afforded to the growth and development of the economic landscape within Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.
A host of investments have been launched over the past 12 months and the activity within these nations has continued to grow as bold investors look to target the world’s fastest growing economies.
The reasons for this heightened activity are varied.
For example, the CIVETS nations boast a collective population of circa 600 million representing some 8pc of the global population, a population which is characterised by being both young and ambitious. Therefore, the growing consumption of these nations means that market demand is strong for core commodities and this is further bolstered by population dynamics which appear fixed on growth in all aspects of life.
In this respect the CIVETS nations mirror many of the social and industrial qualities inherent in larger developing markets such as the BRIC economies – Brazil, Russia, India and China. In fact, in some instances, the growth rates of the CIVETS nations are now outstripping those of the established BRIC countries.
Another crucial feature is that, when looked at as a whole, the CIVETS nations don’t have the chronic debt problems that are currently being experienced in the developed world. This is a major positive feature for investors seeking both short and long-term returns.
Here we take a closer look at the key features of the CIVETS nations and their influence upon the Investment Fund potential. Please do remember that the value of investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invested.
Colombia:
The current Government of Colombia has expended much time and effort stabilising the security situation throughout the country and developing the national infrastructure.
It has been very eager to increase trade and business activity throughout its industrial regions and has successfully reinvested portions of oil revenues to vastly improve the commercial and social environment.
An often unknown fact is that Colombia is the third largest exporter of oil to the USA and so has a very solid basis for development due to this constant revenue stream.
Apart from oil the country’s principal industries are coal, gold, textiles, food processing, clothing & footwear, beverages, chemicals and cement giving it a strong foothold in the core commodities markets in the US.
According to a report posted on the Guardian online its economy grew 4.3% in 2010, compared with 2.8% for the US which is of obvious attraction for the foreign investor. Only time will tell if this growth will continue and whether or not the relative political and social harmony can be maintained.
Indonesia:
With an estimated population of 245.6 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world. Almost half the economy is industrial.
The Indonesian government has also stated its desire to see Indonesia develop to become one of the world’s 10 largest economies by 2025. If this objective is successfully completed then early investment in Indonesian assets could provide strong returns.
Like other CIVETS nations Indonesia can be seen as a positive investment destination due to positive demographic features such as a young, ambitious population with growing levels of disposable income and so market demand is strong and strengthening. Its position as a manufacturing hub also helps a positive long-term outlook.
According to the Wall Street Journal some fund managers see exposure best achieved through local subsidiaries of multinationals due to the solidity of their existing structures.
As a result long-term outlook appears healthy for investors.
Vietnam:
The low cost of labour and the further development of the manufacturing infrastructure means that Vietnam has grown in its attractiveness for foreign investors despite its economic problems over the last 5 years.
Its economy is 41% industrial and the World Bank is projecting 6% growth this year rising to 7.2% in 2013 – according to the Wall Street Journal Online – which is a good outlook.
The potential for lower taxes for fund management companies is also an interesting development in this particular market.
There are however lingering concerns regarding Vietnam’s uncertain outlook for interest rates and inflationary pressures, as well as the fact that the country continues to pursue a fast-growth policy. Standard & Poor downgraded Vietnam in 2011 amid warnings that the banking system was vulnerable to shocks and raised concerns about bad debts.
Egypt:
Egypt’s major assets include fast-growing ports on the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, joined by the Suez canal, that are seen as potentially important trade hubs to connect Europe and Africa, as well as vast untapped natural resources.
Egypt also benefits from strong trade and investment relations with the EU. In 2010 agriculture made up roughly 10% of the economy, industry 27% and services 64%.
Deals have also been signed by Egypt and China that will see the two nations collaborating on the production and distribution of automobiles across North Africa. This is positive news for Egyptian business and also indicates Chinese commitment to the North African marketplace.
Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Egyptian auto assembler GB Auto SAE expect to produce up to 30,000 cars a year a few years from now, and aim to increase that to 50,000 a year, a Geely source told the Wall Street Journal.
It should be remembered however that the prospects for continued and solid investment in Egypt are seriously marred by an unstable political situation however.
Turkey:
The Turkish economy has proved resilient to the global downturn and the Turkish government’s budgetary and public debt position is arguably significantly better than many countries in the eurozone.
The increasing influence of the private sector over recent years coupled with the greater levels of efficiency and resilience within the financial sector has had positive results. A more solid social security system has also helped to create a stable investment environment.
Turkey also has experience of recovering from economic difficulty as it did so successfully after its own banking crisis in 2001.
Turkey has also seemingly benefitted from the economic woes of neighbouring Greece. For example Turkish imports from Greece jumped nearly 40% and the number of Greek firms registered to do business in Turkey rose by 10.4% in 2011 according to Turkish news site Hurriyet Daily News.
This would seem to suggest that Turkey offers solid investment prospects. However, according to a Financial Times blog, Turkey’s “huge” current account deficit, now about 10% of gross domestic product is a concern but they also state that Turkey’s economic bottom line looks extremely healthy compared to its European neighbours. Its GDP grew 8.9% in 2011
South Africa:
South Africa is a country that exhibits qualities of both emerging and developed markets. Historically foreign investors have been attracted to South Africa’s rich and abundant natural resources, in particular gold. Foreign direct investment is also steadily increasing as the government encourages more international companies to establish themselves there. But it is the mining sector that remains dominant in South Africa due to the large reserve of natural resources and the stability of the mining infrastructure already in place.
The rising commodity prices are bolstered by renewed demand in its automotive and chemical industries, as well as the 2010 FIFA World CUP, have helped South Africa resume growth after it slipped into recession during the global economic downturn.
It is worth noting however that South Africa had the slowest growth of all the Civets last year and has suffered unemployment of 25%. World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund noted: ‘A surge in unemployment, high household debt, low capacity utilisation, the slowdown in advanced economies, and substantial real exchange-rate appreciation are making for a hesitant recovery’.
Conclusion:
It is clear that there is significant potential for investment fund growth throughout the CIVETS nations. The demographic make-up and industrial structures mean that there is a positive financial outlook for hungry investors.
However, optimism should be tempered for a number of reasons and some analysts are warning against rushing into some potentially unpredictable and unstable markets.
Political and social upheaval, as well as inefficient and ineffective standards of corporate governance, results in an uncertain economic environment and profound currency fluctuations. The CIVETS nations are currently well behind the recognised leading emerging markets of the BRIC countries and the shrewdest investors will only apportion a manageable amount of their investment portfolio to markets within the CIVETS nations.
Private Trust Companies
Important Facts About Moving Insurance
Introduction to Investment Funds – The CIVETS Nations
