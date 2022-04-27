Importance of CTR in Running Successful Digital Marketing Campaigns

Share Pin 0 Shares

Digital marketing is a method that comes with measurable results. All kinds of statistics are available related to the campaigns. Each type of method comes with pertinent numbers that helps in better understanding the campaign.

With methods like including pay per click advertising, email marketing, and social media, one can understand the results. The most important metrics to understand it would be click-through rate (CTR). This indicates how many people are interested in the products as they click on the ad to get the information. Here in, understanding CTR and the steps to work towards it becomes important.

CTR and its importance in running a campaign:

Firstly, CTR is simply the number of clicks that are received per number of impressions. These can be tailored to PPC ads, social media ads, and emails according to the type of campaign one decides to take up.

The two methods that measure CTR are PPC advertisements and social media ads. When one is running an advertising campaign with the methods, ads appear in front of people of the target market. Accordingly, the viewers who see the ad makes up for impressions. These are people who are viewing the ad but, are not acting on it. Now, the members of your target market that click on your advertisements make up the number of clicks.

Commonly, two types of advertisements can be encountered with these methods. The type of method that is used affects your CTR.

Search ads:

Search ads are usually for PPC campaigns. The advertisements that appear at the top of the search results. These advertisements are found above the organic listing and are tagged under the word “ad.”

Display ads:

The visual advertisements that pop up on different sites than the advertiser’s site or during a social media newsfeed. These advertisements are according to the searches that are conducted by the viewers in the recent times. Most of the Pay per click management company make use of this method to create appealing advertisements to persuade the viewers to click on them. But, these ads do not have a CTR as high as search ads as they are noticeable ones that viewers might avoid. But, that doesn’t mean these are not useful. The retargeted advertisements have a CTR as the products are the ones that viewers are interested in buying.One can increase the CTR through display ads to make them reappear in front of the potential customers.

Now, that different methods have been understood there is no set number that determines a great CTR. A higher CTR only signifies more clicks for the business and the ability to reach more potential leads. So, it would be ideal to maintain a CTR that is equal to or slightly higher than the average for the industry.

Few tips to improving the CTR:

With all this understanding, implementing the same should be easier. While running marketing campaigns one wants to maximize the potential for gaining new leads and conversions. Some of the tips including

-a thorough keyword research,

-experimenting with different types of ads and

-refining the parameters by reaching the right audience.

Finally, improving CTR could definitely come as a challenge but, not when one knows from where to start with pertinent advertisements that resonate with the right audience.