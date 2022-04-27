Finance
Importance of CTR in Running Successful Digital Marketing Campaigns
Digital marketing is a method that comes with measurable results. All kinds of statistics are available related to the campaigns. Each type of method comes with pertinent numbers that helps in better understanding the campaign.
With methods like including pay per click advertising, email marketing, and social media, one can understand the results. The most important metrics to understand it would be click-through rate (CTR). This indicates how many people are interested in the products as they click on the ad to get the information. Here in, understanding CTR and the steps to work towards it becomes important.
CTR and its importance in running a campaign:
Firstly, CTR is simply the number of clicks that are received per number of impressions. These can be tailored to PPC ads, social media ads, and emails according to the type of campaign one decides to take up.
The two methods that measure CTR are PPC advertisements and social media ads. When one is running an advertising campaign with the methods, ads appear in front of people of the target market. Accordingly, the viewers who see the ad makes up for impressions. These are people who are viewing the ad but, are not acting on it. Now, the members of your target market that click on your advertisements make up the number of clicks.
Commonly, two types of advertisements can be encountered with these methods. The type of method that is used affects your CTR.
Search ads:
Search ads are usually for PPC campaigns. The advertisements that appear at the top of the search results. These advertisements are found above the organic listing and are tagged under the word “ad.”
Display ads:
The visual advertisements that pop up on different sites than the advertiser’s site or during a social media newsfeed. These advertisements are according to the searches that are conducted by the viewers in the recent times. Most of the Pay per click management company make use of this method to create appealing advertisements to persuade the viewers to click on them. But, these ads do not have a CTR as high as search ads as they are noticeable ones that viewers might avoid. But, that doesn’t mean these are not useful. The retargeted advertisements have a CTR as the products are the ones that viewers are interested in buying.One can increase the CTR through display ads to make them reappear in front of the potential customers.
Now, that different methods have been understood there is no set number that determines a great CTR. A higher CTR only signifies more clicks for the business and the ability to reach more potential leads. So, it would be ideal to maintain a CTR that is equal to or slightly higher than the average for the industry.
Few tips to improving the CTR:
With all this understanding, implementing the same should be easier. While running marketing campaigns one wants to maximize the potential for gaining new leads and conversions. Some of the tips including
-a thorough keyword research,
-experimenting with different types of ads and
-refining the parameters by reaching the right audience.
Finally, improving CTR could definitely come as a challenge but, not when one knows from where to start with pertinent advertisements that resonate with the right audience.
Finance
ERP Implementation and Newer Trends
Enterprise Resource Planning or ERP as it is commonly known, is process management software that integrates all aspects of a business operation from product planning and development to manufacturing, promotion, sales and marketing, and many others. By integrating a system of applications it allows a company or business to manage all its functions, front-end as well as back-end. Thus, many functions relating to Human Resources, Accounts, Sales & Marketing, Product Manufacturing, Services and Technology are brought together using software processes.
The term ‘enterprise application’ is used because the applications of ERP can also be extended to larger firms and companies where dedicated teams of tech personnel customize the software to specific needs, analyze the data to tweak the business end, provide for upgrades, deployment and management of assets etc. SME ERP applications however are lightweight business management solutions customized for specific small industry applications.
ERP applications usually consist of multiple layers of enterprise software application modules which are directly purchased by a company based on its requirements and after due diligence of software to see if it has the technical capabilities to meet specific needs. Each module is focused on a particular aspect of the business function such as Marketing or HR. Companies often use ERP software modules to manage specific task areas and critical activities such as the following:
• Distribution Process Management
• Supply Chain Management
• Customer Relationship Management
• Sales & Marketing
• Project planning
• Financial applications and accounting data
• Price configurations
• HR and Payroll
• Business needs and procedures, etc.
Amongst these, the most common modules for most businesses include product planning, inventory control, material purchasing, accounting & finance, distribution & marketing and human resources.
With the increasing popularity of ERP methodology, more software application modules are being designed to help businesses integrate other finer aspects of the business – e.g. Business Intelligence with CRM, employee attrition and retention with HR and Payroll etc. to enable better reporting and structuring of data between corporate offices and branch offices across different geographical locations.
Therefore, using ERP is a means of providing a central repository of all data that can be accessed, shared, analyzed and correlated depending upon specific needs and requirements.
In the initial years, ERP implementation and trends were slow but over the last few years, new areas of focus have chartered faster growth and fundamental changes. In continuance some of the top ERP trends according to indications are:
• Mobile ERP
• Social ERP
• Cloud ERP
• 2-tier ERP
Finance
Adult SEO – Adult Search Engine Optimization
Adult Seo (Adult Search Engine Optimization) is to many people a mythical beast with seo techniques only discussed in dark secret circles. The main reasons for this are that adult sites by there sexually explicit nature have to follow slightly different strategies in internet marketing for these sites to gain traffic and thus money.
First off why bother with adult seo and why bother with adult websites if its so tricky?
1. Adult keywords are the most popular searched keywords in the world, I would like to list them here, but alas they are far too sexually explicit – as a teaser – from the top 30 searched keywords in the world the first two positioned keywords begin with the letter “P” followed by “Google” in 3rd place and believe it or not but 18 out of the top 30 searched keywords in the world are adult words
Adult keywords = Have 50%+ or the majority of search engine traffic
2. Successful internet marketeers will know that you need a few things to make money online nowadays, apparently it used to be easy in the early days of the internet when competition was low, but you need to follow some simple rules to be successful now before you create your website, these rules are:
Find high traffic keywords
Find keywords with low levels of competition
Find keywords that have monetary value
By creating an adult website / business you will find that all of these rules are far easier to obtain than be simply following the herd and creating another tech blog or another acai berry website these normal websites have proportionately far lower levels of traffic with huge amounts of competition and monetary value can be assumed similar.
3. Its not actually that tricky to perform adult search engine optimization, despite what you may have read or overheard adult seo can be performed relatively easily, you just need to take a little care and attention to detail and then you can market your adult site with ease
Top Ten Adult SEO Strategies to Market and Promote your Adult Site
1. Optimize you main site by using seo friendly permalinks, h tags, alt tags and add content regularly
2. Create an seo optimized supporting blog and redirect traffic to your main adult website
3. Join adult forums, interact, add value to the forums and use the forum signature link to promote
4. Create modified linkwheels to increase your serps
5. Submit your site to adult directories
6. Use adult link dump websites to gain instant traffic and links
7. Buy adult traffic and monitor / optimize the results
8. Create social networking groups and siphon the traffic
9. Create web 2.0 properties and promote your website
10. Sponsor other adult websites in your niche and you may receive a website link in return
Most important but what we sometimes forget
Analyse your adult seo results, take a breather and find out which adult search engine optimization tactics worked
Finance
Website and Search Engine Marketing Simplified
The advent of the Internet has resulted in the level of competition for businesses now being global expanding throughout countries and continents. The Internet moves at a rapid pace mainly because it is a dynamic process forcing businesses to adapt several types of marketing procedures to conventional offline marketing and advertising.
The overall objective of online marketing is always to attract additional people to your website improving buyers for your business and enhancing your company brand. Working with the most cost-effective channels, web site marketing targets specific traffic / potential buyers to your web site depending on your market place and needs.
The leading advantage of Internet and search engine marketing as to traditional marketing will be the capability to measure your results in real-time.
A successful Online marketing campaign needs conversion tracking programs to measure results. Conversion metrics involve, Cost Per Click (CPC), average cost per thousand impressions (CPM), Cost Per Action (CPA) and Return On Investment (ROI). Tracking and putting an importance on the conversion metrics is vital to measuring and optimizing your campaigns so you can get to your closing conversion metric, Return On Investment (ROI). Google Analytics is a no cost conversion monitoring tool used to track the overall performance of your Online marketing campaigns from click to conversion.
Website marketing Channels:
1. Display advertising
Display advertising is graphical marketing and advertising on the web that appears next to content articles on a third-party site including web banners or banner adverts. Display advertising appears on internet pages in numerous forms and contains text, images, logos and maps and is an affordable way to grow your advertising reach. Search marketing and display advertising jointly can increase online revenue.
Google Display and Bing / Yahoo! Search Marketing offer substantial display advertising solutions. YouTube offers a video display advert alongside relevant YouTube videos, and/or on web-sites on the Google Display Network that fit your target market.
· Google Display Network – The Google Display Ad Builder software within AdWords lets you easily construct compelling image and video ads to make your organization stand out.
· Yahoo! My Display Ads – My Display Ads displays campaigns throughout Yahoo! Network Plus. With My Display Ads, it is possible to set up your own ads, target the campaign, and monitor your campaign overall performance.
2. Video marketing
Video marketing is presenting information to a possible buyer in video form and guiding them to a product. Online video is progressively becoming a lot more popular and companies are seeing it as being a viable method for attracting customers.
Marketers are realizing the importance of creating outstanding video substance as digital marketing and advertising continues to evolve. Video is one of the more exciting means companies can develop curiosity and inbound clients.
3. Search engine marketing (SEM)
Search engine marketing is the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine result pages (SERPs) using Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, contextual / content advertising, paid inclusion and search engine optimization (SEO) procedures.
4. Pay Per Click (PPC)
Your advert will appear next to or on top in the organic search results for the search phrase you entered in Google or Bing. Pay Per Click PPC Advertising is known as “sponsored ads” along with your Google results page and “ads” with the Bing results page. Advertisers place bids for specific search phrases and when a searcher clicks on an advert, the advertiser is charged dependent on the amount the advertiser bid for that search phrase.
5. Contextual / Content advertising
Advertisers place adverts on other sites that carry information relevant to their products and the ads are displayed to people who are searching for information from those web-sites. The search portal analyzes the content of the web page to find out its meaning and matches related key phrase targeted Content Ads to display on a page.
Google AdSense was the first important contextual advertising network.
The Yahoo! Bing network comprises 30% in the search advertising market.
6. Search engine optimization (SEO)
Search engine optimization is the process of increasing the visibility of your web site in search engine’s organic search results by considering how individual search engines function, what individuals search for as well as the keywords and phrases customers search.
Your internet site development and popularity building efforts must be engineered for search engines together with optimized code, content flow design, SEO copywriting and link building.
7. Social media marketing (SMM)
Social media marketing is the process of gaining targeted visitors through social media internet sites which include blogs, social networking web sites, social bookmarking sites, and forums. Social media marketing promotes your site by sending direct visitors, producing links for your website and creating awareness.
· Social networking sites include Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter where you could possibly place a link to your web site on your own profile. The largest gain comes when other people mention, link to or bookmark your site.
· Social bookmarking is a network in which users share with each other details about internet sites, articles, or news items that they like. These Social bookmarking sites include Digg, Delicious, StumbleUpon, and Google Bookmarks.
8. Email marketing
Email marketing is delivery of a commercial message to a group of people working with electronic mail. Creating a month-to-month E-Mail publication is one of the important web site promotion strategies. It may very well be a newsletter, list of suggestions, industry updates, or new product information.
