Finance
Indian Economy: A Looking Back
Not many years back. Just 2014. India got its New Prime Minister in the form of Respected Shri Narendra Damodar Modi.
The expectations were galore especially on the economic front. On one hand lied the current regime’s simple economic policies that were almost contrary to the Economic Doctrines of Dr Manmohan Singh the erstwhile Prime Minister cum Economic thespian.
The current Prime Minister was straight and pragmatic in his approach. His policies and schemes were easy to understand. They didn’t need a thespian’s need to be understood. The schemes and policies met with initial skepticism as they bore the stamp of one man ship according to critics.
The Prime Minister was quick in reducing the interest rates on small savings.
Petroleum, which was a centralized issue and was sacred topic not to be touched was decentralized. The result was more freedom to the private conglomerates which at the end provided not so bad dividends. The “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” can be stated to be a good example.
The most controversial step came in the ban of currency notes. Initially it went through a lot of skepticism but let us not question the success or failures of it. It indeed at some point invoked the fear for thrashing unwanted cash in the wallets into the heart of individuals with deep pockets.
The Prime Minister and his team didn’t run out of steam. They started GST. The introduction of Goods And Services Act (GST) made the whole sellers and retailers cautious and probably nothing was sold without a proper bill.
All this were not possible without the Reserve Bank nodding its Head. Mr Raghuram Rajan made it possible.But probably the most stringent fact lied in the implementation of Prandhan Mantri Jan Dhan Schemes.
In this scheme, every person without a bank account was provided a zero balance bank account that came with an inbuilt insurance cover. Further insurance cover was provided after payment of a certain premium. This certainly provided a sense of financial security among the less privileged.
So how did the Respected Prime Minister’s economic policies are different from his erstwhile counterparts?
The answer is simple. The removal of middlemen and complex procedures before implementation of a scheme. Each and every scheme was told and explained to the public in detail. The common men knew that their Prime Minister was accessible to them. A lot of praise surely goes to Mr Arun Jaitley for that. Never ever Economic Strategies were more lucid and one must give credit to the people responsible for it.
A lot has to be achieved. We are sure that in the very able hands of The Respected Prime Minister of India and The Respected Finance Minister of India Respected Nirmala Sitharaman, India will touch the 5 trillion Dollar Mark.
India is approaching its 73rd Independence day and as on this occasion let us congratulate The Respected Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Damodar Modi and his team for putting India truly on the world radar. Skeptical it may sound it appears that yes India has become a Super Power. It is time for the Next generation to see a much powerful India and feel proud of it. Feel extremely proud of your country. Let the Tricolor fly high for ever.
Finance
What Is the Best Electric Skateboard for Your Budget?
The average cost of an electric skateboard starts anywhere from $200 to around several thousand dollars. More popular e-skateboard brands cost around $400 to $2000. Prices vary depending on the type of motor, wheel, battery size, truck and deck. The brand name of the e-skateboard also affects the overall price of the device.
So which type of skateboard fits well to your budget?
Best Electric Boards Brands and Prices
Phoenic Ryders Dragonfly Cruiser E-Board – $360.00
Meepo Mini2 Electric Skateboard 32″ Standard Range – $449
Meepo Mini2 Electric Skateboard 32″ Extended Range – $599
AEBOARD G5 (STREET) Single SM 4.0AH Battery – $299.99
AEBOARD AE3 (STREET) Single 10S3P Battery Cells – $439.99
Phoenix Ryders Mini Longboard Plus – $530.00
Halo Board Beast – $1,297.00
Carbon GTR 2in1 Carbon Fiber Deck- $2,149.00
What Makes an Electric Skateboard Expensive
E-skateboards can be quite expensive. The electric components of the e-board make them expensive. The battery and the electric motor are the two most expensive components of the electric skateboard. The li-on battery alone already costs around $150 to $500 a piece. The electric motor costs from $50 to $300. That amount alone adds up to the high price tag attached to most electric skateboards.
The remote control, ESC receiver and computing unit and the wiring also adds up to the total cost of the e-skateboard. The production itself is also costly because there are no huge manufacturing factories available yet to manufacture the device in bulk. With a high demand for the product and not so many brands offering e-skateboards, the law of supply and demand dictates the price of the device to be higher.
Picking the Best Electric Longboard Based on Price
Buying your first electric keyboard is quite exciting, but will most likely do a dent on your budget. Making a good purchase depends on your due diligence in finding the best electric longboard. If you are looking to buy a more affordably tagged e-skateboard, you still have to look into that overall quality of your skateboard to make the most out of your purchase.
Look for a Product Warranty
Electric skateboards are often exposed to a lot of wear and tear especially if they are regularly used as a mode of transportation. Used in high speeds, they can endure several bumps and crashes along the way. The more affordable your electric skateboard is, the most likely it will be prone to strain more than the higher priced ones.
It is in your best interest to go for a unit that includes a comprehensive warranty. Take time to read the warranties available with your purchase to see the types of issues and damages that are covered in the warranty.You’ll get the most out of your purchase, no matter how expensive or affordable it may be with a warranty.
Range and Battery Capacity
If you are planning to buy a cheaper e-skateboard, determine if it fits your needs. The maximum speed and the battery life are two factors that should suit your needs, especially if you are going to use it as a replacement for your regular transportation options. It should be able to provide enough power and speed needed for your commute. Never settle for an affordable electric skateboard just because it is within your budget. It should be able to meet your needs too.
Quality Materials
Go for e-boards that are made of quality materials. There are still plenty of affordable electric boards that fall on the more affordable price range that are made up of sturdy, durable and lasting materials.
Always check the quality of the electrical kit included in your e-board. It should work properly because this is the main control that tells your boards to move, accelerate and to stop. Poorly manufactured electrical and control Wi-Fi systems can cause accidents and put the rider at risk.
Never compromise performance, comfort, and safety when choosing to buy a more affordable electric skateboard. Although price is still a significant factor that dictates a rider’s buying power, it should not be solely considered as the decision-making point in purchasing an electric board.
Finance
Technological Advances Within the Banking Sector
The world’s oldest surviving bank – the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in Italy – dates back to 1472. With banks playing an integral role in our everyday lives for over 500 years, it’s no wonder this staple of society is one of the first places to experience technological change. As the demand for safe, secure and speedy banking increases so does the drive to develop new features and software that manage this need.
At present, modern technology allows banking to exist in four very different environments. The first of which is the rise and rise of telephone banking. Introduced in the early 80s, telephone banking allows customers to access and administer their accounts using a handset or keyboard attached to a phone line. ‘Home banking’ also refers to the use of a numeric keypad that sends tones down the phone line that instructs certain changes to be made to the individual’s bank account.
Hot on the heels of telephone banking, the internet would soon provide individuals with another means to administer their bank accounts. Introduced in 1994, internet banking enhanced and developed the service already provided by phone lines and allowed customers to conduct tasks such as fund transfer, investment, electronic bill payment and complete applications for other financial features such as loans and credit cards. It is though the number of internet users who bank online now exceeds 50%.
Technological advances don’t only extend to phone and telephone however as the ATM (automated teller machine) or cash kiosk, has undergone numerous changes as well. Invented in 1960, the ATM machine is now a familiar feature on the high street and provides an accessible and familiar means to access funds for those going about their daily business or even holidaying and travelling abroad. Of particular interest is the development of highly advanced banking software that allows multiple ATMs to be controlled remotely from one financial institution as well as technology that allows ATMs to speak a variety of languages, thus providing a globally friendly machines.
Although the most noticeable technological changes to banking have occurred out with the walls of these financial institutions themselves, there are also other noteworthy developments that aid the experience of employees and customers within the banks themselves. Enhanced databases and in-house software packages mean tellers can access numerous customer accounts at once. For individuals working within the credit or loan sector, software packages now exist that help to calculate lending risk as well as borrowing time which ultimately provides a safer, secure and speedier banking experience from the bank and beyond. “
Finance
Chiropractic Office Billing Performance – Rule-Based Indexing Approach
You’ve got apples and you’ve got oranges, which is fine if you’re making a fruit salad. But if you’re trying to ascertain the relative payment performance of one health insurance company over another, you need all the fruit on the plate to look the same. Because in the chiropractic billing game, even the slightest variation may translate into significant accounts receivable. And to see how this comparative analysis is done, one can look at the indexing models on Wall Street.
The most popular indexing technique on Wall Street is rule-based, where predefined rules select the instruments for inclusion in an index depending on specific parameter values of those instruments at the time of computation. The advantage of rule-driven indexing is that participation is dynamically determined at the time of computation, reflecting the dynamic nature of the entire market. Today’s top-ten list of index performers may not include the same names next week, because some names may drop off or get added to the list. Specific performance of a financial instrument in the index is recomputed every time the index itself is computed, reflecting the dynamic nature of performance relative to the market itself. If an instrument performs well in a strong market, the index takes this into account, since most participants are doing well too. The same is true on the downside – if a financial instrument has poor performance in a down market, the index clarifies that this is not because of some inherent weakness in the company itself, but rather, performance is reflected in context of the entire market environment in which that security trades.
Most large sell-side brokerage firms compute various indices on a daily basis. For example, Lehman Brothers publishes its famous Fixed Income Index using a rule-based computing process that includes both basic characteristics (e.g., trade volume) and advanced risk parameters (e.g., duration and convexity). By comparing the performance of a trader’s investment portfolio to that of an entire index, one can immediately determine if the trader has been successful or is failing relative to the entire market.
A similar indexing approach promises to redefine the Payer-Provider perspective in healthcare, as well. A payer might be considered for inclusion into index computation if total processed volume in the past month exceeded a determined amount (say, $100 million). Participation in the index would be driven by multiple criteria, starting with a necessary minimum threshold of submitted claims and including the all-important Billing Performance Index (BPI – the percentage of accounts receivable beyond 120 days). Payer participation in the index is defined dynamically at the time of computation and not by a static listing of specific payers. Therefore, any specific payer may or may not be included in the index for a given month, depending on that payer’s performance.
For example, in June 2007, Billing Precision’s Chiropractic Billing Performance Index stood at 14.8, almost 3% above the national average of 17.7% (In other words, the average of Billing Precision’s ten top performing Payers have 14.8% of Accounts Receivable beyond 120 days, which is 3% better than the national average). BPI is a key billing performance characteristic, as it is an indicator of claims that are never paid. Obviously, the lower the index, the better the billing performance, but this statistic is only really meaningful when considered in context to the relative performance of other Payers.
So if you’re hungry for a solution to the aging of accounts receivable, take Wall Street’s lead and consider utilizing the power of rule-based indexing to separate the players from the poseurs. Then grab a plate of fruit salad and relax, because with this level of data at your disposal, you’ll know bad apples from good oranges at a glance.
