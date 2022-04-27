News
Infamous ‘Yankee Letter’ finally published
After years of legal wrangling, the infamous Yankee Letter from Rob Manfred to Brian Cashman is now public, with a few redactions. Much of the text of the letter was published by SNY on Tuesday, after the Yankees lost a court ruling aiming to keep it sealed. It was set to be released later this week.
Daily fantasy bettors had sued after the Astros cheating scandal, claiming they were cheated out of winnings. The suit was dismissed in 2020, but the battle over the letter continued for two more years.
Was it worth the lengthy court fight the Yankees put up to keep it sealed? You judge for yourself:
The Yankees illegally used a phone and the replay room to pass catcher’s signs to runners on second base in 2015 and 2016. That sounds bad, and the Yankees spent years paying expensive lawyers to argue that releasing the letter would cause the team “significant and irreparable reputational harm.” Cashman, for his part, has nursed an intense grudge against the Astros for years. His gripes that the Yankees would have made the World Series if not for Houston’s cheating strongly imply that he feels that the Yankees, unlike the Astros, were not engaged in an illegal sign-stealing scheme.
The letter, then, is just another reminder of what’s been known all along: The Yankees were engaged in gray-area cheating, but nothing as brazen or creative as what the Astros were up to. Houston’s banging scheme persisted after the league warned teams to cut it out in 2017. With how much was already known about the Yankees’ replay room shenanigans, it’s hard to see how the letter, which contains very little new information, causes “irreparable harm” to the Yankees. And indeed, SNY reported Tuesday that “some of the team’s baseball operations employees” felt like the irreparable harm argument “overstated their actual deeds.” Either way, the argument didn’t fly in a court of law, maybe because it was really making the case that releasing it would be violating one of baseball’s unwritten rules: Everyone has to act like the Astros were not just the biggest, baddest cheaters, but the only ones.
()
News
Here’s how long Sarah Jessica Parker takes to prepare for Met Gala
News
Amazon won’t be fined over warehouse tornado deaths
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is calling on Amazon to improve its severe weather emergency procedures after a tornado struck its warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, and killed six people.
OSHA investigators determined Amazon’s procedures meets the bare minimum for federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering and, therefore, won’t fine the company. However, safety officials said Amazon should make improvements to protect its workers and contract drivers in case of future emergencies. OSHA does not have a standard for severe weather plans but offers recommendations to employers.
“Employers should re-evaluate their emergency plans for the safest shelter-in-place locations and prepare before an emergency to ensure workers know where to go and how to keep themselves safe in the event of a disaster,” said OSHA Regional Administrator William Donovan.
An EF3 tornado hit the Amazon distribution center, located just off Interstate 255, on Dec. 10, 2021. Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Six people were killed when the Amazon facility collapsed.
The victims were identified as 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; 46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois; and 26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville.
Amazon is currently is defendant in a number of lawsuits tied to the tragedy. Attorneys for the victims’ families say the e-commerce giant acted with negligence in the construction of the building, a disregard for the workers’ lives, and did not heed severe weather warnings from area meteorologists prior to the tornado.
OSHA’s hazard alert letter sent to Amazon offers the following recommendations to improve worker safety at the Edwardsville warehouse:
- Ensure all employees are provided training and participate in emergency weather drills
- Include site-specific information in severe weather emergency plans
- All audible warning devices and their locations should be clearly identified to employees and ready accessible.
This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated.
News
Heat’s Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s Game 5 that could clinch series against Hawks
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, who started the day second in the NBA in playoff scoring to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, was ruled out of Tuesday night’s Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena due to right-knee inflammation.
The absence left the Heat with two of their prime weapons, since point guard Kyle Lowry was already missing a second consecutive game with a hamstring strain sustained in the third quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 loss at State Farm Arena.
Butler scored 45 points in the Heat’s previous game at FTX Arena and then scored 36 on Sunday night in the road victory that lifted the Heat to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series.
Butler worked through a series of injuries and ailments during the regular season, appearing in only 57 of the 82 games.
Most recently, he had frequently been listed on the team’s injury report in the latter stages of the regular season with a toe irritation. He did not miss time during the regular season with knee injuries.
The Heat did not practice Monday, nor did they hold a shootaround Tuesday morning, indicating the absence was due more to chronic discomfort.
Butler’s absence comes in the wake of Victor Oladipo being inserted into the Heat playoff rotation in Sunday night’s victory in Atlanta, with coach Erik Spoelstra expressing a role for the former All-Star going forward.
This story will be updated.
()
Infamous ‘Yankee Letter’ finally published
Here’s how long Sarah Jessica Parker takes to prepare for Met Gala
De-Fighter Reveals a Smart Partnership With MetaXLauncher
Amazon won’t be fined over warehouse tornado deaths
What Is the Best Electric Skateboard for Your Budget?
Heat’s Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s Game 5 that could clinch series against Hawks
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 27
Bill Murray spotted for first time since ‘Being Mortal’ scandal
Technological Advances Within the Banking Sector
NFL Draft 1st round rumblings: Giants gossip, notes and more
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm