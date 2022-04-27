Finance
Inflation and the Rising Tide – Protecting Your Assets From the Storm
There is an old expression: A rising tide lifts all boats. A rising tide can also swamp them. And as signs of improvement in the economy appear on the horizon, there is a real possibility of inflation coming in with the tide. Why worry about inflation? Well, inflation is an investor’s worst nightmare. For individuals in retirement living on a fixed income, it can devastate one’s savings and lifestyle. As a bond or CD-holder, the purchasing power of regular interest income gets hit. As a stock investor, stock prices can suffer as profit margins and earnings of your equity holdings are hurt by the higher costs for inputs like energy, precious metals and labor.
Right now, Wall Street is in a good mood. For the quarter just ended, the Dow has gained about 14%, the S&P increased 14.5% and the NASDAQ was up 15%. In fact the last time the Dow saw such a large quarterly surge was back in the fourth quarter of 1998 when it rose more than 17% as the dot-com bubble was forming. This quarter’s rally continued a trajectory that began in mid-March 2009. It has been primarily propelled by glimmers of light at the end of the tunnel. A variety of positive statements from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke contributed to a more optimistic view. Residential real estate sales continued to come back mostly prompted by a first-time homebuyer tax credit. Corporate earnings have been up.
The popular “cash for clunkers” program spurred auto sales and by some measures consumer spending increased marginally even without the impact from auto sales. Despite the Wall Street rally, Main Street is still hurting: unemployment continues to rise, business and personal bankruptcies have increased, bank failures are at their highest level and the dollar continues to weaken fueling fears of inflation down the road. Signs of future higher inflation are on the radar screen: All the government economic stimulus here and abroad coupled with mounting public debt; the Fed’s projected end of a program in March 2010 that will likely lead to higher mortgage rates; a Fed interest rate policy which has no place to go but up and rumblings that foreign governments and investors may not want to continue at their current pace of supporting our debt habit. So how do you position yourself to profit whichever way the tide turns?
Now, more than ever, it is important to have a risk-controlled approach to investing.
This is centered on an age-based allocation that includes exposure to multiple assets. This is why we will continue to manage portfolios with an allocation to bonds and fixed income but there are ways to protect from the impact of inflation and still allow for growth.
1.) Include dividend-paying equities: Using either mutual funds or ETFs that have a focus on dividend-paying stocks will help boost income as well as return. Stocks that pay dividends have averaged near a 10% annual return compared to a total return less than half of that for stocks that rely solely on capital appreciation. Better yet, consider stock mutual funds or ETFs that focus on stocks that have a record of rising dividends
2.) Stay short: By owning bonds, ETFs or bond mutual funds that have a shorter average maturity, you reduce the risk of being locked into less valuable bonds when higher inflation pushes future interest rates up.
3.) Hedge your bets with inflation-linked bonds: Fixed-rate bonds offer no protection against inflation. A bond that has changes linked to an inflation index (like the Consumer Price Index) like TIPS issued by the US-government or ETFs that own TIPS (like iShares TIPS Bond ETF – symbol TIP) offer an opportunity for a bond investor to get periodically compensated for higher inflation.
4.) Float your boat with Floating-Rate Notes: These medium-term notes are issued by corporations and reset their interest rates every three or six months. So if inflation heats up, the interest rate offered will likely increase. Yields in general are higher than those offered by government bonds typically because of the higher credit risk of the issuer.
5.) Add Junk to the Trunk: Hi-yield bonds are issued by companies that have suffered down-grades – sort of like homeowners with dinged credit getting a mortgage. Yields are set higher than most other bonds because of the higher risk. Yet, as inflation heats up with a growing economy, the prospects of firms that issue junk improve and the perceived risk of default may drop. So as the yield difference narrows between these “junk” bonds and Treasuries, these bonds offer a “pop” to investors.
6.) Own Gold and Other Commodities: Whether as a store of value or hedge against inflation, precious metals have a long history with investors seeking protection from inflation. It’s usually best to focus on owning the physical gold or an ETF that is tied directly to the physical gold. Tax treatment of precious metals is higher because of its status as a “collectible” but this is a minor price to pay for some inflation protection. And because the demand for commodities in general increases with an expanding economy or a weakening dollar (in the specific case with oil), owning funds which hold these commodities will help hedge against the inflationary impact of an expanding economy.
Finance
Things To Look For In A Web Designer
If you’re thinking of hiring a web designer to get your business online, you may be anxious about putting your marketing campaign into someone else’s hands. But with so much competition in the world of online marketing, it’s difficult to know who you can trust.
Companies all over the world hire specialists to help them keep up their online reputation, but with the vast choice of freelancers and marketing companies to choose from, it’s difficult to know where to start looking.
Be assured that while these design experts may have a lot of technical know-how and creative flair to bring to the table, you will still have the final say-so over your website.
Many designers will actively encourage a collaborative approach, so you’ll be working alongside them to actualized your vision. You’ll want to find one who will listen carefully to your requirements and offer a tailored service to suit your needs.
Of course, if you’d prefer not to be involved in the process, that’s usually an option too, although you’ll normally need to give during the first planning stages to make sure you are all working from the same idea. You don’t want to find that the result isn’t what you had in mind.
Having said that, most design experts will know to consult you over the big decisions, and should never publish anything without your consent. It’s a good idea to go over the terms of service at the start so you know what to expect.
When you’re outsourcing elements of your marketing, you’ll want to make sure it’s in good hands. This is where it pays to do a little research before you decide on who to hire. Website designers will be widely available online, but you shouldn’t choose just anyone to represent your business.
Firstly, both people and design companies tend to rely on reputation to find new clients. This means that the industry is fairly competitive. You can use this to your advantage by obtaining multiple quotes to find the best deal.
Some companies may offer a price match, where they will beat any quote you’ve had in writing from another provider. Be aware of anything that sounds too good to be true, as it probably is. Web design is a complex skill so it’s not something you should expect to pay little money for.
While you’ll obviously have a budget to keep in mind, the creation of your company web page is not something you should skimp on. This will give a versatile platform from which you can market your business to both new and existing clients, as well as network and gain more of a following.
In the long run, it is an incredibly worthwhile investment. Not only will an attractive, user-friendly site drive more customers into your reach, but it will also allow you to communicate with your clients, wherever you are in the world and at any time of day.
You’ll also be able to link your new site to your other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, creating more of a network from which you can run. It’s relatively quick and simple to link these accounts, and your designer should help you to do this.
It’s important to check out the credentials of your chosen designer – whether they run as a person or as part of a company. This means not only finding out how qualified they are to work with your marketing materials, but also by researching previous client reviews.
Website designers can be a great asset to your business, and can help you build and keep up a persuasive online marketing campaign. It just takes a little research to find the best ones in the business.
Finance
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
An effective Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising campaign relies equally upon keyword usage along with advert placement that is relevant to your website. And, many experts believe that PPC advertising has revolutionized online marketing. It is said that this type of advertising allows even the smallest business on the Internet to compete against the big businesses. When PPC advertising is conducted properly, it can help a website stand out from all the others in its niche market. There is something you need to consider when thinking about starting a PPC advertising campaign including the following three questions:
• What is it that your website has to offer?
• What is the reason customers will click on your advert?
• What are the 10 words that will attract them to visit your site?
You’re going to need an effective title plus choose those 10 words that will succinctly describe to your potential customers everything they need to know about your business in order to click on through. Use of PPC does place you in extremely close proximity to your customers when it comes to both search engine results as well as acquiring sponsored positions.
Obtaining the best results, and ultimately the most traffic and better conversion ratios, can be accomplished through a combination of SEO and PPC advertising employed at the same time. There are many books that help cover these two areas, David Vinney being an expert in both as he has worked in the industry for over 10 years and is very well respected across the online community.
Finance
Sales Force Automation – Explained!
Perry Blanc is the most celebrated florist in Times Square and people from all walks of life flock to his doorstep all day long. He even gets online orders for making someone’s day special. Perry’s employees are as fresh as his flowers and he completes every order with precise perfection. However, of late he has been receiving too many orders and things have gotten a little wonky. There have been two consistent wrong deliveries in a week, apart from the late deliveries and an improper message that went on a wreath (!). There was also a case when one of his employees lost a slip that had a contact’s details. Perry’s reputation is at stake and he simply wants to get his business back on track. Perry talks to his friend Mark, who is a CRM consultant. After listening to Perry’s problems, Mark is clear in that sales force automation is what Perry’s flower business badly needs.
Problem 1: Customer details getting lost
During peak seasons quite a few orders were getting lost. Sometimes the busy staff who attended the phone missed taking down the client’s phone number or the delivery address!
Mark’s prompt action:
It pained Mark to see orders being lost just because customer details were not recorded! Perry badly needed a solution to manage his customers’ contact details. Mark set-up for Perry a simple CRM system that would let his staff record customer details just once so that the next time a particular customer calls, Perry’s staff would automatically pull up his/her records by simply searching the contact’s name or phone number.
Problem 2: Losing order details and miscommunication
For special custom-made orders, many times the overworked staff would forget to pass on details to the guy who made the special floral arrangements, sometimes even ending up sending the wrong details.
With the new CRM system, when a customer regularly placed orders for orchid bouquets, the system would have all records (color and size and arrangement) in the order history right against the contact details. Perry’s staff now only need to pick from the order list when the next requirement comes by. Once an order is taken, an email and SMS would automatically be sent to the guy making the bouquet. So no more worries about missed orders!
Problem 3: Missing to invoice & thus missing payments
Philips & Co. places regular orders for flower bouquets, the dues for which they settle on a monthly basis. Their CEO had ordered a few extra bouquets this month during their delegate visit, but Perry’s staff missed including these on their monthly bill.
Now every time an order is placed, Perry’s staff records it in the system and this automatically synchs with an invoicing software that would have ready an invoice to be sent to the customer. Perry’s staff now also knows which of their customers need special attention by looking at the payments coming from them – prompt, high-value and high-frequency customers are now treated very special no matter what time they call.
Problem 4: Not knowing which team member needs help with training
Perry had hired two new tele-callers the minute he knew about the competing, swanky bouquet outlet opening on the same street. In addition, he also has a sales team gunning just the big corporate orders. Yet things have not been improving and he now needs to know which of his team members need the extra training and care to get the orders coming in.
With the new system in place, Perry is now able to easily structure sales commissions from the sales activity details recorded against each executive. Ready-made reports also help in comparing performance across team members. Over the same CRM platform, Perry now occasionally shares training material, discount ideas and customer success stories which help his executives do better at work.
Problem 5: Forecasting sales and having enough inventory
One of the biggest problems affecting the business was shortages in stock. Right when a promising client walked in there’d be no more orchids left. Perry sometimes overstocked to prevent such situations but depending on how hot the summer was, flowers would end up wilting after a few hours.
Now, Perry predicts how much stock he’d need by looking at graphs that show daily/weekly/monthly order history. He even knows how much stock he’d need by type of bouquet/flower/color/ – he’s easily identifying and planning for on-season and off-season times now.
Problem 6: Missing to follow-up on inquiries
Corporate orders are a big jackpot for Perry. Orders for conferences hosted at the nearby community hall would give him enough sales to cover a whole quarter’s expenses. Only problem he would miss to follow-up on inquiries that would translate to orders later than 2 or 3 months.
The CRM system’s Return on Investment came through with this single ability of reminding the sales executives when they needed to follow-up on an enquiry at a later date. Huge corporate bookings (and jackpot profits) were now easily closed and delivered. Perry’s sales & marketing teams now even buy lists for email campaigns done from within the CRM system.
Having seen how Perry’s employing Sales Force Automation, let’s summarize the main components:
- Customer & Contact Management – contact details needing be inputted only once.
- Order Management – automatic email and SMS on every order.
- Invoice Management & Payment Tracking – CRM system synched with invoicing software, and vice versa
- Sales Team Performance Evaluation – sales commissions and training sessions structured on sales activity reports
- Sales Forecast & Inventory Management – insightful daily/weekly/monthly order history graphs
- Lead Management – email campaigns and reminders on follow-up required
So, that’s the story of Perry the florist. Now, coming to your business…
Can you see the correlation between Perry’s problems and your own business? And how Sales Force Automation can help you? Well then, give it a thought, while I come up with a set of CRM tools you can consider, in my next post!
________________________________________________________________
Inflation and the Rising Tide – Protecting Your Assets From the Storm
Things To Look For In A Web Designer
Petrol-Diesel Price Today : Oil companies have released the latest price of petrol and diesel, check your city rates
Pay-Per-Click Advertising
SSC Result Released for Various Posts — Download Pdf
CBSE Board Exam: CBSE 10th Board English exam today, students see new guideline immediately @cbse.gov.in
Sales Force Automation – Explained!
3 Healthcare Marketing Secrets You Never Knew
A major world premiere, numerous guests and a new Dessa collaboration fill Minnesota Orchestra’s new season
Tezro: A Disruptive Payment Solution Set To Transform the Blockchain Ecosystem
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife