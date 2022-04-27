News
Inside the Australian house where Johnny Depp’s finger was severed
News
Teary Vanna White breaks down in shocking ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment
News
Elon Musk’s Takeover Could Mean a Very Different Twitter for its Employees and CEO
Elon Musk has laid out many ideas on how he plans to improve Twitter for its users, such as eliminating harmful bots, removing ads and open-sourcing the platform’s algorithms. As for the company’s 7,000 employees, however, things are much less transparent and certain.
Twitter’s board chairman Bret Taylor assured employees at an all-hands meeting the afternoon of April 25 that the board’s agreement to sell Twitter to Musk prioritized “operating continuity” at least until the deal’s close, which will likely take three to six months. After that, no one but Musk has definitive answers.
Many Twitter employees are asking questions about layoffs, pay cuts, management changes, and whether some banned accounts, such as that of former President Donald Trump, could return. The company said Musk is expected to host a Q&A session with Twitter employees at a future date. Here is what we know so far:
Layoffs and leadership shakeup?
Following the acquisition, Twitter’ 11-person board will dissolve, said chairman Taylor, which will leave future company decisions in the sole hands of Musk.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees at Monday’s all-hands that there would be no layoffs “at this time” and that he would remain as CEO until the deal closes.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Agrawal told his staff. “This is a period of uncertainty.”
One casualty could be Agrawal, who was appointed as Twitter CEO in November 2021 following his predecessor Jack Dorsey’s resignation. Before that, he was the company’s chief technology officer.
Musk, a friend of Dorsey’s, doesn’t seem to like his successor very much. In December 2021, shortly after Agrawal took the job, Musk mocked him by tweeting a photoshopped meme depicting the executive as former USSR dictator Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Nikolay Yezhov, a Stalin associate who was assassinated under his direction.
The tweet was presumably a jab at Agrawal for his past comments defending censorship on Twitter.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021
Employee exodus and pay cuts?
Many Twitter employees are nervous about working for Musk. A former Twitter executive who now leads another company told Business Insider messages and calls from Twitter employees asking about job opportunities have “become daily” since Musk proposed the takeover.
For those who plan to stay, a big question is what will happen to their pay packages after the company goes private. Many Twitter employees receive half or more of their compensation in stock options. When Twitter becomes a private company, they will lose access to the long-term appreciation of Twitter shares.
Agrawal told employees at Monday’s all-hands their vested stock options will convert to cash at the deal’s close. Employees will keep getting bonuses according to the company’s vesting schedule and will receive the same benefits for a year after the deal is finalized.
Another common concern is pay cuts. Managers and engineers at Twitter are paid significantly more than their equivalents at other Musk-run companies. A senior software engineer at Twitter earns as much as half a million dollars a year, including base salary, stock and cash bonus, according to Levels, a tech career and compensation information site. A similar role at Tesla earns only half the amount, according to Levels data.
“Musk is known to not pay well. So [the] company might do well but there will be [an] exodus of engineers,” an Amazon employee wrote Monday under a thread titled “Bye bye Twitter?” on Team Blind, an anonymous online forum for verified tech workers.
“Expect layoffs for the highly-paid paid management positions,” a Twitter employee commented under the same thread.
“Can someone just tell me if I’m rich or fired please,” Ned Miles, a Twitter audience insights lead based in the U.K., tweeted Monday afternoon.
End of WFH?
Musk’s takeover could also mean the end of working from home, a policy put in place by Dorsey in October 2020 when he was CEO. Twitter was the first major tech company to allow permanent remote work during the pandemic. The decision influenced similar policies at many Silicon Valley companies.
That could change under Musk’s leadership. “Elon is notorious for firing WFH and contractors,” a SpaceX employee posted on Team Blind.
Early in the pandemic, Tesla allowed employees to stay at home if they felt uncomfortable about coming to the factory. But in June 2020, while the policy was still in place, Musk fired two Tesla workers for “failure to return to work.”
“Big communication penalty for remote work, which means the gain in talent that won’t move has to be very high,” Musk tweeted in December 2019 to a question asking his opinion on remote work.
News
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Anny Francisco shares last photos of late baby son
“90 Day Fiancé” star Anny Francisco shared the final photos of her and Robert Springs’ 7-month-old son Adriel prior to his death. Five photos, posted on Saturday, show Adriel wearing a blue onesie with cartoon puppies on it while laying in a hospital baby bed. The baby appeared to be hooked up to a breathing…
Inside the Australian house where Johnny Depp’s finger was severed
Glassnode Data Shows A Bullish Bitcoin Crossover Has Recently Occurred
Teary Vanna White breaks down in shocking ‘Wheel of Fortune’ moment
What Does It Mean To Invest In The Stock Market?
Elon Musk’s Takeover Could Mean a Very Different Twitter for its Employees and CEO
‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Anny Francisco shares last photos of late baby son
The Stock Market Timeline
Non-Equity ‘Waitress’ Musical Tour Files for Union Recognition
Top 3 DeFi Projects by Developer Activity as per CryptoDep
Patrols increased as police investigate western Wis. girl’s homicide
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm