Blockchain
Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
Bitcoin and Ethereum have always been at the forefront for institutional investors. This is with good reasons too as not only are these the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, but they are also the most popular with the best prospects. As time has gone on though, competition has become stiffer for the attention of institutional investors.
The rise of other altcoins has put forward some formidable contenders for these two cryptocurrencies. Now, institutional investors are now moving away from the big two and pouring money into other altcoins, taking a completely bearish stance on Ethereum.
Altcoins Steal Market Share
Institutional investors have now fully turned their attention to fast-rising altcoins in the market. This is evidenced by the inflows that some of these altcoins saw over the past week. While the amount of inflow coming into the market has not been to previous high levels, the share that went to these altcoins has been higher. These altcoins getting more attention from institutional investors including the likes of Solana, Terra, Avalanches, and Algorant.
Related Reading | Market Nosedive Sends Cardano (ADA) Deeper Into Bear Territory
Not only did these altcoins see good inflows, but they also took up a majority of the inflows that were recorded for the week. Notable inflows include $1.8 million for Avalanche, $0.8 million for Solana, $0.7 million for Terra, and $0.2 million for Algorand.
In total, these altcoins together brought in inflows of $3.5 million at a time when outflows are the order of the day for larger digital assets.
Crypto total market cap recovers to $1.8 trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Institutional Investors Don’t Want Bitcoin, Ethereum
Bitcoin has usually led the pack when it comes to inflows in the past always making up the majority of institutional investor inflows. However, its share of this market has continued to be on the decline. The pioneer cryptocurrency only recorded minor inflows that came out to $2.6 million for the one-week period.
Related Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
As for Ethereum, ut has continued to record massive outflows. This indicates that institutional investors are pulling out of the digital asset at an alarming rate. This makes the third consecutive week of outflows for the asset with $16.9 million moving out of it only last week alone. This has brought Ethereum’s year-to-date outflows to a staggering $169 million.
Bitcoin’s outflows for the week had slowed considerably compared to its counterparts. The digital asset has only seen $7.2 million in outflows. However, its month-to-date outflows remain high at $178 million.
Blockchain equities are not faring too bad though. They recorded inflows up to $3 million for the same time period. While short bitcoin investment products saw minor inflows that came out to a total of $4 million.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
GateTV Launches Interactive Social Entertainment Platform With Built-in Incentives
Hong Kong, China, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
Blockchain technology has brought about a wave of change in all sectors. While issues of user privacy and safety remain constant and the practice of platforms storing and harvesting user data continues to be the norm, fundamental change is on the horizon. NFTs (non-fungible tokens), the Metaverse, and GameFi have been the most recent trendsetters in the blockchain world, but “Social Tokens” are coming, poised to change the way we socialise on the internet.
Social tokens are digital assets that are backed by an individual or a community. They are the true product of Web 3.0 because they directly connect content creators with consumers without the need for an intermediary. The main goal of social tokens is to create new opportunities for creators and communities to monetize their content.
In this digital world, content creators like musicians, artists, writers, and social influencers are the true heroes and revenue generators of media. Unfortunately, these creators do not receive adequate rewards for their efforts. Third-party social media apps, such as Instagram, exert artistic and financial control over the relationship between content and audience. To overcome this exploitative control and fully reward creators for their efforts, social tokens are the key. Content creators can use social tokens to create, build and control their own economy, without the presence of corporate intermediaries.
GazeTV, is a new and revolutionary blockchain-based social and entertainment platform. GazeTV incentivizes and rewards both creators and audiences through its tokenized economic system. This helps content creators and audiences interact directly with each other while supporting and growing together. The team behind the platform believes that audiences and communities are no longer passive products and incentivises them to like, share, and comment on videos. This is done by taking a small percentage of the total value generated by all videos and putting it into an Engagement Reward Pool used to reward the community for its participation. GazeTV is set to accomplish this through a three-phase development plan. Phase one, the “GazeAge “, signified the launch of the platform in May 2021. Since then, GazeTV has attracted over 520,000 minutes of content and a GazeTV community of several thousand with over 53,998+ hours spent on the platform. The platform reaches users in 184 countries and has airdropped more than 15.9 million GAZE social tokens in the process.
GazeTV’s upcoming second phase, “Gazer-lization ”, focuses on peer-to-peer interaction, networking, and discovery. It introduces the ability to host private or public live streaming events, giving creators additional controls to manage their own unique revenue models. The social networking aspect of the platform allows people to engage in peer-to-peer messaging with other community members. GazeTV will also introduce a new “Watch-to-Earn” and “Engage-to-Earn” mechanism that rewards participants with multiple incentives and benefits based on their efforts and contributions to the ecosystem. This new content vertical allows creators to use their artist tokens as a payment method and to interact in new ways with other content verticals. Phase two, “Gazer-lization”, will also introduce an affiliate marketplace for sharing and recommending content and artists.
“Gazer-lization” is set to launch in late June 2022, and is expected to bring a new, fresh approach to how social entertainment platforms function. By incentivizing audiences to watch and engage with content, GazeTV makes the audience an integral and active part of its ecosystem. Content creators get to interact directly with their audiences and earn rewards and incentives for uploading their content to the platform without the presence of intermediaries.
Early bird registration is now open for “Gazer-lization “. Become a Gazer and experience the new wave of socialisation.
About GazeTV:
GazeTV is social networking and entertainment technology platform integrated with blockchain technology. GazeTV aims to explore, improve and expand the effectiveness of socialization and entertainment behavior through the support, distribution, and interaction of creative content and the utilization of incentivization and rewards.
Connect with GazeTV
Contacts
Blockchain
Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
Dogecoin struggles to maintain its momentum, dropping steadily by 9%. And it seems investors are letting the chips fall where they may.
Following the announcement that Elon Musk would buy Twitter, DOGE soared 26% and everything went bullish especially after the news that the Tesla CEO bought Twitter for $44 billion.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Volume Plunges – Here’s Why
Musk Shakes Things Up For DOGE
Apparently, the popular meme coin had a sharp spike in April 5 when Musk decided to join Twitter’s board with a 9.2% stake. Now, DOGE is losing all the gains and dropping hard in a short span of time.
It seems that the buy pump following the Twitter acquisition of Musk was practically short-lived. Today, DOGE is slipping fast at 9%, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, the DOGE value is a little above $0.14 per coin which reached its peak yesterday at around $0.1667.
In the early months following its launch, DOGE surged and it even peaked at above $0.73 in May 2021.
Since then, Dogecoin has had difficulty gaining traction despite being perpetually linked to the self-acclaimed “Dogefather” Musk.
His clever memes and tweets stir more attention for dog-inspired meme coins.
DOGE total market cap at $18.10 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Most Popular Dog-Inspired Meme Coin
Dogecoin was a dog-inspired coin (Shiba Inu dog in particular) created as a joke. It was swiftly created in a matter of three hours.
After its creation, Musk was very open about his support to DOGE (and other digital tokens), being what he calls as the people’s crypto.
His snaps at Twitter directly impacts DOGE price. The centibillionaire’s influence on the crypto is definitely beyond hype because he can step on the gas and the brakes and it all just happens like clockwork.
Suggested Reading | Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 30% After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
DOGE On Twitter
A lot of Dogecoin followers expected that Musk buying Twitter will help speed up DOGE’s tempo. It did for like 24 hours but the excitement and interest quickly dissipated.
DOGE on Twitter is certainly something to look forward to.
Currently, Twitter already allows tipping using Bitcoin and Ethereum. The social media juggernaut also allows customers to use their Ethereum NFTs as profile photos, being a part of their premium subscription.
With the addition of Dogecoin, customers will have more options in payments.
Majority of cryptos are down by 3% at the moment. Shiba Inu has even slipped further down at 3% in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Shiba Inu coin is now set at a market value of $0.00002326. It’s all looking a little bleak at the moment for the crypto world but better days are ahead.
Featured image from The Motley Fool, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
NFTWhisky Launches Dreama 2082 NFT Collection
Bristol, United Kingdom, 27th April, 2022, Chainwire
Dreama 2082, presented by NFTWhisky, is unlike any other NFT project. By holding a Dreama 2082 NFT, owners will be given exclusive access to Dreama 2082 bottled whisky after it matures in 10, 12, 15, 18, or 60 years. They will also be involved with this high-end whisky collection from the very beginning. Merging physical and digital, this project consists of five distinctive whiskies accompanied by five unique NFT artworks.
The total supply of NFTs is 1,300. Dreama 2082, a group of single-malts, soon to begin maturation, is now available as five distinctive and highly collectible artworks and whiskies:
Anu (10 years maturation), Ninki (12), Enlil (15), Inanna (18), and Enki (60). These whiskies bring together the ancient and the cutting-edge, artisanal production and 21st-century technology, the North Sea (distilleries and the Mediterranean, Scottish whisky and fine Italian wine), the present and a future decade in the making — an ethos embodied in five distinctive and highly collectible artworks and whiskies.
‘Whisky aficionados believe strongly in patience and tradition, both things that are at the heart of the drink they love — and are at the heart of Dreama 2082. But we also wanted to offer them a unique opportunity: not to come in at the end of the process, buying a bottle that has already matured, but rather to be involved from the very beginning.’
NFWhisky’s embrace of NFT technology and uniquely participatory approach ensure that the Dreama 2082 journey begins now. Upon purchase, collectors will receive an NFT artwork reflecting the label on the final bottle, providing access to the finished whisky from anywhere in the world when it is released, along with the opportunity to be part of the exclusive NFWhisky community, giveaways, and collaborations. Over the maturation period, samplings will be released alongside filmed documentation, with collectors invited to travel to the Aeolian caves in-person/virtually to observe and participate in the sampling and maturation process.
About NFWhisky
NFWhisky is a gateway for authentic distilleries around the globe to circulate and distribute whisky in a new way, involving the whisky lovers community to participate in various stages of its creation.
NFWhisky offers a high-quality digital environment, a marketplace with compelling storytelling and presentation of whisky editions, and exposure to established and emerging whisky audiences.
Contacts
Institutional Investors Bearish On Bitcoin, Ethereum. Here’s What They’re Buying
After Losing a Union Vote on Staten Island, Amazon is Changing Its Tactics For Round Two
How to Find Car Insurance For Young Drivers
Under contract beyond 2022, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to get chance to manage prospect-laden club: ‘He deserves that’
J&K Mahila Shakti Kendra Jobs Recruitment 2022
GateTV Launches Interactive Social Entertainment Platform With Built-in Incentives
Affordable Hartford Connecticut Home Insurance – Take Note If You’re About To Buy A Home
Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles, Drops 9% After Elon Musk Twitter Buyout
How to Get Cheap Health Insurance Plan?
Overusing Your Health Insurance
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife