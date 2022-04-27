Finance
Introduction to Investment Funds – The CIVETS Nations
Throughout 2011 a great deal of focus within the financial world was dedicated to the Investment Fund potential for investors willing to look at the CIVETS nations. Extensive analysis and commentary was afforded to the growth and development of the economic landscape within Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.
A host of investments have been launched over the past 12 months and the activity within these nations has continued to grow as bold investors look to target the world’s fastest growing economies.
The reasons for this heightened activity are varied.
For example, the CIVETS nations boast a collective population of circa 600 million representing some 8pc of the global population, a population which is characterised by being both young and ambitious. Therefore, the growing consumption of these nations means that market demand is strong for core commodities and this is further bolstered by population dynamics which appear fixed on growth in all aspects of life.
In this respect the CIVETS nations mirror many of the social and industrial qualities inherent in larger developing markets such as the BRIC economies – Brazil, Russia, India and China. In fact, in some instances, the growth rates of the CIVETS nations are now outstripping those of the established BRIC countries.
Another crucial feature is that, when looked at as a whole, the CIVETS nations don’t have the chronic debt problems that are currently being experienced in the developed world. This is a major positive feature for investors seeking both short and long-term returns.
Here we take a closer look at the key features of the CIVETS nations and their influence upon the Investment Fund potential. Please do remember that the value of investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invested.
Colombia:
The current Government of Colombia has expended much time and effort stabilising the security situation throughout the country and developing the national infrastructure.
It has been very eager to increase trade and business activity throughout its industrial regions and has successfully reinvested portions of oil revenues to vastly improve the commercial and social environment.
An often unknown fact is that Colombia is the third largest exporter of oil to the USA and so has a very solid basis for development due to this constant revenue stream.
Apart from oil the country’s principal industries are coal, gold, textiles, food processing, clothing & footwear, beverages, chemicals and cement giving it a strong foothold in the core commodities markets in the US.
According to a report posted on the Guardian online its economy grew 4.3% in 2010, compared with 2.8% for the US which is of obvious attraction for the foreign investor. Only time will tell if this growth will continue and whether or not the relative political and social harmony can be maintained.
Indonesia:
With an estimated population of 245.6 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world. Almost half the economy is industrial.
The Indonesian government has also stated its desire to see Indonesia develop to become one of the world’s 10 largest economies by 2025. If this objective is successfully completed then early investment in Indonesian assets could provide strong returns.
Like other CIVETS nations Indonesia can be seen as a positive investment destination due to positive demographic features such as a young, ambitious population with growing levels of disposable income and so market demand is strong and strengthening. Its position as a manufacturing hub also helps a positive long-term outlook.
According to the Wall Street Journal some fund managers see exposure best achieved through local subsidiaries of multinationals due to the solidity of their existing structures.
As a result long-term outlook appears healthy for investors.
Vietnam:
The low cost of labour and the further development of the manufacturing infrastructure means that Vietnam has grown in its attractiveness for foreign investors despite its economic problems over the last 5 years.
Its economy is 41% industrial and the World Bank is projecting 6% growth this year rising to 7.2% in 2013 – according to the Wall Street Journal Online – which is a good outlook.
The potential for lower taxes for fund management companies is also an interesting development in this particular market.
There are however lingering concerns regarding Vietnam’s uncertain outlook for interest rates and inflationary pressures, as well as the fact that the country continues to pursue a fast-growth policy. Standard & Poor downgraded Vietnam in 2011 amid warnings that the banking system was vulnerable to shocks and raised concerns about bad debts.
Egypt:
Egypt’s major assets include fast-growing ports on the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, joined by the Suez canal, that are seen as potentially important trade hubs to connect Europe and Africa, as well as vast untapped natural resources.
Egypt also benefits from strong trade and investment relations with the EU. In 2010 agriculture made up roughly 10% of the economy, industry 27% and services 64%.
Deals have also been signed by Egypt and China that will see the two nations collaborating on the production and distribution of automobiles across North Africa. This is positive news for Egyptian business and also indicates Chinese commitment to the North African marketplace.
Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Egyptian auto assembler GB Auto SAE expect to produce up to 30,000 cars a year a few years from now, and aim to increase that to 50,000 a year, a Geely source told the Wall Street Journal.
It should be remembered however that the prospects for continued and solid investment in Egypt are seriously marred by an unstable political situation however.
Turkey:
The Turkish economy has proved resilient to the global downturn and the Turkish government’s budgetary and public debt position is arguably significantly better than many countries in the eurozone.
The increasing influence of the private sector over recent years coupled with the greater levels of efficiency and resilience within the financial sector has had positive results. A more solid social security system has also helped to create a stable investment environment.
Turkey also has experience of recovering from economic difficulty as it did so successfully after its own banking crisis in 2001.
Turkey has also seemingly benefitted from the economic woes of neighbouring Greece. For example Turkish imports from Greece jumped nearly 40% and the number of Greek firms registered to do business in Turkey rose by 10.4% in 2011 according to Turkish news site Hurriyet Daily News.
This would seem to suggest that Turkey offers solid investment prospects. However, according to a Financial Times blog, Turkey’s “huge” current account deficit, now about 10% of gross domestic product is a concern but they also state that Turkey’s economic bottom line looks extremely healthy compared to its European neighbours. Its GDP grew 8.9% in 2011
South Africa:
South Africa is a country that exhibits qualities of both emerging and developed markets. Historically foreign investors have been attracted to South Africa’s rich and abundant natural resources, in particular gold. Foreign direct investment is also steadily increasing as the government encourages more international companies to establish themselves there. But it is the mining sector that remains dominant in South Africa due to the large reserve of natural resources and the stability of the mining infrastructure already in place.
The rising commodity prices are bolstered by renewed demand in its automotive and chemical industries, as well as the 2010 FIFA World CUP, have helped South Africa resume growth after it slipped into recession during the global economic downturn.
It is worth noting however that South Africa had the slowest growth of all the Civets last year and has suffered unemployment of 25%. World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund noted: ‘A surge in unemployment, high household debt, low capacity utilisation, the slowdown in advanced economies, and substantial real exchange-rate appreciation are making for a hesitant recovery’.
Conclusion:
It is clear that there is significant potential for investment fund growth throughout the CIVETS nations. The demographic make-up and industrial structures mean that there is a positive financial outlook for hungry investors.
However, optimism should be tempered for a number of reasons and some analysts are warning against rushing into some potentially unpredictable and unstable markets.
Political and social upheaval, as well as inefficient and ineffective standards of corporate governance, results in an uncertain economic environment and profound currency fluctuations. The CIVETS nations are currently well behind the recognised leading emerging markets of the BRIC countries and the shrewdest investors will only apportion a manageable amount of their investment portfolio to markets within the CIVETS nations.
Finance
How to Select Your Insurance Advisor?
You must opt for a life insurance policy. If your finances allow, you must also get health insurance as well as home insurance. This way you would be able to save yourself from any sudden financial crisis. However, you need the best of persons when it comes to an insurance advisor. In this article, we will take you through five steps to hire the best LIC advisor in Delhi.
1. Always prefer a certified advisor
Your insurance advisor must have proper certification from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA). This proves that he/she is not there to trick you or fraud you. Moreover, the guidelines laid down by this agency make sure that you are protected on all fronts. If a person is not certified by IRDA, legally he is not entitled to advise people on insurance. He may end up in jail. Therefore, before selecting an agent, make sure that he/she has all the necessary certifications.
2. He must be through with investment solutions
You must understand that insurance agents are much more than just a salesman. They must have a proper understanding of financial planning. They should be equipped with all the necessary information about the financial world, both domestic as well as globally. More importantly, your LIC advisor should have a proper understanding of your family and financial standing. This way he would be able to suggest you the best insurance for you. It is advised that you should first develop a good friendship with the advisor and only then allow him to enter your financial realm.
3. He must have a complete understanding of the product he wants to sell
The insurance advisor must have a thorough knowledge of all the insurance policies that his/her company sells. You should sit down and have a long conversation with him about the pros and cons of various policies. You must understand that every insurance company sells a hell lot of policies. Not all policies are meant for you. Your insurance advisor must suggest you the best policy for yourself after understanding your family and finances.
4. Does the follow-up?
He/she is a cheap insurance advisor if he/she forgets you after you have bought the insurance policy. This is not what a responsible advisor does. Even after you have bought the policy, you may have a hell lot of questions to be answered. He/she must update you about the product premium and all the necessary details to make the best of your insurance.
5. He must help you while fulfilling your claim
When a claim arises, an advisor plays a very important role. He is the sole contact person between the insurance provider and the policyholder. He must understand all the formalities that need to be fulfilled for a successful claim. If your claim is denied there was no point in opting for that insurance policy. A good insurance advisor will stand by you when you need him/her the most.
Finance
Three Ways to Brand Yourself in Network Marketing Online
You have signed on the dotted line and are now a part of a huge multi-level marketing company. Then they give you all the tools and sales paraphernalia at those Saturday morning network marketing meetings. Guess what? Every other distributor in your company has those same exact tools as you do. What do you do next?
Branding yourself is very important whenever you get into any direct sales company. This holds true not only for offline marketing but also online marketing.
When you sign up with a network marketing company and plan to market yourself online, how do you go about creating a unique brand for yourself on the internet so that potential distributors or customers will trust you enough to do business with you?
The following is a list of three ways to brand yourself on the internet so that you can earn that trust with a potential distributor or customer.
- Blogging: Prospects and distributors really want to know what kind of person you are. They also want to know the kinds of products or services you are offering on the web. Blogging allows you to bridge the gap between you and your distributor/customer on various topics that affect and relate to your online MLM business.
- Joining Special Interest Groups: You could become a member of special interest groups on Yahoo! Groups or part take in community forums where ideas are discussed by prospective distributors. When you post to those groups, you want to obtain feedback from your readers and get to know customers’ behaviors as well as interests for your own MLM business. Be sure to take some time to answer questions that anybody has. By doing so, you put your voice out in text words and promote products or services to your future distributors or customers this way.
- Podcasting: Creating podcasts is not a difficult process and allows you to obtain a stronger interaction between you and your prospects. What you could do in podcasting is host an interview with a downline distributor to explain the benefits of your MLM company’s compensation plan, products, or services. Listeners want to hear the words coming out of your mouth. Therefore, podcasting is a great tool to use to brand yourself in the online marketplace.
Once you have established your personal brand, it is up to you to maintain your brand throughout the life of your network marketing business. As you gain new skills and experience in online network marketing, your brand will also grow. As your brand grows, you must always make constant changes to keep up your brand.
Finance
The Real Estate of Istanbul and What One Can Expect From It
When one hears about Istanbul, one of the first thoughts that come to our minds is its history, huge mosques, bazaars and of course ancient streets that contains some of the best spots to experience authentic Turkish food. The baklava, a traditional Turkish dessert, has its origins around Istanbul!
The city, just like Turkey, vets in it a long, dynamic past behind it. Formerly known as Byzantium or Constantinopleduring the time when Christian emperors ruled, the city became modern day Istanbul only in the 1300s when invading Turkic tribes made Constantinople their home and the seat of power for the upcoming Ottoman empire that ruled almost the whole of Middle East, Balkans, all the way south to the horn of Africa. As the Ottoman empire expanded, so did the city. Turkish tribes, who in their early days were nomadic tribes of Eurasia, soon invaded the declining Byzantium and after a successful campaign, Mehmet II, one of the most influential of the Ottoman sultans successfully took Constantinople and transformed it into an Islamic center of art, literature and of course, the capital of the Ottoman empire that would keep expanding in the next two centuries.
So, much like the history behind the city’s rulers, there is history behind the city’s economic life and activity. The oddest portion is the eastern section of the city, just across the Bosporus strait lined with medieval structures, ancient remnants of the past, not to forget the Hippodrome that once existed here, a huge complex that was once used to hold sports events especially chariot racing. However, the real Istanbul property lies in the western section that is the modern version of the city and makes Istanbul a truly metropolitan region. Heavily industrialized and organized at par with modern financial cities of the world, the western edge is both beautiful and comfortable with its Mediterranean climate, the morning fog and of course, the blue sea of the Bosporus!
Property for sale in Istanbul is primarily in this region. From sky reaching residential apartments, offering 3-4 bedrooms and commercial centers and hotel apartments complete with full quality furnishings and furniture, the western section gives you the best standard of living nowhere to be found in Eurasia while giving an intense tourist experience when you land in the eastern section.
I ensure that every investor coming to Istanbul gets first hand information before deciding on which venture to invest in. Istanbul offers a wide range of properties.
