Invest Successfully Into The Foreign Exchange Market
A typical investment strategy includes three key details. The first one is the necessity of diversifying your trading accounts. Secondly you need to employ so called non-correlated indicators if you want to support your market timing. Leverage is the third nuance. It goes without saying that you need to use it in the proper way.
In fact Forex is supposed to be a perfect option to diversify investment accounts. I’d like to stress that this financial market is the biggest one and as follows from this it makes no sense to compare it with the stock market in terms of size and trade volume. The foreign exchange market is composed of numerous banks involved in trading currencies. I should say that requests and volume of each currency in trade for another one is that thing that determines the exact value of every nation’s money. A nation’s debt and nation’s interest rates have a great impact on the value of any currency. Of course a nation’s employment should be mentioned too.
I’d like to stress that leverage is an extremely efficient tool. But at the same time it’s a very dangerous tool and you should use it with a great care. Leverage gives you an excellent opportunity to borrow money to invest profitably. Borrowing a lot may result in losing much so you should always keep it in mind.
The foreign market exchange is used to moving slowly. Currencies are normally measured in pips. You need a sufficient amount of funds on your trading deposit if you intend to use high leverage. Besides this you need to place stop loss orders. This way you can preserve your trading capital.
Of course it’s highly recommended to learn the basics of Forex investing. You need to learn how to make use of various technical indicators. Only with this knowledge you can succeed in investing your capital.
Should you consider dealing with Forex managed account, it is wise to find out some details on this market. If you are properly armed with the knowledge in your sphere you can avoid many risks related to this business. So studying Forex managed accounts and only then applying it in Forex trading would be an intelligent step.
Forex Money Manager traders use the professional tools of fundamental and technical analysis to adequately respond to changes on the Forex market and show consistent trading results.
People are looking for a possibility to diversify investments, and Forex market is very interesting for place for investors from all over the world.
Finance
Who Took My Money by Robert T Kiyosaki – Book Review
Title and Author: Who Took My Money by Robert T. Kiyosaki
Synopsis of Content:
This book is by the author of a series of popular wealth books beginning with Rich Dad, Poor Dad in 1997. The author’s goal is to teach people the fundamental principles of successful wealth building. In this book Kiyosaki concentrates on investment.
In Part I he asks the question “What Should I Invest In” from the perspective of a number of financial viewpoints including ranchers, tax advisors, bankers, gamblers, etc.
In addition to the insights provided by Kiyosaki you will find notes from his co-author, Sharon L. Lechter, CPA. Lechter co-authors many of Kiyosaki’s books and provides some hard core financial advice to beef up some of Kiyosaki’s more general principles.
This book contains some redundancy but as a self styled educator Kiyosaki would undoubtedly argue that repetition is essential to education and I cannot disagree. Since many readers only peruse a book once rather than studying it over time the repetition may be a strong point.
There are generally two major schools of thought for average investors: either invest gradually and steadily over time and use the power of long term investing to build wealth or invest with greater risk but greater return using more complex investment methods. Kiyosaki falls in the second group. He belittles dollar cost averaging and so called “slow investing” and heralds “fast money”. As you might guess this bears some caution. People do make large amounts of money quickly in various markets but never without a higher level of risk. Kiyosaki, who brags about his personal financial failures and bankruptcy, argues that the greater risk is worth it and too much caution means too little return. In this regard one must always weigh his advice carefully.
A caution: neither author is a certified financial advisor. They do not provide independent verification of their skill level in investments or of their own personal performance.
Readability/Writing Quality:
As with all his books this one is written reasonably well and is easy to follow. He uses real life illustrations and easy to understand arithmetic to demonstrate the numbers.
Notes on Author:
Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter are authors who have teamed up on a number of books about investing and building wealth. Their books are aimed at the novice, someone who needs to learn the basics about how wealth is created.
Publication Information:
Who Took My Money by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter, CPA. Copyright 2004 by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter. Published by Time Warner Books.
Rating for this Book
Overall Rating for Book: Good
Writing Style: Easy to follow.
Usefulness: Useful as a primer on investing.
Finance
What is Customer Segmentation?
Like so many buzz words in business & marketing, “customer segmentation” is one of those terms that is interpreted by folks to mean many different types of things. If the word “segmentation” were blurted out in a room of 20 business people, chances are it would conger up 20 different images.
So what is customer segmentation, and how can it be used to propel one’s business?
Segmentation defined
Customer segmentation is a method for grouping customers based upon similarities they share with respect to any dimensions you deem relevant to your business – whether it be customer needs, channel preferences, interest in certain product features, customer profitability, etc.
The key is for you, the marketer, to first decide on what basis you wish to segment your customers (or prospects for that matter). And, the only way to answer this question is to first determine what your objective is for the segmentation, and thus what you want the segmentation to “do for you”.
Common segmentation objectives
Common objectives for segmentation include but are not limited to: the development of new products, the creation of differentiated marketing communications, the development of differential customer servicing & retention efforts, channel strategy, and the maximization of profit/ROI for existing products.
Once you have decided what your objective is for the segmentation, you can answer the question, “what do I want the segmentation to do for me?”
A brief example: segmenting for customer winbacks
Let’s say you worked for a subscription-based magazine such as Time Out New York (TONY). Your boss has asked you to optimize TONY’s retention strategy utilizing the current save tactic of sending people who have recently canceled their subscriptions (aka “attritors”) 1 of 3 “win-back” mailers. This existing save tactic has been employed by TONY for the past 2 years, and the method for determining which attritor receives which mailer has been based largely on “intuition” (aka random selection).
Your first step in undertaking this project would be to clearly state your objective. Your objective, as per your boss, is to optimize TONY’s retention strategy for recent attritors. This is shorthand for saying, “I want you to maximize your return on your retention-dollars invested”.
Without getting into the nitty gritty of the approach, what you essentially want to do is determine the relative ROIs for each of the 3 mailers at the individual attritor level. For each mailer, you then want to identify those attritors with high ROIs (i.e., those attritors who re-instated their TONY subscriptions after receiving the mailer and provided you with future profits that well-exceeded the cost of the mailer).
Next, for each win-back mailer you want to identify those attributes which the high-ROI attritors have in common, essentially creating a profile for “high-ROI attritors” for each mailer.
The final step is to operationalize the three profiles you’ve created so you can use them to determine which of the 3 mailers, if any, to send to future attritors. This essentially entails implementing a process in which new attritors are matched up against the 3 profiles to determine which, if any, best describe them.
A more sophisticated approach would be to build predictive models that would calculate the expected ROI for each mailer for each attritor, and then send out the mailer with the highest expected ROI to the attritor. And, for those attritors in which all 3 mailers have negative expected ROIs you might choose not to send any win-back mailers.
Closing thoughts
In closing, segmentation can be tricky and complex, and no doubt requires a great deal of expertise & experience. Putting in place flawed segmentation strategies can be far more detrimental to a business than not having them at all. However, when designed the right way, segmentation strategies can provide tremendous returns relative to one-size-fits-all approaches.
Finance
The Big Fat Indian Weddings
My parents are saving money for my marriage, since the time I took birth. At times, I feel that I have birth for this grand event to happen in my life.
Besides saving money for property, saving money for a daughter’s marriage is a priority for Indian parents. Especially in the middle class society, working parents save every single penny that they earn for the wedding day. The entire savings of their life are spent on one single day. The society is the stimulating factor for parents to splurge every single penny that they have. ‘Every thing should be better than a relative’s, friend’s etc’s daughter’s wedding,’ is a general mindset of people. But more than this part of the society, it is the privileged class which makes wedding the biggest event in one’s life.
Money is blown out of proportion as parents/daughters/brothers/sisters/relatives want every thing to be perfect and grand. These weddings are the most talked about events among the relatives, friends and friend’s friends. It is not only a matter of marriage, it is also a matter of prestige.
‘Koi kami nahi rehni chahiye’ is the mantra. The food served, the clothes worn, the jewellery, the décor, everything should be larger than life.
And now it’s fashionable to make the Wedding day an event of the lifetime. The wedding lasts for a week or at times a fortnight or a month. It is an opportunity for the rich and famous to flaunt their wealth.
Let’s have a look at the BIGGEST, the FATTEST, Indian weddings: From UP, Bihar to UK, US, rich Indians with their astronomical wealth have given a new meaning to their son’s/daughter’s Wedding Day.
Our own Laloo Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Misa’s wedding with a computer engineer is unforgettable. The guest list included various political leaders and film stars who became a part of this extravagant wedding. She was a like princess enthroned to become a queen.
If Misa’s wedding was like a fairy tale than the hotelier Vikram Chatwal’s wedding with Priya Sachdev on 18th Feb 2006 was one of the most trendiest weddings of all times. Besides all the glitz and glamour, the guest list included the most prominent names from Iran to USA. Clintons, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and his son Aditya, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Prince of Iran, Prince Nicolas of Greece, US Congressman Joe Crowley and UK industrialist SP Hinduja are a few big wigs, who graced this mega event.
And how can we forget Arun Nair’s wedding with Liz Hurley. This ‘Firangi – Desi’ couple got married on March 2007. After an English wedding in Britain, there had been celebrations for over 5 days in traditional Indian customs in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The families of the couple stayed at the Devi Garh. This one of a kind couple has always been the most talked about pair both in India and Britain.
Also, in the history of Indian Traditional marriages, the wedding of the daughter of London-based steel tycoon Laxmi Niwas Mittal was a remarkable event. Vanisha, the daughter of Laxmi Niwas Mittal has tied nuptial knot with Amit Bhatia, an investment banker based in London. It is undeniable that the wedding was larger than life. It was reported that the total cost of the wedding was around £30m / $55million that is more than rupees two hundred crores in Indian money. The wedding was in news for weeks in all the leading dallies of the country and abroad. The guest list included names like from Indian and British society. Movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Aishwarya Rai was present to name a few. Famous lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, is said, to have written a one-hour play to be staged during the run-up to the vivaah.
Not very long ago, India also saw the wedding ceremony of Rohan Gavaskar with Swati Mankar, his childhood sweetheart. The wedding ceremony was the talk of the town as it was attended by the who’s who of Indian film industry, politics, cricket and fashion industry. People like Shabana Azmi, Bal Thakeray, Sachin Tendulkar, Shobha De, Dimple Kapadia, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agrkar and Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion.
It’s not only Laloos, Mittals or Bachchans that get their daughters or sons get married in an extravagant manner. Every Indian parents’ dream is to see their daughter married in the most lavish manner with the perfect and the most suitable life partner.
