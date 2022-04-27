News
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Jammu & Kashmir Railway Recruitment 2022 | Apply For Various Posts, Salary Upto 35,000 | Check Eligibility And Other Details
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, KRCL invites applications for the following fixed term contract posts on fixed remuneration basis for USBRL Project to be operated in the Jammu and Kashmir (U.T) to apply for Senior and Junior Technical Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on May 10 to 14, 2022.
The registration time is 9.30 am to 1.30 pm only on the date of walk in interview. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details of Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts
Salary: Rs.35,000/-
Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): 7 Posts
Salary: Rs.30,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
1. Sr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.
2. Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil): Full time Engineering Degree BE/B. Tech (Civil) with not less than 60% marks from recognized University approved by AICTE.
Age Limit: The candidates should be maximum 30 years as on May 1, 2022 for the post of Sr. Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Jr. Technical Assistant as on May 1, 2022.
How to Apply for Railway Recruitment 2022 in J&K:
Candidate fulfilling the above criteria may report for walk-in interview along with one copy of application, prepared in the prescribed format as given in below mentioned official Notification, along with original and 1 set of attested copies of all required certificates (age proof, qualification, Caste certificate, experience etc.)
Interview Details:
The details of Date, time and place of walk-in interview is as follows:
1. Sr. Technical Assistant
Reporting date for Category OBC ST SC: 10/05/2022
Reporting date for Category GEN: 11/05/2022
Registration Time: 09.30 hrs to 13:30 hrs only on the date of walk-in interview
2. Jr. Technical Assistant (Civil)
Reporting date for Category OBC ST SC: 12/05/2022
Reporting date for Category GEN: 13/05/2022 to 14 /05/2022
Registration Time: 09.30 hrs to 13:30hrs only on the date of walk-in interview
Interview Venue: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir (U.T). PIN 180011
The candidates shall arrive on time at the venue and get registered with the nominated KRCL official for the walk-in-interview as indicated.
Thieves enter home, steal car in west St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homeowner in west St. Louis County alleged criminals went through an open garage door and stole her car early Tuesday morning.
Right before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Queenie Township resident caught what he believed to be thieves speeding off in his neighbor’s car.
The woman wasn’t home to go on camera but said on the popular app, Next Door, that her car was stolen from their garage before 5:00 a.m. off Dietrich and Carman roads.
She said the thieves went inside her house, took the keys off a key holder, and drove off with her car. The woman said she reported the incident to the police.
Ironically, a neighbor accidentally left her garage door open and warned her of the dangers.
“A couple of weeks ago, my husband went out and forgot to close the door, and she texted my cellphone and said, ‘This is very unusual for you. So, I thought I would let you know you left your garage door open,'” said neighbor Yvonne Cartier. “It makes me sad for her because I know they’re probably very afraid now.”
Now, she’s the one looking out for her.
“It does not stop,” said Ballwin Police Department spokesperson Mark Reckert. “I mean if they’re going to see someone they want whatever they can to try and get into.”
Ballwin police are not handling this case, but the theft happened less than ten minutes away from their station. Their spokesperson said more residents are heeding their warning to lock up.
“Your garage door is valuable because it does have access into your other vehicles in your garage, but it does have access to your home. So, you have to make sure to take your valuables out of your car, lock it and make sure your garage is locked up too,” said Reckert.
A few months ago, the St. Louis County Council approved new ordinance violations for “vehicle prowling” and “vehicle tampering.”
Each is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or jail time of up to a year.
Saints’ Petricka right at home in St. Paul
Born in Northfield and raised in Faribault, Saints reliever Jake Petricka is more than happy to be the answer to a trivia question as the first Minnesota native to play for the Triple-A version of the team.
What really makes him smile is the reality of living it every day.
Take, fo example, Tuesday morning, when he was able to take his two young kids to school from the family home in Savage, kiss his wife, Ellen, goodbye, and head to CHS Field for the start of a six-game series with the Nashville Sounds.
In a career that started impressively on the major-league level in 2014 when he saved 14 games for the Chicago White Sox, only to be beset with injury and the hardly unusual vagabond life of minor-league baseball, the 33-year-old Petricka has a few miles on him.
So much so that, short of a late offer from the Twins to join the Saints, Petricka was prepared to retire from the game and devote full time to his position as co-owner of HTP Sports Academy in Apple Valley.
“If I was going to do the grind of Triple-A I wanted to do it at home,” Petricka said.
“To a point, I thought I was done, because I was more interested in the Twins than they were in me.
They said they had enough players. But with expanded rosters and short spring training they called and said they had an opportunity.”
Petricka, a second-round draft pick out of Indiana State by the White Sox in 2010, suffered his first major injury in 2016 when a hip labrum tear cost him most of the season. The following season he tore a lat muscle in the first game of the season, came back for a few weeks and then sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.
He came back before the end of the season, but an impingement in the upper arm led to season-ending surgery. Another arm surgery followed in 2017.
Petricka made it back to the majors in 2018 and pitched 41 innings as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to six big-league games in 2019 as part of the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization.
Petricka’s quest to return to the majors included playing town ball with the Faribault Lakers last year. He started four games for the Lakers, throwing two innings each outing. He then pitched one game with the Independent League High Point Rockers before signing a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles
Angels.
Petricka spent most of last season in Triple-A before a late-season call-up. While it gave him confidence he could get major-league hitters out, the lack of a spot on a major-league roster left him with limited options.
“The last couple of years — especially with Covid — I’ve spent more time away from the family than I would ever care to do,” Petricka said. “So I’m so grateful to have this opportunity with the Twins — and looking to make the most of it.”
He has pitched in two games for the Saints this season and has picked up a save. A call-up from the Twins some time this season is not out of the question. If it doesn’t happen, the 25-mile drive from Savage will remain a joy.
“I’m at home,” Petricka said, “so I could keep doing this until they told me to please stop showing up. Big leagues, I would play anywhere. But for the minor leagues, the Twins are the one.”
BRIEFLY
Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff, on rehab assignment with the Saints, went 1-for-1 with three walks as designated hitter in the Saints’ 4-1 win. He is expected to play in the outfield Wednesday afternoon.
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
E-Shram Card Holders : Apart From The 500 Rupees The Government Is Giving To The E-Shram Card Holders, These Big Benefits, Know The Details
If you have an e-shram card, then you get an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. If a worker dies in an accident, his family gets Rs 2 lakh. At the same time, if the person has a disability, an amount of Rs 1 lakh is available.
Getting help in building a house
Everyone wants to have their own house. If you have an e-shram card, then you will also be provided money under this scheme as assistance in building a house. At the same time, the e-shram cardholder will also get the direct benefits of the schemes of the central government and state governments.
You also get the benefit of all the schemes of the labor department like- free cycle, free sewing machine, scholarship to children, free tools for your work etc.
On the other hand, in future, the ration card will be linked to it, so that you will be able to get ration from any ration shop in the country.
Apart from this, 500 to 1000 rupees are being sent by the government to the people in their bank accounts every month.
