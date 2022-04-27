News
JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Details Here
JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 35 Posts
JKPSC Recruitment: Filling up of the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, J&K.
Applications, through online mode are invited from the applicants who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir possessing the prescribed Academic /Professional qualification and age for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in terms of the “Jammu & Kashmir Animal/ Sheep Husbandry Department (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 1988 issued vide SR0359 dated 01.12.1988 read with amendments notified vide SRO-546 dated 10.12.2018 and “Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay & Allowance) Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020” notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 dated: 17.06.2020 and Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, as amended from time to time.
JKPSC Recruitment Details
POST NAME Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
Pay Scale Level-9 52700-166700
Qualification: (i) B.V. Sc & A.H Degree from a recognized University. (ii) Desirable:- B.V. Sc & A.H
Total Posts : 35
JKPSC Recruitment 2022-How to apply:
Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission i.e No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.
JKPSC Recruitment 2022-IMPORTANT:
The Application Form together with instructions for filling up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission from 27.04.2022.
Last date for filling of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is 26.05.2022
Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover
Time is on the Miami Heat’s side. And at this point of the NBA calendar, there are few more significant commodities.
With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry missing Tuesday night’s series-clinching 97-94 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks, both now have until Monday to get back to speed. That’s when the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors will open at FTX Arena, with those tickets going on sale Wednesday.
“The next couple of days,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “all we do is just watch what’s going on. I just want everybody living in the training room. Go back to our cave, bandage up, hopefully get healthy.
“And then we’ll see what happens in that series. But definitely guys have earned a couple of days of just quality rest and treatment.”
The 76ers, who are up 3-2, can close out the Raptors in Thursday night’s Game 6 in Toronto. Otherwise, that series would come down to a winner-take-all Game 7 Saturday in Philadelphia.
A source familiar with Butler’s knee inflammation and Lowry’s hamstring strain said it is possible one or both might have been able to play had a Thursday Game 6 been needed against the Hawks.
Instead, what was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain for Lowry will get the benefit of the added time, after he was injured during the third quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 road loss to the Hawks.
With Butler, the team did not even deem the need for an MRI, another encouraging sign.
“Obviously any time we can get to rest those guys and for us to finish out the job is good for all of us,” reserve forward Caleb Martin said.
With Gabe Vincent starting in place of Lowry for a second consecutive game and Victor Oladipo starting in place of Butler, the Heat were able to ease the pain of two of their team leaders.
“They just infused great life into our guys, particularly when it got a little bit uneven,” Spoelstra said of the courtside support from Butler and Lowry. “Guys were just coming back to the bench and they see Jimmy and Kyle right in there in the mix. It’s hard not to just gain confidence from that.”
Oladipo said the boost was tangible.
“Jimmy helped me a lot in the fourth quarter. I appreciate him,” he said. “We appreciate Kyle. And we can’t wait ‘til they get healthy and get back out there helping us win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said the opportunity to decompress also is embraced.
“Guys need that rest,” he said, “they need that mental break, and we get back at it in the next series.”
Martin’s moment
Already without Butler and Lowry, it appeared the Heat might lose Martin as well, when he began clutching his wrist after taking a bump during Tuesday night’ first half.
“Actually,” he said, “I just hit like in my funny bone in a like pretty sensitive spot. So like I just had a shooting pain, like a burning sensation all the way up my arm. So it just lasted like a couple of minutes.
“It kind of wore off as the second half started. I’m good.”
Tuesday was Martin’s best performance of the series, with 10 points and four rebounds.
“I feel like I’d been passive the whole, entire series,” he said. “I’m not really at my best when I’m passive. I’d seen it the last couple of games, so I just wanted to make sure I do the best I could and making sure I kind of followed myself, and not just float around out there.
“I just wanted to keep guys honest and make something happen, be a part of what’s going on and continue to find shots and opportunity to put the ball in the hole.”
Futile finish
Off an inbounds play down three with 5.2 seconds to play, the Hawks first had to burn their final timeout and then were unable to get the ball to intended targets Trae Young or Danilo Gallinari, instead winding up with a game-closing turnover that was credited as an Adebayo steal.
“They basically bodied us,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They bodied us up and basically just took us out of our cuts, forced the pass inside.
“We had two options on that. The first option was Trae Young. The second option was Gallo. They just blew that play up. It was good defense by them.”
Said Gallinari: “They double-teamed the corner. I had no outlets and no time to do anything else. They played smart defense.”
Joe Rogan calls Amber Heard a ‘crazy lady,’ ‘full of s–t,’ sides with Johnny Depp
State wraps probe of Minneapolis police after Floyd killing
Almost two years after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights was set Wednesday to announce findings from its investigation into whether the city police department had a pattern of racial discrimination in policing.
An affirmative finding could lead to a consent decree — a court-enforceable settlement — requiring changes.
The state launched its investigation barely a week after Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests around the world against police racism and brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last spring of murder. Three other officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — were convicted this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal trial and they face a state trial starting in June.
Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said then that the state hoped to use the investigation to find long-term solutions for systemic change. She said the goal was to negotiate a consent decree with the city that courts could enforce with injunctions and financial penalties, citing such agreements in over a dozen other cities including Chicago, where the U.S. Justice Department found a long history of racial bias and excessive use of force by police.
The department quickly won a court order in which the city agreed to make immediate changes, including banning chokeholds and requiring officers to intervene when they see another officer using inappropriate force.
Since then, state investigators have been reviewing a decade’s worth of information, including data on traffic stops, searches, arrests and uses of force, and examined policies and training. They also invited citizens to submit their own stories of encounters with Minneapolis police.
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency. Its duties include enforcing the Minnesota Human Rights Act which, among other things, makes it illegal for a police department to discriminate against someone because of their race.
The department has come under pressure from multiple directions since Floyd’s death. The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating Minneapolis policing practices, though it is not thought to be close to a conclusion.
Several City Council members and residents have pushed to replace the department with a new public safety unit that they argue could take a more comprehensive public health approach to policing, including dropping a required minimum number of police officers. Voters rejected the idea last year.
Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, before his retirement in January, also made a range of changes in department policies and practices, including requiring officers to document their attempts to de-escalate situations, and no longer stopping motorists for minor traffic violations.
But community anger at police flared anew in February when police officers serving a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was staying on a couch in his cousin’s apartment. Prosecutors declined to charge the officer who shot Locke, saying body camera video showed him pointing a gun at the officer, a claim his family disputed. The city has since banned no-knock warrants except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation.
