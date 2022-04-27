News
KC man survives after being trapped under car for 12 hours
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Twelve hours trapped under his car on a frigid January day. Hear one metro man tell his story of survival.
“I thought there was a chance that I could die that, that could be it,” said Nick Mckosato.
“The longer and longer it continued, the more and more I thought that my chances of living were diminishing. I thought that I was going to get rescued in 30 minutes, like my car was upside down in a field,” said Mckosato.
Those minutes turning into hours, as Nick was driving home from a friends home when he crashed. His car rolling over and leaving him pinned, with no sign of help, he made his own distress signal, his call for help.
“I took my white hoodie and just waved it above the car. I know that 100 percent, that’s what got me rescued.”
That signal made from not only the white hoodie he was wearing, but also a panel from the totaled car that rested on top of him. The plea for help answered when a man pulled over, saving his life and starting his journey to recovery.
Some of his injuries were due to the car and others, like his partially amputated foot, due to the freezing temperatures, but Mckosato did not give up.
“It’s not going to break me it’s not going to beat me. I turn it into a game and it’s not going to beat me.”
None of those that are closest to him are surprised by his will to power through, but they still admire just how strong he is.
“I’ve never seen somebody go through such a devastating situation and be so positive, no matter what happens, no matter how much pain he’s in,” said Brandi Clifton, a friend of Mckosato.
Now his goal is simply to walk again and there’s no doubt in his mind that day will come.
“I will walk again, I’m going to walk again, I promise you. I don’t know when, but I will walk again. I look at that as fact.”
Mckosato goes in for his 21st and last surgery on Monday, at Research Medical Center.
After record 2021, MPCA expects much improved air quality this summer
Forecasters with Minnesota’s environmental agency do not expect air quality conditions to be nearly as bad this summer as they were in 2021, when severe wildfires triggered the worst air quality conditions recorded in the state’s history.
With above-normal fire activity expected in Canada, the region can expect smoky air this summer. But drought conditions in Minnesota have improved so the likelihood of major wildfires within the state is lower, according to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency forecast released Tuesday. That means the state can expect wildfire smoke this summer, but with less local smoke, overall it’s likely to be less severe than the year before.
A severe drought last summer combined with massive wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario triggered unprecedented poor air quality in Minnesota, with cities in the central part of the state setting all-time records for particulates in the air. All areas of Minnesota had unsafe air quality for all groups, and some parts of the state remained under air quality warnings for nearly a month. Much of the state was shrouded in a thick haze, impacting visibility. Often, the air smelled like burning wood.
The MPCA has been issuing air quality alerts since 2011, and last year’s wildfire season was a historic one, said air quality forecaster Matt Taraldsen.
“2021 was challenging because it wasn’t just a lot of events we had to forecast for but the severity and duration and the scope was really unprecedented,” Taraldsen told reporters as forecasters announced projections for summer 2022. “It was a high-impact event, it was something that we just do not see in Minnesota.”
St Cloud’s air quality monitor hit an all-time record of 422 micrograms per cubic meter on July 29, 2021. Brainerd recorded 401 micrograms that same day. Those levels of pollution are well above the hazardous category threshold set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
U.S. environmental agencies and air quality forecasters use an air quality index scale to describe levels of pollution and the level of risk it poses. The scale runs from zero to 500. Anything above 100 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma or heart disease. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy for everyone.
Minnesota’s air quality index measures five different pollutants: fine particles, ground-level ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. The pollutant with the highest AQI determines the AQI for the hour, according to MPCA. last year, particulates from fires drove the poor conditions.
At 29 days, northeast Minnesota had the longest air quality alert duration on record, according to MPCA officials. A major wildfire in Minnesota’s Arrowhead region contributed to the smoky conditions there.
It’s hard to predict what drought conditions could look like in Minnesota in the coming months, though the National Weather Service predicts the summer will be hotter and drier than average. However, MPCA forecaster Nick Witcraft said the wetter conditions this spring could potentially keep fires down in the northern part of the state. Northwestern Minnesota has seen severe flooding this spring.
The MPCA provides Minnesota air quality condition updates at www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.
Burnsville senator suffers ‘medical situation’ during floor debate
The Minnesota Senate took a brief unplanned recess Tuesday after Burnsville Sen. Lindsey Port suffered an undisclosed medical issue on the chamber floor.
Port, a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party member in her first term, was taken to nearby Regions Hospital for what she called a “full and thorough examination.”
“I am in stable condition and expect to be discharged soon,” Port said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“As I recently revealed publicly, I am living with the effects of long COVID, and medical professionals are currently evaluating to see if that is the reason for this incident,” she wrote. “I want to thank the quick and professional action taken by my Senate colleagues, Senate staff, and the medical professionals who attended to me.”
Long COVID affects as many as 30 percent of people who catch the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, dizziness and shortness of breath.
Senators were in the midst of debating the GOP-led chamber’s Health and Human Services bill when a recess was called for a medical situation. Debate resumed about 15 minutes later and the bill was eventually approved with a 61 to 5 vote.
Ellison sues Utah solar energy companies, alleging Minnesota consumers defrauded
Minnesota is suing a set of Utah-based solar panel companies and executives who are alleged to have used high-pressure sales tactics and misleading advertising to persuade Minnesotans to buy their products.
Almost 400 Minnesotans around the state reported deceptive sales practices by the companies Brio Energy, Bello Solar Energy, Avolta Power Inc. and Sunny Solar Utah and the companies’ executives, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday in announcing the lawsuit. The residents faced a combined financial impact of millions of dollars after they missed out on promised tax credits or rebates from utility companies, Ellison said.
Salespeople for the solar companies gave inaccurate assessments of the benefits customers would see from buying the panels and asked them to sign contracts with short cancellation windows without customers’ knowledge that they were buying the products, the state’s complaint said. And as a result, the consumers paid more for the panels than they would through other vendors or faced excessive cancellation fees and legal threats from the companies.
Customers also reported that the groups didn’t install solar panels on the timeline that they promised at the time of purchase and blamed state utilities or other entities for the delays.
Other states have issued warnings to the companies, but Minnesota was believed to be the first to file suit against them.
Assistant attorneys general reviewed dozens of customer reports, along with training materials from the companies before bringing the lawsuit that alleges the companies and three of their executives violated Minnesota’s consumer protection, false advertising and deceptive trade practices laws. They called on the court to bar the companies from using deceptive practices and to offer restitution to those impacted by the misleading sales tactics, as well as civil penalties for the groups.
“Minnesota homeowners believe they were making investments in their homes, saving money on their utility bills, and were contributing to a healthier climate and environment. Well, their good intentions were taken advantage of, which is why we’re here today,” Ellison said. “They were scared by unscrupulous companies that use their deceptive tactics to defraud.”
Training materials from the solar panel sales companies showed that employees were trained to mislead customers in order to make their sales. The materials used logos or promotions including utility companies without the approval of those companies, attorneys involved in the filing said. Despite receiving cease and desist letters from customers who’d been threatened with lawsuits and from the state, the company’s sales tactics and threats to sue customers who failed to pay cancellation fees continued.
Ellison encouraged consumers to vet vendors with the Minnesota Department of Commerce or Better Business Bureau before making a purchase, be wary of vendors that press for quick transactions with few details, and reach out to the Attorney General’s Office if they feel they’ve been subject of a scam.
Ellison sues Utah solar energy companies, alleging Minnesota consumers defrauded
