Finance
Knowing When To Discard Business Sales Leads: Overcoming The China Egg Syndrome
The China Egg Syndrome concept has a fascinating beginning. Most people have no idea what a china egg actually is. The story goes back to the early 1960s. A life/health insurance trainer kept one on his desk. Normally, it is a nice decorative item, an egg-shaped colorful piece of glass or porcelain sitting in a little golden metal holder. Perhaps you have seen one. This particular piece was used as an agent-training exhibit. Here’s the meaning.
Most agents, whether newly minted or veteran, have a problem. And, if they do not solve this particular problem, they will likely go out of business. It is that simple. As any successful practitioner of the art of selling will agree, one must be on an eternal campaign to find, develop, and close leads. Finding people and businesses which are receptive to our products and services is ongoing. In the insurance business, that means using every source and method to gain entry to those who might be receptive to what we have to offer. Then, we must get them to buy our proffered policy solutions.
One would think finding leads is important but not crucial. Let me disabuse all of that notion. It is the life blood of selling; insurance is no exception. Closing leads to produce business and commissions is the second to last step in the process. The final step is service and conservation. The primary aspect is thus developing a constant fresh flow of good leads; that everyone knows is the hard part.
Now we come to the subject of this commentary. In poker lingo, it means knowing when to hold ’em and knowing when to fold ’em. In insurance sales terms, it means knowing when to continue developing the lead (sitting on and nurturing that egg, if you please) until it hatches into a sale. It means knowing how and when to recognize one is sitting on a sales lead, ( an egg) one that is never going to hatch, a china egg. Don’t think this is easy. It is not. And retaining and spending time, energy, effort, calls, re-submitting, additional contacts and interviews, and fussing with well developed leads, works-in-process, that we have actually become rather attached to because we have invested such effort in them, is the bane of far too many otherwise successful business sales people. At some point, we must detach ourselves from this china egg. It’s almost like saying good bye to an old friend, a deadly old friend.
The way out of this conundrum is to turn the problem into a process. It takes organization and discipline. Here is one way to do it. Once lead sheets develop into folders of product/service proposals, and after the first closes, we begin the quest to determine whether the proposed solutions are eggs that will hatch or are china eggs. From here things get interesting. From here begin sales. From here begin the most creative excuses. From here, most often, prospective buyers start getting scarce (hard to reach, don’t return phone calls, don’t answer voice messages, emails, faxes, follow up letters). Every seasoned advisory agent has experienced them; thus it is not necessary to burden readers with any.
The straight forward process is three strikes (follow ups) and out. I know this is hard, but it is the lifesaver. Obviously, it makes common sense to retain certain ones in a suspense file for future follow up. You may find, when one turns up a few months later, that you want to give it another go. I say do it. There is something about coming upon a folder 8 months down the line that gives it a fresh look. And sometimes, the china egg actually turns into a real one and hatches. In some cases, you might even receive a call! We’ve all had it happen.
I even have a FINAL resting place for a very select few of my china eggs in the back office morgue file. You know, just in case? When this process has been completed and most all of the china eggs have been discarded, you find that you have served yourself best by serving yourself well and in a disciplined manner. The process from initial close to final discard might take a few days, weeks, or at most a month. That is with breathing spaces between follow ups and all. You know you are doing it right when you notice you are not building up great files of thick folders that keep on getting more numerous and older! I’ve known agents who have kept these lead files so long, that the prospects have died! Keep them moving along.
You know you are doing it right when you are constantly taking in new leads, working them (HARD), and discarding most of them in a brisk way, using the “one, two, three strikes, and you’re out” procedure, all within a rather short time. It is a judgement call. And by maintaining a suspense file, you still retain the possibility of pulling out a sale now and again. Turnover is the name of the game. It is quite liberating. Time to move on. Here are two final thoughts. 1. Our only stock in trade is time&skill. 2. China eggs are nothing but time wasters, kind of like sinkholes, to be rid of in a reasonable, quick, but orderly way. Good selling, everyone.
Finance
Understanding Vision Insurance
There are many misconceptions about vision insurance among most people. Few realize what it means and its benefits, and even fewer purchase it when they actually need it. Knowing what this insurance is and its benefits is the first step in determining whether you need it. Insuring your vision can be a critical component of a comprehensive insurance plan; understanding it can help you derive the maximum benefits from it.
For people who wear eye glasses, contacts, or have a history of eye problems in their family, getting an individual vision insurance plan is imperative. You can easily save upwards of thousands of dollars every year in the form of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and equipment costs (such as lenses, glasses, etc.). If there is more than one person in your family with vision problems, then you can get a group vision insurance plan that will cut down costs further while ensuring that you get the best care possible.
Even if you currently do not have any vision problems, it is still wise to get an individual vision insurance plan. You would have to take routine eye exams every few months, even if you have to vision problems. The cost of the eye exams might come out to be more than the amount you’ll pay as the premium in most cases. Hence, in the long run, you’ll not only save money, but also provide yourself with protection in case you develop any vision problems (which will not be surprising considering the amount of time one has to spend before computer screens these days).
Not all insurance plans are alike, however. Different plans provide different benefits. Most standard plans take care of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and part of the cost of lenses, glasses, and frames. Some plans even take care of surgical procedures such as LASIK and cataract operations. These procedures can cost several thousand dollars, and an insurance plan can significantly reduce these costs.
Vision insurance is an important part of a comprehensive health plan. Analyze your own needs to figure out whether you need it or not. In case you do, try to get the best rate possible as pertinent to your requirements.
Finance
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
During the 2012 End of the World so-called Fiscal Cliff of our Federal Government there seems to be quite a bit of suggestions from the Obama Administration and President Obama himself about curtailing tax cuts for the wealthy when people of means invest in Municipal Bonds. Does this make sense? Should we be considering this? Can we do something like this during a time when Muni Bonds are sketchy in many places and municipalities are having trouble with their budgets? Let’s talk.
You see, there was an interesting article in the Wall Street Journal on December 12, 2012 titled; “Tax Breaks on Muni Bonds Draw Scrutiny” by John D McKinnon and Andrew Ackerman which noted that some $30 billion in interest earnings from investors of Municipal Bonds are missed by the Federal Government.
However, if we remove this deduction now, then in essence the Federal Government is hurting our communities, cities, and municipal budgets. That hurts infrastructure upgrades such as sewer treatment plants, flood control run-off ditches, school projects, bridges, roadways, parks, libraries, etc. all so the Federal Government can have more money? Why, the Federal Government wastes so much money “trillions of dollars” a year in fact.
Since the Federal Government cannot live within its means, it is willing to perhaps cause a collapse of the Muni Bond market. Indeed, something like this could cause a flight from bonds, a cascading challenge for so many cities. With fewer investors, all within what some consider a bond bubble we could be in for big trouble.
Do we have to be worried that a politician will make a horrible mistake, or inadvertently destroy all the towns, communities, and cities in America over this? It’s not that the Muni Bond market hasn’t gotten a little at of control in the past, or created a bubble worthy of being highly scrutinized. That is a real problem, as Meredith Whitman has discussed, and I’d say she’s right, the municipal bond market is not out of the woods yet.
In my professional opinion it is irresponsible to be talking about removing the tax breaks for Muni bonds at this point, as it would collapse the bond market. We just don’t need that level of uncertainty for investors. It’s not good for our country, our economy, or for all those communities.
President Obama has suggested that before he became president he was a “Community Organizer” and in that regard, I’d like to say that there would be nothing worse for the communities around the country then to pull something like that, and it’s not even funny to entertain the idea. Please consider all this and think on it.
Finance
Which Parent is Entitled to Claim a Minor Child As a Dependency Exemption For Federal Tax Purposes?
In Rhode Island who is entitled to claim the minor child or children as Dependency Exemptions for Federal tax Purposes?
If there is no indication in a Divorce Final Judgment or Decision Pending Final Judgment or Property Settlement agreement as to who is entitled to claim the children as Dependency Exemptions then automatically the parent with Physical Placement / Physical Custody of the minor children is entitled to claim the child or children for Federal Tax purposes.
This article is for informational purposes only and should not be a substitute to seeking advice from a Rhode Island Divorce Lawyer, RI Family Attorney or Child Custody Lawyer.
If there is a Property Settlement, Decison Pending, Order or Final Judgment that adresses the issue then the parties should follow the order or contract as to which party claims the child as an exemption. If they are unhappy with the order or contract then they may be able to modify it. If a person fails to abide by the Property Settlement Agreement or Court Decree then there can be serious penalties and Repercussions in RI Family Court.
However, the IRS does not care about Rhode Island Family Court Orders, Decrees and Property Settlement Agreements! As far as the IRS is concerned, the parent with Physical Custody is entitled to claim the child regardless of any state court decrees and orders and regardless of indications to the contrary in a Property Settlement Agreement unless form 8332 is executed.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has developed a very bright line, clear and concise rule regarding who is entitled to claim a child as an exemption for Federal Income Tax Purposes. Treasury decision 9408 states that the parent with physical custody may claim the children as dependants regardless of the terms and conditions of any Property Settlement Agreement, order or Final Judgment unless the noncustodial parent submits form 8332 signed by the custodial parent.
Pursuant to Treasury Decision 9408: the parent with Physical Placement of a child or children is entitled to claim the exemption (s) unless the noncustodial parent appends form 8332 to their federal income tax form signed by the custodial parent for the particular tax year in question. It makes absolutely no difference to the IRS what any State Court Property Settlement Agreement, Contract, Order or judgement states!
The IRS has absolutely no interest in getting bogged down in a contentious and messy state Family Court dispute or divorce between feuding parents. The IRS only cares about collecting money. The IRS has no interest in being involved in a dispute between two ex spouses or ex boyfriends and girlfriends.
The IRS bright line rules and regulations should not motivate parents to ignore or refuse to abide by Property Settlement Agreements or RI State Court decrees! There can be serious repurcussions to not following orders and negotiated contractual agreements. If a person is unhappy with an order they should seek to modify it, if they qualify for a modification, rather than not follow it.
In some instances a parent can file in Rhode Island Family court and seek to nullify an order or contract allowing the noncustodial parent to claim the deduction when the noncustodial parent owes child support. It makes little to no sense that a person could claim an exemption when they are not paying Court ordered Child Support. However, a Parent needs to file in Court rather than taking the law into her or his own hands.
In RI, if a parent wrongfully claims a child in Contempt or Violation of a Court order, Property Settlement Agreement, Decision Pending Entry of Final Judgment or Final Judgement of Divorce than the aggrieved parent may seek relief from the Rhode Island Family Court. This relief could be a motion seeking damages or for contempt or other relief. The Rhode Island Family Court could order the parent who wrongfully claimed the exemption to file a modified tax form. The Family Court could order the parent who violated the order to pay damages or Attorneys / Lawyers fees to the aggrieved person. The Family Court could order other relief.
Therefore, it is prudent for a noncustodial parent who has an order or contract permitting the use of the dependency exemption for a particular year to request that the custodial parent sign IRS form 8332. The noncustodial parent who is entitled to claim the dependency exemption for the minor child should attach form 8332 to his or her federal tax form. If the custodial parent refuses to sign form 8332, the noncustodial parent may file a motion in Rhode Island Family Court asking that the custodial parent be ordered to sign the form or for contempt, Attorneys fees or other relief.
Legal Notice per Rules of Professional Responsibility:
The Rhode Island Supreme Court licenses all lawyers and attorneys in the general practice of law, but does not license or certify any lawyer / attorney as an expert or specialist in any field of practice.
Knowing When To Discard Business Sales Leads: Overcoming The China Egg Syndrome
Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Chicago Bears GM.
OpenSea Buys Gem NFT Aggregator!
Understanding Vision Insurance
A complete timeline of the Nets implosion
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
What Amber Heard’s alleged Borderline Personality Disorder means
Mechanic Gets Paid in BTC for Lambo Repairs!
Infamous ‘Yankee Letter’ finally published, addresses 2017 sign-stealing accusations
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm