‘Lucky he didn’t kill me.’ 84-year-old Stillwater carjacking victim says she is grateful for outpouring of support

Pat Finnegan normally parks in the parking lot of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Stillwater when she reports for her volunteer shift at the church’s food shelf.

But the church parking lot was full on the morning of April 13 as mourners gathered for the funeral of former Washington County Administrator Jim Schug, so Finnegan, 84, found an on-street parking spot near the Washington County Historic Courthouse, about a block away from the church.

While she finished her shift around 11:15 a.m., Finnegan returned to her 2008 Buick LaCrosse. Unbeknownst to her, a man was lying in her back seat. “I never would have gotten in the car if I’d seen him,” she said. “I’m not that dumb. I might be old, but I would never do that.”

Finnegan got in her car and drove off. She made it about half a block when she spotted a friend out walking, so she pulled over to say hello. The two women chatted for about 10 minutes, Finnegan said.

“He was in the back seat the whole time I was talking to her,” she said.

When Finnegan started to drive home, the man hit her on the side of the head with a metal object and told her to drive to Minneapolis, she said. “He said, ‘Take me to Minneapolis.’ I said, ‘I don’t know the way to Minneapolis,’ which I don’t. I don’t go to Minneapolis. Ever.”

Finnegan continued driving, turning west on Churchill Street West, but when she started turning south toward Stillwater Middle School, the man started yelling at her to get out of the car.

“He yelled, ‘Get out! Get out,’” she said. “I thought, ‘I’m going to get out, you’d better believe it. I’m not taking any chances.’ I’m lucky he didn’t kill me.”

The man drove off, and Finnegan walked home – about three blocks – and called the police from her landline. “I didn’t have my cell phone with me,” she said. “I didn’t want the darn thing in the first place. My kids made me get it.”

Finnegan received six stitches in her ear and suffered a scratch on her face that has become infected. She’s been to the doctor three times since the carjacking.

Finnegan’s car has not yet been located. The incident remains under investigation.

Police believe the man was dropped off at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater for medical care on the night of April 12 by another police agency after he allegedly swallowed controlled substances.

The man is believed to have crawled into the back seat of Finnegan’s car after he left the hospital, said Police Chief Brian Mueller.

“We believe we know who it is,” Mueller said Tuesday. “We definitely think that this is an isolated incident. We have not seen any other carjacking-related incidents here. We’re just really grateful that Mrs. Finnegan is doing well. She’s a strong individual, and we want to bring her attacker to justice.”

Finnegan, a widow and the mother of two, said she has been amazed by the outpouring of support she has received since the attack.

“I didn’t realize I was loved so much,” she said. “People have sent flowers, treats, cards. I’m writing up a ‘thank you’ to put in the church bulletin.”

She said she hopes her attacker gets the help he needs.

“If he was on drugs, he needs help, and I really hope he gets it,” she said. “I hope he doesn’t hurt anyone ever again. I want to say to him, ‘Would you do this to your mother? Really?’ If he only knew what I’ve had to go through.”