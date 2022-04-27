News
Marcus Foligno returns to Wild lineup after another bout with COVID
Wild winger Marcus Foligno remembers feeling “a little bit off” after the Wild’s 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Easter. He woke up the next morning with a stuffy nose, a dry throat and a pit in his stomach knowing he had to get tested for COVID ahead of a road game against the Montreal Canadiens.
Though the NHL eliminated daily testing a couple of months ago, it still requires teams to get swabbed before cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada. That’s how Foligno found out he had COVID once again.
“You get the test and you get the call back from the docs letting you know you’re positive, and you’re just like, ‘OK. Here we go,’ ” Foligno said .”It is what it is. I’m happy that at the end of day I was the only one that got it and we don’t have anyone else kind of going down that road. You want everyone healthy going into playoffs here.”
After staying home for his mandatory isolation period, Foligno was set to return to the Wild lineup Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center for a game against the Arizona Coyotes. He missed games last week against Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Nashville.
“It’s been tough watching,” Foligno said. “You see a tough game in Nashville and the battle of it all. You miss it. It’s tough to watch. I think (my) heart races way more watching than (it does) playing.”
Fortunately for Foligno, he only had minor symptoms last week. Unfortunately for Foligno, his wife and kids got sick, too.
“You’re dealing with two little ones that don’t know how to blow their nose,” he said. “It’s a little different and more stressful than actually being sick myself. Everyone is doing better now.”
Perhaps the silver lining of Foligno testing positive is he got to rest his body.
It’s no secret Foligno has been dealing with some bumps and bruises over the past couple of months. He’s just played through the pain because that’s what he does.
“It was good to kind of just quiet some things down with the schedule that we’ve had,” Foligno said. “Even days that we get a day off, it’s (one) day and we’re right back at it to hitting something again, or doing something like that.”
Not surprisingly, Foligno said his body is feeling much better after a week off. He added that he was looking forward to getting back on the ice to work alongside Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite Jordan Greenway, who also returned to the Wild lineup Tuesday after missing the past couple of weeks with an upper-body injury.
“I’m really excited,” Foligno said. “Just happy to back now and healthy and ready to finish off the season with the guys.”
BRIEFLY
Jared Spurgeon (upper-body injury), Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) and Mats Zuccarello (lower-body injury) all sat out Tuesday’s game. It sounds as if Spurgeon is a little further behind Dumba and Zuccarello as far as returning to the Wild lineup.
Carlos Correa tells Twins brass he’s willing to stay
Carlos Correa is open to staying in Minnesota, the Twins shortstop said Tuesday, and told the front office as much during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.
Since Correa signed a three-year, $105 million contract on March 22 — the biggest in Twins history — it has been assumed his stay would be a short one. The deal includes player opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, leaving Correa the very real option of trying to break the bank in free agency next winter.
“There are a lot of rumors, people saying this is a one-year-deal type of thing, and I wanted to reassure them that I want to be part of a family here,” Correa said before Tuesday night’s game against Detroit at Target Field.
“I want to be part of a winning culture, and I think with this team we can do that.”
One of the top defensive shortstops in baseball, Correa is a .275 career hitter who has played in the past five American League Championship Series and two World Series, winning it all with the Houston Astros in 2017. He’s also only 27 years old.
The Twins started Tuesday riding a four-game winning streak and atop the AL Central Division standings with an 8-8 record. Correa is hitting only .192 with a .288 on-base percentage but that is expected to change – and if it does, he would be one of the most coveted of 2023 free agents.
If that’s what he decides to do. It seems unlikely Correa would play out the contract as is, especially if he has a typical season. Another team would likely pay him more for longer.
What does Correa have to see from Minnesota this season to stay?
“Well, we can talk about that later,” he said, “but they know my willingness to be part of change here and creating that championship culture.”
SANO? ‘STILL EARLY’
Miguel Sano is well aware of his batting average, .083 at first pitch on Tuesday. When asked about his opposite-field single in Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox, he smiled.
“Yeah, my first hit in Minnesota, at Target Field,” he said.
Sano, formerly the organization’s top prospect, turns 29 next month and isn’t unaccustomed to starting slowly. He’s a career .211 hitter in March and April, and his best production has come in July, August and September – 99 of his 162 career home runs and 251 of his 418 RBIs.
Asked Tuesday whether he had concerns about Sano’s start, manager Rocco Baldelli said, “This is a question we’ve had in the past, at different points, and he always finds a way to end up kind of squashing those questions as the season goes on. It’s still real early for Miggy.”
Sano started Tuesday 4 for 48 with one homer, three RBIs, eight walks and 17 strikeouts.
“I started (the season) struggling, but that’s one part of the game,” he said. “So, the more positive you are — strong mind, strong heart — the better you are. I don’t care if I’m hitting good or not, I’m the same person, same player; I try to play hard and do my work.”
GRAY AREA
Starter Sonny Gray, limited to one start this season because of what the Twins are calling a low-grade hamstring strain, threw off a mound on Tuesday for the second time, Baldelli said.
Those results will determine when Gray, acquired in a trade with Cincinnati this spring, will come off the injured list. He’s eligible to be activated on Wednesday.
“We’ll get together with the trainers and Wes (Johnson) and Sonny himself and start talking about the timeline,” Baldelli said. “He’s not going to be activated in a day or two, but hopefully not too much longer than that.”
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Alex Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, was scheduled to start a rehab assignment and DH for the Saints in St. Paul on Tuesday. He’s on the IL with wrist soreness that required surgery last July but hasn’t diminished. After two or three games, the Twins will assess his pain level. “That will tell us what we need to know,” Baldelli said. … Catcher Gary Sanchez, sidelined by abdominal pain, is scheduled to ramp up rehab activity on Wednesday. “If it doesn’t go well tomorrow, you’re probably talking about an IL stint,” Baldelli said.
Yankees react to release of letter that outlined team’s sign- and pitch sequence-stealing methods in 2015 and 2016
After years of speculation and failed legal arguments, the “Yankees letter” became public before Tuesday’s games began. It confirms that the Bombers’ players used the video replay room to steal signs and decode pitch sequences in 2015 and 2016 and tried to use runners on second base to relay them to the hitters.
While it will not matter to fans of teams like the Astros and Red Sox, who have been punished for sign-stealing scandals, there is a difference. The Astros and Red Sox were punished for sign stealing after September 2017, when commissioner Rob Manfred defined the rules for using the video replay room, which had just been started three years before. The allegations against the Yankees are from before that declaration from Manfred.
It’s a small but significant contextual point that is lost in the fact the Yankees have publicly played the victim of the Astros’ scandal that came during their 2017 World Series title run. That is partly why the Yankees were afraid this would cause embarrassment and irreparable harm to their reputation.
The reaction around the league, at least, was pretty underwhelming before Tuesday’s games.
One rival coach laughed and asked why the Yankees fought so hard to keep the letter sealed.
“There’s nothing very exciting in there,” the coach said. “It’s nothing that hadn’t been out there before. I just don’t understand why they fought it so hard.”
An American League executive said he wasn’t surprised by what was revealed in the letter, but instead by the fact that was all that was in it.
“Honestly, I guess I expected it to be more shocking,” the executive said. “This was all stuff we’d seen or heard before. “
The letter, dated Sept. 14, 2017, was the result of counter-allegations from the Red Sox, who the Yankees had asked the league to investigate for using an Apple Watch to relay signs, back in August of 2017. The Yankees were fined $100,000 for using the dugout phone to relay signs on some road trips where the video replay room was not near the dugout. The vague illegal use of the dugout phone was reported at the time.
“This is the initial findings, not even the final results of an investigation which was done before the rules were defined,” one team source said when the letter initially came to light. “There are no allegations that there was sign stealing after the Manfred memo.”
Before this investigation into the Red Sox’s use of the Apple Watch in August 2017, MLB and Manfred had not established clear rules on using the video replay rooms in the age-old art of sign and pitch sequence stealing. In fact, it was this investigation and its September 2017 letter that set the precedent for the investigation into the 2017-2018 Astros and 2018 Red Sox sign stealing scandals.
The Yankees, however, were quick to talk about how they felt cheated by the 2017 Astros, who they lost to in the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez all spoke openly about how upset they were when the findings came to light in 2020. Even this spring, Cashman added to that by saying the Yankees World Series drought should come with an asterisk.
The Yankees’ argument against letting the letter be released was that the context of allegations would be lost and they would be indicted in the court of public opinion under rules that did not exist at the time the letter was written. Legally, the Yankees argued that they were not a party to this lawsuit. They believe it was included by MLB lawyers errantly. It became public as part of the evidence that was released after the dismissal of a lawsuit by a DraftKings user against MLB and the Astros.
()
In wake of Trump threat, Vos extends Republican investigation into 2020 election
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin that was supposed to wrap up this week will continue just as Donald Trump urged, but with no more taxpayer money to pay for it, the state’s top Republican said Tuesday.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ announcement that the probe into President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state will go on beyond Saturday, when the contract with the investigator was scheduled to end, came a day after Trump issued a not-so-thinly veiled threat to Vos if he shut it down.
Vos referenced several ongoing lawsuits related to the investigation, but not Trump, in explaining the extension.
“The Office of Special Counsel will remain open as we guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and get through the other lawsuits that have gridlocked this investigation,” Vos said.
Wisconsin’s review is one of only a handful of GOP efforts to look back at the 2020 election that remain alive.
A much-ridiculed investigation wrapped up in September in Arizona without offering proof to support Trump’s claims of a stolen election. Similar efforts are being pursued by Republicans in the presidential battleground states of Michigan and Pennsylvania, also won by Biden. And in Utah, a panel of majority-GOP lawmakers in December approved an audit of the state’s election system. Unlike Arizona, the Utah effort will be conducted by nonpartisan legislative auditors and is not focused solely on 2020.
Vos hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman at $11,000 a month and launched the probe after Trump and others put pressure on him to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Biden carried Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has survived recounts, partisan and nonpartisan reviews and numerous lawsuits.
Vos said the investigation would continue under its original $676,000 budget with Gableman agreeing to a pay cut. He didn’t say how much of a cut and his spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, said details were still being finalized. She said Gableman had asked to purchase the state office equipment he had been using, and Vos agreed. She had no further details.
Vos, the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history, has tried to appease the wing of his party that supports Trump and questions the outcome of the election, while also pushing back against those who want to decertify Biden’s win.
Trump on Monday called for the investigation to go forward.
“Anyone calling themselves a Republican in Wisconsin should support the continued investigation in Wisconsin without interference,” Trump said in a statement.
“I understand some RINOs have primary challengers in Wisconsin,” Trump said without naming Vos or his primary challenger, Adam Steen. “I’m sure their primary opponents would get a huge bump in the polls if these RINOs interfere.”
The acronym RINO refers to “Republican In Name Only.”
Gableman, in a series of recent appearances on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcasts, has urged Vos to allow the work to continue. Gableman asked listeners to call and email Vos to tell him not to have movers remove state furniture from his office on Tuesday.
Gableman did not return a message Tuesday.
Gableman’s inquiry has drawn bipartisan criticism from the start. A conservative, he worked briefly in the Trump administration and said right after the election that he believed it had been stolen from Trump.
Once the investigation began, Gableman was criticized for surrounding himself with Trump loyalists, sending confusing emails, making basic errors in his filings and for meeting with conspiracy theorists. He was sued over his response to open records requests and for subpoenas of mayors and other local elections officials who said they were willing to testify publicly, but not behind closed doors. A hearing on Gableman’s case seeking to jail the mayors for noncompliance is scheduled for July.
A judge last week ordered Gableman to stop deleting emails and other records. On Tuesday, the judge set a June 10 hearing to determine whether Gableman should be found in contempt. Vos has already been found to be in contempt for failing to produce records in another case.
Gableman has delivered two interim reports, most recently in March, but he has failed to meet numerous deadlines. None of his findings provided substantiated evidence that Trump actually won Wisconsin.
Gableman’s recommendation that the Republican-controlled Legislature take a look at decertifying Biden’s win was met with bipartisan scorn.
In recent weeks, Gableman drew new criticism for disparaging how Wisconsin’s top elections administrator, Meagan Wolfe, dressed.
Investigative documents posted publicly in late April showed the probe had expanded to look at the political leanings of public workers involved in elections. One unsigned memo drew criticism; it described a Milwaukee city employee as “probably” a Democrat because she “has a weird nose ring,” colors her hair and lives with her boyfriend.
“There’s something wrong with him,” Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier, chairwoman of the Senate elections committee, said of Gableman in response to that memo.
