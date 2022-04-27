Finance
Marine Trades Insurance – Past and Future Obsolescence
Evolution of Marine Trades Insurance Provision
It was only until relatively recently that a marine trader needed to buy a plethora of insurance policies to meet their insurance requirements. Individual policies to cover Property, Legal Liability, Pontoons, Professional Indemnity and Vessels made it a complicated and, in the case of the many for whom insurance represents a grudge buy, painful and expensive.
The advent, in the late 90s of the very first “Combined” policy for marine traders began a typically (for the Insurance Industry) slow metamorphosis of insurance provision to the Marine Leisure Sector into the combined solution. This delivered several advantages to traders, insurance brokers and insurers too. Firstly, traders were spared the pain of sourcing multiple policies with possibly different renewal dates and providers and could also find some overall premium reduction. Brokers too were spared the additional work of sourcing separate policies for those elements of a trader’s insurance programme that could now be incorporated into a single schedule and wording.
Insurers benefitted too, at least those that embraced the “Combined” concept. Those that did not saw their stand-alone offerings gradually become obsolete – much as the advent of the motor car rendered manufacturers of horse-pulled conveyances obsolete, the stand-alone offering has all but disappeared.
Stable Market through Crowded Market to Buyers’ Market
From the very first combined marine trade insurance policy the market developed into a fairly stable state consisting of a handful of providers. However, in the last six years more capacity in this specialist market has been introduced. In 2014 alone we saw no less than 3 new insurers launch combined marine trade products and from a handful of policy wordings a few years ago we now have over a dozen significant players in the Market with others having come and gone in the same period.
The problem for the provider is now similar to that which the majority of the non-marine insurance segment faces – a perennial soft market and a race to the bottom of the premium barrel. Every underwriter has their choke point sooner or later. With a number of the larger providers competing aggressively against each other since 2010, the 2014 entry of new capacity may not see further price reductions but a further consolidation of the Market as stable. In order to succeed new entrants to the Market will need to deliver innovative programmes or services that can add real value to an insured and/or their supporting brokers.
The Future Belongs to the True Innovators
This may not be such a difficult feat with old-fashioned practices persisting amongst the established providers – the 40-page proposal form being a prime example. Real opportunity in this Market lies with the innovator. The insurer or MGA that succeeds in removing the traditional barriers to doing business and can deliver fast results will have a distinct advantage. But the provider who can address the 21st Century needs of a modern business will be the one that really thrives. Cover essential to the modern company director such as Directors & Officers Liability (still mysteriously rare in the Marine Leisure Sector), Employment Practices Liability and Environmental Impairment Liability is generally missing from combined marine policies.
A specialist broker can offer this sort of modern protection to sit alongside a combined policy but as insurers in general continue to introduce new products that fragment the Market, brokers can offer modern, relevant protection to their marine trade clients by removing cover from the marine trade combined schedule and placing it on an enhanced (and often more competitively priced) stand-alone policy.
It is already possible to deliver to the Marine Leisure Sector competitive, comprehensive insurance programmes that are comprised of stand-alone policies for property, liability and vessels but also encompass innovative products, some new, others improved, to protect the modern business and deliver greater value for the business and the business owner. New products such as Excess Protection, Computer Insurance, Pollution as well as the more robust Directors & Officers cover and revitalised Cargo/Stock Throughput and Engineering insurances can be built into a gap-free body of enhanced cover.
The implication for the long-term future of the Marine Trader’s Combines policy is severe. Change is the only constant and whilst the Marine Trade Combined policy rendered the stand-alone jigsaw obsolete, innovation and fragmentation in the wider Insurance Industry is, perhaps, the start of the wheel beginning to turn again and signal the ultimate obsolescence of the Marine Trade Combined policy as it currently exists.
Finance
Knowing When To Discard Business Sales Leads: Overcoming The China Egg Syndrome
The China Egg Syndrome concept has a fascinating beginning. Most people have no idea what a china egg actually is. The story goes back to the early 1960s. A life/health insurance trainer kept one on his desk. Normally, it is a nice decorative item, an egg-shaped colorful piece of glass or porcelain sitting in a little golden metal holder. Perhaps you have seen one. This particular piece was used as an agent-training exhibit. Here’s the meaning.
Most agents, whether newly minted or veteran, have a problem. And, if they do not solve this particular problem, they will likely go out of business. It is that simple. As any successful practitioner of the art of selling will agree, one must be on an eternal campaign to find, develop, and close leads. Finding people and businesses which are receptive to our products and services is ongoing. In the insurance business, that means using every source and method to gain entry to those who might be receptive to what we have to offer. Then, we must get them to buy our proffered policy solutions.
One would think finding leads is important but not crucial. Let me disabuse all of that notion. It is the life blood of selling; insurance is no exception. Closing leads to produce business and commissions is the second to last step in the process. The final step is service and conservation. The primary aspect is thus developing a constant fresh flow of good leads; that everyone knows is the hard part.
Now we come to the subject of this commentary. In poker lingo, it means knowing when to hold ’em and knowing when to fold ’em. In insurance sales terms, it means knowing when to continue developing the lead (sitting on and nurturing that egg, if you please) until it hatches into a sale. It means knowing how and when to recognize one is sitting on a sales lead, ( an egg) one that is never going to hatch, a china egg. Don’t think this is easy. It is not. And retaining and spending time, energy, effort, calls, re-submitting, additional contacts and interviews, and fussing with well developed leads, works-in-process, that we have actually become rather attached to because we have invested such effort in them, is the bane of far too many otherwise successful business sales people. At some point, we must detach ourselves from this china egg. It’s almost like saying good bye to an old friend, a deadly old friend.
The way out of this conundrum is to turn the problem into a process. It takes organization and discipline. Here is one way to do it. Once lead sheets develop into folders of product/service proposals, and after the first closes, we begin the quest to determine whether the proposed solutions are eggs that will hatch or are china eggs. From here things get interesting. From here begin sales. From here begin the most creative excuses. From here, most often, prospective buyers start getting scarce (hard to reach, don’t return phone calls, don’t answer voice messages, emails, faxes, follow up letters). Every seasoned advisory agent has experienced them; thus it is not necessary to burden readers with any.
The straight forward process is three strikes (follow ups) and out. I know this is hard, but it is the lifesaver. Obviously, it makes common sense to retain certain ones in a suspense file for future follow up. You may find, when one turns up a few months later, that you want to give it another go. I say do it. There is something about coming upon a folder 8 months down the line that gives it a fresh look. And sometimes, the china egg actually turns into a real one and hatches. In some cases, you might even receive a call! We’ve all had it happen.
I even have a FINAL resting place for a very select few of my china eggs in the back office morgue file. You know, just in case? When this process has been completed and most all of the china eggs have been discarded, you find that you have served yourself best by serving yourself well and in a disciplined manner. The process from initial close to final discard might take a few days, weeks, or at most a month. That is with breathing spaces between follow ups and all. You know you are doing it right when you notice you are not building up great files of thick folders that keep on getting more numerous and older! I’ve known agents who have kept these lead files so long, that the prospects have died! Keep them moving along.
You know you are doing it right when you are constantly taking in new leads, working them (HARD), and discarding most of them in a brisk way, using the “one, two, three strikes, and you’re out” procedure, all within a rather short time. It is a judgement call. And by maintaining a suspense file, you still retain the possibility of pulling out a sale now and again. Turnover is the name of the game. It is quite liberating. Time to move on. Here are two final thoughts. 1. Our only stock in trade is time&skill. 2. China eggs are nothing but time wasters, kind of like sinkholes, to be rid of in a reasonable, quick, but orderly way. Good selling, everyone.
Finance
Understanding Vision Insurance
There are many misconceptions about vision insurance among most people. Few realize what it means and its benefits, and even fewer purchase it when they actually need it. Knowing what this insurance is and its benefits is the first step in determining whether you need it. Insuring your vision can be a critical component of a comprehensive insurance plan; understanding it can help you derive the maximum benefits from it.
For people who wear eye glasses, contacts, or have a history of eye problems in their family, getting an individual vision insurance plan is imperative. You can easily save upwards of thousands of dollars every year in the form of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and equipment costs (such as lenses, glasses, etc.). If there is more than one person in your family with vision problems, then you can get a group vision insurance plan that will cut down costs further while ensuring that you get the best care possible.
Even if you currently do not have any vision problems, it is still wise to get an individual vision insurance plan. You would have to take routine eye exams every few months, even if you have to vision problems. The cost of the eye exams might come out to be more than the amount you’ll pay as the premium in most cases. Hence, in the long run, you’ll not only save money, but also provide yourself with protection in case you develop any vision problems (which will not be surprising considering the amount of time one has to spend before computer screens these days).
Not all insurance plans are alike, however. Different plans provide different benefits. Most standard plans take care of regular eye exams, doctor visits, and part of the cost of lenses, glasses, and frames. Some plans even take care of surgical procedures such as LASIK and cataract operations. These procedures can cost several thousand dollars, and an insurance plan can significantly reduce these costs.
Vision insurance is an important part of a comprehensive health plan. Analyze your own needs to figure out whether you need it or not. In case you do, try to get the best rate possible as pertinent to your requirements.
Finance
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
During the 2012 End of the World so-called Fiscal Cliff of our Federal Government there seems to be quite a bit of suggestions from the Obama Administration and President Obama himself about curtailing tax cuts for the wealthy when people of means invest in Municipal Bonds. Does this make sense? Should we be considering this? Can we do something like this during a time when Muni Bonds are sketchy in many places and municipalities are having trouble with their budgets? Let’s talk.
You see, there was an interesting article in the Wall Street Journal on December 12, 2012 titled; “Tax Breaks on Muni Bonds Draw Scrutiny” by John D McKinnon and Andrew Ackerman which noted that some $30 billion in interest earnings from investors of Municipal Bonds are missed by the Federal Government.
However, if we remove this deduction now, then in essence the Federal Government is hurting our communities, cities, and municipal budgets. That hurts infrastructure upgrades such as sewer treatment plants, flood control run-off ditches, school projects, bridges, roadways, parks, libraries, etc. all so the Federal Government can have more money? Why, the Federal Government wastes so much money “trillions of dollars” a year in fact.
Since the Federal Government cannot live within its means, it is willing to perhaps cause a collapse of the Muni Bond market. Indeed, something like this could cause a flight from bonds, a cascading challenge for so many cities. With fewer investors, all within what some consider a bond bubble we could be in for big trouble.
Do we have to be worried that a politician will make a horrible mistake, or inadvertently destroy all the towns, communities, and cities in America over this? It’s not that the Muni Bond market hasn’t gotten a little at of control in the past, or created a bubble worthy of being highly scrutinized. That is a real problem, as Meredith Whitman has discussed, and I’d say she’s right, the municipal bond market is not out of the woods yet.
In my professional opinion it is irresponsible to be talking about removing the tax breaks for Muni bonds at this point, as it would collapse the bond market. We just don’t need that level of uncertainty for investors. It’s not good for our country, our economy, or for all those communities.
President Obama has suggested that before he became president he was a “Community Organizer” and in that regard, I’d like to say that there would be nothing worse for the communities around the country then to pull something like that, and it’s not even funny to entertain the idea. Please consider all this and think on it.
Marine Trades Insurance – Past and Future Obsolescence
Burnsville senator suffers ‘medical situation’ during floor debate
Ellison sues Utah solar energy companies, alleging Minnesota consumers defrauded
Knowing When To Discard Business Sales Leads: Overcoming The China Egg Syndrome
Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Chicago Bears GM.
OpenSea Buys Gem NFT Aggregator!
Understanding Vision Insurance
A complete timeline of the Nets implosion
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’
Taxing Municipal Bonds or Removing Tax Breaks Could Be a Mistake
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain6 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm