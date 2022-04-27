Blockchain
Mechanic Gets Paid in BTC for Lambo Repairs!
- Mechanic JayFab gets BTC payments for repairing a Lamborghini Aventador.
- The Mechanic states it’s his first retail transaction.
- BTC and crypto live uses are on rise evidently.
The current year, 2022 is of no surprise and indeed is an evolutionary era for both the crypto industry and the big daddy of cryptos, the Bitcoin (BTC). The past five years if looked back, crypto and BTC has come up a long way with not just being a digital currency, but indeed directly into live day to day uses.
The usage of crypto and BTC for various live day to day uses, directly replacing fiat money is possible, with the adoption of crypto on a wide basis. Currently in the year 2022, for every 8 out of 10 people ought to have a wallet address in at least one prominent crypto exchange.
With such rising users, it directly paves the way for replacing fiat with BTC and crypto deliberately. One such incident is the recent BTC payment by a Lambo owner to a mechanic for carrying out certain repairs.
BTC on a Mechanic’s Perspectives
JayFab is a U.S based automobile mechanic with his workshop in Kansas city, Missouri. JayFab specializes in automotive repairs indulging in welding, fabrication and much more. Recently, he says that he received a Lamborghini Aventador, for certain repairs upon a titanium based exhaust system along with a few upgrades for the mufflers too.
JayFab, as usual set out to work on it and as soon as the works were over anc completed, he called the Lambo owner. The Lambo owner came and witnessed all the repairs. As the owner got satisfied with his Lambo, JayFab put out his bill.
The Aventador owner was out of cash and so, he simply asked him for his wallet address. Without any hesitation, JayFab immediately gave it and so, JayFab got paid in BTC! With this incident, JayFab was quite amazed as he stated that this was his very first transaction for a direct retail service. Furthermore, JayFab states that he was actively into BTC since 2016, and has gone deep enough to understand the blockchain technology too. Besides, he states that he has high hopes on BTC and prospers to have a brighter future soon.
De-Fighter Reveals a Smart Partnership With MetaXLauncher
Today, people are running at a fast pace fitting themselves into each aspect of the digital world! When it comes to digital space, we can see blockchain, gaming, crypto are being adaptive by many people over recent years. To be more specific, a mass adoption of blockchain gaming became the reality.
Moving in trend with the industry, a F2E gaming platform, De-Fighter is announcing a strategic partnership with Meta X Launcher, a blockchain based game changing platform. More so, both the teams are promising to deliver innovative projects and experience within blockchain and web3 gaming.
Notably, the interesting part of this partnership marks the main function of the Meta X Launcher platform. MetaXLauncher is potential to identify and solve any major problems arising in the gaming sector. As the gaming space is witnessing a huge response from the audience, it is one of the best skills provided by MetaXLauncher. Further, the platform is capable of completing any gaming structure which is left incomplete.
So, with this massive advantage, De-Fighter can bring in numerous gaming projects which can be completed by MetaXLauncher. Besides, there are more than 2B people playing video games which resembles a drastic financial rise for the gaming industry. In addition, the blockchain based gaming world drives enormous amounts of players day by day.
Moreover, the partnership allows users to explore a high level gaming experience with interesting levels and rewards. From a business perspective, it will result in greater profits for De-Fighter in a strategic partnership with MetaXLauncher.
Additionally, the specialty of both the platforms is , users can earn money while playing. De-Fighter helps the players to combat gaming experience and offers them an opportunity to earn tokens by competing with other players around the world. On the other hand, MetaXLauncher is also engaging the players offering a chance to participate as individual gamers to win token projects which are in various BSC ecosystems.
Thus, this partnership will benefit both the players and the gaming platforms. Hence, interesting gaming projects like these, will increase the user case and will create a new genre for the entire gaming industry.
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 27
- On April 27, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $3040.75.
- ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 27, 2022, is $2797.05.
- Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 27, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum, used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on April 27, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
Ascending channel patterns are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel these patterns are often formed within longer-term downtrends as a continuation pattern. The stock will continue channeling upward until it is able to break either the upper or lower trend line
Currently, the price of ETH is $2965.36. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3040.75 and the buy level of ETH is $2960.95. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2797.05.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies above 50 MA (short-term). But ETH lies below 200 MA (long-term). Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
SHIB Soars 10% As Whale Buys 219 Billion Tokens
BlueWhale0073, an Ethereum investor, continues to invest in Shiba Inu, purchasing 219 billion meme tokens. The whale also made a purchase of 50 billion SHIB on 20th April. His most recent acquisition of the canine cryptocurrency is almost 5x bigger than the one made last week.
WhaleStats has confirmed that an impressive amount of SHIB (219,332,229,787) equivalent to $5,454,792 was sent to the whale’s wallet. He had earlier added 86 billion SHIB worth $2,111,500 to his wallet on April 23.
The owner of the “BlueWhale0073” wallet is one of the biggest buyers of SHIB. The whale has bought over 2 trillion Shiba Inu between April 10 and April 23.
However, the transaction page shows that the whale has already sold most of his SHIB tokens, leaving him with less than one billion Shiba Inu — 906808367.54 worth $22,010. As per the wallet page, 90% of its inflowing and outgoing cryptocurrency comes from SHIB.
BlueWhale0073 is not the only Ethereum whale investing in Shiba Inu; other whales have been buying up the meme coin recently. For example, on April 25th, whale “Bombur” acquired 52 billion SHIB worth $1,178,967.
Following Dogecoin, SHIB Also Increased by 10%
The Shiba Inu rose 10.09% on Monday following a massive surge in Dogecoin. DOGE had skyrocketed after reports that Twitter had accepted Elon Musk’s bid to buy the social media giant.
The news of Elon Musk’s purchase on Twitter saw Dogecoin spike over 13% in minutes. After these pumps, the billionaire had officially confirmed it, prompting money to pour into Dogecoin.
The price of Dogecoin has continued to rise in value, with the past 24 hours showing an increase of around 32%. The coin is currently trading at $0.164.
Dogecoin maintained most of its gains, but SHIB has already lost a portion of yesterday’s profit. Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00002413.
Shiba Inu Creates New Burn Mechanism To Get Reward
The creators of the SHIB coin have released a burning mechanism that allows token holders to burn their tokens while earning passive income.
If investors want to burn their SHIB tokens, they can use the Shiba Inu burning portal. This will send their tokens to a burn address, where they will be lost forever.
This effectively introduces a way to reduce the total number of tokens in circulation, making them scarcer and more valuable.
Featured image from Pixabay and the chart from Tradingview
