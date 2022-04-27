News
Medical examiner: Cora Faith Walker died from heart disease
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A former Missouri state representative from the St. Louis area was found unconscious on the morning of Friday, March 11, in a hallway at the Loews Hotel in Downtown St. Louis. Cora Faith Walker was just 37-years-old when she died.
There is no active local or federal investigation into Walker’s death. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office says that she died from heart disease. Her heart just stopped working.
The form of heart disease Walker had is called nonischemic cardiomyopathy. No alcohol or illicit substances were found in her system. She was not seeing a doctor for heart disease. She was taking a prescription medication. No outside factors caused her death, no physical trauma.
Walker entered a hotel room around midnight the night before her death. She left the hotel room before 8:55 am and collapsed in the hallway. A good Samaritan found Walker and immediately called 911 while attempting to resuscitate her.
St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom previously told FOX 2 that there was one other person in the hotel room with Walker that evening and the room was in that person’s name. However, that individual left the room at 7:00 am, hours before Walker collapsed in the hallway. Police identified and questioned that individual, Isom said.
Investigators have also questioned hotel employees and reviewed hotel security footage.
Walker lived in Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th District, which includes Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood, and Jennings. She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as policy chief for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
News
UCF football prospects await start of 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas and continues through the weekend and a number of Knights from the 2021 UCF football team are hoping to hear their name called over the course of the three-day event.
After a program-record five Knights were picked in last year’s draft, this year’s could be light on UCF prospects picked.
UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis was the only Knight selected in NFL.com’s latest seven-round mock draft, which was created by NFL analyst Chad Reuter. Davis is projected to be taken by the Green Bay Packers in the 7th round.
If no Knights are picked this year, that would snap a five-year draft streak for the program. Additionally, at least one UCF player has been drafted in 15 of the last 16 drafts — with the 2016 draft being the lone exception.
UCF has 8 draft-eligible athletes from this past season’s squad including Davis, defensive end Big Kat Bryant, offensive linemen Cole Schneider and Marcus Tatum, receivers Brandon Johnson and Nate Craig-Myers, running back Woody Barrett, and defensive tackle Noah Hancock.
While Davis likely has the best chance of getting drafted, being the only Knight to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, there are other UCF prospects who have met with NFL teams prior to this weekend.
Following UCF’s Pro Day, Bryant went through a local predraft workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bryant also spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers at the pro day.
Similar to Bryant, Tatum worked out with the Bucs as well, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.
Schneider said he had scheduled a workout with Tampa Bay but ended up not happening Auman reported. While the workout with the Bucs fell through, Schneider said he has talked with the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders.
As for Davis, he’s met with the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the draft. While NFL.com projects him as a late-round pick, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler views him as a 4th or 5th round selection.
The disparity between projections is likely due to a season-ending knee injury Davis suffered last October, combined with the fact that he sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s played in 5 games in two seasons.
Davis said at the pro day he’s well on his way to recovery and he will be ready to take part in an NFL training camp in July. It’s been a long but successful rehab process.
“I started pool workouts about two months ago,” Davis said three weeks ago. “I started putting on my cleats a month ago, getting on the field. It feels really good. My doctor said I can start cutting this month.”
If he’s able to make a full recovery as expected, Davis has the ability to become a playmaker at the next level. A first-team all-conference pick by Pro Football Focus in 2019, Davis has “outstanding upfield quickness,” according to Brugler.
“Overall, Davis’ tape has more flash than consistency, but he fires out of his stance with twitch and range to create backfield disruption vs. the run and as a pass rusher,” Brugler wrote about Davis. “He is a developmental three-technique prospect.”
The Knights have had success getting players to the league with 47 players drafted all-time since 1987. Of the total number, 26 players have been drafted since 2008.
Additionally, UCF has had seven top-100 picks since 2017.
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
()
News
‘Memory’: Liam Neeson Movie Gives a Hollywood Makeover To . . . Alzheimer’s?
I have been helping to take care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s for the last couple of years. One thing I have picked up over that time is that you probably shouldn’t let someone with this neurodegenerative disease that afflicts nearly six million Americans anywhere near a garrote. This also holds true for high-caliber handguns equipped with silencers.
|
MEMORY ★ (1/4 stars)
While this sort of thing should prove a given for most, it is worth repeating this week, which marks the arrival of Memory, a movie in which action stalwart Liam Neeson plays a contract killer who employs these implements of death and others despite, as we learn late in the film, having been diagnosed with advanced stage Alzheimer’s. (The film is a remake of the 2003 Belgian film The Alzheimer Case.)
It is an absurd premise, one made even more so by its execution, which at the hands of veteran Hollywood thriller director Martin Campbell (the one-time director of Bond films who has been in movie jail since 2011’s Green Lantern) is often lackluster and, on occasion, shockingly inept.
As for its portrayal of this progressive and incurable disease? It’s howlingly inaccurate, a truth instantly apparent to anyone who has spent ten minutes with an Alzheimer’s patient, or even five minutes with Google.
Alzheimer’s patients will typically struggle with their balance and with processing information about their physical surroundings, which can make something as simple as walking a newfound challenge. Yet here is Neeson’s Alex, ping ponging about a parking garage like a parkour athlete as he exchanges gunfire with a human trafficker. When he is pursued by a Keystone Cops-like gaggle of FBI agents led by an oddly oleaginous Guy Pearce, he eludes them with the spry footwork of a first-string halfback.
You would also imagine that assassination-for-hire—a line of work Alex suddenly has doubts about when one of his marks turns out to be a teenage girl—would, like Alzheimer’s, lend one to bouts of paranoia; yet there is little aggression or agitation on display here. That is unless you count Alex smashing a bar patron’s face in when the unfortunate fellow acts ungentlemanly to a female customer. This apparent act of chivalry nets Alex a bedroom companion for the evening. (As was the case with Clint Eastwood’s nonagenarian cowboy in Cry Macho, age and infirmities seem to have done little to dull Alex’s sex appeal.)
Of course, filmmakers have no responsibility to accurately portray a debilitating disease and are certainly free to treat this horrific experience that upends nearly every life that encounters it as if it were just another case of movie-friendly amnesia. Alex stutters a bit, has trouble remembering his hotel room number, and can’t instantly recall an important piece of evidence that—as it turns out—has little effect on the plot. Alzheimer’s as displayed might as well be a bad hangover.
All of this might be considered insulting to Alzheimer’s patients and those who love and care for them—if they weren’t such a hearty lot. (The caregivers support group I belong to will more than likely find the whole thing cathartically risible, but then they are always looking for a good excuse to laugh.)
The film itself—with its limp plotting about local law enforcement compromised by an corrupt business heiress played by Monica Bellucci, in an overbaked performance that seems like an impersonation of Maya Rudolph’s impersonation of Donatella Versace—is far more offensive to people who like movies, even Liam Neeson movies.
Since Taken became a surprise hit in February of 2008, the Neeson solo killing machine movies seem to pop up every late winter and early spring, like pollen allergies or tax audits. Typically, there is just enough going for his hangdog killer character—he loves his family, was screwed over by the clandestine agency he once worked for, or both—to make you feel invested in his struggle. This is not the case with Alex, who ostensibly has been happily murdering people for profit for the last half century until his sudden attack of morality.
His only connection to the outside world is an older brother, who is in a far more advance state of Alzheimer’s than he is. Their scene together in a well-appointed nursing home is lovely, and the only honest or resonant exchange in the whole movie.
It reminds you of an earlier era in Neeson’s career, when emotionally naked moments like this were more example than exception. That time seems long in the past, but at least we have our memories.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
JK Police Important Notification Regarding Constable Posts Recruitment 2022 — Check Details
JK Police PET / PST Schedule for Recruitment of Constables
Reference: PHQ J&K Advertisement issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105-2018/2500-50 dated 11.01.2022.
For the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide the above referenced notice, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Border Battalions) has formulated an event schedule for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 05.05.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Jammu Province (District Ja/nmu, Kathua, Samba. Rajouri & Poonch).
All the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f. 28/04/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police i.e www.jkpolice.gov.in. All the candidates are required to bring along-with them downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.
The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test. The candidates are advised to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of face masks. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards.
The post JK Police Important Notification Regarding Constable Posts Recruitment 2022 — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Medical examiner: Cora Faith Walker died from heart disease
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 28
UCF football prospects await start of 2022 NFL Draft
All You Need To Know About Value Investing And How To Get Started
‘Memory’: Liam Neeson Movie Gives a Hollywood Makeover To . . . Alzheimer’s?
JK Police Important Notification Regarding Constable Posts Recruitment 2022 — Check Details
JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Details Here
How To Improve Your Import Finance Tactics
Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover
Volt Inu Announces Exciting Developments for Its Project
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain7 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife