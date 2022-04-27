News
‘Memory’: Liam Neeson Movie Gives a Hollywood Makeover To . . . Alzheimer’s?
I have been helping to take care of a loved one with Alzheimer’s for the last couple of years. One thing I have picked up over that time is that you probably shouldn’t let someone with this neurodegenerative disease that afflicts nearly six million Americans anywhere near a garrote. This also holds true for high-caliber handguns equipped with silencers.
MEMORY ★ (1/4 stars)
While this sort of thing should prove a given for most, it is worth repeating this week, which marks the arrival of Memory, a movie in which action stalwart Liam Neeson plays a contract killer who employs these implements of death and others despite, as we learn late in the film, having been diagnosed with advanced stage Alzheimer’s. (The film is a remake of the 2003 Belgian film The Alzheimer Case.)
It is an absurd premise, one made even more so by its execution, which at the hands of veteran Hollywood thriller director Martin Campbell (the one-time director of Bond films who has been in movie jail since 2011’s Green Lantern) is often lackluster and, on occasion, shockingly inept.
As for its portrayal of this progressive and incurable disease? It’s howlingly inaccurate, a truth instantly apparent to anyone who has spent ten minutes with an Alzheimer’s patient, or even five minutes with Google.
Alzheimer’s patients will typically struggle with their balance and with processing information about their physical surroundings, which can make something as simple as walking a newfound challenge. Yet here is Neeson’s Alex, ping ponging about a parking garage like a parkour athlete as he exchanges gunfire with a human trafficker. When he is pursued by a Keystone Cops-like gaggle of FBI agents led by an oddly oleaginous Guy Pearce, he eludes them with the spry footwork of a first-string halfback.
You would also imagine that assassination-for-hire—a line of work Alex suddenly has doubts about when one of his marks turns out to be a teenage girl—would, like Alzheimer’s, lend one to bouts of paranoia; yet there is little aggression or agitation on display here. That is unless you count Alex smashing a bar patron’s face in when the unfortunate fellow acts ungentlemanly to a female customer. This apparent act of chivalry nets Alex a bedroom companion for the evening. (As was the case with Clint Eastwood’s nonagenarian cowboy in Cry Macho, age and infirmities seem to have done little to dull Alex’s sex appeal.)
Of course, filmmakers have no responsibility to accurately portray a debilitating disease and are certainly free to treat this horrific experience that upends nearly every life that encounters it as if it were just another case of movie-friendly amnesia. Alex stutters a bit, has trouble remembering his hotel room number, and can’t instantly recall an important piece of evidence that—as it turns out—has little effect on the plot. Alzheimer’s as displayed might as well be a bad hangover.
All of this might be considered insulting to Alzheimer’s patients and those who love and care for them—if they weren’t such a hearty lot. (The caregivers support group I belong to will more than likely find the whole thing cathartically risible, but then they are always looking for a good excuse to laugh.)
The film itself—with its limp plotting about local law enforcement compromised by an corrupt business heiress played by Monica Bellucci, in an overbaked performance that seems like an impersonation of Maya Rudolph’s impersonation of Donatella Versace—is far more offensive to people who like movies, even Liam Neeson movies.
Since Taken became a surprise hit in February of 2008, the Neeson solo killing machine movies seem to pop up every late winter and early spring, like pollen allergies or tax audits. Typically, there is just enough going for his hangdog killer character—he loves his family, was screwed over by the clandestine agency he once worked for, or both—to make you feel invested in his struggle. This is not the case with Alex, who ostensibly has been happily murdering people for profit for the last half century until his sudden attack of morality.
His only connection to the outside world is an older brother, who is in a far more advance state of Alzheimer’s than he is. Their scene together in a well-appointed nursing home is lovely, and the only honest or resonant exchange in the whole movie.
It reminds you of an earlier era in Neeson’s career, when emotionally naked moments like this were more example than exception. That time seems long in the past, but at least we have our memories.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
JK Police Important Notification Regarding Constable Posts Recruitment 2022 — Check Details
JK Police PET / PST Schedule for Recruitment of Constables
Reference: PHQ J&K Advertisement issued under endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105-2018/2500-50 dated 11.01.2022.
For the recruitment of Constables in 02 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide the above referenced notice, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Border Battalions) has formulated an event schedule for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 05.05.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Jammu Province (District Ja/nmu, Kathua, Samba. Rajouri & Poonch).
All the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f. 28/04/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police i.e www.jkpolice.gov.in. All the candidates are required to bring along-with them downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.
The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test. The candidates are advised to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of face masks. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards.
The post JK Police Important Notification Regarding Constable Posts Recruitment 2022 — Check Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Details Here
JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Details Here
JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 35 Posts
JKPSC Recruitment: Filling up of the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, J&K.
Applications, through online mode are invited from the applicants who are domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir possessing the prescribed Academic /Professional qualification and age for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in terms of the “Jammu & Kashmir Animal/ Sheep Husbandry Department (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 1988 issued vide SR0359 dated 01.12.1988 read with amendments notified vide SRO-546 dated 10.12.2018 and “Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay & Allowance) Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020” notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 dated: 17.06.2020 and Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, as amended from time to time.
JKPSC Recruitment Details
POST NAME Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
Pay Scale Level-9 52700-166700
Qualification: (i) B.V. Sc & A.H Degree from a recognized University. (ii) Desirable:- B.V. Sc & A.H
Total Posts : 35
JKPSC Recruitment 2022-How to apply:
Candidates are required to apply online through the website of the Commission i.e No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted.
JKPSC Recruitment 2022-IMPORTANT:
The Application Form together with instructions for filling up the Application Forms will be available at the website of the Commission from 27.04.2022.
Last date for filling of online Application complete in all respects along with the requisite fee (online mode only) is 26.05.2022
The post JKPSC Recruitment 2022 for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Erik Spoelstra wants Heat to become ‘cave’ men, as Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry recover
Time is on the Miami Heat’s side. And at this point of the NBA calendar, there are few more significant commodities.
With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry missing Tuesday night’s series-clinching 97-94 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks, both now have until Monday to get back to speed. That’s when the Heat’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors will open at FTX Arena, with those tickets going on sale Wednesday.
“The next couple of days,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “all we do is just watch what’s going on. I just want everybody living in the training room. Go back to our cave, bandage up, hopefully get healthy.
“And then we’ll see what happens in that series. But definitely guys have earned a couple of days of just quality rest and treatment.”
The 76ers, who are up 3-2, can close out the Raptors in Thursday night’s Game 6 in Toronto. Otherwise, that series would come down to a winner-take-all Game 7 Saturday in Philadelphia.
A source familiar with Butler’s knee inflammation and Lowry’s hamstring strain said it is possible one or both might have been able to play had a Thursday Game 6 been needed against the Hawks.
Instead, what was diagnosed as a Grade 1 strain for Lowry will get the benefit of the added time, after he was injured during the third quarter of Friday night’s Game 3 road loss to the Hawks.
With Butler, the team did not even deem the need for an MRI, another encouraging sign.
“Obviously any time we can get to rest those guys and for us to finish out the job is good for all of us,” reserve forward Caleb Martin said.
With Gabe Vincent starting in place of Lowry for a second consecutive game and Victor Oladipo starting in place of Butler, the Heat were able to ease the pain of two of their team leaders.
“They just infused great life into our guys, particularly when it got a little bit uneven,” Spoelstra said of the courtside support from Butler and Lowry. “Guys were just coming back to the bench and they see Jimmy and Kyle right in there in the mix. It’s hard not to just gain confidence from that.”
Oladipo said the boost was tangible.
“Jimmy helped me a lot in the fourth quarter. I appreciate him,” he said. “We appreciate Kyle. And we can’t wait ‘til they get healthy and get back out there helping us win.”
Center Bam Adebayo said the opportunity to decompress also is embraced.
“Guys need that rest,” he said, “they need that mental break, and we get back at it in the next series.”
Martin’s moment
Already without Butler and Lowry, it appeared the Heat might lose Martin as well, when he began clutching his wrist after taking a bump during Tuesday night’ first half.
“Actually,” he said, “I just hit like in my funny bone in a like pretty sensitive spot. So like I just had a shooting pain, like a burning sensation all the way up my arm. So it just lasted like a couple of minutes.
“It kind of wore off as the second half started. I’m good.”
Tuesday was Martin’s best performance of the series, with 10 points and four rebounds.
“I feel like I’d been passive the whole, entire series,” he said. “I’m not really at my best when I’m passive. I’d seen it the last couple of games, so I just wanted to make sure I do the best I could and making sure I kind of followed myself, and not just float around out there.
“I just wanted to keep guys honest and make something happen, be a part of what’s going on and continue to find shots and opportunity to put the ball in the hole.”
Futile finish
Off an inbounds play down three with 5.2 seconds to play, the Hawks first had to burn their final timeout and then were unable to get the ball to intended targets Trae Young or Danilo Gallinari, instead winding up with a game-closing turnover that was credited as an Adebayo steal.
“They basically bodied us,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “They bodied us up and basically just took us out of our cuts, forced the pass inside.
“We had two options on that. The first option was Trae Young. The second option was Gallo. They just blew that play up. It was good defense by them.”
Said Gallinari: “They double-teamed the corner. I had no outlets and no time to do anything else. They played smart defense.”
()
