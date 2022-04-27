News
Miguel Andujar, once one of Yankees’ top young prospects, recalled from minor leagues after Aaron Hicks goes on paternity list
Miguel Andujar was once one of the bright young stars on the Yankees. Now, the 27-year old is just looking for a chance to re-establish himself in the big leagues. Tuesday, the utility infielder/outfielder was recalled from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Aaron Hicks, who went on the paternity list. Andujar, who has been on an offensive tear at Triple-A, was in the Bronx but not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.
“It’s always so difficult,” Andujar said through third base coach Luis Rojas, who was filling in as a translator Tuesday. “Had a good spring training, and he’s aware that he can only control what he can control. And, that is to play baseball. He’s here to help the team win.”
In 13 games in Triple-A this season, Andujar has slashed .347/.396/.551 with three homers and six RBI. He has played left field and third base.
“I feel comfortable at first base, too,” Andujar said.
The Dominican Republic product had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.
And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.
That has affected his offense.
Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games.
Andujar has made some minor changes to his swing this season, but mostly the results have come from being healthy and getting consistent opportunities.
He said Tuesday he thinks he can replicate it at the major league level — if he gets a chance. Aaron Boone said “we’ll see how the week unfolds,” when asked about where and when Andujar would play.
“The last couple of years, obviously, dealing with different injuries and not getting consistent opportunities up here, I’m sure all that over a couple of years — especially when you’ve had success at this level — I’m sure it’s weighed on him and been frustrating and difficult at times,” Boone said “I feel like he’s also gotten to a place where ‘I know I just need to take care of myself get myself ready to go and perform.’
“And I’ve been really pleased with what we saw in spring training, frankly,” Boone said. “And he’s carried that into the start of the season and certainly earned this opportunity.”
Hicks and wife Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, were expecting a boy. Hicks is expected to be out at least through the three-game series against the Orioles.
POWER OUTAGE
Giancarlo Stanton came blasting his way into the 2022 season, hitting homers in the first two games. Since then, however, he has not hit one. He went into Tuesday night’s game hitting .203 with 22 strikeouts and a walk.
“It’s always so subtle with ‘G’ because he can look bad, take a swing and then literally the next pitch look like something you’ve never seen before the way he hits the ball. So I think a little bit and in how he loads and gets ready is probably just not exactly where it needs to be to where he’s getting that really good hitting position all the time.
“I think some of his good swings of late he’s fouled some pitches off where it’s been, ‘Oooh, that’s a pitch that when he’s going really good, he really sticks.’ I think that’s happened to him a little bit, but I don’t feel like he’s too far off.”
Stanton has eight RBI. All of them came in Stanton’s first nine games when he was blistering hot, hitting .294. In his last seven games, however, he is hitting .080 with 11 strikeouts.
()
12-year-old Wentzville boy dies during Make-A-Wish trip
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Wentzville community is coming together to honor the life of a young boy who died of cancer during a Make-A-Wish trip.
Parker Jackson was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare childhood soft tissue cancer, about a year and a half ago. He and his family recently visited Florida to fulfill a special request. The 12-year-old boy wanted to swim with the dolphins, and he got the chance to do so before he passed away.
“This past Friday, we were made aware that one of our Wish children, 12-year-old Parker, lost his battle with cancer shortly after his wish to swim with the dolphins was fulfilled,” Caroline Schmidt, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas, said in a statement.
“No number of words can express the pain that Parker’s parents are experiencing, and we ask our St. Louis community to support them during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “Parker has touched more lives than he will ever know, and his legacy will never be forgotten.”
More than 3,000 people had been following Parker’s journey on the ParkerStrong Facebook page. On Wednesday, supporters and friends like Sarah Kline will welcome the Jackson family home when they return to Missouri and bring Parker to his final resting place.
“So many people followed him,” said Kline. “He’s touched so many people that they never knew him personally, but they knew him.”
First responders will accompany Parker and his family from Lambert St. Louis International Airport to Pittman Funeral Home in Wentzville. An event page on Facebook, titled Bringing Parker Home, will have more information about the route for those wanting to line up along overpasses and roads.
For more information, visit:
‘It’s like watching two teams of interns in a heart surgery contest’: Timberwolves, Grizzlies learning on the job in entertaining playoff series
The first-round playoff series between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies is living up to its fullest potential from an entertainment standpoint.
Two evenly-matched, young teams playing an entertaining, frenetic brand of basketball that glues eyeballs to televisions and has the more informed basketball minds consistently scratching their heads.
Youthful energy can lead to absolute madness. That much is evident during the NCAA basketball tournaments every March. But rarely do you get that type of basketball in the NBA. Teams are too wise and experienced. That’s what has made Grizzlies-Timberwolves so intriguing. The series features a bunch of players 26 years old or younger, most appearing in only the first or second NBA playoff series of their careers.
They’re all often working harder than smarter. That was on full display at the end of Minnesota’s Game 4 victory on Saturday night. The Timberwolves led Memphis by four points with four seconds to play. The only way Minnesota could not win the game in regulation was to foul Memphis while a Grizzlies player was knocking down a three.
With that in mind, a veteran team wouldn’t get anywhere near a Memphis player on the inbounds play. Minnesota is not a veteran team.
Karl-Anthony Towns tried to pick off the in-bounds pass. Then Anthony Edwards made a full-on contest of Desmond Bane’s last-second shot. Fortunately for the Timberwolves, Edwards did not make contact with Bane, who made the three-point shot at the horn, so Minnesota won by one.
The two teams have been fast and loose with the ball, averaging 33 turnovers a game between the two in four contests heading into Tuesday’s tilt. They both play defense without discipline, which has played a role in the high foul counts.
The action has been both fantastic and frustrating for basketball purists.
“This series rules,” The Athletic’s Dave DuFour tweeted. “But is also stressing me out.”
DuFour also sent out a gif of someone asking themselves “Why?” time and time again with the words “all game long” attached to it, an ode to the many befuddling decisions made on the court.
The culmination of error between the two teams may be why this has been a competitive series so far. They continue to allow each other back into games.
It’s fun to watch young teams grow up in this type of high-pressure environment. They’re both learning the value of the minute details that can swing playoff games and series. But the education is coming through a trial-and-error approach. Matt Moore of The Action Network had an astute simile for the situation playing out.
“It’s like watching two teams of interns in a heart surgery contest,” he tweeted.
