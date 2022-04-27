Miguel Andujar, once one of Yankees’ top young prospects, recalled from minor leagues after Aaron Hicks goes on paternity list

Miguel Andujar was once one of the bright young stars on the Yankees. Now, the 27-year old is just looking for a chance to re-establish himself in the big leagues. Tuesday, the utility infielder/outfielder was recalled from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Aaron Hicks, who went on the paternity list. Andujar, who has been on an offensive tear at Triple-A, was in the Bronx but not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles.

“It’s always so difficult,” Andujar said through third base coach Luis Rojas, who was filling in as a translator Tuesday. “Had a good spring training, and he’s aware that he can only control what he can control. And, that is to play baseball. He’s here to help the team win.”

In 13 games in Triple-A this season, Andujar has slashed .347/.396/.551 with three homers and six RBI. He has played left field and third base.

“I feel comfortable at first base, too,” Andujar said.

The Dominican Republic product had a huge offensive season as a rookie in 2018, batting .297/.328/.527 with an .855 OPS with 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBI. He finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the Rookie of the Year voting.

And then he injured his shoulder, the Yankees brought up Gio Urshela to be their everyday third baseman and Andujar was left looking for a spot.

That has affected his offense.

Since that breakout rookie season, he hit .228 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 78 games.

Andujar has made some minor changes to his swing this season, but mostly the results have come from being healthy and getting consistent opportunities.

He said Tuesday he thinks he can replicate it at the major league level — if he gets a chance. Aaron Boone said “we’ll see how the week unfolds,” when asked about where and when Andujar would play.

“The last couple of years, obviously, dealing with different injuries and not getting consistent opportunities up here, I’m sure all that over a couple of years — especially when you’ve had success at this level — I’m sure it’s weighed on him and been frustrating and difficult at times,” Boone said “I feel like he’s also gotten to a place where ‘I know I just need to take care of myself get myself ready to go and perform.’

“And I’ve been really pleased with what we saw in spring training, frankly,” Boone said. “And he’s carried that into the start of the season and certainly earned this opportunity.”

Hicks and wife Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, were expecting a boy. Hicks is expected to be out at least through the three-game series against the Orioles.

POWER OUTAGE

Giancarlo Stanton came blasting his way into the 2022 season, hitting homers in the first two games. Since then, however, he has not hit one. He went into Tuesday night’s game hitting .203 with 22 strikeouts and a walk.

“It’s always so subtle with ‘G’ because he can look bad, take a swing and then literally the next pitch look like something you’ve never seen before the way he hits the ball. So I think a little bit and in how he loads and gets ready is probably just not exactly where it needs to be to where he’s getting that really good hitting position all the time.

“I think some of his good swings of late he’s fouled some pitches off where it’s been, ‘Oooh, that’s a pitch that when he’s going really good, he really sticks.’ I think that’s happened to him a little bit, but I don’t feel like he’s too far off.”

Stanton has eight RBI. All of them came in Stanton’s first nine games when he was blistering hot, hitting .294. In his last seven games, however, he is hitting .080 with 11 strikeouts.

